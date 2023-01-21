That writhing tangle of chaotic cords you hope no one notices or that mountainous pile of shoes at the entryway you’ve chosen to ignore can all add up to a home that feels less elegant and more haphazard. So, you might need to face the fact that you’re making your home look tacky if you aren’t doing any of these things listed below, which are the perfect solutions to those denial-ridden problem areas.

Whether it’s sagging cushions that need a boost with foam inserts or a wall-mounted coat rack that organizes keys and mail, it’s totally possible to make your home that much more elegant and organized when you consider these tips.

01 Hanging clothes on quality wooden hangers Amazon Zober High-Grade Wide Shoulder Wooden Hangers (10-Pack) $38 See On Amazon With over 5,000 reviews and a high 4.8-star rating, this 10-pack of wooden hangers made with a smooth polished finish will instantly elevate any closet in both form and function. They’re made of high-quality lotus wood with an elegant cherry stain and feature wide, inward-curving shoulders so as to preserve the shape of suits and jackets. A crossbar is lined with non-slip rubber so pants can be hung securely and a 360-degree rotating hook makes for effortless hanging.

02 Replacing comforters when they start to pill Amazon Beckham Luxury Linens Comforter $43 See On Amazon A ratty comforter that’s clearly seen better days is an easy fix and will work wonders in making your bedroom feel refreshed and renewed. This down alternative comforter made of synthetic goose feathers comes in burgundy, slate gray, or sky blue, and can be used with a duvet due to handy corner ties or is an elegant option on its own. It’s made with a box stitch design in microfiber and can be easily machine-washed and dried.

03 Organizing wrapping paper so they don’t tumble out of closets Amazon ZOBER Wrapping Paper and Craft Organizer $25 See On Amazon A closet stuffed to the brim with wild and unwieldy gift supplies can unnecessarily create an eyesore of clutter. This wrapping paper and craft organizer is the solution to this mess as it provides you with compartments for all your supplies and then neatly zips up and stores away. It has a large section for long rolls of paper, a smaller one for ribbons, and two more plastic pockets to contain gift bags, bows, and tissue paper.

04 Storing your purses in one designated spot Amazon Zober Over The Door Purse Organizer (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon This incredibly chic-looking over-the-door purse organizer will take that pile of handbags from the floor and neatly display them in no time flat. It comes in a pack of two and is available in black, gray, and java, with stylish contrasting trim. Transparent plastic pockets clearly display what is contained in each with the top two specially made for smaller bags and the bottom four able to accommodate larger totes. You can even use this organizer to neatly store towels or hats as well.

05 Securing fitted sheets to the bed Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Nothing feels less comfortable or less elegant than a fitted sheet that keeps inching up and interrupting your sleep. Enter these clever bed sheet straps that come in a pack of four and keep your fitted sheet securely wrapped around your mattress, no matter how plush the pillowtop is. They’re extremely easy to put on: simply attach the middle strap to the corner of the sheet and the two adjacent straps to each opposing side of the sheet, equal distances from the middle clasp. The tension will keep your sheet in place for a perfect night’s sleep.

06 Designating an organized spot for keys & mail Amazon Emfogo Wall Mounted Coat Rack $23 See On Amazon Piles of mail scattered about and keys stashed in “I put that where?” places will be a thing of the past with this wall-mounted coat rack. It has a built-in shelf on top for storing papers and miscellaneous items with a raised edge to keep items secure. Four copper hooks securely hold keys, umbrellas, hats, purses, and more. Choose between either a white or rustic brown finish and easily mount it to the wall with the included hardware right in your entryway or wherever is easiest to routinely stash your stuff.

07 Collecting & storing toys in a chic bag Amazon Woffit Toy Storage Organizer (Set of 2) $35 See On Amazon Who knew toy storage could look so stylish? This surprisingly chic toy storage bag is made of soft, all-natural jute material which is conveniently easy to clean. Two leather handles on either end make this bag that comes in a set of two able to be easily moved around and the entire thing folds up flat for simple storage. Store loads of toys, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals, and more, all the while doing it in a way that adds tasteful decor.

08 Replacing moldy bath mats with a bamboo pick Amazon Domax Wooden Bamboo Bath Shower Mat $50 See On Amazon Fabric bath mats can become laden with mildew and mold in a short time period, so a better option is to avoid it altogether and opt for this bamboo bath mat instead. The bamboo material is treated with three layers of a waterproof coating and features an elevated, slatted design that allows water to drain and air to circulate. It’s available in three finishes (natural bamboo, black, or walnut) and rubber gaskets underneath prevent slipping.

09 Protecting wood floors from scuffs using furniture pads Amazon iPrimio "SlipToGrip" Furniture Grippers (4-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Prevent sofas, chairs, and tables from leaving tacky scuff marks on your precious floors with the simple addition of these furniture pads. They come in a pack of eight and are made with a nonslip rubber top and bottom with a felt core in the middle. The weight of furniture legs keeps the pad in place but additional adhesives are also included to make placement even more secure.

10 Keeping an organized bar with everything you need in one place Amazon Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand $43 See On Amazon Truly upgrade your home bar game with this mixology bartender kit that’ll make you look like a serious professional. It comes with everything you need to whip up incredible bar-worthy cocktails such as an 18-ounce shaker, a strainer, a mixing spoon, a double jigger, and tongs — all of which are made from a stainless steel alloy. It even comes with its own wooden stand so that all your supplies are neatly and elegantly organized in an enticing display.

11 Transferring food from their packages to uniform storage containers Amazon Simple Gourmet Cereal Containers Storage Set (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Picture this: instead of opening your cabinets to a plethora of jumbled boxes and packages, you gaze upon a neat row of tidy and uniform storage containers. These food storage containers come in a large set of three, perfect for storing cereal, and they include their own reusable chalkboard labels for easy identification. A locking lid creates an airtight seal and there’s even a flip-top so you can pour quickly without having to take the entire top off. Toss them in the dishwasher for effortless cleaning.

12 Hanging shoes so they’re not clogging up your entryway Amazon Zober Over The Door Shoe Organizer $11 See On Amazon Instantly make your home feel completely picked up by putting that pile of disorderly shoes in the entryway in this over-the-door shoe organizer. Three hooks allow it to hang from any standard door and 24 breathable mesh pockets provide a tidy home for every pair of kicks. It comes in java brown, black, or clear plastic, and its lightweight, slim profile means it can be a true lifesaver when storage space is limited.

13 Protecting your precious mattress from possible stains Amazon Zen Bamboo Mattress Pad Cover $25 See On Amazon Keep that investment of a mattress in excellent condition by adding this bamboo mattress pad that protects against stains. It comes in sizes ranging from twin to king and features a breathable blend of bamboo and microfiber to provide a temperature-regulating sleep experience. Fitted corner pockets allow it to accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches deep and it washes easily in your machine’s cold water cycle.

14 Hiding a chaotic cord situation Amazon A+ ELECTRIC Cord Management $20 See On Amazon There’s nothing more disappointing than beautiful living room or office furniture that’s besmirched by a tangle of unsightly cords. This cord management kit comes with everything you need to neatly contain that chaos and render it nearly invisible. Every set includes 20 cable raceways with self-adhesive backings as well as corner pieces and connectors to navigate any type of wall challenge. Cut the pieces to your desired length and even paint them to help them blend in even more.

15 Neatly filing loose documents in your home office Amazon Snap-N-Store File Storage Boxes (Pack of 2) $35 See On Amazon Keep important documents tidily organized with these filing storage boxes that set up and break down quickly using an innovative snap design. They come in a pack of two and can hold letter or legal-size documents with reinforced corners providing durability. The edges of the box are reinforced with steel to accommodate hanging file folders and handles on either side make them easy to move around as needed.

16 Swapping worn-out throw pillow covers for a new set Amazon Volcanics Faux Wool Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Shabby and frayed throw pillows can really make that sofa look ten times older than it actually is, but thankfully there’s an easy fix. Simply replace them with these extremely fashionable throw pillow covers that are made with a soft, velvet back and chic geometric pattern in multiple textures. They’re available in five sizes as well as seven shades such as neutral beige or mustard yellow. You can even toss them in the washing machine on the cold cycle to keep them clean for years to come.

17 Using a lazy Susan to free up cramped pantries Amazon Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable $24 See On Amazon Make kitchen pantries infinitely more navigable with this Lazy Susan turntable that rotates 360 degrees so grabbing that special jar of chili oil is a cinch. It’s made of bamboo in a natural finish and comes with two tiers for ample storage. Use it to store condiments, spices, and other pantry items while a small lip around the edge of each tier helps to keep bottles and jars from toppling over.

18 Hanging pots and pans instead of stacking them in cabinets Amazon Greenco Pot and Pan Wall Mounted Rail Hanger $13 See On Amazon Free yourself from the messy excavation that is unearthing a pan from an overcrowded cabinet. This wall-mounted hanger rail comes with 15 “S-style” hooks to hang all manner of pots and pans. The iron metal rail mounts to the wall with the included drywall anchors and screws and holds up to 22 pounds of weight. Now, when it’s time to fry up some eggs or whip up a soup, it’ll take about two seconds to grab your pan of choice and get cooking.

19 Updating old kitchen hardware for an instant modern upgrade Amazon Ravinte Matte Black Stainless Steel Drawer Pulls (30-Pack) $27 See On Amazon It’s amazing how small details can really add up. For example, you may not even notice how tired and shabby your kitchen hardware is until you replace it with something like these chic cabinet pulls. Your kitchen will look immediately modernized and elegant, to boot. They have over 28,000 reviews with people loving their sleek design that works with decor ranging from farmhouse rustic to modern minimalist. Made of durable stainless steel, they come available in three finishes: black, brushed brass, and satin nickel.

20 Repairing the gaping holes in your walls Amazon 3M High Strength Large Hole Repair $16 See On Amazon That time you accidentally ran that chair leg into the wall, leaving a rather large hole? Instead of simply pretending it doesn’t exist (because how do you fix a hole that big?) use this large hole repair kit that is specifically designed for the job. It comes with a customizable repair plate that gets inserted into the hole and attaches securely behind the wall, as well as a repair compound that contains fiber for increased strength. A putty knife, tape, and sanding sponge complete the kit and produce a professional good-as-new result.

21 Renovating old countertops & furniture Amazon PracticalWs Marble Wallpaper Roll $22 See On Amazon Instead of simply tossing them, give old pieces of furniture new life by zhuzhing them up with this peel-and-stick marble wallpaper. It can be cut to the size needed and adheres to almost any smooth surface from wood to plastic to vinyl. Glam up desks, side tables, walls, kitchen countertops, or bathroom countertops, to name just a few places, and remove or reposition it effortlessly while causing no damage.

22 Softening harsh overhead lighting with an under-cabinet glow Amazon WOBANE Under Cabinet LED Lighting Kit $21 See On Amazon This under-cabinet LED lighting kit will have you never flipping the switch again for that harsh overhead lighting that is flattering to no one. The kit includes six pre-cut, self-adhesive strips of LED lights with many additional connectors provided so as to perfectly accommodate your dimensions and needs. They connect with a stick-on power button that is DC-powered via a plug and an included remote lets you adjust brightness levels, select lighting modes, and set timers.

23 Creating one dedicated space where you can charge devices Amazon Poweroni USB Charging Station $54 See On Amazon On top of using up all the outlets, having devices charging in every corner can also lend a less-than-tidy look to your home. This USB charging dock, on the other hand, allows you to charge up to six devices, all from one organized place. It comes with movable dividers designed with indicator lights that turn off once a device is fully charged. Use this dock with phones, tablets, and e-readers, alike, and, as a bonus, there are even seven short charging cables included for multiple types of ports (three USB, three mini-USB, and one USB type-C).

24 Displaying plants in stylish plant stands Amazon STNDRD. Bamboo Indoor Plant Stand (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Lend your home that super-chic mid-century modern look at a fraction of the price you’d normally pay with this bamboo plant stand that costs under $20. It perfectly accommodates an 8-inch planter (not included) and can support up to 120 pounds so it can even be used with taller plants. The bamboo material is not only sustainable but also lends a warm and minimalist aesthetic that will doubtless blend well with any existing decor.

25 Resting drinks on chic coasters so they don’t leave rings on tables Amazon ABenkle Absorbent Drink Coasters (6 Pieces) $8 See On Amazon Keep tabletops pristine and add tasteful decor at the same time by using these woven coasters made of absorbent cotton. They come in a set of six and in lots of styles from warm brown to white with colorful stitching, lending a whimsical or beachy feel to any table. Large enough to accommodate most types of drinks, they do a great job absorbing heat as well as moisture due to the natural cotton material, with the real perk being that drinks will never stick to the coaster as you pick them up.

26 Swapping bulky dish drying racks for a simple solution Amazon HOTPOP XXL Silicone Dish Drying Mat $23 See On Amazon Free up counter space both visually and practically with this dish drying mat that can be used in many different ways. It’s constructed of food-safe and BPA-free silicone and can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing it to double as a handy trivet. Small ridges and raised edges allow water to drain quickly and air to circulate. Toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup and roll it up to store within a minimal amount of space.

27 Banishing pet hair that accumulates on sofas & furniture Amazon DELOMO Pet Hair Remover Roller $27 See On Amazon Get rid of that constantly accumulating pet hair once and for all using this clever pet hair remover with a dual-sided brush. It works on most types of furniture fabric and requires no lint paper or batteries. Instead, it simply works by vigorously rolling it back and forth to generate static electricity, which then picks up the hair and deposits it into a built-in receptacle. Empty the collected hair easily to be ready for the next thorough cleaning.

28 Storing mail in a cute letter organizer Amazon wishacc Desk Mail Organizer $10 See On Amazon Quickly make your entryway or living space feel much tidier by storing scattered mail in this adorable mesh mail organizer. It has three available tiered slots to organize your letters so that you know exactly where to look when you’re in search of that important document. It’s constructed of powder-coated steel and includes small rubber pads on the bottom so as to not scratch surfaces. Use it additionally to store files, notebooks, extra paper, or anything that’s causing a bit of unnecessary clutter elsewhere.

29 Using a level to evenly hang pictures & artworks Amazon Qooltek Multipurpose Laser Level $11 See On Amazon It couldn’t be easier to perfectly hang pictures and paintings than with this versatile, battery-operated laser level. Set up your level from a short distance and choose between either a horizontal, vertical, or cross-level laser to perfectly pinpoint your level spot. Or, if you prefer, use one of the three built-in bubble levels to make your measurements as well as a handy 8-foot retractable measuring tape for a range of other needs.

30 Hanging coats & scarves on a rack instead of tossing them on chairs Amazon OHANG Wooden Coat Rack $27 See On Amazon Instead of draping purses, coats, sweaters, and scarves over every chair in the house, opt for this coat rack that gives you a designated place to store things as you come in the door. It’s made of lacquered pinewood that’s available in three finishes (black, dark walnut, and white) and comes with eight hooks. Assemble it easily and quickly without needing any tools and choose between three different height options.

31 Reducing bathroom clutter with a wall-mounted toothbrush organizer Amazon Showgoca Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder $18 See On Amazon Searching for a more creative approach to bathroom clutter? Feast your eyes on this toothbrush organizer that cleverly takes advantage of available wall space. It mounts using the provided adhesive and has a top tray to hold any type of supplies like soaps or lotion, in addition to four toothbrush slots with dustproof covers, a built-in drawer for small cosmetics, two openings to hang included cups upside down for quick drying, and even an automatic toothpaste dispenser. With all this incredible storage, your bathroom will never feel so spacious or organized.

32 Storing leftovers in matching glass containers Amazon FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers Set (24 Pieces) $35 See On Amazon Give your fridge a uniform and tidy look when you store leftovers in one of these glass food storage containers. The 24-piece set comes in tons of different sizes and shapes — all including their own airtight, leakproof locking lids made of BPA-free plastic. The glass will never absorb odors or stains and is temperature-safe so it can be stored in the fridge or freezer and warmed in the oven or microwave with no problem. They’re dishwasher-safe and conveniently nest inside one another for easy storage.

33 Wiping off your boots & shoes before entering your home Amazon Ninamar Natural Coir Boot Scraper Door Mat $19 See On Amazon There’s nothing as frustrating as seeing bits of your garden or backyard scattered throughout your newly cleaned home. Enter this ingenious natural coir boot scraper that takes up barely any room but will make sure shoes are free of debris before they enter the house. It’s made with a sturdy steel frame and tough, thin coir (or coconut) fibers with two designated slots for your shoes to slip into so you can do a thorough scrape. It’ll last through every season and only requires a shake or a hose down to be good as new.

34 Organizing the food in your fridge on washable, nonslip liners Amazon MayNest Refrigerator Shelf Liners (8 Pack) $12 See On Amazon You’ll be amazed at how much more organized your fridge will look and feel when you use these refrigerator shelf liners. They come in a multicolor pack of eight so you can organize food types by color, while the food-grade EVA material provides a totally nonslip surface so items don’t roll around. Cut them to fit your exact dimensions and wash them off easily in the sink so as to keep your fridge shelves and interior sparkling clean.

35 Stacking mugs so they don’t chip Amazon ELYPRO Coffee Mug Organizers (6-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Nothing makes you feel less like a gracious host than serving up a steaming cup of coffee in a mug with a chipped rim. These clever mug organizers prevent this from ever happening again by allowing you to stack mugs one on top of the other with no possible breakage. Place the organizer on the mouth of the mug then set an additional one upside down, on top. Squeeze the adjustable sides of the organizer to fit the size needed and, voilà, you have a secure barrier between mugs that also provides stability. As an added bonus, your cupboards will look ridiculously tidy.

36 Dusting your window blinds Amazon Mwellewm Window Dusting Tool $14 See On Amazon Dusting blinds is admittedly annoying and that’s why they sit for months and months with no attention. The answer to this problem is simply having the right tool for the job and that comes in the form of this window blind dusting tool. It features a handle attached to seven prongs that are covered in reusable and washable microfiber material. It can clean up to six blinds at the same time with each prong thoroughly cleaning both the top and bottom of each blind. Each set comes with two seven-pronged dusters as well as one longer, three-pronged tool.

37 Laying down rug grippers that keep area rugs from slipping Amazon iPrimio Non Slip Rug Gripper $34 See On Amazon Prevent surprise slips and slides when you put these rug grippers under all the area rugs in your house. They’re made of pillowy EVA foam and come in three sizes but can be easily trimmed to fit your dimensions. It keeps the rug secure on all different surfaces without adding height and the grid pattern allows for air circulation and breathability.

38 Buffering sagging couch cushions with inserts Amazon SagsAway Cushion Insert $37 See On Amazon Restore comfort and refresh the living room eyesore that is sagging couch cushions with these cushion inserts. They’re constructed of military-grade, triple-layer foam and come in a set of one thicker 1.5-inch piece to bolster a cushion and one thinner half-inch that acts as additional posture support. They slide in on top of the existing couch cushion and are zipped up together to provide you with a comfortable seat that feels brand new.

39 Gathering up office supplies & storing them in one place Amazon Marbrasse Bamboo Desk Organizer $31 See On Amazon Messy desk surfaces not only reduce your productivity but are less-than-elegant to look at. This bamboo desk organizer offers the perfect solution to instantly cleaning up chaos with its nine different compartments that can organize anything from pens and pencils to files and notebooks. The bamboo material adds style and warmth and a handle at the back allows the organizer to be moved easily if needed.