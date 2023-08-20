You could make your home so much more comfortable with any of these highly rated, cheap things

It’s practically an instinct to make your home as comfy as possible: Birds line their nests with feathers; rabbits line their burrows with straw and fur; and humans shop online to find cozy rugs, helpful gadgets, and homey lighting solutions.

So don’t fight your natural urges. Here you can find a ton of great products, all designed to make your home as comfortable as possible. From stylish storage solutions to convenient kitchen appliances, there’s something on this list for everyone.

01 A shower curtain that repels mildew Amazon LiBa Mildew Resistant Antimicrobial Shower Curtain Liner $12 See On Amazon Experience a dry and clean bathroom with this waterproof shower curtain. It helps with water bead formation and quick water runoff, making it easy to wipe clean. The transparent design allows light to brighten your bathroom. Rustproof metal grommets and a reinforced header to prevent tearing make this shower curtain extra-durable. Meanwhile, bottom magnets help it stay in place and away from your body.

02 These lamps that light up your grill when the sun goes down Benicci Grill Lights (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon The strong magnetic base of these high-density BBQ lights allows them to securely attach to any metal surface, so they can get all up in your grill. The flexible gooseneck lets you direct the light as needed, helping you to keep a watchful eye over your steaks. Beyond grilling, these versatile lights are great for camping, reading, and more.

03 A set of foldable baskets for organizing the linen closet Amazon Woffit Linen Closet Storage Organizers – Set of 3 $27 See On Amazon Tame the chaos in your linen closet with this set of three large bins. No more jumbled mess of sheets and blankets; with a tidy design and neutral colors, they fit in with any decor. Made from a soft, non-woven fabric, each bin's foldable front flap allows easy access to items without disturbing the stack.

04 This realistic moon lamp that is a beautiful night light Amazon Ehobroc Moon Lamp $22 See On Amazon Goodnight Moon hits differently when you read it by the light of this gorgeous 3-D moon lamp. It offers a realistic portrayal of the moon's surface and lasts for up to 10 hours on a full charge. The lamp has three color options: cool white, warm white, and warm yellow. The LED light emits a gentle glow that won't flicker or harm kids’ eyes.

05 A duvet & pillow set that makes your bedroom feel like a five-star hotel Amazon BEDSURE White Duvet Cover $27 See On Amazon Indulge in total comfort with this pre-washed duvet cover set. The microfiber fabric's softness and breathability both ensure a cozy night's sleep without that crinkly noise, and its lightweight design offers year-round comfort no matter the season. A variety of solid color options complement any decor, and thoughtful features like corner ties and a zipper closure enhance practicality and durability.

06 These hanging bags that work to eliminate musty odors Amazon DampRid Fresh Scent Hanging Moisture Absorber, 16 oz., 3 Pack $13 See On Amazon Experience fresher, cleaner air with these hanging moisture absorbers. These 16-ounce bags effectively attract and trap moisture, eliminating musty odors. The set of three bags offers long-lasting freshness for up to 60 days, while slowly releasing a pleasant scent. Hang them in areas like closets, laundry rooms, or bathrooms to combat excess moisture and stagnant air easily.

07 A trio of geometric shelves perfect for knickknacks Amazon Greenco Geometric Floating Shelves (Set of 3) $20 See On Amazon When regular shelves just won’t do, try these unique, hexagon-shaped floating shelves instead. Made of durable metal wire and rustic paulownia wood, these funky (and functional) pieces of art can showcase collectibles, photos, plants, and more. Add intriguing texture and space to your walls with this contemporary touch.

08 This vegetable cutter that slices & dices with ease Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $30 See On Amazon Chop it like it’s hot with this seven-piece vegetable chopper. It includes a collection tray, storage container, and interchangeable, rust-resistant stainless steel blades for slicing, chopping, and julienning. Compact and easy to clean, its built-in chop lid reduces mess, while the soft grip handle and nonskid base ensure stability.

09 A shaggy, super-absorbent rug for your shower area Amazon OLANLY Microfiber Rug $11 See On Amazon Crafted from thick microfiber, this bathroom mat is luxuriously soft and thick. The nonskid backing ensures slip-free use when stepping out of the shower, and the ultra-absorbent, quick-dry fabric keeps your floors dry. Easy to maintain through machine washing, its gradient color-stripe design comes in 11 colors, adding a touch of style to any bathroom space.

10 These cute, reusable dishcloths that can replace your paper towels Amazon brimley Reusable Swedish Dishcloths (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These reusable kitchen washcloths are designed to replace disposable paper towels, saving you money and reducing waste. They can soak up spills and clean any surface; according to the brand, just one cloth is capable of replacing up to 17 rolls of paper towels. Made from biodegradable materials, they’re easy to clean in the washing machine or dishwasher and can be composted at the end of their life.

11 A warming pad that keeps your coffee temp just right Amazon Misby Coffee Warmer $20 See On Amazon If Goldilocks were a modern woman, she’d have one of these coffee warmers on her desk. It prevents your hot beverage from cooling down too quickly and can even heat it up between a range of 120 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The microgravity technology turns it on or off automatically — just plug it in, place your mug on it, and you’re set.

12 This breathable sheet set that comes in 45 colors & patterns Amazon CGK Unlimited Cooling Sheets Set (4 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon Upgrade your sleep with this luxurious sheet set. Including two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet, it has deep pockets to accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches deep. Stitched from brushed microfiber, they're lightweight and exceptionally soft, so you can catch your best night’s sleep.

13 These shower caddies that keep your sink clutter-free Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf (2-Pack) $32 See On Amazon Ideal for bathrooms, kitchens, and more, this pair of shower caddies offers ample storage with a deep basket to prevent items from falling. The strong adhesive ensures a sturdy hold, supporting up to 15 pounds of items. An open-bottom design aids in quick draining, preventing moisture and mildew buildup. Installation is easy with transparent adhesive, and the durable stainless steel construction ensures long-lasting use.

14 A battery organizer that keeps your batteries from draining Amazon The Battery Organizer $16 See On Amazon Keep your batteries organized and visible with this expansive battery organizer case. Accommodating a wide range of battery types — 93 in total — it holds most every type of home battery, from AA batteries to flat batteries. The transparent lid provides quick visual access to your inventory, and a removable battery tester is included for your convenience.

15 This complete set of drawer organizers for makeup, utensils, & more Amazon Vtopmart 25 PCS Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers $20 See On Amazon Fight the chaos by staying organized with these clear drawer divider trays. Perfect for various spaces in your home, they fit well in vanity, bathroom, kitchen, office, and craft room drawers. The set includes 25 storage bins in four sizes, so there’s a container to fit every need. With nonslip silicone pads and a stackable design, these plastic trays keep your items in place and save space.

16 A pitcher that filters your tap water Amazon Brita Water Filter Pitcher $23 See On Amazon Enjoy great-tasting water with this convenient water pitcher. It’s BPA-free, fridge-friendly, and compatible with Brita’s Elite and Standard filters. With a flip lid for easy refills and a SmartLight indicator for filter changes, it reduces single-use plastic bottle waste while improving water quality.

17 This pair of throw pillow covers that instantly add color & texture Amazon Fancy Homi Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Inject a dash of modern farmhouse flair into your decor with these corduroy pillow covers. These soft, durable covers feature a long, invisible zipper for easy insertion and removal, while their striped texture complements any decor style. They come in 23 colors, so there’s a vibrant option to fit every home.

18 These food dispensers that look cool & prevent your cereal from getting stale Amazon Zevro Food Dispensers (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon I hate to break it to you, but rolling up the cereal bag and loosely folding over the cardboard top does little to keep your cereal fresh. That’s where this food dispenser set comes in — it can keep cereal fresh for up to 45 days, dispensing one ounce per twist. Perfect for assorted dry foods like nuts, candy, and granola, it minimizes waste and maintains freshness. Scratch-resistant and shatterproof, they’re a convenient and cool addition to any kitchen.

19 A shower squeegee that is sleek, chic, & helps prevents streaks Amazon Docrok Stainless Steel Shower Squeegee $10 See On Amazon You want streaks in your hairdo, not on your shower walls. Crafted from rust-resistant stainless steel with a silicone blade, this shower squeegee easily removes water drops and buildup from various surfaces. Its ergonomic design ensures comfortable, efficient cleaning, and it comes with waterproof adhesive hooks for accessible storage.

20 This handheld vacuum cleaner with a brush for upholstery Amazon BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum $45 See On Amazon From carpets to car interiors, this handheld vacuum efficiently removes hair, dirt, and debris. Lightweight and portable, it's perfect for tight spaces — the crevice tool reaches difficult areas, while the push-in brush enhances upholstery cleaning. Its wide mouth quickly handles large messes, and powerful cyclonic action ensures consistent suction.

21 A pillow stand for your tablet so you can watch movies in bed Amazon Lamicall Tablet Pillow Stand $26 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dropped your tablet on your face while reading or binging a Netflix show, this tablet pillow stand is for you. With six adjustable angles, it offers optimal viewing from your bed, sofa, or table, supporting both vertical and horizontal positions. Designed to accommodate two tablets simultaneously, it's perfect for group entertainment, whether family game night or watching two different TV shows.

22 This chic cutting board that’s resistant to germs & moisture Amazon Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Cutting Board $18 See On Amazon Combining the beauty of a serving tray with the usefulness of a cutting board, this wooden cutting board is both visually pleasing and practical. It’s also made from acacia wood, which is naturally resistant to germs and moisture. Those properties also mean it’s easy to maintain, just requiring a hand-rinse and occasional rub-down with mineral oil. Its versatile design is ideal for prepping, serving appetizers, chopping food, or displaying decor.

23 These remote-controlled puck lights that can change color Amazon Brilliant Evolution 6-Pack Wireless Color-Changing Puck Lights $30 See On Amazon Whether it’s a closet, under a cabinet, or even the trunk of your car, these puck lights are a handy lighting solution that can be installed quickly with the included mounting tape and screws. The six lights feature long-lasting LEDs in a rainbow of color options and adjustable brightness levels. An auto-off timer can be set to turn cabinet lights off in time increments of 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes. Turn the lights on and off with a simple tap on the lens, or use the two included remote controls to choose from timing and color options.

24 A handheld frother for making lattes in the comfort of your own home Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $13 See On Amazon Achieve barista-quality frothed beverages with this versatile coffee frother. It whisks both hot and cold drinks, including cappuccinos, protein shakes, and more, in as little as 15 seconds. A powerful motor, stainless steel construction, and an included stand make it a durable, stylish addition to your kitchen.

25 These hangers that keep your strappy tops from getting crumpled in a drawer Amazon MAKECIENY 8-Tier Hangers (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These stainless steel tank top hangers hold up to eight tops or bras each, maximizing your closet space and offering a smart solution for organizing and preserving your delicate clothing with straps. Their sleek design and 360-degree rotation hooks ensure your items stay organized, visible, and easily accessible. Perfect for dorm rooms, small closets, and limited spaces, these hangers are built to last.

26 A pack of Mason jars to satisfy all your pickling & storage needs Amazon Paksh Novelty Mason Jars (4-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Crafted from soda-lime glass, these Mason jars are perfect for canning, fermentation, food storage, and creative projects like Mason jar lights. The airtight and leakproof metal lids ensure freshness and durability. With a comfortable mouth size and textured hobnail design, these vintage-inspired jars are both functional and charming.

27 This gel floor mat that is incredibly comfortable to stand on Amazon WiseLife Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $14 See On Amazon Doing dishes is enough of a pain, ease the physical strain a little with this anti-fatigue cushioned floor mat. Its ultra-thick gel foam construction is perfect for relieving discomfort from prolonged standing. Made from PVC and thick foam, it's both durable and odor-free. The nonslip backing keeps it securely in place, while the water-resistant top is easy to clean, making it an ideal addition to any kitchen space.

28 An extendable duster that reaches all the high-up tough spots Amazon ESTILO Extendable Ceiling Fan Duster $22 See On Amazon With an extendable pole that can reach up to 47 inches, this microfiber duster effectively dusts ceiling fans, appliances, blinds, furniture, and anything else that’s usually out of reach. Its large microfiber head traps dust without the need for harsh chemicals, and it’s washable and reusable. Soft and fluffy, it won’t scratch surfaces, making it suitable for use on electronics.

29 These ice cube trays with an included storage bin Amazon Combler Mini Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin $15 See On Amazon Whether you love the visual Instagram aesthetic of tiny ice balls or just appreciate their rapid drink-cooling abilities, you can upgrade your ice-making game with these mini ice cube trays. These freezer-safe trays come with a convenient storage bin and lid, making ice-making a breeze. Made using food-grade PP material, they're safe for your family and can be put in the dishwasher.

30 A pair of storage bags that fit conveniently underneath your bed Amazon ZOBER Flexible Zippered Underbed Storage Bag (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Time to evict the monster under your bed, he’s taking up valuable storage space that could be housing these zippered under-bed storage bags. Perfect for decluttering your space, they’re crafted from hearty non-woven polypropylene, so they’re built to last and won't scratch your floors. The reinforced handle and see-through plastic cover add convenience to this smart storage solution.

31 These food storage containers that make meal-prepping a breeze Amazon FineDine Glass Food Containers (20 Piece) $39 See On Amazon Whether you’re meal prepping or staring down a lot of leftovers, these food containers are perfect for various occasions. The set of 20 pieces includes 10 containers (four rectangular-shaped and six round) and 10 accompanying lids. An airtight seal helps preserve the freshness of the food inside and prevents leaks. Stack them easily in your fridge, and these tough glass containers also work in the oven or microwave without their lids.

32 This pair of baskets for storing blankets, toys, or using as decorative planters Amazon OrganiHaus 2-Pack White Basket for Plants Indoor $25 See On Amazon Made from cotton rope, these elegant and eco-friendly baskets are perfect for storing laundry, blankets, toys, and more. Blending style and function, they're low-key additions to bedrooms, nurseries, and living rooms — any place where you’d like to discreetly hide some clutter. This bundle includes two baskets in 10- and 12-inch sizes, available in a range of chic, neutral colors.

33 An ottoman you can use for extra storage — or fold away when not in use Amazon YOUDENOVA Folding Storage Ottoman $40 See On Amazon Kick up your feet while maximizing your storage with this 80-liter hidden storage bench. Ideal for decluttering your space by organizing toys, bedding, magazines, and more, it assembles in just seconds and is perfect for small spaces. Made from sturdy materials, it has a weight capacity of 350 pounds, so it can double as a comfortable seat or footstool.

34 This meat thermometer with a large backlit display for easy reading Amazon Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $16 See On Amazon You’ll earn the name “007: License to Grill” with this instant-read meat thermometer in your hands. Its advanced technology provides highly accurate results in just two to three seconds. Pre-calibrated and equipped with recalibrating capabilities, it also has a useful meat temperature chart on the thermometer’s body and a blue backlight for grilling at night. The storage dot provides an easy way to hang and store it.

35 A hilarious blanket that looks like a tortilla Amazon Jorbest Burritos Tortilla Blanket $20 See On Amazon Wrapping yourself up like a burrito takes on a whole new meaning with this tortilla blanket. Made from -super-soft flannel fabric, this unique blanket uses dyes that help make it resistant to fading. With over 12,000 ratings and a score of 4.8 stars, it’s not just a humorous novelty: Happy customers are thrilled by the double-sided printing and how incredibly soft this blanket is.

36 This cool electric lighter that recharges via USB Amazon Power Practical Candle Lighter $34 See On Amazon This lithium-powered plasma lighter is designed to withstand moisture and wind, making it perfect for various weather conditions. Its extended wand and angled head help with tricky lighting situations, whether a tall candle or fire pit. With a quick USB recharge in under an hour, you'll have days of reliable lighting. It’s also safely designed, requiring three clicks to ignite.

37 A bidet attachment you can install without having to call a plumber Amazon Greenco Adjustable Bidet Attachment $32 See On Amazon Made from tough, rust-proof plastic, this bidet attachment is easy to install. Enjoy customizable jet-spray water pressure through a convenient control dial. Not only does it offer a refreshing cleanse, but it also saves money and reduces environmental impact by minimizing toilet paper use.

38 These luxurious pillowcases designed with satin Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Treat yourself or someone you care about to the gift of luxurious sleep with this set of two satin pillowcases. Gentle on sensitive skin, they elevate your beauty routine by protecting your hair from tangles and minimizing split ends. Available in a variety of elegant colors, these silky-smooth pillowcases effortlessly enhance your bedding ensemble.

39 An aromatherapy diffuser that comes with 10 essential oils Amazon Pure Daily Care Essential Oil Diffuser $30 See On Amazon This modern oil diffuser makes good scents. It uses ultrasonic wave diffusion technology — no heat needed — to atomize the essential oils for therapeutic benefits. The diffuser also features seven ambient light modes, four timer settings, and an auto shutoff feature. The package includes 10 essential oils sourced from around the world, including favorites like lavender, peppermint, and tea tree.