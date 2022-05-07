You're making your home look outdated if you aren't doing any of these things

Everyone has different tastes when it comes to their home decor. But there are some things that can just make your home look outdated or messy no matter how you style it, like having a mess of cords in the corner or having a dingy light fixture from the ‘70s. Luckily, Amazon has tons of products that can easily help spruce up different corners of your home.

If you want a clean and organized fridge, use these clear bins that can be used to hold eggs, beverages, and condiments. Bring your home into the 21st century with these smart plugs that can connect to Alexa and Google Home for voice-activated use.

Whether you want to change something as small as cabinet knobs or as big as wall paint, this list is full of tips and tricks for keeping your home looking fresh.

01 Mistake: Not changing out your pillowcases Solution: Using these pillowcases that won’t wrinkle Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Microfiber Wrinkle Resistant Pillow Case (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon You don’t want wrinkles on your clothes, but you don’t want them on your bedding, either. This microfiber pillowcase is soft, comfortable, and best of all, it’s resistant to wrinkles so you can keep your bed looking crisp. The material is also moisture-wicking, so it’ll keep you cool even in the hot weather.

02 Mistake: Letting your rugs curl Solution: This tape that keeps your rug flat Amazon iPrimio NeverCurl Double Sided Extra Thick Rug Tape $14 See On Amazon A curled rug not only looks messy, but it can also make you prone to tripping. This strong double-sided tape helps your rugs lay flat and prevents them from curling. The tape is made from a thick mesh and can work on almost any floor surface. It’s also easy to remove and won’t leave a mark.

03 Mistake: Not using your fridge space efficiently Solution: This set of organizer bins that keeps your fridge tidy Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Pack) $40 See On Amazon Keeping your fridge neat and tidy can be daunting, but this set of plastic organizer bins makes it easy. This set comes with an egg container, a drink holder, and four multi-use bins of various sizes. Use them to store your canned beverages, condiments, produce, and any other food in your fridge.

04 Mistake: Using a bar set you got in college Solution: A cocktail set with eight pieces Amazon Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit (8-Pieces) $30 See On Amazon If you’re still making cocktails with a shaker you got in college, it might be time for an upgrade. This cocktail shaker set comes with eight pieces, including a bottle opener, a muddler, a mixing spoon, and an elegant bamboo stand to hold it in. It even comes with some cocktail recipe cards to get you started.

05 Mistake: Not replacing your tea kettle after decades of use Solution: A transparent teapot with a built-in infuser Amazon Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser $34 See On Amazon Upgrade your tea game with this transparent teapot that has a built-in diffuser for holding loose-leaf tea. The kettle is made from heat-resistant glass with an infuser made from stainless steel mesh. Just fill the infuser with your favorite tea and let it soak in hot water while you can see your tea brew in real time.

06 Mistake: Not providing a place for your cats to snooze Solution: This wool cat cave that comes in 15 colors Amazon iPrimio Natural Wool Large Cat Cave $37 See On Amazon When cats don’t have their own items, they might end up destroying yours. Give your feline friend the cozy resting spot they deserve with this wool cat cave. It has an opening wide enough for your cat to easily fit through, but small enough to create a dark and cozy den for your cat. Plus it comes in 15 colors so it can match your decor (or, your cat’s fur).

07 Mistake: Not separating out off-season clothes in your closet Solution: These vacuum-sealed bags that save tons of space Amazon Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (3-Pack) $14 See On Amazon If your closet is stuffed to the brim, create more space with these vacuum-seal bags that compress your clothing and bedding, reducing the volume by 80%. The bags have a valve that can be paired with any vacuum nozzle, which will suck out excess air. (And, bonus — it’s pretty entertaining to watch.)

08 Mistake: Using old knives passed down from your parents Solution: This paring knife set that comes with a sharpener Amazon Master Maison Premium Paring Knife Set $15 See On Amazon A good, sharp knife is crucial for any home cook — and if you stole a set from home ten years ago, there’s a chance that yours may not be as good and sharp as you think. This paring knife is made from stainless steel and has an ergonomic handle. It comes with a guard to protect it from getting dull and a sharpener to keep it ready for cutting. It’s the ideal size for cutting small vegetables or herbs.

09 Mistake: Having a mattress covered in stains or spills Solution: This mattress protector that keeps your bed safe Amazon UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector $45 See On Amazon Mattresses are expensive and not easy to replace, so you’ll want to protect yours from spills and stains with this mattress protector. The zippered encasement is hypoallergenic and protects from liquid, bugs, and dust mites. The cover is soft and breathable, so it won’t make your bed any less comfortable.

10 Mistake: A dishwasher that leaves residue behind Solution: This cleaner that removes buildup from your dishwasher Amazon Duracare Dishwasher Cleaner and Deodorizing Tablets (12-Pack) $10 See On Amazon You might not think about it, but your dishwasher needs cleaning too. These dishwasher cleaning tablets help remove limescale, grime, and odors from your dishwasher, so it can do its best to actually wash your dishes. All you have to do is put one tablet in an empty dishwasher and run it on a regular cycle.

11 Mistake: An outdated sprinkler system in your garden Solution: This hose attachment that makes it easy to water your plants Amazon Flexi Hose Green Water Wand with Pivoting Head $30 See On Amazon Instead of using a sprinkler, water your plants with this hose attachment that extends up to 48 inches and has a spray nozzle that can be adjusted to get just the right angle. It also has seven water patterns to choose from, including power wash, bucket filler, and mist. Gardening with a wand makes it slightly more fun, so it’s worth thinking about if you’ve got a ton of flower beds.

12 Mistake: Having a clutter of cords around the house Solution: This box that keeps your cables hidden Amazon Changsuo Cable Management Box $21 See On Amazon Don’t make your home resemble your college dorm room. Hide your mess of cables with this box that keeps them hidden from view. The black box has a bamboo lid for a sleek look. The cables fit in the box while slits on the sides allow them to be pulled through. Use it to hide TV cables, phone chargers, and other cords.

13 Mistake: Having old fashioned house numbers Solution: These numbers with a modern look Amazon OLADOT Stainless Steel Floating House Number $10 See On Amazon Replace your outdated home address numbers with these sleek, modern numbers. They’re made from stainless steel and are coated in a weather-resistant black color, so they won’t rust or become weathered. They come with all the hardware necessary for mounting.

14 Mistake: Not utilizing smart gadgets Solution: These smart plugs that use voice controls Amazon Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon It’s easier and more affordable than you think to add smart gadgets to your home. These smart plugs fit in most three-prong outlets and can connect to Alexa or Google Home, so you can control your lights and appliances with voice controls. The outlets can also connect to an app on your phone, so you can set a timer or schedule.

15 Mistake: Having a poorly lit walkway Solution: These outdoor lights that are solar-powered Amazon GIGALUMI Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor (6-Pack) $30 See On Amazon It’s important to have lighting on the walkway leading up to your house so you (and your visitors) can see where you’re going. These solar-powered lights become fully charged after 4-6 hours of exposure to the sun. The lights have a sharp stake at the bottom so you can easily shove them into your grass or dirt with no other tools necessary. They come in a pack of six.

16 Mistake: Having bare walls in your home Solution: This set of 10 picture frames in various sizes Amazon Giftgarden Multi Picture Frames (10-Pack) $37 See On Amazon If the walls in your home are feeling a little bare, try decorating with some photos of family and friends. This pack of 10 picture frames have three different size options, so you can create a staggered photo wall or spread them out around the house. The frames have an easel back for standing them upright but also have the hardware for hanging on the wall.

17 Mistake: Broken blinds Solution: These pleated shades that you can adjust to your window size Amazon Redi Shade Light Filtering Pleated Fabric Shade $9 See On Amazon New window shades don’t have to be expensive or difficult to install. These pleated shades have an adhesive strip that makes them easy to install, and can also be cut to the exact size you want. They also come with clips so you can raise the shades when you want to let more light in.

18 Mistake: Too many charging cables cluttering your space Solution: This slender wireless charger Amazon TOZO W1 Wireless Charger $11 See On Amazon The biggest benefit of wireless chargers is that they reduce the number of messy cords on your counter. This wireless charger has a slender profile, making it easy to throw in your bag while traveling. It works with most smart phones, including the Samsung Galaxy and the iPhone 8 and up. As a bonus, it comes in 14 colors.

19 Mistake: Not enough lights in the kitchen Solution: These lights activated by a motion sensor Amazon LEPOTEC LED Motion Sensor Cabinet Light $25 See On Amazon These motion sensor lights are rechargeable and easy to install with adhesive strips, so you can attach them under your cabinets to add more light to your kitchen. They also work in other small spaces like a closet, bookshelf, or staircase. The light has a switch so you can leave it on continuously, or turn on the motion sensor feature.

20 Mistake: Having overhead lights instead of lamps Solution: This floor lamp with three color temperatures Amazon MOFFE LED Floor Lamp $41 See On Amazon Overhead lighting can be harsh, but these floor lamps let you choose the type of light you want. The lamp comes with an LED bulb that has three color temperatures: white, warm white, and warm. The lamp has a heavy base that helps it stay stable without tipping over. The lampshade is made from linen and has a rounded shape.

21 Mistake: Having outdated flooring Solution: These peel & stick tiles that are easy to install Amazon Achim Home Furnishings Vinyl Tile (20-Pack) $13 See On Amazon If you were to install ceramic tiles yourself, you’d need grout, special tools, and a bunch of other supplies. These peel and stick vinyl tiles are easy to install (literally peel and stick) and they’re only $13 for a pack of 20. They have a rustic slate look and would work well in a kitchen or bathroom. “I laid mine down in the bathroom about two [months] ago and so far they are all still perfect,” said one Amazon reviewer. “They stick easy and stay.”

22 Mistake: Having an outdated backsplash Solution: These subway tiles that are installed with an adhesive Amazon Art3d Subway Tiles Peel and Stick Backsplash $40 See On Amazon Upgrade your kitchen backsplash with these peel and stick tiles. They are designed to look like subway tiles, giving them a clean and timeless look. The tiles come in large pieces with an adhesive backing that makes them easy to install close to each other on the wall. They come in nine great colors, including teal and light blue.

23 Mistake: Dirty grout that makes your bathroom look old Solution: A grout coloring pen that makes it look new Amazon Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marker $9 See On Amazon I have an older bathroom and the grout won’t get clean no matter how hard I scrub. This grout pen can instantly make any bathroom look new again. The white marker has an angled tip that allows you to color in over aged grout, instantly giving it a fresh new look. Multiple reviewers report that one pen is enough to cover their whole bathroom.

24 Mistake: Cabinets with dated hardware Solution: These kitchen knobs with a brushed gold finish Amazon Southern Hills Gold Cabinet Knobs (5-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Easily update any cabinets in your home with these gold knobs. The knobs have a rounded shape and have a subtly modern look. They come with two sizes of screws for installation and can fit into the same holes you have for your current knobs. If gold isn’t your thing, don’t worry — they come in four other great shades.

25 Mistake: Having a grimy faucet on your kitchen sink Solution: This modern faucet that adds an instant update Amazon Kicimpro Kitchen Faucet $36 See On Amazon An old faucet can really show its age, as it collects grime and tarnishes throughout the year. This stainless steel faucet has a brushed finish that gives it a modern look. It doesn’t just look good — it’s also quite functional, with a detachable nozzle that has a 32-inch hose. If you’re often washing bigger dishes and pans, this will take some of the work out of it. You can toggle the water to come out as a spray or a stream.

26 Mistake: Not having any greenery Solution: Adding live plants to freshen your air Amazon Costa Farms Zamioculcas zamiifolia $26 See On Amazon Having plants in your home not only helps make it look bright and inviting, but it might boost your health. Plants release oxygen and freshen the air, making them a welcoming addition. This ZZ plant is a great addition to any home as it can grow in natural or artificial light, and they’re relatively easy to take care of. Take it from me — I have one that I hardly touch, and it’s still thriving.

27 Mistake: Having dull paint on the walls Solution: This paint that’s also a primer Amazon Prestige Paints Interior Paint and Primer In One $37 See On Amazon Don’t understand how much a fresh coat of paint can brighten up your space. This paint and primer combination allows you to paint over your existing walls without having to do a base of primer beforehand. It comes in 40 cool-toned colors and has a semi-gloss finish (though there are also satin, matte, and eggshell finishes available if that’s more your style.)

28 Mistake: Having outdated appliances Solution: This compact toaster oven Amazon Betty Crocker BC Toaster Oven $43 See On Amazon Toaster ovens are great when you have food you want to cook or reheat, but don’t want to heat up a whole oven. This Betty Crocker toaster oven goes up to 450 degrees, so it can cook as hot as an oven. It’s a little over a foot long, so it’s the perfect size for keeping on the counter without taking up too much space.

29 Mistake: Not refreshing your bath mats Solution: This set of two plush mats Amazon H.VERSAILTEX Anti-Slip Bath Mats (2-Pack) $27 See On Amazon When was the last time you replaced your bath mats? If you can’t remember, it might be time to consider a replacement. New bath mats will enhance your showering experience and can easily add something extra to your decor. These mats are thick, absorbent, and slip-resistant, meaning you don’t have to worry about taking a tumble after your shower. Well over 27,000 people on Amazon swear by them.

30 Mistake: Too many holes in the wall Solution: This repair putty that’ll repair your drywall Amazon Erase-A-Hole The Original Drywall Repair Putty $11 See On Amazon If you’re like me, then you almost never hang a picture right on the first try. That means you probably have excess holes all over the wall. Fill them in with this Erase-A-Hole repair putty. The putty works best on small holes and cracks. After it dries, you can paint over it as if there was never a hole in the first place.

31 Mistake: Having a heavy curtain that collects dust Solution: These lightweight linen curtains Amazon FMFUNCTEX Flax Linen Sheer Curtains $30 See On Amazon If your curtains are too heavy, they can unnecessarily darken a room. Plus, they collect dust. These flax linen blend curtains are lightweight and perfect for the warmer months. They’re thin enough that they won’t collect dust. They also let in just the right amount of natural light while still offering privacy.

32 Mistake: Having outdated cabinets Solution: This paint that gives your cabinets a makeover Amazon Nuvo Tidal Haze 1 Day Cabinet Makeover Kit $80 See On Amazon Who knew that redoing your cabinets could be so easy? This kit, which comes in a trendy blue, can make you feel like you have a fresh new kitchen in no time. Application just takes one day, and you don’t need to prep ahead of time. “The Nuvo required only the two coats as advertised. No drips. No mess. They feel as smooth and silky as the original cabinets. I will literally never paint cabinets with anything other than Nuvo from now on,” said one impressed Amazon customer.

33 Mistake: Letting too many bugs inside Solution: This mesh screen door Amazon ZALIK Magnetic Screen Door Mesh $14 See On Amazon When the weather’s warm, it’s always nice to prop a door open to let the air in. But, that means you might end up letting bugs in too. This mesh screen door help keeps pests out while still letting air circulate. It easily installs with a velcro attachment, and the mesh screen closes with a strip of magnets. It’s great for people who like holding big outdoor events in the summertime.

34 Mistake: Dull looking banisters Solution: This wood stain that adds rich color Amazon SamaN Interior Water Based Wood Stain $17 See On Amazon Add some depth and color to your banister, or any other wood in your home, with this water-based wood stain. The stain comes in over 30 colors, from golden wheat to cognac. You can even mix multiple colors for a custom shade. It can be applied with just one coat and doesn’t require a conditioner.

35 Mistaking: Keeping light fixtures from the ‘70s Solution: This ceiling light with modern touches Amazon Drosbey LED Ceiling Light Fixture $32 See On Amazon An old light fixture can make a room feel dated, especially if it hasn’t been changed since the ‘70s. Update your lighting with this modern fixture that has a brushed nickel finish. The light can be used in the kitchen, bedroom, or any other room with overhead lighting. It includes all hardware needed for mounting.

36 Mistake: Disheveled drawers in your bedroom Solution: This 3-pack of drawer dividers Amazon Criusia Drawer Organizers (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Not everyone is good enough at folding to have an immaculately organized dresser. Keep your drawers tidy with this pack of drawer dividers that have 24 sections each. Use them to store socks, underwear, or shirts in your dresser. The dividers are collapsable so you can easily store them when not in use.

37 Mistake: Having your knick-knacks scattered around the house Solution: These hanging wood shelves Amazon Mkono Hanging Wood Shelf $25 See On Amazon Knick knacks are an important part of showing off your personality in your decor. These hanging wooden shelves are the perfect place for putting picture frames, plants, figurines, and other small items. The piece of wood is held up with two leather straps and comes with steel hooks and wall anchors for easy installation.

38 Mistake: Not having a good place to serve drinks Solution: This bar cart with three tiers Amazon DORPU Bar Serving Cart $50 See On Amazon A bar cart is a great place to store your cocktail supplies so you’re ready for a drink before or after dinner. This cart has three tiers is made from engineered wood and stainless steel, with wheels on the bottom that make it easy to move (though the wheels can also lock). The cart also has a towel bar and hooks for hanging utensils.

39 Mistake: Outdated towel hooks in your bathroom Solution: These modern black hooks Amazon DMYMAT Black Coat Hooks (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Hooks might seem like a small feature in your bathroom, but they shouldn’t be overlooked. These black hooks are ideal for hanging towels or bathrobes. They have a sleek, modern design and can hold up to 11 pounds. They also come with all the hardware necessary for mounting to the wall.