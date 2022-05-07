You're making your home look outdated if you aren't doing any of these things

Everyone has different tastes when it comes to their home decor. But there are some things that can just make your home look outdated or messy no matter how you style it, like having a mess of cords in the corner or having a dingy light fixture from the ‘70s. Luckily, Amazon has tons of products that can easily help spruce up different corners of your home.
If you want a clean and organized fridge, use these
clear bins that can be used to hold eggs, beverages, and condiments. Bring your home into the 21st century with these smart plugs that can connect to Alexa and Google Home for voice-activated use.
Whether you want to change something as small as cabinet knobs or as big as wall paint, this list is full of tips and tricks for keeping your home looking fresh.
01 Mistake: Not changing out your pillowcasesSolution: Using these pillowcases that won’t wrinkle
You don’t want wrinkles on your clothes, but you don’t want them on your bedding, either. This
microfiber pillowcase is soft, comfortable, and best of all, it’s resistant to wrinkles so you can keep your bed looking crisp. The material is also moisture-wicking, so it’ll keep you cool even in the hot weather. 02 Mistake: Letting your rugs curlSolution: This tape that keeps your rug flat
A curled rug not only looks messy, but it can also make you prone to tripping. This strong
double-sided tape helps your rugs lay flat and prevents them from curling. The tape is made from a thick mesh and can work on almost any floor surface. It’s also easy to remove and won’t leave a mark. 03 Mistake: Not using your fridge space efficientlySolution: This set of organizer bins that keeps your fridge tidy
Keeping your fridge neat and tidy can be daunting, but this set of plastic
organizer bins makes it easy. This set comes with an egg container, a drink holder, and four multi-use bins of various sizes. Use them to store your canned beverages, condiments, produce, and any other food in your fridge. 04 Mistake: Using a bar set you got in collegeSolution: A cocktail set with eight pieces
If you’re still making cocktails with a shaker you got in college, it might be time for an upgrade. This
cocktail shaker set comes with eight pieces, including a bottle opener, a muddler, a mixing spoon, and an elegant bamboo stand to hold it in. It even comes with some cocktail recipe cards to get you started. 05 Mistake: Not replacing your tea kettle after decades of useSolution: A transparent teapot with a built-in infuser
Upgrade your tea game with this
transparent teapot that has a built-in diffuser for holding loose-leaf tea. The kettle is made from heat-resistant glass with an infuser made from stainless steel mesh. Just fill the infuser with your favorite tea and let it soak in hot water while you can see your tea brew in real time. 06 Mistake: Not providing a place for your cats to snoozeSolution: This wool cat cave that comes in 15 colors
When cats don’t have their own items, they might end up destroying yours. Give your feline friend the cozy resting spot they deserve with this
wool cat cave. It has an opening wide enough for your cat to easily fit through, but small enough to create a dark and cozy den for your cat. Plus it comes in 15 colors so it can match your decor (or, your cat’s fur). 07 Mistake: Not separating out off-season clothes in your closetSolution: These vacuum-sealed bags that save tons of space
If your closet is stuffed to the brim, create more space with these
vacuum-seal bags that compress your clothing and bedding, reducing the volume by 80%. The bags have a valve that can be paired with any vacuum nozzle, which will suck out excess air. (And, bonus — it’s pretty entertaining to watch.) 08 Mistake: Using old knives passed down from your parentsSolution: This paring knife set that comes with a sharpener
A good, sharp knife is crucial for any home cook — and if you stole a set from home ten years ago, there’s a chance that yours may not be as good and sharp as you think. This
paring knife is made from stainless steel and has an ergonomic handle. It comes with a guard to protect it from getting dull and a sharpener to keep it ready for cutting. It’s the ideal size for cutting small vegetables or herbs. 09 Mistake: Having a mattress covered in stains or spillsSolution: This mattress protector that keeps your bed safe
Mattresses are expensive and not easy to replace, so you’ll want to protect yours from spills and stains with this
mattress protector. The zippered encasement is hypoallergenic and protects from liquid, bugs, and dust mites. The cover is soft and breathable, so it won’t make your bed any less comfortable. 10 Mistake: A dishwasher that leaves residue behindSolution: This cleaner that removes buildup from your dishwasher
You might not think about it, but your
dishwasher needs cleaning too. These dishwasher cleaning tablets help remove limescale, grime, and odors from your dishwasher, so it can do its best to actually wash your dishes. All you have to do is put one tablet in an empty dishwasher and run it on a regular cycle. 11 Mistake: An outdated sprinkler system in your gardenSolution: This hose attachment that makes it easy to water your plants
Instead of using a sprinkler, water your plants with this
hose attachment that extends up to 48 inches and has a spray nozzle that can be adjusted to get just the right angle. It also has seven water patterns to choose from, including power wash, bucket filler, and mist. Gardening with a wand makes it slightly more fun, so it’s worth thinking about if you’ve got a ton of flower beds. 12 Mistake: Having a clutter of cords around the houseSolution: This box that keeps your cables hidden
Don’t make your home resemble your college dorm room. Hide your mess of cables with this
box that keeps them hidden from view. The black box has a bamboo lid for a sleek look. The cables fit in the box while slits on the sides allow them to be pulled through. Use it to hide TV cables, phone chargers, and other cords. 13 Mistake: Having old fashioned house numbersSolution: These numbers with a modern look
Replace your outdated home
address numbers with these sleek, modern numbers. They’re made from stainless steel and are coated in a weather-resistant black color, so they won’t rust or become weathered. They come with all the hardware necessary for mounting. 14 Mistake: Not utilizing smart gadgetsSolution: These smart plugs that use voice controls
It’s easier and more affordable than you think to add smart gadgets to your home. These
smart plugs fit in most three-prong outlets and can connect to Alexa or Google Home, so you can control your lights and appliances with voice controls. The outlets can also connect to an app on your phone, so you can set a timer or schedule. 15 Mistake: Having a poorly lit walkwaySolution: These outdoor lights that are solar-powered
It’s important to have lighting on the walkway leading up to your house so you (and your visitors) can see where you’re going. These
solar-powered lights become fully charged after 4-6 hours of exposure to the sun. The lights have a sharp stake at the bottom so you can easily shove them into your grass or dirt with no other tools necessary. They come in a pack of six. 16 Mistake: Having bare walls in your homeSolution: This set of 10 picture frames in various sizes
If the walls in your home are feeling a little bare, try decorating with some photos of family and friends. This pack of 10
picture frames have three different size options, so you can create a staggered photo wall or spread them out around the house. The frames have an easel back for standing them upright but also have the hardware for hanging on the wall. 17 Mistake: Broken blindsSolution: These pleated shades that you can adjust to your window size
New window shades don’t have to be expensive or difficult to install. These
pleated shades have an adhesive strip that makes them easy to install, and can also be cut to the exact size you want. They also come with clips so you can raise the shades when you want to let more light in. 18 Mistake: Too many charging cables cluttering your spaceSolution: This slender wireless charger
The biggest benefit of wireless chargers is that they reduce the number of messy cords on your counter. This
wireless charger has a slender profile, making it easy to throw in your bag while traveling. It works with most smart phones, including the Samsung Galaxy and the iPhone 8 and up. As a bonus, it comes in 14 colors. 19 Mistake: Not enough lights in the kitchenSolution: These lights activated by a motion sensor
These
motion sensor lights are rechargeable and easy to install with adhesive strips, so you can attach them under your cabinets to add more light to your kitchen. They also work in other small spaces like a closet, bookshelf, or staircase. The light has a switch so you can leave it on continuously, or turn on the motion sensor feature. 20 Mistake: Having overhead lights instead of lampsSolution: This floor lamp with three color temperatures
Overhead lighting can be harsh, but these
floor lamps let you choose the type of light you want. The lamp comes with an LED bulb that has three color temperatures: white, warm white, and warm. The lamp has a heavy base that helps it stay stable without tipping over. The lampshade is made from linen and has a rounded shape. 21 Mistake: Having outdated flooringSolution: These peel & stick tiles that are easy to install
If you were to install ceramic tiles yourself, you’d need grout, special tools, and a bunch of other supplies. These
peel and stick vinyl tiles are easy to install (literally peel and stick) and they’re only $13 for a pack of 20. They have a rustic slate look and would work well in a kitchen or bathroom. “I laid mine down in the bathroom about two [months] ago and so far they are all still perfect,” said one Amazon reviewer. “They stick easy and stay.” 22 Mistake: Having an outdated backsplashSolution: These subway tiles that are installed with an adhesive
Upgrade your kitchen backsplash with these
peel and stick tiles. They are designed to look like subway tiles, giving them a clean and timeless look. The tiles come in large pieces with an adhesive backing that makes them easy to install close to each other on the wall. They come in nine great colors, including teal and light blue. 23 Mistake: Dirty grout that makes your bathroom look oldSolution: A grout coloring pen that makes it look new
I have an older bathroom and the grout won’t get clean no matter how hard I scrub. This
grout pen can instantly make any bathroom look new again. The white marker has an angled tip that allows you to color in over aged grout, instantly giving it a fresh new look. Multiple reviewers report that one pen is enough to cover their whole bathroom. 24 Mistake: Cabinets with dated hardwareSolution: These kitchen knobs with a brushed gold finish
Easily update any cabinets in your home with these
gold knobs. The knobs have a rounded shape and have a subtly modern look. They come with two sizes of screws for installation and can fit into the same holes you have for your current knobs. If gold isn’t your thing, don’t worry — they come in four other great shades. 25 Mistake: Having a grimy faucet on your kitchen sinkSolution: This modern faucet that adds an instant update
An old faucet can really show its age, as it collects grime and tarnishes throughout the year. This
stainless steel faucet has a brushed finish that gives it a modern look. It doesn’t just look good — it’s also quite functional, with a detachable nozzle that has a 32-inch hose. If you’re often washing bigger dishes and pans, this will take some of the work out of it. You can toggle the water to come out as a spray or a stream. 26 Mistake: Not having any greenerySolution: Adding live plants to freshen your air
Having plants in your home not only helps make it look bright and inviting, but it might boost your health. Plants release oxygen and freshen the air, making them a welcoming addition. This
ZZ plant is a great addition to any home as it can grow in natural or artificial light, and they’re relatively easy to take care of. Take it from me — I have one that I hardly touch, and it’s still thriving. 27 Mistake: Having dull paint on the wallsSolution: This paint that’s also a primer
Don’t understand how much a fresh coat of paint can brighten up your space. This
paint and primer combination allows you to paint over your existing walls without having to do a base of primer beforehand. It comes in 40 cool-toned colors and has a semi-gloss finish (though there are also satin, matte, and eggshell finishes available if that’s more your style.) 28 Mistake: Having outdated appliancesSolution: This compact toaster oven
Toaster ovens are great when you have food you want to cook or reheat, but don’t want to heat up a whole oven. This
Betty Crocker toaster oven goes up to 450 degrees, so it can cook as hot as an oven. It’s a little over a foot long, so it’s the perfect size for keeping on the counter without taking up too much space. 29 Mistake: Not refreshing your bath matsSolution: This set of two plush mats
When was the last time you replaced your bath mats? If you can’t remember, it
might be time to consider a replacement. New bath mats will enhance your showering experience and can easily add something extra to your decor. These mats are thick, absorbent, and slip-resistant, meaning you don’t have to worry about taking a tumble after your shower. Well over 27,000 people on Amazon swear by them. 30 Mistake: Too many holes in the wallSolution: This repair putty that’ll repair your drywall
If you’re like me, then you almost never hang a picture right on the first try. That means you probably have excess holes all over the wall. Fill them in with this
Erase-A-Hole repair putty. The putty works best on small holes and cracks. After it dries, you can paint over it as if there was never a hole in the first place. 31 Mistake: Having a heavy curtain that collects dustSolution: These lightweight linen curtains
If your curtains are too heavy, they can unnecessarily darken a room. Plus, they collect dust. These
flax linen blend curtains are lightweight and perfect for the warmer months. They’re thin enough that they won’t collect dust. They also let in just the right amount of natural light while still offering privacy. 32 Mistake: Having outdated cabinetsSolution: This paint that gives your cabinets a makeover
Who knew that redoing your cabinets could be so easy? This
kit, which comes in a trendy blue, can make you feel like you have a fresh new kitchen in no time. Application just takes one day, and you don’t need to prep ahead of time. “The Nuvo required only the two coats as advertised. No drips. No mess. They feel as smooth and silky as the original cabinets. I will literally never paint cabinets with anything other than Nuvo from now on,” said one impressed Amazon customer. 33 Mistake: Letting too many bugs insideSolution: This mesh screen door
When the weather’s warm, it’s always nice to prop a door open to let the air in. But, that means you might end up letting bugs in too. This
mesh screen door help keeps pests out while still letting air circulate. It easily installs with a velcro attachment, and the mesh screen closes with a strip of magnets. It’s great for people who like holding big outdoor events in the summertime. 34 Mistake: Dull looking banistersSolution: This wood stain that adds rich color
Add some depth and color to your banister, or any other wood in your home, with this
water-based wood stain. The stain comes in over 30 colors, from golden wheat to cognac. You can even mix multiple colors for a custom shade. It can be applied with just one coat and doesn’t require a conditioner. 35 Mistaking: Keeping light fixtures from the ‘70sSolution: This ceiling light with modern touches
An old light fixture can make a room feel dated, especially if it hasn’t been changed since the ‘70s. Update your lighting with this
modern fixture that has a brushed nickel finish. The light can be used in the kitchen, bedroom, or any other room with overhead lighting. It includes all hardware needed for mounting. 36 Mistake: Disheveled drawers in your bedroomSolution: This 3-pack of drawer dividers
Not everyone is good enough at folding to have an immaculately organized dresser. Keep your drawers tidy with this pack of
drawer dividers that have 24 sections each. Use them to store socks, underwear, or shirts in your dresser. The dividers are collapsable so you can easily store them when not in use. 37 Mistake: Having your knick-knacks scattered around the houseSolution: These hanging wood shelves
Knick knacks are an important part of showing off your personality in your decor. These
hanging wooden shelves are the perfect place for putting picture frames, plants, figurines, and other small items. The piece of wood is held up with two leather straps and comes with steel hooks and wall anchors for easy installation. 38 Mistake: Not having a good place to serve drinksSolution: This bar cart with three tiers
A bar cart is a great place to store your cocktail supplies so you’re ready for a drink before or after dinner. This
cart has three tiers is made from engineered wood and stainless steel, with wheels on the bottom that make it easy to move (though the wheels can also lock). The cart also has a towel bar and hooks for hanging utensils. 39 Mistake: Outdated towel hooks in your bathroomSolution: These modern black hooks
Hooks might seem like a small feature in your bathroom, but they shouldn’t be overlooked. These
black hooks are ideal for hanging towels or bathrobes. They have a sleek, modern design and can hold up to 11 pounds. They also come with all the hardware necessary for mounting to the wall. 40 Mistake: Not upgrading to a bidetSolution: This bidet attachment that’s easy to install
No matter how fancy you bathroom is, you aren’t truly living in luxury until you have a bidet. This
bidet attachment has a slim design, so it won't stand out too much. It has adjustable water pressure and helps cut down on toilet paper use. It's also easy to install and doesn't require a plumber.