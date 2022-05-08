You probably didn't realize you can fix these 40 annoying problems around your house so easily

If you can look around your home and spot at least a few things that could use an update or a fix, you’re not alone. There’s a reason that entire aisles of grocery stores are full of cleaning and household supplies, and even the smallest of towns have a hardware store — home maintenance takes work, and it’s not always easy to keep up with.

Thankfully, some of the most practical gadgets and useful tools are just a few clicks away. You may not have realized it, but those dozens of annoying household problems are actually so easy to fix. Exposed cords? Hide them. Dirty grout? Cover it up in seconds. Dusty light fixtures? Reach them with an extendable duster. Wobbly chairs? Even them up with furniture pads. It really can be that simple, so don’t keep putting it off. Keep reading to find out exactly what you need.

01 Problem: Your desk is too cluttered with accessories Solution: Creating space with sleek & stylish shelves Amazon Greenco Rustic Floating Shelves (Set of 3) $34 See On Amazon Not only does this trio of rustic floating shelves add much-needed storage space, but it looks great, too. With wooden surfaces and metal brackets, these shelves perfectly coordinate with one another and offer space for small items and office necessities. You’ll clear some clutter off your desk and add wall decor. All necessary hardware for hanging is included, too.

02 Problem: Too many crumbs in the bed Solution: A versatile folding tray table you can use throughout your home Amazon Greenco Bed Tray Table $18 See On Amazon One perk of adulthood is the freedom to snack in bed, but alas with great power comes great responsibility. With a folding tray table, you can keep your snacks within reach without raining crumbs on your bedding and blankets. Plus, the bamboo material gives it a classic, timeless look, and built-in handles add to its overall functionality.

03 Problem: Damaged countertops Solution: A commercial grade cutting board to protect your surfaces Amazon Thirteen Chefs Professional Plastic Cutting Board $27 See On Amazon This oversized plastic cutting board covers more surface area than most styles at 24 by 18 inches, giving you plenty of room for dinner prep. It’s conveniently dishwasher-safe, and one shopper commented, “This is just the size I was needing. It’s sturdy and easy to clean.” If the large size doesn’t cut it for you (pun intended), two smaller sizes are available.

04 Problem: Feeling like your valuables aren't secure Solution: A money bag with a built-in combination lock Amazon Vaultz Money Bag with Lock $20 See On Amazon Whether you travel often or want to feel better about how your valuables are stored at home, this locking money bag has you covered. It’s made with durable nylon material and features a zipper and keyless combination lock, plus light foam padding for protection. Store it in a drawer or cabinet, or stash it in your suitcase or backpack when on the go.

05 Problem: Your clothes hangers keep snapping Solution: A pack of sturdy wooden hangers that you can count on Amazon Zober Lotus Wood Hangers (20-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Invest in these heavy-duty wooden hangers to reliably hang your clothes — no more snapping hangers. Plus, they’ll make your entire closet look tidier and more organized because your hangers aren’t a mismatched jumble (not that I’m speaking from experience or anything). Choose between five elegant colors that come in sets of 20 or 30.

06 Problem: Half-open cereal boxes are everywhere Solution: These airtight food containers that keep your favorites fresh Amazon FineDine Airtight Food Containers (6-Pack) $31 See On Amazon Few things are more disappointing than reaching for a favorite food or snack and realizing that it’s gone bad or grown stale. These airtight food containers prevent such a tragedy, and they make your pantry look organized to boot. The set of six includes a mix of two sizes, plus lids and labels for each container.

07 Problem: You literally have no space for your spice collection Solution: An over-the-door organizer that holds it all Amazon ZOBER Over The Door Pantry Organizer $16 See On Amazon Have you ever spent way too much time searching through your cupboards for a spice jar or spare condiment you’re sure you put in there? You might want to consider an over-the-door organizer. It has 24 clear pockets and durable metal hooks so your groceries and products stay secure and conveniently in view.

08 Problem: There's no way to safely store knives Solution: This drawer organizer with slots for knife blades — so they’re stowed away & stay sharp Amazon Signature Living Knife Drawer Organizer $35 See On Amazon Whether you want to protect your own fingers, those of your loved ones, or both, a secure knife organizer adds an extra layer of safety to your kitchen. Slip this bamboo holder into a drawer and store up to 16 knives with their handles out and blades down. Plus, keeping them neatly stored like this will prevent dulling of the blades.

09 Problem: Your toiletries are cluttering the shared bathroom Solution: This hanging toiletry bag that zips up in between uses Amazon TRAVANDO XXL Hanging Toiletry Bag $26 See On Amazon With counter space at a premium in most bathrooms, this hanging toiletry bag can be a game changer. Available in pink and purple, it has a built-in hook and features five compartments of varying sizes, plus mesh pockets and loops for keeping items and products secure. It’s great for everyday use but it’s also super convenient to just close up and toss into a suitcase for travel.

10 Problem: Pet Hair Has Taken Over Your Furniture Solution: A reliable roller that collects fur in a flash Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $31 See On Amazon As much as we love our furry friends, most of us don’t love the pet hair they leave behind. Enter this pet hair remover roller, which picks up fur and fuzz without the use of those annoying sticky sheets. The textured brush grabs fur, and the built-in container keeps it secure until you’re ready to empty it. With over 6,000 five-star ratings, one shopper reports, “I have 15 rescue kitties and 2 rescue doggos. Pet hair is a major issue in this house. It was a pain in the rear to clean off office chairs, couches, and car interiors. This roller was worth every dad gum penny.”

11 Problem: Your toilet smells less than pleasant Solution: An essential oil air freshener for a far better bathroom scent Amazon Angry Orange Odor Eliminator Toilet Spray $15 See On Amazon Sometimes it feels like the lesser of two evils; endure an unpleasant odor or spray an air freshener with questionable ingredients to cover it. Thankfully, there’s a third option: enjoy an odor eliminator with an essential oil-based formula and a fresh citrus scent. You can also use it on clothes, shoes, trash bins, and more.

12 Problem: Your fitted sheet keeps popping off the bed Solution: A clever rubber band made for keeping bedding firmly in place Amazon RUBBER HUGGER Bed Sheet Holder Strap $16 See On Amazon Keep your bed sheets taut and tight with a bed sheet holder strap. No more tossing and turning about the state of your sheets when you have this simple gadget. It simply holds your lower sheet in place with pressure, and comes in three sizes to fit twin through king beds. One shopper raved, “I’ve tried every kind of clip imaginable and this is the first product to actually hold my blankets in place!”

13 Problem: Your TV cords are too distracting Solution: A subtle cord cover that gives rooms a minimalist update Amazon ZhiYo TV Cord Cover $12 See On Amazon Can you currently see any exposed cords in your home? If you want to change that, consider a simple TV cord cover that subtly hides them. The necessary adhesive is included, plus you can trim your piece or pieces to your desired length. And, to top it off, you can even paint it to match your wall. Poof — those messy cords are gone.

14 Problem: You have too many old stains set in your carpets Solution: A spot remover that’s known to work even on older stains Amazon Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover $12 See On Amazon Carpets looking a little, shall we say, tired? A reliable carpet spot remover may be just the ticket, and this one is backed by over 54,000 five-star ratings. This choice promises to tackle even the most nightmarish stains like grease, red wine, dirt, blood, and more. Even if it’s an older stain you’d otherwise given up. Try a single bottle or go for more cost-effective bulk sizes.

15 Problem: Your microwave has too much stuck-on food Solution: An easy microwave cleaner that’s funny and functional Amazon TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $9 See On Amazon Yep, it’s true. Using vinegar and water, the Angry Mama microwave cleaner disinfects your microwave with steam. Can you technically mimic the effect with another container? Yes. Will the process be as easy to use and amusing as it is when you use this gadget? I don’t think so. Choose from four styles with a variety of hair and shirt colors.

16 Problem: The kitchen chairs are wobbly Solution: Furniture pads designed to balance out uneven legs Amazon Shepherd Hardware Adhesive Felt Furniture Pads (8-Pack) $6 See On Amazon These adhesive felt furniture pads help balance wobbly chairs, and they’re also scratch-resistant, so floors stay protected. Plus, they apply with a simple peel-and-stick technique, so they couldn’t be easier to use. Each pad is 1 inch in diameter, a versatile size for multiple chair styles.

17 Problem: The door hinges squeak too much Solution: A practical household oil that fixes all kinds of creaks & squeaks Amazon Renew Natural Household Oil $9 See On Amazon This household oil promises to alleviate annoying squeaks and sound with one simple, chemical-free application. With simple ingredients like food-grade mineral oil and jojoba oil, and scent options like pine or lavender (there’s an unscented option too), you’ll wonder why you didn’t have this on hand sooner.

18 Problem: You're starting to feel uncomfortable in your home office chair Solution: Adding a memory foam cushion to your seat Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Memory Foam Cushion $26 See On Amazon This bestselling seat cushion can transform your office chair, driver’s seat, wheelchair, or other seat of your choosing; it’s memory foam and so comfortable. It purports to be both supportive and firm, and may relieve back or tailbone pain, help with postpartum healing, and more. The zip cover is easy to remove and machine-washable. One reviewer even called it the “Comfy Butt Pillow of the Gods.”

19 Problem: There Are Scuff Marks All Over The Wall Solution: These eraser sponges that amazingly get rid of them Amazon POWOBEST Magic Sponge Eraser (100-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Stock up with this sponge eraser 100-pack, and you’re all set to clean everything from walls and windows to sinks and showers. Each sponge can be reused up to five times, and they’re easy to cut into your desired shape, too.

20 Problem: Your can opener is rough on your hands Solution: An electric opener that makes opening cans a breeze Amazon Cuisinart Electric Can Opener $25 See On Amazon It doesn’t get any simpler; this electric can opener features single-touch operation and the ability to hold the can in place while in use and once finished, too. It comes in black, white, and steel colors, and it’s a clear winner with over 37,000 five-star ratings.

21 Problem: You keep forgetting to water your houseplants Solution: A set of self-watering plant pots that give your greens the perfect amount of water Amazon Mkono Self Watering Planter Pots (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or you’ve yet to develop your green thumb (ahem, same), this these self-watering planters will be a welcome addition to your home. Choose from three sizes, then sit back and relax, since each fill can provide up to 10 days of water for your plants. Get ready for your plants to thrive.

22 Problem: Your bathroom grout looks dirty Solution: A grout pen that covers dirt and grime Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon When your grout is looking less than pristine, a grout pen can be a quick and easy way to make it fresh again. Just like a regular marker, narrow- and wide-tipped options are available and there are multiple colors offered. They use water-based paint and are safe for both bathroom and kitchen use. Just color in the lines, and it’ll look good as new.

23 Problem: There's not enough light in your hallway or kitchen Solution: A set of lights that automatically turn on when they’re needed Amazon AMIR Motion Sensor Light (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon If there’s a dark spot in your home, you’ll wish you had done this quick fix a long time ago. These motion sensor lights automatically turn on when there’s movement nearby, making them perfect for hallways, bathrooms, closets, and more. Even better, they have magnets and adhesive that you can use for easy installation in your preferred spot. Choose from warm white or regular white options.

24 Problem: Your important mail often gets lost Solution: An attractive basket or bin to hold essentials Amazon Hoffmaster Seagrass Basket with Handles $16 See On Amazon Not only is this seagrass basket versatile and functional, but it’s cute, too. Store it on a side table by your front door to collect mail and keys, or even in your bathroom for toiletries and other necessities. The practical size (6.25 x 12 x 4.25 inches) gives you plenty of options.

25 Problem: You keep losing your keys Solution: A tracker that helps you find your valuables Amazon Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker $20 See On Amazon We’ve all been there; you’re trying to get out the door and your keys are nowhere to be found. This Tile Bluetooth tracker can save you in such a pinch by helping you locate your keys, phone, or other important belongings in a jiffy. It has a range of up to 250 feet, and the coordinating Tile app is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

26 Problem: There's nowhere to put your phone when you go to the bathroom Solution: A sleek yet sturdy standalone shelf that works in compact spaces Amazon TreeLen Toilet Paper Holder Stand $20 See On Amazon Facts are facts: phones are often carried into bathrooms. So you’ll appreciate the top shelf on this toilet paper holder stand. In addition to holding the roll of toilet paper that’s currently in use and storing two more, it has a shelf on top that’s perfect for your phone. Plus, it even has a weighted base for extra stability.

27 Problem: Your soap dispensers are getting dirty Solution: A hands-free dispenser that will feel luxurious every time you use it Amazon Secura Touchless Soap Dispenser $30 See On Amazon Few things are as satisfying as a perfect portion of soap automatically dispensing for you (or is it just me?). This best-selling touchless soap dispenser provides just that from the comfort of your home. You can adjust the volume of each serving of soap, and there are four sleek finishes to choose from.

28 Problem: There are too many pests entering your home Solution: An ultrasonic pest repeller that also happens to be a fan favorite Amazon Neatmaster Ultrasonic Pest Repeller $27 See On Amazon If you’re seeing signs that pests are starting to creep up on your space, this ultrasonic pest repeller can do the trick. With three settings (two of which are inaudible to humans), you can adjust according to your needs. Not only that, the thousands of five-star reviews are peppered with words like “excellent,” “amazing,” and “wow!”.

29 Problem: The air in your home is stuffy Solution: An air purifier that promises to improve your home’s air quality Amazon HEPA Air Purifier $40 See On Amazon Ahh. Imagine how nice it would feel if every breath you inhaled was refreshing. The dream could be your reality with an air purifier with a HEPA filter to clean tiny particles, including dust, pollen, and odors. With three fan levels, a fragrance sponge that you can use with essential oils, and the choice between a black or white design, you’ll be tempted to get one for every room.

30 Problem: There's a lot of hard-to-reach dust Solution: A duster with an extendable handle Amazon DELUX Extendable Microfiber Feather Duster $13 See On Amazon Don’t break your back — or that chair — reaching for those high corners. Instead, use an extendable duster with a handle that goes from 30 to 100 inches. Made with microfiber feathers, it easily lifts and collects dust and grime, so your surfaces look neater and tidier. Plus, you can simply rinse and reuse it to your heart’s content.

31 Problem: The lighting seems off Solution: A set of smart light bulbs for customizable lighting vibes Amazon TREATLIFE Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $30 See On Amazon These smart light bulbs can turn any lamp or light fixture into the mood-setter of your dreams. You can set schedules, change color, and dim or brighten bulbs however you please. If you have a smart home assistant, you can even use your voice to make adjustments. The app works from anywhere you have service, too.

32 Problem: You feel like people are peeking into your home Solution: Adhesive window film that provides an added layer of privacy Amazon Haton Rainbow Window Privacy Film $9 See On Amazon Not only does this window privacy film skew the potential view an outsider may have of your home, but it makes for a pretty display, too. Made of vinyl, each sticker can be cut to shape and adjusted whenever necessary. Multiple sizes are available, and they’re a cinch to apply and remove.

33 Problem: There are scratches on your wood furniture Solution: A furniture repair kit that lets you easily hide imperfections Amazon Katzco Total Furniture Repair Kit (34 Pieces) $22 See On Amazon Don’t toss beloved furniture just because of a few scratches or scrapes when this furniture repair kit can have your pieces looking like new again. It comes with eight shades of paint, markers, and crayons, plus extra tools like brushes, a sharpener, and a spatula, too. Your favorite table or bookshelf will look like you just bought it.

34 Problem: Your wood has water marks on it Solution: A water mark remover cloth that spruces up your surfaces in seconds Amazon Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth $13 See On Amazon Even if you’re diligent with your coasters, it’s easy to slip up on occasion. That’s where this water mark remover cloth can come in handy. Not only does it eliminate water marks, but it can also combat ink stains, nail polish, scratches, and more. Plus, as long as you store it properly, it’s reusable.

35 Problem: Sinks take forever to drain Solution: Clog removers that are a cinch to use Amazon Oanie Drain Clog Remover Tool (6-Pack) $8 See On Amazon One of the few things less pleasant than a clogged sink is what comes out of a clog sink. These clog remover tools make it as easy as possible to clear and remove build-up and debris from yours pipes, and they can save you from expensive plumber visits, too. This set gives you four 25-inch tools and two 20-inch tools, so you’ll be covered for multiple uses.

36 Problem: Your popcorn ceiling has a stain Solution: A water-based spray that mimics your original ceiling texture Amazon Homax Easy Patch Aerosol Ceiling Texture $14 See On Amazon Yes, there is hope for stained or tired-looking popcorn ceilings. This ceiling texture spray can cover up to 4 square feet of surface, and it has a vertical spray tip that makes it easy to use. Reviewers allude to a bit of a learning curve, but many still praised it, with one noting, “I was very impressed ... you can hardly see the repaired area.”

37 Problem: Your walls have too many holes Solution: A repair kit specifically suited for drywall patches Amazon Ranekie Drywall Repair Kit (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Even if you don’t consider yourself to be super handy, you can almost certainly handle this drywall repair kit. With two sets in a package, you’ll have everything you need to repair damage on your wall, including plaster, patches, sandpaper, scrapers, and more. A single kit is available, too.

38 Problem: There's a hole in your window screen Solution: A screen repair patch that can be applied super fast Amazon Screenmend Window Screen Repair Kit (2 Patches) $7 See On Amazon All you need to apply these window screen patches is a hairdryer — yes, a hairdryer. Once you’ve cut them to your desired shape and size and applied to your screen, simply heat up the included adhesive and you’ll be good to go. Buyers confirm that they’re fast and easy to use (although not invisible once applied, so keep that in mind).

39 Problem: Your garden is starting to get out of control Solution: These outdoor lawn stakes that give you an easy border Amazon Pure Garden Edging Border (5 Pieces) $40 See On Amazon This set of interlocking lawn stakes gives you nearly 8 feet of border for your garden, with five interlocking 18-inch pieces that you can shape and arrange according to your needs. The decorative shape and neutral black color make them useful for nearly any outdoor space. One buyer even said, “They are super cute,, sturdy, join easily, and I have ZERO issues with my dogs knocking them over, or having to constantly realign them. I've had them about a month now, and I haven't had to touch them once since installing them.”