You could save a sh*t ton of money if you tried any of these 40 genius tricks

After a few too many shockingly high credit card bills, I’ve finally decided it’s time to hunker down and start saving money. The only problem is that I’m absolutely terrible at it, which is why I’ve made a deal with myself: I’m still allowed to shop, but I can only buy items that can help me save money in the long run. This way, I can still have the flexibility to scratch that shopping itch without breaking my monthly budget.

And if you’d like to start saving too, feel free to check out all these genius items that can help you save a sh*t ton of money. From drywall repair kits to wireless doorbells, I’ve made sure to include a variety of products that are either an affordable alternative to something expensive or can help you cut down on your monthly costs.

01 Keep track of vacation budgets with this travel planner Amazon Clever Fox Travel Journal $20 See On Amazon Having trouble remembering your vacation plans? This travel planner not only has space for you to jot down your daily itineraries but there’s also room for packing lists, budgets, as well as daily reflections. Each order includes a variety of stickers to help you personalize the pages — and you even have the choice of 10 different hardcover colors.

02 Pack your lunch with this insulated jar that helps keep food warm Amazon IRON °FLASK Food Storage Container $18 See On Amazon Packing lunch is an easy way to save money, making this food jar a smart investment. Its double-wall insulation helps cold food stay chilled for up to 10 hours, while hot food can stay warm for up to seven — and the stainless steel exterior is even resistant to rust. Choose from 16 colors.

03 Make cafe-worthy coffee at home with this French press Amazon Bean Envy French Press Coffee Maker Set $27 See On Amazon A smooth cup of Joe is only a few minutes away when you have this French press at your disposal. The metal filter can be washed and reused as many times as you like — and the borosilicate glass walls are tough enough to handle sudden temperature changes due to boiling water. Plus, each order even includes a milk frother for those extra-indulgent morning coffees.

04 Improve the flavor of cheaper wine with this aerator Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Pop this aerator into your wine bottle, and it can help improve the flavor as it pours through. The silicone base creates a snug fit to help prevent spills, while a tapered pour spout works to keep your table drip-free. The best part? Each order includes a vacuum stopper so that you can save opened bottles for later.

05 Cheers with these unbreakable wine glasses made with stainless steel Amazon FineDine Premium Grade Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Not only are these wine glasses made from unbreakable stainless steel, but each one also comes with a matching lid to help prevent spills. Their insulated walls prevent the heat from your hands from affecting the temperature of your wine — and they even have a nonslip base to help keep them stable.

06 Keep remotes close with this fitted sheet that has a convenient side pocket Amazon DREAMCARE Fitted Sheet $23 See On Amazon With an extra-deep pocket that can accommodate mattresses up to 15 inches, it’s incredibly less like that this fitted sheet will furl up out of place while you sleep. The microfiber fabric feels oh-so-soft against the skin — and there’s even a small pocket on the side where you can stash phones, remotes, as well as other small items.

07 Repair household items with this strong moldable glue Amazon Sugru Moldable Glue $20 See On Amazon Ceramic, wood, rubber — this moldable glue is formulated to adhere to nearly any surface. The bond it creates is so strong that you can use it to hang items that weigh up to 4 pounds, making it suitable for lightweight hooks, picture frames, and more. And unlike some types of glue, this one is also waterproof, as well as resistant to heat and cold.

08 Install this wireless doorbell for less than $20 Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $17 See On Amazon If your home didn’t come with a doorbell, this wireless one is an easy-to-install option that’s worth a look. It has a wireless range of up to 1,000 feet, making it easy to hear throughout the first floor of your home. Plus, with 50 different chimes to choose from, you could pick a new one nearly every week of the year without repeating.

09 Prevent nail polish spills with this silicone bottle holder Amazon tweexy Hinge Untippable Nail Polish Bottle Holder $16 See On Amazon Don’t risk spilling that bottle of nail polish — instead, pop it into this silicone holder for safekeeping. It works by pivoting back and forth so that it’s easy to dip the polish brush back into the bottle from nearly any angle, yet the wide base keeps it sturdy so that it doesn’t tip over. The best part? it’s designed to work with polish bottles of practically any shape or size.

10 Remove makeup with this reusable cloth that works without cleanser Amazon MakeUp Eraser Towel $20 See On Amazon Simply get this makeup eraser damp with water, and it’ll effortlessly wipe away foundation, waterproof mascara, and more — no cleanser required. Cleaning it is as easy as tossing it into the wash once it’s finally too dirty to use. And unlike disposable makeup wipes, this eraser stays reusable for up to five years.

11 Take your coffee to go with this spillproof, insulated travel mug Amazon SANTECO Travel Coffee Mug $22 See On Amazon With two silicone gaskets around the lid, you can rest assured that this travel mug won’t spill or leak inside of your bag. Its vacuum-insulated walls also help keep hot drinks warm for hours longer than a plain ceramic mug — and since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it breaking if dropped.

12 Make your own cocktails with this Moscow mule kit Amazon Moscow Mule Cocktail Kit $23 See On Amazon Purchase an airplane bottle or two, and you’ll be able to whip up a delicious cocktail using the ingredients that come inside this kit. You have the choice of seven different cocktails, including Moscow mules, margaritas, and old fashioneds — just to name a few. Plus, the small travel tin takes up hardly any space inside of your bag.

13 Install these under-cabinet lights that give a professional-looking glow Amazon Power Practical Under Cabinet LED Light Kit $20 See On Amazon There’s no need for professional help when installing these under-cabinet lights, as their adhesive backing lets you stick them right into place without any tools necessary. The best part? Each order includes a remote so that you can control them from afar, as well as a motion sensor that you can plug them into so that they turn on when you enter the room.

14 Chill out at night with the help of these silky, cooling pillowcases Amazon Hotel Sheets Direct Luxury 100% Bamboo King Pillowcase Set $20 See On Amazon Breathable, soft, and silky-smooth — these pillowcases hit all the right notes. They’re made from breathable bamboo fibers that help keep you cool at night, and they’ll even help wick away moisture if you do start to sweat. And with more than 10 colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble matching them to your current sheets.

15 Wash with this shampoo bar that lasts longer than a bottle Amazon superzero Restoring & Repairing Shampoo Bar $20 See On Amazon This shampoo bar is an easy way to stay clean while packing light or saving money on pricy bottles (it should last about as long as two to three bottles, in fact). It’s made without any sulfates, silicones, or parabens, and works up into a rich lather that’s easy to spread throughout your strands. Plus, the hydrating formula even helps soften unwanted frizziness.

16 Use this repair kit to help you fix small drywall holes Amazon 3M Small Hole Repair Kit $12 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a professional contractor to fix small holes in your drywall — just bust out this kit. It’s designed to work with holes up to 3 inches in diameter, and the included spackle is even shrink-, crack-, and sag-resistant. And if your drywall is already looking good? You can also use it to fill in small holes created by nails and push pins to try and get your full security deposit back.

17 Wear this neck lamp instead of turning the lights on Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re reading or tackling a DIY project, this neck light features three adjustable light temperatures (yellow, warm white, and cool white) to help you see what you’re doing as clearly as possible. The battery lasts for up to 80 hours before you need to recharge it, and its around-the-neck design lets you use it completely hands-free.

18 Dry your clothes with these dryer balls that are totally reusable Amazon Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on disposable dryer sheets, why not save some money and make the switch to these reusable dryer balls? They’re made from 100% New Zealand wool that helps soften clothes naturally — no need for any fabric softener. And since they’re made without any added chemicals or synthetics, they’re also suitable for anyone with sensitive skin.

19 Clean deep into clogged lint traps with these flexible brushes Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon A clogged lint trap can force your dryer to work harder than it needs to, which can lead to higher energy bills — but that’s why these brushes are worth a look. They reach deep into your lint trap, pulling out stray bits of dust and fluff to help your machine work more efficiently. Or, if your lint trap is already clean, you can also use them to clean underneath furniture.

20 Mop with these reusable pads that have *thousands* of positive reviews Amazon Turbo Mops Reusable Floor Mop Pads (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Not only are these mop pads reusable, but they’re also made from soft microfiber that latches onto dirt, dust, hair, and more. They’re designed to work with most floor mops between 10 and 12 inches in size, and many reviewers even raved about how well they work on wood floors. “I've used these on woodfloors, travertine, and regular tile and it worked wonderfully on all of them,” wrote one Amazon Customer.

21 Renew older clothes with this rechargeable fabric shaver Amazon Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver $14 See On Amazon Try using this fabric shaver before you throw out any pieces of clothing that have started to pill. Three sharp blades on the inside easily slice through fuzz, pilling, and more, giving everything from clothes to carpets a much-needed refresh. Plus, the battery lasts for up to a full hour before it needs to be recharged.

22 Add these cedar blocks to musty closets for deodorization Amazon Cedar Home Cedar Blocks for Clothes (40 Count) $25 See On Amazon Musty closets are no match for these cedar blocks, as they naturally absorb excess moisture to help deodorize small spaces. They’re made without any added chemicals, and even have a lasting cedar scent that’s refreshing — not overpowering. Plus, the circular shape makes it easy to add them to hangers.

23 Store this Bluapple with produce to help it last up to 3 months Amazon Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Letting fresh produce spoil inside your fridge is an easy way to waste money, which is only part of the reason why I’m a big fan of these Bluapples. They absorb moisture to help keep your greens fresher for longer — and the packet inside even lasts for up to three months before you need to replace it.

24 Swap paper towels with these reuable Swedish dishcloths Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Nonstick cookware, countertops, wood furniture — these Swedish dishcloths are so versatile that you can use them to clean nearly any surface. They’re soft when wet and lightly gritty when dry, yet not so gritty that they’ll leave behind scratches on delicate surfaces. And unlike paper towels, you can wash and reuse these dishcloths thousands of times to help save money.

25 Organize your refrigerator with these clear bins Amazon HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (8-Pack) $20 See On Amazon From fresh produce to cans of soda, these bins make it easier than ever to get that messy fridge looking neat and tidy. They’re made from clear plastic so that you can see what’s inside each one without having to pull them out — and when it does come time to pull one out, each one features a handle in the front and back so that you have somewhere comfortable to grip.

26 Cook meat correctly with this digital thermometer Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $20 See On Amazon You won’t have to squint at this meat thermometer when grilling outside at night, as its large LCD screen features a helpful backlight. There’s also a temperature guide printed on the handle — just in case you forget what temp your beef, poultry, and fish should be — and its waterproof probe easily rinses clean under running water.

27 Store snacks in these reusable food baggies made from leakproof silicone Amazon Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Not only are these reusable baggies an eco-friendly alternative to disposable plastic ones, but their pinch-lock openings also leakproof once fully sealed. They’re suitable for use in the freezer — and unlike some baggies, these ones are so durable that they can be tossed into the dishwasher for a quick clean.

28 Attach this Brita filter to your sink instead of buying water bottles Amazon Brita Basic Faucet Water Filter System $32 See On Amazon Brita pitchers can take up a ton of space inside your fridge, whereas this Brita filter attaches to your sink faucet to help you save space and reduce waste. Using it can replace up to 1,800 single-use water bottles throughout the course of a year — and it even removes up to 99% of lead, chlorine, and other particulates, leaving you with deliciously fresh water.

29 Clip socks onto this laundry dock so that they don’t go missing Amazon SockDock Sock Laundry Tool $20 See On Amazon Tired of losing socks in the wash? Clip them to this laundry dock, and it’ll hold onto them as they tumble through the washer and dryer. You can also use it with gloves, scarves, headbands, or even lingerie. Plus, a small hook at the top lets you hang it up in your closet once everything has dried.

30 Make dinner at home with this easy-to-use pasta maker Amazon Sailnovo Pasta Maker Machine $36 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the mood for thin angel hair or wide fettuccine, this pasta maker has seven adjustable thickness settings that can help you make noodles of nearly any size. Assembly only takes a few quick seconds right out of the box — and since it’s made from a combination of rust-resistant stainless steel and tough aluminum, you can rest assured that it’ll work for years to come when properly maintained.

31 Protect your drain with the TubShroom that lets water flow through when clogged Amazon TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon Whereas some drain protectors cause your tub to back up once they’re clogged with hair, this TubShroom features a tower-shaped design that lets water flow through regardless of how dirty it gets. Cleaning it out is as easy as swiping your finger around the base to pull out any collected bits of debris — and many reviewers raved about how it “catches everything.”

32 Use these digital timers when you cook to prevent burnt food Amazon AOUCE Digital Kitchen Timers (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Whether you’re cooking or simply need to know when five minutes have passed, these kitchen timers have got you covered. A magnet on the back of each one lets you stick them to your fridge so that they’re always ready to go when you need them — and the loud buzzer makes it easy to hear when time is up.

33 Help keep wires from fraying with these silicone spirals Amazon Jetec Charger Cable Protector (24-Pieces) $7 See On Amazon Ever notice how your charging cables can start to fray over time? Slip these silicone spirals onto your cables, and they’ll help keep them in good working order. And if your charging cables are still looking good, not a problem — they’ll work just as well on nearly any wire you can slip them onto.

34 Get every last drop out of your toothpaste with this metal tube squeezer Amazon XYKEEY Tube Squeezer (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Toothpaste, skincare, paint — these rollers can help you get every last drop out of practically any tube that you can fit inside. They’re made from tough stainless steel that won’t warp under pressure, and you can easily reuse them as many times as you like.

35 Display this privacy film to help reduce your heating & cooling costs Amazon KESPEN Window Privacy Film $14 See On Amazon Homes with a ton of natural light can have higher heating and cooling costs, making this privacy film a smart buy. Not only does it stop nosy neighbors from peeking into your windows, but it also helps insulate your home against the sun’s warming rays. There’s also no adhesive necessary — simply place it up against your windows, and static cling will keep it from shifting out of place.

36 Attach this alarm to your fridge or freezer to let you know when the door’s open Amazon FRIDGGI Freezer Door Alarm $20 See On Amazon Accidentally leaving your freezer open is an easy way to wind up with spoiled food — but that’s where this alarm comes into play. Not only does it let out a loud ring to catch your attention, but if your door is still open after three minutes, it won’t stop ringing until you come back and shut it. Choose from three colors: white, black, or grey.

37 Hide your spare key in this rock that looks so, so real Amazon RocKey Safe Spare Key Safe $7 See On Amazon Intruders will never suspect there’s a spare key hidden inside of this rock, as its faux stone exterior makes it look incredibly real — even up close. The interior compartment is large enough to fit any standard-sized key. And since it’s also fireproof, there’s no need to worry about it melting in the event of an emergency.

38 Store leftovers with these silicone lids that fit a variety of containers Amazon longzon Silicone Stretch Lids (14-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Don’t waste time trying to find the one lid that fits your plasticware — just use one of these silicone lids. They stretch to fit containers and bowls of nearly any size, and you can even use them to save halved pieces of citrus for later. Once dirty, simply toss them into the dishwasher for a quick clean.

39 Shop with these durable, reusable grocery bags Amazon BeeGreen Reusable Tote Bags (10 Pack) $23 See On Amazon Not only are these reusable grocery bags an eco-friendly alternative to wasteful plastic options, but they’re also made from tough nylon that can easily support up to 50 pounds. Or, if your kitchen is already stocked, you can also use them as casual tote bags for the beach and gym, as their cute prints put them a step above plain plastic bags.