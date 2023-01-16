Best known for its Amazon-viral hair mask, Coco & Eve has skyrocketed in popularity since it launched on the scene back in 2018. Inspired by the tropical paradise of Bali (or, more specifically, the ingredients that are grown there), the Aussie-beauty brand has won multiple beauty awards over the last few years. So, which products are worth your money? From the hair mask that started it all to a self-tanner that rivals a Bali getaway, here’s a breakdown of the products that deserve a spot on your shelf.

Shop Coco & Eve’s best-selling products

If you’re keen to give the buzzy beauty brand a try, here’s where to start:

Like A Virgin Hair Mask

Coco & Eve’s first-ever launch is still its most popular. The Like A Virgin Hair Mask, which boasts thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, uses ingredients like coconut fruit extract, fig extract, shea butter, and argan oil to repair damaged hair and leave it immediately softer. The multi-benefit treatment works in just 10 minutes to restore moisture, seal split ends, and give your hair a glossy finish. Though it was designed to be used in the shower after you shampoo and in place of your conditioner, the brand says that for thicker hair types battling extreme dryness, it can be left on overnight (just pop a shower cap on top).

Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Bundle

Whether you’re a self-tanning pro or a total newbie, Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Bundle is a must-try. The tanning foam comes in three different shades: ‘Medium,’ ‘Dark,’ and ‘Ultra Dark.’ No matter which color you choose, the formula develops in just two hours and contains moisturizing ingredients like cocoa seed extract, mango fruit extract, and fig fruit extract to nourish your skin. Plus, the kit comes with a tanning mitt and kabuki brush for a seamless application that won’t leave you looking streaky or stain the palms of your hands.

Like A Virgin Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle

Healthier hair starts with your wash routine — so give yourself an upgrade with Coco & Eve’s Like A Virgin Shampoo & Conditioner. The products are color-safe and free of harsh sulfates and heavy silicones that can secretly be zapping your hair of moisture and volume. Instead, the gentle formulas are packed with nourishing oils like coconut, avocado, and argan. Hyaluronic acid (in both the shampoo and conditioner) further boosts your hair’s hydration while smoothing away unwanted frizz, while pineapple promotes a healthier scalp.

Miracle Hair Elixir

If it’s a multi-tasking styler you’re looking for, the Miracle Hair Elixir has got you covered. Infused with coconut oil, papaya seed oil, fig fruit extract, and safflower seed oil, the elixir can be used to soften and repair damaged, dried-out hair. Meanwhile, all hair types can benefit from using the serum as a finishing product prior to heat styling to protect against the damage that tools like hair dryers, flat irons, and curling wands cause.

Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops

The self-tanner you apply to your body doesn’t always yield the same results on your face. That’s because a good facial self-tanner needs to be noncomedogenic (meaning it won’t clog your pores and cause breakouts) and lightweight, but still moisturizing. Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops tick both boxes with a noncomedogenic formula that’s enriched with hyaluronic acid, coconut water, and vitamin E. You can choose between ‘Medium’ and ‘Dark’ shades, both of which work to create a gradual tan when mixed in with your usual moisturizer.