Your sleep would be so much better if you tried any of these clever things

Getting a good night’s sleep is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Without good, consistent sleep, it can be hard to focus throughout the day, not to mention it weakens your immune system. Luckily there are plenty of tools out there developed with the sole purpose of helping you relax and get some shut-eye. Amazon has tons of these products, from relaxing lotions to supportive pillows.

Your head isn’t the only part of the body that could use a pillow; this wedge pillow is designed to elevate your legs, which improves circulation and helps prevent swelling. You can also sanitize and freshen up your pillows with this antibacterial spray that’s infused with calming scents like lavender essential oils.

If you have trouble falling asleep because your mind won’t stop racing, you might like these melatonin gummies that are blended with L-theanine, chamomile, and other ingredients to help you drift off.

Whether you can’t fall asleep because your body is restless, or because you have trouble shutting off your mind, this list of full of products that can help make your sleep so much better.

01 Outfitting your bed with this luxurious fitted sheet set Amazon Italian Luxury Sheets Set (4 Pieces) $38 See On Amazon A bed is only as good as the linens you put on it, and these luxury sheets are made from soft microfiber that is resistant to wrinkles, so they keep your bed looking neat. The sheets — which are available in sizes up to California King — have a quatrefoil pattern that comes in seven colors. The set comes with a bottom sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases.

02 Relaxing before bed with this multimineral formula Amazon ELDERBERRY HILL ORGANICS Liquid Nighttime Multimineral $30 See On Amazon Help yourself relax before bed without resorting to melatonin or other sleep aids. This liquid multimineral has ingredients like magnesium and zinc that help you relax and get a good night’s sleep. The formula can be ingested on its own or mixed into water or juice. It also has a nice fruity flavor, which plenty of reviewers made sure to mention. “Well worth it! Amazing sleep and I woke feeling refreshed!” one said.

03 Refreshing your pillows with this antibacterial mist Amazon Doppeltree All Natural Pillow Spray $17 See On Amazon Sleeping on the same pillow every night can lead to the accumulation of odors and bacteria. This pillow spray has an antibacterial formula that freshens up your bedding. It also has calming ingredients that can help you get a more relaxing sleep, including lavender oil, rosemary oil, and basil extract.

04 Curling up with a body pillow that contours to your body Amazon EnerPlex Adult Body Pillow $60 See On Amazon If you’ve ever found a traditional bed pillow to be lacking in size, this body pillow will help fill the void. The pillow is over four feet long and filled with memory foam that conforms to the shape of your body. Sleep with it at the head of your bed or use it vertically for extra leg support. It also has a viscose bamboo cover that keeps you cool while you sleep.

05 Reducing puffy eyes with this cold compress mask Amazon PerfeCore Cooling Ice Face Mask $24 See On Amazon If your face has a tendency to get a little puffy before you go to sleep or when you wake up, then this cooling face mask can help reduce it. Just keep the mask in your fridge and place it on your face as needed to help alleviate any pressure or discomfort before hitting the sheets. The moldable gel beads inside will conform to your face. It can also be heated up in the microwave to help with headaches or other ailments.

06 Elevating your legs with this wedge pillow Amazon Zen Bamboo Wedge Pillow $46 See On Amazon Sleeping with your legs elevated can help improve blood circulation for a more comfortable sleep, especially if your legs are prone to swelling. This wedge pillow allows you to comfortably rest your legs on a 45-degree incline. The pillow is filled with supportive memory foam and comes with a breathable cover made from a bamboo blend fabric.

07 Falling asleep to the sound of rain with this white noise machine Amazon Big Red Rooster White Noise Sound Machine $25 See On Amazon Soothing sounds are a great way to help you fall asleep easier. This white noise machine has six different sound options: rain, thunder, ocean, a brook, white noise, and summer night. The machine has adjustable volume and a timer so it can shut off automatically after you fall asleep. Over 18,000 Amazon customers gave it a five-star rating.

08 Clearing your sinuses with this essential oil spray Amazon MARIE'S ORIGINAL Breathe Blend Essential Oil Sinus Spray $15 See On Amazon It can be hard to fall asleep — and stay asleep — if you have a congested nose. This essential oil sinus spray has therapeutic ingredients like eucalyptus and rosemary that can help you breathe and sleep better. “I cannot tell you enough the immediate relief I felt!” wrote one reviewer after using the spray.

09 Relaxing with this light therapy lamp Amazon Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp $50 See On Amazon Use this light therapy lamp to help with insomnia, jet lag, or other sleep issues. The lamp keeps your sleep cycle regulate, making you more tired at night and more awake during the day. It can also be used in the winter to help replace the lack of sunlight and combat SAD (seasonal affective disorder). “The lamp is well-made and sturdy; it's portable; has three brightness light levels,” raved one customer. “I'm sleeping a better sleep and falling asleep is easier. My disposition is cheerier, I've noticed. And it makes a heckuva make-up light!”

10 Getting more support with this memory foam pillow Amazon Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow $46 See On Amazon Having a pillow with support is crucial for a good night’s sleep — otherwise, you might wake up with a stiff neck. This memory foam pillow comes with an extra fill bag of memory foam, so you can add more to your pillow if you want a firmer feel. The pillow has a cover made from bamboo viscose that keeps you cool while you sleep.

11 Using a nutrition journal to track which foods keep you awake Amazon NewMe Fitness Journal $14 See On Amazon You might not realize it, but certain foods can prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep, like sugary snacks. This journal helps track your daily food intake, making it easier to tell which foods might be keeping you up. It has charts for tracking what you ate at what time of day, as well as graphs and diagrams. “I like being able to see everything laid out and being able to track my sleep, water, mood, etc,” said one Amazon reviewer. “I also love how many tracking possibilities there are.”

12 Staying cool at night with this all-season comforter Amazon Sleep Restoration All Seasons Comforter $50 See On Amazon I know that if my blanket is too hot in the summer, I’ll wake up in a pool of sweat. This all-season comforter is designed, as the name implies, to work in all seasons, so it keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The comforter is made from soft microfiber and filled with alternative down stuffing. It also comes in eight colors.

13 Keeping your mattress safe with this zippered encasement Amazon Masirs Quilted Mattress Pad $12 See On Amazon Sleeping on a stained mattress takes a little bit of joy out of your bed. Keep your mattress safe and sound with this quilted topper that adds extra comfort and protection. The pad is breathable, allowing air to flow yet trapping any excess moisture. You’ll wonder how you ever slept without it.

14 Keeping out the light with this sleep mask Amazon Koamask Weighted Sleep Mask $15 See On Amazon If your sleep is easily interrupted by light streaming in, try this weighted eye mask. Not only does it prevent light from intruding on your sleep, but it’s filled with weighted beads that can help with headaches, dry eyes, and other discomforts that can make it hard to get to sleep. You can also put the mask in the freezer for some cold therapy.

15 Chewing on a strawberry-flavored gummy that may help you fall asleep faster Amazon Natrol Sleep+ Melatonin and L-Theanine Botancial Blend Gummies (60 Count) $12 See On Amazon Sometimes you just can’t get to sleep and nothing seems to work. These calming sleep gummies are made with melatonin and L-theanine, which help relax your body and gently ease you into sleep. And, they’re also vegetarian-friendly. These gummies have a strawberry flavor, but there are two different varieties that come in raspberry and berry as well.

16 Getting a more comfortable sleep with this eye mask that has built-in headphones Amazon LIGHTIMETUNNEL Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $19 See On Amazon Falling asleep to music or podcasts can be soothing, but wearing traditional headphones to sleep can be uncomfortable on your ears. This eye mask not only blocks out light, but it has built-in Bluetooth headphones that rest comfortably on your ears. Because the headphones sit on top of your ear, instead of earbuds, you can comfortably sleep on your side.

17 Boosting your immune system before bed with these sleep gummies Amazon OLLY Immunity Sleep Gummy (60 Count) $5 See On Amazon In order to have a healthy immune system, you need to get a good night’s sleep. These immunity sleep gummies have ingredients that help build up your body’s defenses, like Vitamin C and zinc, along with ingredients to help you fall asleep like melatonin and L-theanine. They also have a tasty berry flavor, so taking them isn’t a chore. “These really work and taste great!” said one of the product’s many fans. “I have tried other products containing echinacea before with no effect. I take these right before brushing my teeth at night. They recommend you take them 30 minutes before bedtime. I fall asleep gently and the best part is I stay asleep, too.”

18 Dimming your lights with these smart bulbs Amazon DAYBETTER Smart Light Bulbs (6-Pack) $36 See On Amazon Dimming your lights in the evening can help create a more relaxing mood that could make it easier to fall asleep. These smart light bulbs connect to your phone where you can make all kinds of adjustments, including dimming, changing colors, and setting a timer so the lights automatically turn off at a certain time.

19 Relaxing before bed with this calming essential oil roll-on Amazon UpNature Dream Essential Oil Blend $13 See On Amazon Essential oils can have a lot of benefits, including helping you get ready for sleep. This dream essential oil blend includes chamomile, orange, Himalayan juniper berry, and lavender essential oils that help you relax. The oil comes in a roll-on stick, so you can easily apply it to your wrists or your temples before falling asleep.

20 Getting relaxed with these soothing bath salts Amazon Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt Soaking Solution $16 See On Amazon Few things are more relaxing than taking a nice bath before bed. This Epsom salt is scented with lavender essential oils that soothe your body and mind, as well as relax any aches in your muscles. The salts also come with foaming bath soap that’s also infused with Epsom salt, so you can sink into a tub of bubbles.

21 Chilling out with some lavender bath bombs Amazon KASTU Hemp Oil Extract and Lavender Essential Oil Bath Bombs (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Drop one of these lavender essential oil bath bombs into your tub and you’ll have a beautiful purple bath filled with relaxing scents. The bath bombs also include hemp oil, which makes it even more calming. “The lavender calms my entire system. I can feel my muscles relax and my breathing deepen,” raved one reviewer.

22 Blocking out blue light with these amber glasses Amazon Spectra479 Blue Light Blocking Amber Glasses $35 See On Amazon Blue lights are the bright LED lights you see when looking at your phone or other devices, and they can harm your body’s ability to fall asleep. These blue-light-blocking amber glasses help filter out these harmful lights, so you can browse your phone before bed without worrying that it’ll keep you up even longer. Customers on Amazon can’t get over how well they work.

23 Putting on this melatonin cream to help to help your body fall asleep Amazon Miracle Plus Melatonin Sleep Night Cream $13 See On Amazon If putting on creams and lotions is an important part of your evening self-care routine, then you’ll want to work this melatonin sleep cream into your regimen. The moisturizing lotion counts lavender and chamomile as ingredients, which help soothe and relax you. Melatonin helps your body naturally drift off to sleep. “I... decided to put this cream on the bottom of my feet. Eureka! I sleep like a baby now,” said one Amazon customer. “Best sleep I've had in two years.”

24 Helping your mind relax with these Bach liquid melts Amazon Bach RESCUE SLEEP Liquid Melts (28 Count) $10 See On Amazon Sleep medications aren’t for everyone and sometimes you may want a more homeopathic aid, like these Bach’s liquid melts that help you relax and get to sleep without any medications or melatonin. The melts are flavored with orange-vanilla and include a special blend of flower essences that help ease the mind.

25 Reducing allergens with this air purifier Amazon LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Bedroom $42 See On Amazon When my allergies are bothering me, it can make it really hard to fall asleep. This air purifier helps capture pollen, pet dander, and other allergens floating around your home. Available in both black and white, it purifies by using 360° VortexAir Technology. It’s also small enough as to not become a main focal point in your bedroom and is easy to travel with when you sleep away from home.

26 Keeping your phone out of reach with this timed lock box Amazon ySky Portable Timer Phone Lock Box $34 See On Amazon Scrolling through your phone before bed can make it hard to fall asleep, but the temptation to scroll is always there. Unless of course, you put your phone in a timed lock box. This box keeps your phone stored away for a set period of time, so you can focus on important tasks like work and sleep. But don’t worry, you can still read incoming texts and make emergency phone calls with the small openings on the case.

27 Using these plug-in night lights to avoid bright lights when you get up Amazon Emotionlite Plug-in Night Lights (6-Pack) $15 See On Amazon If you have to get up in the middle of the night, turning on an overhead light can be harsh and jarring. These plug-in night lights have a soft warm light that is bright enough that you can see where you’re going in the dark, but not so bright that it will jolt you out of your sleep. They come in a pack of six so you can keep them all over the house.

28 Blocking out sounds with these foam earplugs Amazon LYSIAN Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs (60 Pairs) $9 See On Amazon If you’re a light sleeper, then any noise in the house or outside can wake you from slumber. This pack of 60 foam earplugs quiet the noise around you. Use them at home if you have loud roommates, or while traveling so you can actually sleep on the plane. They’re made from a soft PU foam that conforms to the shape of your ear. “These have truly been a lifesaver — or at least, a sleep saver. They're comfortable, effective, and easy to use,” said one happy Amazon customer.

29 Unwinding with this coloring book Amazon Chill & Unwind Coloring Book $10 See On Amazon If your mind is still racing when it’s time to go to bed, it can be helpful to try activities that distract and calm you down. This coloring book has 200 images of geometric patterns and nature scenes that you can color with pencils, crayons, or markers. Focusing on the coloring can help quiet your thought and calm down before bed.

30 Practicing mindfulness with this stack of meditation cards Allura & Arcia 52 Stress Less & Self Care Cards $14 See On Amazon Practicing meditation and mindfulness exercises before bed can put your mind at ease. This set of 52 self-care cards has prompts and exercises centered around a theme like “the joy of doing nothing.” The cards might suggest creating a list of things you’re grateful for, or laying in complete silence for five minutes. They’re a great way to wind down.

31 Getting better support with this side sleeper pillow Amazon Zoey Sleep Side Sleeper Pillow $80 See On Amazon Different sleep positions require different forms of neck support. This pillow is designed specifically for side sleepers, with a curved shape designed to support your body. The pillow is filled with a unique shredded memory foam, which you can remove pieces of to adjust the level of support.

32 Keeping track of your sleep habits with this routine journal Amazon Habit Nest Sleep & Evening Routine Sidekick Journal $29 See On Amazon Falling asleep can be easier if you develop a nighttime routine, but it can be tough to know where to start. This sleep routine journal is filled with guides on how to build healthy habits for sleep, as well as daily challenges and tips. There are also pages for writing down your routine each night, which can help you get better sleep and pinpoint bad patterns that might unknowingly be leading you towards insomnia.

33 Relaxing your body with this scalp massager Amazon USAGA Head Massager $12 See On Amazon Every time I use one of these head massagers, I’m amazed at how quickly it makes me feel relaxed. The massager has metal prongs with padded tips that gently massage your scalp, head, and neck. It’s also a great way to help battle anxiety. Use it before bed to get extra relaxing sleep.

34 Relaxing your muscles with these magnesium lotion Amazon Elepure Pure Elements Magnesium Sleep Lotion with Lavender and Melatonin $20 See On Amazon Sometimes your body may feel restless, even when your mind is ready to sleep. This body lotion is infused with sleep aids like magnesium, melatonin, and lavender essential oils, all of which can help your body relax. Reviewers report that it’s especially good with restless legs, with one writing, “It's as if my muscles release a massive sigh of relief.”