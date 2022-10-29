You probably didn't realize these home upgrades could be so damn cheap

Upgrading your home can cost a pretty penny — unless you’re clever with your money. With a lot of persistence and a little creativity, you can easily give any room in your home a modern makeover for less than $100. But if you don’t have time to scour the internet for affordable options? Not a problem, as I’ve already gathered some of the best home upgrades that Amazon has to offer into this convenient list.

From sleek cabinet pulls to peel-and-stick backsplashes, even the most modern homes can benefit from the items you’ll find below. And since everything costs less than $50, you shouldn’t have any problem grabbing more than a few finds without breaking the bank. But if you want to see more, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 This airy, textured bath mat with over 11,000 positive ratings Amazon Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat $15 See On Amazon With its aerated design that helps it dry quickly, this bath mat is a smart upgrade to the grimy one currently stuck to the bottom of your tub. The nonslip base helps keep it from shifting out from underneath you and doesn’t rely on any hard-to-clean suction cups in order to stay put. Plus, the textured top gives your feet some added grip.

02 These pillows that shouldn’t bunch up on the inside Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $47 See On Amazon Unlike some pillows that can become lumpy over time, these ones feature no-shift construction that helps keep the insides from bunching up uncomfortably. They’re also fade- as well as stain-resistant and feature plush gel fibers on the inside that make them comfortable for all types of sleepers — regardless of whether you prefer snoozing on your side or back.

03 The LED light bars that are *so* easy to install Amazon VyanLight Motion Sensor LED Lights (3-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Not only do these LED light bars feature magnetic backings that allow for easy installation, but each order also includes double-sided adhesive for any non-metal surfaces. There’s also no complicated wiring necessary, as each one is powered using four AAA batteries (which are not included) — and the built-in motion sensors also help the batteries last longer.

04 An outlet extender with space for a smart speaker Amazon Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf and Night Light $18 See On Amazon Need somewhere to keep your Alexa or Google Home? This outlet extender features a handy shelf on top that’s perfect for both, or even your phone while it charges. It also adds an extra three outlets to the wall, as well as three USB ports, and one type-C. Plus, there’s even a built-in night light to help guide your way down dark hallways.

05 This draft stopper that also helps soundproof your home Amazon Holikme Door Draft Stopper $11 See On Amazon Whether cold air or noise is leaking into your home, these draft stoppers can help. The adhesive backing makes it easy to stick them right into place — and you can even trim them to fit smaller doors as needed. They also come in five different shades to give them an extra-subtle appearance: black, brown, gray, transparent, or white.

06 The repair putty that can help you get your security deposit back Amazon Erase-A-Hole The Original Drywall Repair Putty $12 See On Amazon Fixing up small holes in your walls is as easy as rubbing this putty overtop, brushing away any excess, then painting over it once dry. The handheld applicator makes it perfect for DIY beginners — and unlike regular spackling compounds, it shouldn’t shrink or crack over time, nor will it produce flashbacks in photos.

07 A drain strainer that helps keep your pipes clear Amazon OXO Good Grips 2-in-1 Sink Strainer Stopper $12 See On Amazon If your garbage disposal is on the weaker side, consider adding this strainer to your drain. It allows water to flow through, yet stops all sorts of food debris from escaping down your pipes to help keep them clog-free. And unlike some drain protectors, this one is made from soft silicone that won’t leave behind any scratches.

08 This heavy-duty doormat that’s easy to wash Amazon SlipToGrip Universal Doormat $30 See On Amazon Unlike some doormats that require a heavy scrub in order to get them clean, this one is made from tough PVC that can handle getting blasted with a hose. The nonslip backing helps keep it in place when rubbing dirty shoes overtop of it — and if it ever gets wrinkled, simply toss it into the dryer for a few minutes to flatten it out.

09 A mattress pad that can also extend the life of your mattress Amazon Zen Bamboo Mattress Pad Cover $36 See On Amazon Not only is this soft mattress pad made from breathable bamboo fibers, but it also helps protect your mattress from spills and sweat, resulting in a longer lifespan. Extra-deep pockets make it suitable for use with taller mattresses — and many reviewers wrote about how it’s “soft and comfortable.”

10 These sleek cabinet pulls come in 3 stylish finishes Amazon Ravinte Matte Black Stainless Steel Drawer Pulls (30-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Sometimes the smallest changes make the biggest impact — such as these sleek cabinet pulls. The matte finish gives them a modern touch, and each one is made from sleek stainless steel that’s unlikely to rust over time. You also have the choice of three finishes: black, brushed brass, or satin nickel.

11 The bed sheets made from ultra-soft microfiber Amazon Pure Bedding Satin Sheets (4-Pieces) $30 See On Amazon A good set of bed sheets can make a huge difference in how you sleep at night, so why not try upgrading to these silky-soft ones made from 100% microfiber? They’re fade-, stain-, and shrink-resistant, helping keep them looking (and feeling) good through hundreds of washes — and the extra-deep pocket even fits over taller mattresses.

12 These under-cabinet lights are almost too easy to install Amazon POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting $12 See On Amazon Professional-looking cabinet lights don’t have to cost an arm and a leg — just grab these ones that are available for less than $15. At 3 feet long, it should only take a few strands to light up your entire kitchen. And since they only need three AA batteries (which are not included) to operate, there’s no complicated wiring required when setting them up.

13 An expandable strainer that helps prevent food waste Amazon BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Strainer Basket $18 See On Amazon Since this strainer expands to fit overtop your sink, it’s highly unlikely that it’ll tip over and spill while you’re pouring food into it. It can fit sinks from 14 to 19 inches wide — and the BPA-free plastic is even heat-resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit.

14 The stackable bins that help keep your fridge organized Amazon Greenco Clear Stackable Organizer Container $8 See On Amazon If your fridge easily becomes a jumbled mess of ingredients, consider using these bins to help keep everything organized. Their stackable design is great for saving space, and they even feature handles on the front and back to help you pull them out. Plus, the clear plastic lets you see what’s inside without having to unpack anything.

15 A set of airtight containers that help keep dry ingredients fresh Amazon Simple Gourmet Cereal Container Storage Set (4-Pieces) $18 See On Amazon Sometimes, leaving cereal in its cardboard box is an easy way for it to go stale, making these airtight containers a smart investment. They’re great for all sorts of dry ingredients, as their flip-top lids allow you to scoop and pour their contents out. Each order also includes a set of chalkboard labels to help you keep your pantry organized.

16 These under-the-bed organizers that can fit up to 16 pairs of shoes Amazon Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer $33 See On Amazon There’s no need to clutter up your closet with shoes when you have these organizers at your disposal. They can fit up to 16 pairs of shoes as well as four larger pairs of boots, making them great for collections both large and small. Plus, the reinforced handles make it easy to pull them out from underneath the bed when you need a pair.

17 A scale that helps you expertly measure coffee grounds Amazon Coffee Gator Coffee Scale $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re brewing espresso or portioning flour for cookies, this scale can help make sure your measured amounts are accurate. Its large LCD screen makes it easy to read, while nonslip feet on the bottom ensure that it doesn’t shift out of place when you’re using it. You also have the option of measuring ingredients in ounces, and grams, as well as fluid ounces, and liters.

18 The automatic soap dispenser that’s completely touchless Amazon Everlasting Comfort Premium Automatic Soap Dispenser $38 See On Amazon With a touch-free design that eliminates the need to press down on a dirty hand pump, this automatic dispenser is an undeniable upgrade to the bottle of soap currently sitting on your bathroom counter. It’s large enough to fit more than two bottles of soap — and you can even adjust how much soap it squirts out by up to five levels. Plus, the water-resistant base helps keep the battery compartment protected.

19 An alarm clock that projects the time on your wall Amazon SMARTRO Digital Projection Alarm Clock $35 See On Amazon Can’t quite read your clock from across the room? Not a problem — this digital one projects the time on your wall so that it’s easy to read from far away. Its large LCD face also tells you the indoor/outdoor temperature, as well as what day of the week it is. And unlike some clocks, this one also features a USB port in the back so that you can charge your phone overnight.

20 These corner shelves that come in 3 stylish finishes Amazon Greenco Modern 2-Tier Floating Shelves $23 See On Amazon If you aren’t sure what to do with that empty corner in your living room, the solution may be these floating shelves. They’re perfect for small items, like picture frames, spice bottles, or other small knick-knacks — and putting them together should only take a few short minutes. Choose from three finishes: natural, grey, or espresso.

21 The drawer dividers that help you stay organized Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers $31 See On Amazon Whether your underwear or kitchen utensils are looking a little disorganized, these dividers can help. They expand from 17 to 22 inches, allowing them to fit into nearly any drawer — and their ends are also tipped with grippy rubber to help keep them in place. Choose from three finishes: white, natural, or grey.

22 A moldable glue that bonds to nearly anything Amazon Sugru Multi-Purpose Glue $20 See On Amazon Not only can this glue bond to nearly anything, but it also has a consistency similar to clay, allowing you to compress it into any shape you need. It’s waterproof, heat- and cold-resistant, as well as strong enough to hold up to 4.4 pounds — and you can even use it to insulate wires up to 24 volts.

23 These furniture pads that help protect floors from scratches Amazon iPrimio Felt Furniture Pads Protectors $12 See On Amazon Scratched floors are a thing of the past once you’ve put these pads on your furniture legs. The adhesive backing means there are zero nails required to fit them on — and each sheet is large enough that you can also use them for flower pots, rocking chairs, and more. Plus, the reinforced fibers even help reduce noise.

24 A wireless doorbell that comes with 50 different chimes Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbells $17 See On Amazon If your home didn’t come with a doorbell, consider adding this wireless one to your front door. It comes pre-loaded with 50 different chimes — or enough for you to change things up nearly every week of the year. And with a wireless range of up to 1,000 feet, you shouldn’t have any problem hearing it throughout the first floor of your home.

25 This pour-over coffee maker with a reusable filter Amazon Osaka Pour Over Coffee Maker $29 See On Amazon This pour-over coffee maker is made from tough borosilicate glass, with a heat-resistant collar so that you have somewhere safe to grip when filled with hot water. Plus, the reusable filter means you won’t have to buy wasteful paper replacements — and one customer wrote, “The filter is easy to clean, and there are several layers of mesh that make it sturdy and effective.”

26 These wall hooks that are perfect for all sorts of items Amazon Defrko Silicone Toothbrush Holders (6-Pieces) $13 See On Amazon Toiletries, office supplies, kitchen utensils — these wall hooks are so versatile that they can hold nearly anything. The four prongs flex and bend to keep your items held firmly in place. And since they’re made from silicone, they’re also rustproof, waterproof, as well as unlikely to leave behind scratches.

27 An end table with extra space for blankets, pillows & more Amazon Amazon Basics Round Storage End Table $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking for furniture that’ll help you make the most of small spaces, search no further than this end table. A woven basket on the bottom gives you extra room to store everything from throw blankets to magazines, while a helpful rim around the top works to keep drinks and other items from getting knocked off. Choose from four finishes: charcoal, white, dusty pink, or mint green.

28 This Fire TV stick that gives you access to dozens of streaming services Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $40 See On Amazon Plug this Fire TV stick into your television’s HDMI port, and you’ll instantly be able to stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more once you’ve connected it to the internet. It also features Alexa voice controls, allowing you to search through the extensive Prime Video catalog with a few easy commands — all for less than $45.

29 A vegetable chopper that comes with 4 interchangeable blades Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $30 See On Amazon Not only is this veggie chopper an easy way to save time in the kitchen, but it also comes with four interchangeable blades that let you chop, dice, spiralize, as well as slice veggies into wide ribbons. Each blade is made from sharp, rust-resistant stainless steel — and the grippy handle on the top gives you somewhere comfortable to hold when pressing down.

30 These measuring spoons that take up hardly any space Amazon ellRin Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set (6-Pieces) $16 See On Amazon Unlike that bulky ring of measuring spoons you’ve likely been using, this set is designed to nest together, helping save you precious kitchen storage space. They’re also double-sided: one for dry ingredients and a second for liquids. And since each one is made from stainless steel, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll rust over time.

31 The shelves that easily fit underneath cramped sinks Amazon SPACEKEEPER Under Sink Organizer $20 See On Amazon If the cabinet underneath your bathroom sink could use a little organization, consider taking a look at these shelves. Their slim design allows them to fit into cramped spaces — and putting them together is as easy as snapping each piece into place. Choose from three finishes: black, gray, or white.

32 These grippers that help keep rugs from curling up Amazon Home Techpro Rug Pad Gripper (4-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Curled rugs can be a tripping hazard, so why not use these grippers to make sure they’re secured down flat? Instead of relying on sticky adhesive, they use hundreds of tiny suction cups to make sure your rugs are held down securely. They won’t leave behind any residue if you decide to adjust your rug — and many reviewers appreciated how they’re “easy to apply.”

33 A paper towel holder that helps you save counter space Amazon DR CATCH Stainless Steel Paper Towel Holder $12 See On Amazon If your kitchen is low on counter space, this paper towel holder is a sleek way to help keep them clear. You have the option of mounting it to the wall using double-sided adhesive or screws — both of which come included. The stainless steel frame is also rust-resistant, and comes in five finishes: silver, rose gold, grey, black, or gold.

34 This vacuum attachment that helps clean out your dryer vent Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pieces) $12 See On Amazon Sometimes, a dirty lint trap can force your dryer to work harder than it needs to, making this vacuum attachment a smart addition to any home. The long, flexible tube reaches deep into your dryer, sucking out any stray bits of lint that are clogging it up — and each order includes a brush to grab any pieces that managed to escape the vacuum.

35 A duvet insert that’s suitable for every season Amazon Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert $28 See On Amazon Unlike some duvet inserts that are too heavy for summer or uncomfortably light for winter, this one is designed to be suitable for every season. Classic box stitching helps keep the filling distributed evenly, while eight tabs around the edges let you secure it inside your duvet so that it doesn’t shift around. “Filling did not bunch up, and slid easily into cover,” wrote one reviewer. “This comforter is higher quality than some I have paid double the amount for.”

36 The rolling cart that slides into tight spaces Amazon SPACEKEEPER Slim Rolling Storage Cart $30 See On Amazon Whether you could use extra storage space in your bathroom or mudroom, this rolling cart is a smart pick. Its narrow profile allows it to fit into tight spaces, while four tiers give you ample room to store everything from cleaning supplies to laundry detergent. The best part? There are also hooks on the end of each shelf where you can hang scrubbers and other items.

37 A kitchen faucet that pulls down for easy spraying Amazon SusbieKitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer $40 See On Amazon If you’re still using the faucet that came with your kitchen, take this as a sign that it’s time to upgrade to this sleek pull-down version. It’s made from shiny stainless steel that won’t rust over time and features two water modes: regular flow or spray. Plus, installation only takes a few short minutes — and it’s so simple that there shouldn’t be any need to call a plumber.

38 This peel & stick backsplash that’s so simple to install Amazon Art3d Peel and Stick Brick Kitchen Backsplash $27 See On Amazon If your home didn’t come with a backsplash, you can easily install this peel-and-stick one on your own without any professional help. The adhesive backing allows you to press it into place — just like you would with a regular sticker. And since it’s resistant to humidity, there’s no need to worry about the adhesion wearing away in moist kitchens or bathrooms.

39 A pack of smart bulbs that won’t break the bank Amazon Treatlife Music Sync Color Changing Light Bulb (4-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Whereas some smart bulbs can be incredibly expensive, this pack of four is available for less than $35, yet still have all the same features that more expensive bulbs offer. You can control them using voice commands once paired with Alexa or Google Home — and the downloadable app also lets you put them on schedules, as well as choose from more than 15 million colors when setting the mood.