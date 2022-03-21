You can save so much money with any of these 40 genius home upgrades

Sometimes even the simplest changes to your home make the biggest difference. Buying some new bedding can make your bed feel that much comfier and getting a new accessory for your home bar can make it feel that much more special. Luckily there are plenty of products to upgrade your home on Amazon, and the best part is they won’t hurt your wallet.

If you’re one of those people who dreads light streaming through the blinds in the morning, then you’ll definitely want some of these blackout curtains that come in more than 20 colors. Or maybe your bed itself could use a little upgrading. This down-alternative comforter will add some new life to your bedroom, and as a bonus, it’s easy to clean.

Save money on buying expensive coffee drinks with this French press maker that can also be used to brew tea. And while you’re having your fancy drink, protect your wooden surfaces with these ceramic coasters that come with their own metal stand to keep them organized.

The more time you spend at home, the more you’ll find ways to upgrade your space. In this list, you’ll find plenty of genius ways to improve your home and save money, too.

01 This shower head that has a Bluetooth speaker Amazon Atomi Smart Bluetooth Speaker Shower Head $24 See On Amazon Listening to music in the shower is one of life’s great pleasures and this shower head with a removable Bluetooth speaker makes it so much easier. The speaker can be used anywhere in the house but has been created for in-shower use — meaning it’s splash-proof. This rechargeable speaker will last around six hours before it needs a battery recharge, and installation is a breeze.

02 This wireless doorbell with customizable features Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $20 See On Amazon Traditional doorbells can be tricky to install, but this wireless doorbell is as easy as popping in a battery. The doorbell comes with an outdoor remote doorbell and an indoor receiver. The fun part is that you can customize the doorbell with over 50 chime options and four adjustable volume levels. It even comes in eight colors.

03 A WiFi extender that covers 1200 square feet Amazon NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender $32 See On Amazon If you live in a large house or apartment, your internet probably doesn’t work well in every single room. Luckily, there’s an easy fix. This WiFi range extender makes it easy to improve the reach of your internet. The device plugs into the wall, connects to your router, and extends the internet over 1,200 square feet, capable of connecting up to 20 devices.

04 Some blackout curtains that let you sleep in Amazon NICETOWN Insulated Window Curtains $16 See On Amazon If you’re someone who wakes up as soon as light streams in through the window, then you’ll want some of these blackout curtains. Made from a heavy-duty fabric that blocks out 85-99% of light, these curtains will keep your room nice and dark. They can also help regulate temperature by insulating the windows.

05 This mattress protector that keeps your bed clean Amazon SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector $38 See On Amazon Mattresses are expensive, so it’s important to protect them from damage. This waterproof mattress protector keeps your bed safe from liquid spills, dust mites, and bacteria. The top layer is made from cotton terry fabric, with a waterproof layer underneath. The best part is that it won’t change the comfort of your mattress.

06 This shoe rack that will keep your closet organized Amazon BAMEOS 2-Tier Shoe Rack $20 See On Amazon It’s always tricky to find a good way to organize your shoe collection. This two-tier shoe rack has an attractive, minimalist design and can hold around six pairs of shoes. It works in a closet, bedroom, or entryway. The rack is made of bamboo and can be installed in just a few minutes.

07 Some velvet hangers that keep your clothes from sliding off Amazon Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30 Pack) $27 See On Amazon When I put clothes on plastic hangers, it feels like a battle to keep them from sliding off. These non-slip velvet hangers grip your clothes and help keep them in place. The hangers are slender, so they take up less space in your closet and have a hook that can swivel 360 degrees.

08 This comforter that will make your bed warm and toasty Amazon Beckham Hotel Down Alternative Comforter $35 See On Amazon Your bed should be a place of ultimate comfort, which of course means you need a good comforter. This down alternative comforter will keep you warm with its quilted microfiber and synthetic goose feathers. “It is SO comfortable, I have been wrapped up inside of this thing every night since I got it,” raved one reviewer.

09 A bidet that makes your bathroom experience more pleasant Amazon SAMODRA Ultra-Slim Bidet $30 See On Amazon Most people wouldn’t say they love going to the bathroom — unless, of course, they have a bidet. This bidet attachment is easy to install on your toilet and makes going to the bathroom a much more enjoyable experience. It has adjustable water pressure and is compatible with most toilets. As an added bonus, it was made out of environmentally friendly materials.

10 This French press maker that lets you be your own barista Amazon Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker $27 See On Amazon Save money on buying coffee by making your own at home with this french press maker. The device has a multi-level filter system and can make 8 four-ounce cups of coffee. It’s made from borosilicate glass and is dishwasher safe. One reviewer described it as “simple but effective and has an elegant design.”

11 A wine decanter with a unique shape Amazon Smaier Wine Decanter $36 See On Amazon Impress your guests when you pour wine out of this elegant, U-shaped decanter. Made from crystal glass, the decanter helps aerate your wine and enhance the flavor. The best part is that you can serve cheap wine in it and your friends will still be impressed. You can even use it as a fun way to serve juice or water.

12 This laptop cooling pad that prevents your computer from overheating Amazon havit Laptop Cooling Pad $27 See On Amazon Anyone with a laptop is familiar with the exhausted whirring of an overheated computer. This laptop pad has a metal mesh base and three quiet fans to keep your laptop cool. It weighs less than two pounds, so it’s easy to carry around while traveling. “This is a great cooling pad that is quiet, well built, sturdy,” wrote one reviewer.

13 A pot rack that keeps your kitchen tools organized Amazon OROPY Wall Mounted Pot Rack $25 See On Amazon Keep your pots, pans, and cooking utensils within arm’s reach with this wall-mounted rack. The rack is made from cast iron and has 14 hooks that can hold up to 80 pounds. The racks come in two pieces, so they’re quick to install, and add a functional and industrial look to your kitchen.

14 This faux fur electric blanket for chilly nights Amazon Beautyrest Long Fur Electric Throw Blanket $40 See On Amazon One way to reliable keep yourself warm is by snuggling up under a heated blanket. This faux fur electric blanket has even heat distribution throughout, alongside temperature controls so you can adjust the level of heat. It also automatically shuts off after two hours, adding more safety to the product.

15 This outlet extender that saves energy Amazon MaxLite Energy Saving Outlet Extender $20 See On Amazon There are never enough outlets in a house, which is where this outlet extender comes in handy. This extender adds eight plugs to your home, and it’s perfect for a home office or living room. You’ll be saving money on power without even realizing it. “It's the best surge for the money,” one Amazon reviewer says. “The advantage is that it will save you around $25~ per in electricity and turn off all your connected devices like your amplifier, videogame system, Bluray, or TV box when you turn off your TV.”

16 This humidifier that lasts up to 40 hours Amazon LEVOIT Humidifier $40 See On Amazon Keep your house humid during the dry months with this humidifier. With a tank that holds four liters of water, this humidifier can run for up to 40 hours. It has adjustable settings and automatically shuts off when the water runs out. It also has a tray where you can add your favorite essential oils for some aromatherapy.

17 A pitcher that lets you infuse drinks Amazon Primula Infusion Pitcher $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re brewing a batched of ice tea or just want to add some flavor to your water, this infusion pitcher will get the job done. This pitcher comes with three inserts: a flavor infuser for adding lemon, cucumber, or other flavors to your water; a tea infuser for adding loose-leaf tea; and a chilled insert for keeping your drinks cold.

18 These containers that keep your produce fresh for longer Amazon Rubbermaid Produce Saving Containers (4 Pack) $34 See On Amazon Fruit and vegetables often go bad before they can get used up, but these Rubbermaid storage containers have a specially designed vent that helps regulate airflow. The containers come in various sizes and can be used for everything from blueberries and strawberries, to lettuce and celery. “These containers are sturdy, easy to open and close and do a wonderful job of keeping produce fresh,” raved one shopper.

19 This floating shelf with rustic touches Amazon Greenco 3-Tier Wall Mounted Storage Shelves $18 See On Amazon Shelves are not only great for storage but they add some decor to your home too. This floating shelf has a minimalist design with rustic touches including weathered wood shelves and metal frame. The shelf comes with mounting hardware and is easy to install. It also comes in unique shapes including diamond and hexagon.

20 A light therapy lamp that helps boost your mood Amazon Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp $40 See On Amazon Help boost your mood and give yourself more energy with this light therapy lamp. Designed to mimic sunlight, minus the harmful UV rays, this lamp can make you feel like you’re basking in the sun even if it’s cold and cloudy outside. The light turns on with just a touch and has three brightness levels.

21 This drink dispenser that’s great for parties Amazon FineDine Beverage Dispenser $50 See On Amazon Make serving drinks at your next party a little easier with this beverage dispenser. Shaped like a large mason jar, the dispenser has a stainless steel spigot and a wide mouth opening on the top for easy filling, so you can fill it up with ice on especially hot days. The dispenser comes in one gallon or two-gallon sizes.

22 These reusable wool balls that replace dryer sheets Amazon SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Use these wool balls instead of dryer sheets to reduce static and wrinkles in your laundry. Made from 100% real wool, these balls replace the need for dryer sheets and can be used up to 1,000 times each, so it saves you money in the long run and is better for the environment. One shopper wrote that these dryer balls “make my clothes so soft and fluffy.”

23 This bamboo kitchen rack with a minimalist design Amazon INNERNEED Bamboo Wooden Plate Racks (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon This bamboo rack is versatile and can be used to organize your home in several ways. Use it as a drying rack for your plates and cups, or use it as a way to organize cutting boards and pot lids. The rack is compact, so it’s great for small kitchens or for squeezing into cabinets. You get two racks per pack.

24 Some drink coasters that come with their own holder Amazon LIFVER Drink Coasters (6-Piece Set) $16 See On Amazon Protect your wood tables and surfaces with this six-piece coaster set. Made from a ceramic material that absorbs moisture, these coasters prevent drink rings from forming around your cup or mug. They have a faux-marble design and come with their own stand so you can keep the coasters organized when not in use.

25 A satin pillowcase that feels cool agains the skin Amazon Kitsch Satin Pillowcase $19 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love the feeling of a cool pillowcase against their face while they’re sleeping? This satin pillowcase is not only cooling but also has a smooth surface that protects your hair from frizz and skin from wrinkles. And of course, the fabric feels super soft and luxurious. You can grab this case in one of 10 colors.

26 This charging station that can hold up to six devices Amazon Hercules Tuff Charging Station $40 See On Amazon Keep all your devices at 100% with this charging station that has six ports. With three USB and three USB-C ports, this station can charge your phone, tablet, earbuds, and other devices. It also has plastic dividers for each port, so you can keep your devices upright without having them falling over.

27 These covers that protect your drains from clogging Amazon Gotega Drain Hair Catcher (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Unclogging a drain is one of the worst chores you can do. Keep your drain from getting clogged in the first place with these drain covers that catch hair and other debris. Just place the cover over your drain and its prongs — which can easily be wiped off — will catch hair. The covers come in a pack of five, so you can use them in all the drains in your house.

28 This wedge pillow that provides structured support Amazon Zen Bamboo Wedge Pillow $28 See On Amazon If you like to keep your legs elevated, or just want some extra support, this bamboo wedge pillow provides the structure you need. Made from a comfortable and firm foam, this pillow elevates your legs without sagging. One reviewer described it as “soft, but firm enough your legs don't sink.”

29 This wood repair kit that hides marks & scratches Amazon Katzco Furniture Repair Wood Markers (13-Piece Set) $10 See On Amazon Give your wood furniture a little facelift with this furniture repair kit. With six color options, this repair kit comes with touch-up markers and wax sticks, which help restore tables, floors, and other wood in your home to its former glory. It also comes with a sharpener for the touch-up sticks to make sure you’re constantly precise.

30 A bathroom organizer that keeps your sink clear Amazon Aeakey Toothbrush Holder with Toothbrush Dispenser $26 See On Amazon Bathroom sinks tend to get crowded with toothbrushes and other toiletries. This bathroom organizer holds your toothbrushes, face wash, and lotions. There’s also a slot for your toothpaste, and a mechanism that automatically dispenses it, which helps decrease waste. The wall-mounted organizer is easy to install and doesn’t require any special tools.

31 These pillows that will improve your sleep Amazon Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $35 See On Amazon If you want to get a better night’s sleep, try these cooling pillows designed to work for stomach, side, and back sleepers. With a cotton cover and gel-infused down-alternative filling, these pillows are soft and breathable while still offering support. “No matter how I lay, this pillow is perfect for me,” wrote one reviewer.

32 These furniture risers that give your bed a lift Amazon iPrimio Furniture Risers (6-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Add some height to your bed, or other pieces of furniture, with these risers. The risers add three inches of height and can support up to 10,000 pounds. The risers are made from sturdy plastic and have rounded edges. They also have an anti-slip foam to keep your furniture in place. They’re a great way to add additional storage spaces to your home.

33 This cutting board that’s big enough to hold all your vegetables Amazon Thirteen Chefs Large Cutting Board $21 See On Amazon Vegetables are always rolling off my cutting boards because they’re too small. This 18 x 12-inch cutting board is large enough to handle even the biggest batch of vegetables or fruit. Made from durable plastic, this cutting board won’t warp from heat and doesn’t easily show knife marks. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe and available in a fun red shade that’ll brighten up any kitchen.

34 These salt & pepper grinders you can use one-handed Amazon urban noon Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set $33 See On Amazon Season your food with the push of a button with these electric salt and pepper grinders. The stainless steel grinders are battery operated and work with just the push of a button, so it’s easy to add seasoning to your food if the other hand is busy. And with their sleek and modern design, they look nice on your table too.

35 This milk frother that lets you make lattes at home Amazon MatchaDNA Milk Frother $7 See On Amazon It used to be that if you wanted a frothy milk topping on your drink, you’d have to go to a coffee shop. But now it’s easy to do at home with this lightweight milk frother. The tool is lightweight so it’s easy to throw in your bag while traveling and going to work. “It makes really good lattes and it is really easy to clean,” raved one reviewer.

36 A stovetop kettle with a built-in thermometer Amazon Coffee Gator Gooseneck Kettle $30 See On Amazon Perfect your pour-over coffee making with this gooseneck kettle. The stovetop kettle has a built-in thermometer, so you can boil the water to the perfect temperature before pouring it over your coffee. Its long, elegant spout makes it easy to pour without spilling.

37 This cushioned mat that supports your joints Amazon Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat $38 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time standing, whether it’s doing dishes or working at a standing desk, then this anti-fatigue mat will help relieve discomfort. The cushioned mat is designed to relieve pressure on your spine and reduce lower back pain. And of course, it also helps keep your feet comfortable. It comes in 14 colors and patterns, so you’re bound to find one that matches your kitchen decor.

38 These silicone covers that prevent furniture from damaging your floors Amazon BUMACO Chair Leg Floor Protectors (20-Piece Set) $16 See On Amazon Protect your hardwood floors from scrapes and scratches with these silicone leg protectors. The leg covers have felt bottoms to keep them from damaging your floors and reduce noise. They’re easy to attach to your furniture and don’t require any tools. “I was lucky to stumble along this product,” raved one Amazon customer. “It was [super] easy to install and [the] best part is that the plastic creates a great sucking to each leg, so you know that these little babies will not slip out of the leg like the little sticky sponges that you can buy in any hardware store.”

39 Some sheets that are resistant to wrinkles Amazon Zen Bamboo Bed Sheets Set $29 See On Amazon Keep your bed looking crisp and clean with this bed sheet set that is resistant to wrinkles. Made from a blend of microfiber and rayon derived from bamboo, these sheets are soft and easy to clean. Each set comes with a top and bottom sheet and two pillowcases. They come in 12 colors, in sizes from twin to California king.