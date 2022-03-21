You can save so much money with any of these 40 genius home upgrades

Sometimes even the simplest changes to your home make the biggest difference. Buying some new bedding can make your bed feel that much comfier and getting a new accessory for your
home bar can make it feel that much more special. Luckily there are plenty of products to upgrade your home on Amazon, and the best part is they won’t hurt your wallet.
If you’re one of those people who dreads light streaming through the blinds in the morning, then you’ll definitely want some of these
blackout curtains that come in more than 20 colors. Or maybe your bed itself could use a little upgrading. This down-alternative comforter will add some new life to your bedroom, and as a bonus, it’s easy to clean.
Save money on buying expensive coffee drinks with this
French press maker that can also be used to brew tea. And while you’re having your fancy drink, protect your wooden surfaces with these ceramic coasters that come with their own metal stand to keep them organized.
The more time you spend at home, the more you’ll find ways to upgrade your space. In this list, you’ll find plenty of genius ways to
improve your home and save money, too. 01 This shower head that has a Bluetooth speaker
Listening to music in the shower is one of life’s great pleasures and this
shower head with a removable Bluetooth speaker makes it so much easier. The speaker can be used anywhere in the house but has been created for in-shower use — meaning it’s splash-proof. This rechargeable speaker will last around six hours before it needs a battery recharge, and installation is a breeze. 02 This wireless doorbell with customizable features
Traditional doorbells can be tricky to install, but this
wireless doorbell is as easy as popping in a battery. The doorbell comes with an outdoor remote doorbell and an indoor receiver. The fun part is that you can customize the doorbell with over 50 chime options and four adjustable volume levels. It even comes in eight colors. 03 A WiFi extender that covers 1200 square feet
If you live in a large house or apartment, your internet probably doesn’t work well in every single room. Luckily, there’s an easy fix. This
WiFi range extender makes it easy to improve the reach of your internet. The device plugs into the wall, connects to your router, and extends the internet over 1,200 square feet, capable of connecting up to 20 devices. 04 Some blackout curtains that let you sleep in
If you’re someone who wakes up as soon as light streams in through the window, then you’ll want some of these
blackout curtains. Made from a heavy-duty fabric that blocks out 85-99% of light, these curtains will keep your room nice and dark. They can also help regulate temperature by insulating the windows. 05 This mattress protector that keeps your bed clean
Mattresses are expensive, so it’s important to protect them from damage. This waterproof
mattress protector keeps your bed safe from liquid spills, dust mites, and bacteria. The top layer is made from cotton terry fabric, with a waterproof layer underneath. The best part is that it won’t change the comfort of your mattress. 06 This shoe rack that will keep your closet organized
It’s always tricky to find a good way to organize your shoe collection. This two-tier
shoe rack has an attractive, minimalist design and can hold around six pairs of shoes. It works in a closet, bedroom, or entryway. The rack is made of bamboo and can be installed in just a few minutes. 07 Some velvet hangers that keep your clothes from sliding off
When I put clothes on plastic hangers, it feels like a battle to keep them from sliding off. These non-slip velvet
hangers grip your clothes and help keep them in place. The hangers are slender, so they take up less space in your closet and have a hook that can swivel 360 degrees. 08 This comforter that will make your bed warm and toasty
Your bed should be a place of ultimate comfort, which of course means you need a good comforter. This down alternative
comforter will keep you warm with its quilted microfiber and synthetic goose feathers. “It is SO comfortable, I have been wrapped up inside of this thing every night since I got it,” raved one reviewer. 09 A bidet that makes your bathroom experience more pleasant
Most people wouldn’t say they
love going to the bathroom — unless, of course, they have a bidet. This bidet attachment is easy to install on your toilet and makes going to the bathroom a much more enjoyable experience. It has adjustable water pressure and is compatible with most toilets. As an added bonus, it was made out of environmentally friendly materials. 10 This French press maker that lets you be your own barista
Save money on buying coffee by making your own at home with this
french press maker. The device has a multi-level filter system and can make 8 four-ounce cups of coffee. It’s made from borosilicate glass and is dishwasher safe. One reviewer described it as “simple but effective and has an elegant design.” 11 A wine decanter with a unique shape
Impress your guests when you pour wine out of this elegant,
U-shaped decanter. Made from crystal glass, the decanter helps aerate your wine and enhance the flavor. The best part is that you can serve cheap wine in it and your friends will still be impressed. You can even use it as a fun way to serve juice or water. 12 This laptop cooling pad that prevents your computer from overheating
Anyone with a laptop is familiar with the exhausted whirring of an overheated computer. This
laptop pad has a metal mesh base and three quiet fans to keep your laptop cool. It weighs less than two pounds, so it’s easy to carry around while traveling. “This is a great cooling pad that is quiet, well built, sturdy,” wrote one reviewer. 13 A pot rack that keeps your kitchen tools organized
Keep your pots, pans, and cooking utensils within arm’s reach with this
wall-mounted rack. The rack is made from cast iron and has 14 hooks that can hold up to 80 pounds. The racks come in two pieces, so they’re quick to install, and add a functional and industrial look to your kitchen. 14 This faux fur electric blanket for chilly nights
One way to reliable keep yourself warm is by snuggling up under a heated blanket. This faux fur
electric blanket has even heat distribution throughout, alongside temperature controls so you can adjust the level of heat. It also automatically shuts off after two hours, adding more safety to the product. 15 This outlet extender that saves energy
There are never enough outlets in a house, which is where this
outlet extender comes in handy. This extender adds eight plugs to your home, and it’s perfect for a home office or living room. You’ll be saving money on power without even realizing it. “It's the best surge for the money,” one Amazon reviewer says. “The advantage is that it will save you around $25~ per in electricity and turn off all your connected devices like your amplifier, videogame system, Bluray, or TV box when you turn off your TV.” 16 This humidifier that lasts up to 40 hours
Keep your house humid during the dry months with this
humidifier. With a tank that holds four liters of water, this humidifier can run for up to 40 hours. It has adjustable settings and automatically shuts off when the water runs out. It also has a tray where you can add your favorite essential oils for some aromatherapy. 17 A pitcher that lets you infuse drinks
Whether you’re brewing a batched of ice tea or just want to add some flavor to your water, this infusion pitcher will get the job done. This
pitcher comes with three inserts: a flavor infuser for adding lemon, cucumber, or other flavors to your water; a tea infuser for adding loose-leaf tea; and a chilled insert for keeping your drinks cold. 18 These containers that keep your produce fresh for longer
Fruit and vegetables often go bad before they can get used up, but these Rubbermaid
storage containers have a specially designed vent that helps regulate airflow. The containers come in various sizes and can be used for everything from blueberries and strawberries, to lettuce and celery. “These containers are sturdy, easy to open and close and do a wonderful job of keeping produce fresh,” raved one shopper. 19 This floating shelf with rustic touches
Shelves are not only great for storage but they add some decor to your home too. This
floating shelf has a minimalist design with rustic touches including weathered wood shelves and metal frame. The shelf comes with mounting hardware and is easy to install. It also comes in unique shapes including diamond and hexagon. 20 A light therapy lamp that helps boost your mood
Help boost your mood and give yourself more energy with this
light therapy lamp. Designed to mimic sunlight, minus the harmful UV rays, this lamp can make you feel like you’re basking in the sun even if it’s cold and cloudy outside. The light turns on with just a touch and has three brightness levels. 21 This drink dispenser that’s great for parties
Make serving drinks at your next party a little easier with this
beverage dispenser. Shaped like a large mason jar, the dispenser has a stainless steel spigot and a wide mouth opening on the top for easy filling, so you can fill it up with ice on especially hot days. The dispenser comes in one gallon or two-gallon sizes. 22 These reusable wool balls that replace dryer sheets
Use these
wool balls instead of dryer sheets to reduce static and wrinkles in your laundry. Made from 100% real wool, these balls replace the need for dryer sheets and can be used up to 1,000 times each, so it saves you money in the long run and is better for the environment. One shopper wrote that these dryer balls “make my clothes so soft and fluffy.” 23 This bamboo kitchen rack with a minimalist design
This
bamboo rack is versatile and can be used to organize your home in several ways. Use it as a drying rack for your plates and cups, or use it as a way to organize cutting boards and pot lids. The rack is compact, so it’s great for small kitchens or for squeezing into cabinets. You get two racks per pack. 24 Some drink coasters that come with their own holder
Protect your wood tables and surfaces with this six-piece
coaster set. Made from a ceramic material that absorbs moisture, these coasters prevent drink rings from forming around your cup or mug. They have a faux-marble design and come with their own stand so you can keep the coasters organized when not in use. 25 A satin pillowcase that feels cool agains the skin
Who doesn’t love the feeling of a cool pillowcase against their face while they’re sleeping? This
satin pillowcase is not only cooling but also has a smooth surface that protects your hair from frizz and skin from wrinkles. And of course, the fabric feels super soft and luxurious. You can grab this case in one of 10 colors. 26 This charging station that can hold up to six devices
Keep all your devices at 100% with this
charging station that has six ports. With three USB and three USB-C ports, this station can charge your phone, tablet, earbuds, and other devices. It also has plastic dividers for each port, so you can keep your devices upright without having them falling over. 27 These covers that protect your drains from clogging
Unclogging a drain is one of the worst chores you can do. Keep your drain from getting clogged in the first place with these
drain covers that catch hair and other debris. Just place the cover over your drain and its prongs — which can easily be wiped off — will catch hair. The covers come in a pack of five, so you can use them in all the drains in your house. 28 This wedge pillow that provides structured support
If you like to keep your legs elevated, or just want some extra support, this bamboo
wedge pillow provides the structure you need. Made from a comfortable and firm foam, this pillow elevates your legs without sagging. One reviewer described it as “soft, but firm enough your legs don't sink.” 29 This wood repair kit that hides marks & scratches
Give your wood furniture a little facelift with this
furniture repair kit. With six color options, this repair kit comes with touch-up markers and wax sticks, which help restore tables, floors, and other wood in your home to its former glory. It also comes with a sharpener for the touch-up sticks to make sure you’re constantly precise. 30 A bathroom organizer that keeps your sink clear
Bathroom sinks tend to get crowded with toothbrushes and other toiletries. This
bathroom organizer holds your toothbrushes, face wash, and lotions. There’s also a slot for your toothpaste, and a mechanism that automatically dispenses it, which helps decrease waste. The wall-mounted organizer is easy to install and doesn’t require any special tools. 31 These pillows that will improve your sleep
If you want to get a better night’s sleep, try these
cooling pillows designed to work for stomach, side, and back sleepers. With a cotton cover and gel-infused down-alternative filling, these pillows are soft and breathable while still offering support. “No matter how I lay, this pillow is perfect for me,” wrote one reviewer. 32 These furniture risers that give your bed a lift
Add some height to your bed, or other pieces of furniture, with these
risers. The risers add three inches of height and can support up to 10,000 pounds. The risers are made from sturdy plastic and have rounded edges. They also have an anti-slip foam to keep your furniture in place. They’re a great way to add additional storage spaces to your home. 33 This cutting board that’s big enough to hold all your vegetables
Vegetables are always rolling off my cutting boards because they’re too small. This
18 x 12-inch cutting board is large enough to handle even the biggest batch of vegetables or fruit. Made from durable plastic, this cutting board won’t warp from heat and doesn’t easily show knife marks. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe and available in a fun red shade that’ll brighten up any kitchen. 34 These salt & pepper grinders you can use one-handed
Season your food with the push of a button with these electric salt and pepper
grinders. The stainless steel grinders are battery operated and work with just the push of a button, so it’s easy to add seasoning to your food if the other hand is busy. And with their sleek and modern design, they look nice on your table too. 35 This milk frother that lets you make lattes at home
It used to be that if you wanted a frothy milk topping on your drink, you’d have to go to a coffee shop. But now it’s easy to do at home with this lightweight
milk frother. The tool is lightweight so it’s easy to throw in your bag while traveling and going to work. “It makes really good lattes and it is really easy to clean,” raved one reviewer. 36 A stovetop kettle with a built-in thermometer
Perfect your pour-over coffee making with this
gooseneck kettle. The stovetop kettle has a built-in thermometer, so you can boil the water to the perfect temperature before pouring it over your coffee. Its long, elegant spout makes it easy to pour without spilling. 37 This cushioned mat that supports your joints
If you spend a lot of time standing, whether it’s doing dishes or working at a standing desk, then this
anti-fatigue mat will help relieve discomfort. The cushioned mat is designed to relieve pressure on your spine and reduce lower back pain. And of course, it also helps keep your feet comfortable. It comes in 14 colors and patterns, so you’re bound to find one that matches your kitchen decor. 38 These silicone covers that prevent furniture from damaging your floors
Protect your hardwood floors from scrapes and scratches with these silicone leg protectors. The
leg covers have felt bottoms to keep them from damaging your floors and reduce noise. They’re easy to attach to your furniture and don’t require any tools. “I was lucky to stumble along this product,” raved one Amazon customer. “It was [super] easy to install and [the] best part is that the plastic creates a great sucking to each leg, so you know that these little babies will not slip out of the leg like the little sticky sponges that you can buy in any hardware store.” 39 Some sheets that are resistant to wrinkles
Keep your bed looking crisp and clean with this
bed sheet set that is resistant to wrinkles. Made from a blend of microfiber and rayon derived from bamboo, these sheets are soft and easy to clean. Each set comes with a top and bottom sheet and two pillowcases. They come in 12 colors, in sizes from twin to California king. 40 A coat rack that keeps your entryway neat
If you don’t have a designated spot for hanging coats and purses, they’ll end up laying around the house. This
coat rack is the perfect spot to hang jackets, hats, purses, umbrellas, and any other accessories. The rack has 12 hooks and is skinny and lightweight, making it great for compact spaces.