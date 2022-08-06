You probably didn't know about these easy ways to save money around your house

Saving money isn’t easy. No matter how hard I try to make dinner every night, somehow I still wind up ordering $30 worth of takeout at least a few times every week — and don’t even get me started on how high I like to crank my air conditioner. Thankfully, I’ve figured out an easy trick: make small switches around the house that’ll save you money over time.

But if you aren’t sure what sort of switches I’m talking about, not a problem: This list is chock-full of helpful tips that can save you so much money. For example, these little Bluapples and airtight containers are easy ways to help keep your ingredients fresh, which might just convince you to fire up the stove instead of a food delivery app. As for your air conditioner? You may notice a dip in your utility bill if you start using a personal fan to help yourself cool down — but those are just a few of the easy ways you can save money around the house.

01 Plan weekly meals with help from this dry erase board Amazon cinch! Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard $18 See On Amazon Buying more produce than you need is an easy way to waste money, as it might go bad before you’re able to eat it. Enter: this dry erase board. It’s great for helping you plan your meals out for the week ahead, as the strong magnetic backing lets you stick it right to your fridge. Each order also includes four colorful dry erase markers, as well as an eraser.

02 Cut down on water usage by keeping track of dirty dishes Amazon cinch! Dishwasher Magnet $10 See On Amazon Running the dishwasher when the dishes are already clean can waste so much water, so why not save some money with this magnet? Simply flip it from “dirty” to “clean,” and everyone in the house will know not to run a wash cycle. Plus, each order includes a metal pad that you can stick to your machine — just in case the front isn’t magnetic.

03 Switch over to a pet hair remover that’s infinitely reusable Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $29 See On Amazon Unlike lint rollers that rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this pet hair remover relies on hundreds of tiny bristles to latch onto everything from pet hair to lint. It’s suitable for use on all types of fabric and upholstery. And once you’ve finished brushing your clothes and furniture clean? Simply empty out the dustbin on the back so that it’s ready to go again.

04 Organize your fridge so that you don’t lose track of ingredients Amazon Greenco Storage Bins (Set of 8) $25 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for ingredients to get lost in the back of the fridge, leaving you with expired foods that you’ll eventually have to throw out — so grab these bins. They’re great for organizing everything from condiments to fresh produce, and their clear walls make it easy to see what’s inside without having to unpack anything.

05 Save money by sipping from reusable bottles instead of disposable ones Amazon Otis Classic Glass Water Bottles (6-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Sipping from a reusable water bottle is one of the easiest ways to save money, and these ones are even made with leakproof caps to help keep your bags safe from spills. They also feature stainless steel lids, as well as a protective sleeve that helps insulate your drinks and keep the glass walls safe from damage. “The mouth is wide enough to add ice and lemon wedges to my water,” wrote one reviewer. They continued, “Easy to clean and carry.”

06 Make delicious lattes at home instead of buying them from the coffee shop Amazon Estilo Automatic Electric Milk Frother $40 See On Amazon A cup of coffee might not be that expensive, but it can definitely add up over the course of a month. Instead, make your own delicious latte at home with help from this automatic milk frother. The carafe detaches from the base so that it’s easy to pour your froth, while the vacuum-insulated walls help keep the milk chilled while it’s being whipped. Plus, the nonstick coating on the inside makes it easy to clean.

07 Keep track of loose makeup with this handy organizer Amazon Greenco Acrylic Storage Organizer $10 See On Amazon Makeup is not cheap, which is why keeping it stored inside of this helpful organizer is never a bad idea. Eight compartments give you ample room for compacts, glosses, brushes, and more, making it easy to keep track of where all your go-to items are. The best part? You can buy it for less than $15.

08 Prevent lost batteries with this organized battery case Amazon The Battery Organizer and Tester Case $20 See On Amazon With space for up to 93 batteries ranging from slim AAAs to thick 9-volts, this battery case is a must-have for anyone with an overflowing drawer filled with loose batteries. Each order also includes a tester — just in case you aren’t sure whether some of your batteries are worth keeping — and the back even gives you the option of mounting it to a wall for easy access.

09 Help lower your utility bill with these motion-sensor LED light bars Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Not only do these LED light bars install nearly anywhere using the included adhesive, but they can also help save you money on your utility bill. They’re powered using three AA batteries (which are not included), so there’s no need to plug them into an outlet. Plus, their built-in motion sensors prevent them from turning on when no one is around, which’ll help save the batteries for later.

10 Start using reusable mop pads instead of disposable ones Amazon Vorfreude Spray Mop Microfibre Pads (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon The cost of always having to buy new mop pads can add up over time, whereas these reusable ones will cost you less than $15, yet last through thousands of cleanings. They’re suitable for use on various types of floors, as the soft microfiber fabric latches onto dirt and dust without leaving behind any scratches. “These are the best mop pads I have seen,” wrote one reviewer.

11 Make the switch from paper towels to these reusable dishcloths Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon More absorbent than paper towels and reusable, you’ll only have to wipe up one spill before you start wondering why you didn’t try these Swedish dishcloths sooner. They can be used all over your home, whether you’ve got messy marble counters or grimy stainless steel. And once they’re too dirty to use? Simply toss them into the wash for a quick clean.

12 Keep coffee grounds from turning stale inside this canister Amazon Coffee Gator Coffee Canister $26 See On Amazon Coffee grounds always tasting a little stale? Storing them inside of this canister is an easy way to help keep them fresh, as its airtight lid combined with a proprietary ventilation system work to keep them tasting as flavorful as can be. Each order includes a handy little coffee scoop, and you even have the choice of three finishes: silver, black, or grey.

13 Preserve leftovers in these airtight containers to help them stay fresh Amazon Superior Glass Meal-Prep Containers (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Throwing out your leftovers once they’ve gone bad is such a waste of money, so why not store them inside of these containers? Their airtight lids help keep your meals fresh until you’re ready to eat, and they’re even leakproof — just in case you’re packing lunches. Plus, each one is also oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit — but remember to remove the lids beforehand.

14 Grab a set of stainless steel wine glasses that’ll never, ever break Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $23 See On Amazon There’s almost zero chance you’ll ever have to replace these wine glasses, as each one is made from tough stainless steel that won’t crack or shatter if dropped. They also help keep your wines at their ideal temperatures, whether you’re sipping on chilled whites or a room-temp red — and many reviewers commented about how the included lids are even “leakproof.”

15 Turn your air conditioner down and blast this personal fan on high Amazon Snawowo Portable Personal Fan $25 See On Amazon While it may be tempting to blast your air conditioner when it’s hot outside, you can almost guarantee that your utility bill will be way higher than normal. Instead, try out this personal fan. The flexible octopus legs let you attach it to handle bars, bed frames, and more, while its ultra-quiet motor is unlikely to disturb you during nap time. Plus, the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 12 hours.

16 Save on plumber calls with this drain protector Amazon TubShroom Tub Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon A visit from the plumber is almost never cheap, whereas this little drain protector is available for less than $15. The tower design allows water to flow through — even when it’s filled with hair and debris. And unlike some protectors, this one is designed to fit into any standard bathtub drain.

17 Control your lights remotely with these smart light bulbs Amazon Sengled Smart Bulb (4-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Swap out your current bulbs with these smart ones, and you’ll be able to turn them off remotely whenever you accidentally leave them on. You can also use the downloadable app to put them on schedules so that they’ll turn on and off whenever you want. The best part? If you pair them with Alexa or Google Home, you’ll be able to control them using convenient voice commands — all without having to get up from the couch.

18 Ease up on your utility bill with help from this indoor drying rack Amazon SunEegral Folding Indoor Clothes Drying Rack $28 See On Amazon Your dryer might use a ton of electricity, but this indoor drying rack uses none whatsoever. Each order comes with all the mounting hardware included, and the frame is so sturdy that it can support up to 65 pounds of wet clothes. It also works particularly well in tight spaces, as it folds down nearly flat when you aren’t using it.

19 Keep greens fresher for way longer with these Bluapples Amazon Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon I’m a huge fan when it comes to these Bluapples, which help remove ethylene gas from produce to extend their freshness. Each one can last for up to three months — and the best part? The price of buying refills is way less than the amount of money you’ve likely saved from your produce staying fresher for longer.

20 Get every last drop of makeup with help from these tiny spatulas Amazon The Spatty Last Drop Beauty Spatula $5 See On Amazon The cost of throwing out your concealer bottles before they’re 100% empty can add up over time, making these mini spatulas a must-have if you’re looking to save money. Their flexible silicone heads contour to the shape of your containers, making it easy to scrape the sides clean. And if you don’t need them for makeup, they’ll also work great with condiments, soaps, and more.

21 Keep your cast iron in tip-top condition with this brush Amazon OXO Good Grips Cast Iron Pan Brush $12 See On Amazon Not all scrubbers are suitable for cast iron, as some can scrape away the seasoning that you’ve worked so hard to build up over time. Luckily, this brush is designed to clean cast iron without any soap needed, as its stiff bristles remove any burnt bits without stripping the seasoning. There’s also a scraper tip for corners and grooves, and the nonslip handle helps you keep a firm grip when wet.

22 Seal snack bags shut so that they stay fresh for later Amazon iTouchless Handheld Heat Bag Sealer (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Not only will these miniature bag sealers work on nearly any type of snack bag, but they’re also incredibly convenient as they only take a few seconds to heat up. The airtight seal shouldn’t let moisture sneak inside your bags, and each one only requires two AA batteries.

23 Save money and the environment with these makeup remover pads Amazon Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (15-Pack) $8 See On Amazon While individually packaged makeup wipes might be convenient, these makeup remover pads are reusable, eco-friendly, and come with a convenient drawstring pouch to keep them packaged together. They’re made from gentle bamboo fibers that shouldn’t irritate sensitive skin — and many reviewers wrote about how they’re “super soft.”

24 Keep opened wine fresh for later with these vacuum stoppers Amazon Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with Vacuum Bottle Stoppers (5 Pieces) $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re sipping on red, white, or bubbly, these vacuum stoppers can help keep that open bottle fresh for up to a full week. Simply pop one of the stoppers into your bottle, then use the pump on it until you hear a “click” sound — it’s that easy.

25 Replacing disposable floss containers with this reusable water flosser Amazon Zerhunt Cordless Water Flosser $26 See On Amazon With four interchangeable flossing tips and three cleaning modes, this water flosser is a cost-effective alternative to string floss that does just as good a job at getting your teeth clean. The waterproof design means you can use it in the shower to save time on busy mornings. Plus, the built-in timer lets you know when you’ve been flossing for two minutes.

26 Brew coffee using these reusable, refillable coffee pods Amazon Delibru Reusable K Cups (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Regular coffee pods can be expensive, but you can switch over to these reusable, refillable K-cups instead. They’re designed to work in any type of Keurig, regardless of what generation it is. Plus, each one is safe to send through the dishwasher — and the four-pack has over 20,000 five-star Amazon ratings.

27 Get every last drop out of toothpaste tubes with these squeezers Amazon LOKiVE Toothpaste Tube Squeezer (9-Pack) $7 See On Amazon There’s likely a good amount of toothpaste still inside that tube, making these squeezers an easy way to get every last drop out. And if your toothpaste is still full? You can still use them on any type of tube that’ll fit inside, whether it’s filled with skincare or paint.

28 Quit using disposable dryer sheets in favor of these dryer balls Amazon Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Unlike the dryer sheets you’ve probably been using, these wool dryer balls are reusable and help aerate your clothes as they tumble. The result? Your clothes will likely take less time to dry, which can result in a lower utility bill. Choose from three designs: white, penguins, or sheep.

29 Keep your dryer from working too hard by giving the lint trap a deep clean Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon A dirty lint trap could mean your dryer will have to work harder in order to dry your clothes, leading to a spike in your utility bill — so grab this vacuum attachment. It reaches deep into your lint trap to suck out any fuzzies that are clogging up your vents, while the flexible lint brush latches onto any pieces that the attachment missed. Choose from three. colors: black, blue, or grey.

30 Breathe new life into tired fabric with this shaver Amazon Conair Fabric Shaver $14 See On Amazon Sweaters and blankets looking a little worse for wear? Try shaving away any pilling or fuzzies using this fabric shaver. The shaving grate is adjustable, making it easy to use with nearly any pieces of furniture or clothing — all it needs are two AA batteries (which are not included).

31 Repair scratched furniture with this easy-to-use kit Amazon DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (13-Pack) $8 See On Amazon There’s no sanding or staining necessary when you’ve got this furniture repair kit, as each order comes with wood-toned crayons and markers that you can use to easily color in scratches. The colors range from light oak to dark mahogany, making them suitable for nearly any piece of furniture in your home. Plus, you also get a sharpener for when the crayons turn dull.

32 Help extend the life of your mattress with this protective fitted sheet Amazon UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector $32 See On Amazon Instead of buying a new mattress, put this protective fitted sheet underneath your regular fitted sheet. Its waterproof membrane helps keep your mattress safe from liquids and dust mites, yet won’t crinkle whenever you shift around at night. “I got this as a mattress cover to keep dust mites off of me and so far so good,” wrote one reviewer. They continued, “It's soft enough so I don't feel it under the sheets and if gives me peace of mind to know there is a barrier between me and dust mites.”

33 Keep carpet looking good with this powerful stain remover Amazon Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover $8 See On Amazon Red wine, chocolate, and more — this stain remover is so powerful that it can tackle nearly any type of accident. It’s also made without any peroxide, chlorine, phosphates, sulfates, or parabens, and its biodegradable formula is safe to use on nearly any type of fabric. Simply spray, blot, rinse, then watch as that stain vanishes right in front of your eyes.

34 Cut back on electricity with this motion-sensor toilet night light Amazon Chunace Toilet Night Lights (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Turning on that bright overhead bathroom light in the middle of the night blinds your eyes and sucks up electricity, whereas this toilet bowl night light gently guides you to the bathroom using just three AA batteries. It also gives you the choice of 16 different LED colors — as well as a rotating carousel mode so that you can enjoy them all — and the brightness is adjustable up to five levels.

35 Switch your quick-burning wax candles with these long-lasting flameless ones Amazon Hanzim Flameless Flickering Battery Operated Candles (Set of 9) $24 See On Amazon With energy-efficient LED bulbs that can last for up to 50,000 hours, these flameless candles are a smart way to save money while still giving your home a relaxing, cozy vibe. Each order includes a remote so that you can control them from afar — and they only need two AA batteries per candle to provide more than 300 hours’ worth of light.

36 Make sure meat is cooked properly with this helpful thermometer Amazon KULUNER Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer $17 See On Amazon With its backlit LCD screen and helpful temperature guide printed on the handle, this meat thermometer makes it easier than ever to make sure your meats are cooked all the way through. The waterproof design means you can also wash it under running water without having to worry about it breaking, and batteries even come included.

37 Put your lights on schedules using these smart plugs Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $25 See On Amazon Add these smart plugs to your outlets, and you’ll be able to put your lights on schedules so that they turn on and off whenever you want. You can also use them to turn devices off when you aren’t home, as the downloadable smartphone app lets you control them from afar. Pair them with Alexa or Google Home, you’ll even be able to control them using voice commands.

38 Keep your coffee warm with this heated coaster Amazon VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $27 See On Amazon You don’t have to throw out that coffee just because it’s turned cold — instead, keep it on this heated coaster. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels, and you can use it with nearly any type of mug or stainless steel cup. Plus, the extra-long power cable makes it easier to use with distant outlets.

39 Make sure decor stays put with help from this museum wax Amazon Quakehold! 13-Ounce Museum Wax $11 See On Amazon Add some of this museum wax underneath vases, picture frames, or any other delicate items sitting out on your shelves. It’ll help keep them from falling off if they ever get knocked over, yet won’t strip away paint if you ever decide to remove it. Plus, a little goes a long way.