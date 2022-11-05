You're making your life more difficult if you aren't trying any of these genius things

We’re always looking for anything that makes day-to-day life a little bit easier. So why not enlist help from an assortment of affordable and top-rated gadgets that people swear by?

These genius and useful products come highly reviewed by thousands of Amazon reviewers. Whether you’re looking for something that makes cleaning tasks easier or are in need of some organizational hacks, the following items will add an element of efficiency and ease into your life.

Need some examples? Check out this rubber mat that securely transports your puzzle from one room to another, or this portable noise machine that makes achieving a good night’s rest easier while you’re traveling.

Ahead, check out the 40 best items on Amazon that might just make your day run a little smoother.

01 This door draft stopper that can help reduce your bill Amazon Everlasting Comfort Door Draft Stopper $20 See On Amazon This door draft stopper is one of the smartest and easiest ways to keep your heating bill down and keep the breeze out during the colder months. It’s made from memory foam, making it easily adjustable to fit and seal any sized gap under your door. Aside from keeping breezes out, it can also help block sounds, lights, and odor.

02 A microwaveable heating pad that’ll help you relax Amazon TheraPAQ Neck and Shoulders Heating Pad $25 See On Amazon Soothe your joints and relieve your muscle tension with this microwavable heating pad. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I have migraine with neck pain, so being unscented was a must. The filling spreads out evenly, unlike others I’ve tried. Also good that it’s not plugged in, limiting your movement.” It’s worth noting that it can also be used as a cold wrap by sticking it in the freezer.

03 A compact white noise machine that’s perfect for travel Amazon Serene Evolution Portable White Noise Machine $25 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers love this portable white noise machine to mask background noise for uninterrupted sleep. Available with up to 36 different soothing sounds like the ocean, rain, or crickets, it’s super compact and is powered by rechargeable batteries or a USB cord so you can easily pack it on your next trip.

04 This magnifying mirror with super bright LED lights Amazon Beautyworks Backlit Vanity Mirror $32 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the ultimate vanity mirror to do your makeup in front of, this is it. Not only does it have 180-degree rotation, but it magnifies up to three times for perfect tweezing or detailed makeup application. The best part? It has super bright LED lights, which help to boost natural lighting.

05 This reusable pet hair remover roller that’ll save your couches Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $29 See On Amazon This pet hair remover roller easily removes any unwanted fur from your clothing, couches, beds, and more. It’s designed without any adhesive and is made to be reused over and over again. One five-star review read, “It works wonderfully! I’m saving a ton from using those disposable sticky lint rollers. Also, those silicon rollers don’t hold a candle to this one. It’s durable and very easy to empty.”

06 These on-the-go portable water filter pouches Amazon Invigorated Water Portable Filters (3 Pack) $28 See On Amazon Drinking clean and safe water should never be difficult and thankfully, these water filter pouches make it easy. The beads filter out harmful materials in the water, such as lead, while allowing beneficial minerals like calcium and magnesium through. It has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and each pouch lasts for 50 days.

07 This mat that transports your puzzle with ease Amazon Newverest Jigsaw Puzzle Mat $40 See On Amazon Puzzles are hard work, so you might as well keep them extra safe and protected with this jigsaw puzzle mat. It’s made from a polyester top and rubber bottom that helps transfer your puzzle from one room to another with ease. One reviewer said, “this product is just so handy for cleaning up puzzles! It has a really smooth top that pieces can easily slide on, and a firm bottom with a grip material to hold the mat firm on tables.” It’d also make for a genius holiday gift.

08 A magnet that will help you remember if the dishes are clean Amazon cinch! Clean Dirty Dishwasher Magnet $9 See On Amazon Stop guessing and asking repeatedly if the dishes are dirty thanks to this dishwasher magnet that will tell you. It can be applied to any type of dishwasher, even if it’s not stainless steel. Even better, it’s both peel-proof and waterproof. “This product has made life 10x easier not guessing if the dishwasher is full of clean or dirty plates. The magnet works perfectly!” one reviewer wrote.

09 This best-selling trunk organizer for your car Amazon Drive Auto Products Trunk Organizer $30 See On Amazon Dubbed a No.1 best-seller on Amazon, this trunk organizer is great for keeping all your belongings in place while on the road. It’s adjustable and can be resized to fit large or small spaces. “I like that I can buy a gallon of milk and I don’t have to worry about it rolling all over the back of the car. It holds a lot of groceries. I keep my tire pressure gauge and my ice scraper in one of the side pockets,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

10 These adjustable drawer organizers that can work for all apparel Amazon Homemaid Living Drawer Dividers $38 See On Amazon Perfect to use in your closet or the kitchen, these drawer dividers have a very impressive 4.8-star rating. They are designed to fit into drawers of all sizes and expand from 17.5- to 22 inches. You can insert them vertically, or horizontally, or leave them stacked in the drawer. It’s the perfect solution for keeping your socks, leggings, and bathing suits organized.

11 A microfiber hair towel that cuts down on drying time Amazon Scala Microfiber Hair Towel $19 See On Amazon Dry your hair in half the time with this top-rated microfiber towel. The fabric is created with plush microfibers that are 100 times finer than human hair in order to quickly absorbs excess moisture. This towel dries your hair 50 percent faster than regular cotton or terry towels. One reviewer wrote, “these absorb water and dry my curls so fast, even fresh out of the water without ringing my hair! Definitely less frizz too. They're so soft and the perfect size.”

12 This scrunchie organizer that stores all your hair ties in one place Amazon FAIRY DECOR Hair Scrunchie Organizer $10 See On Amazon Just like socks, somehow our hair ties always go missing. This scrunchie organizer is the perfect solution for neatly storing all of your ties in one place so you won’t have to waste time looking for one. The acrylic holder also works great for bracelets, watches, and more.

13 An adjustable car seat organizer that can also help students store school supplies Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Organizer $30 See On Amazon Declutter your trunk and front seat with this adjustable car seat organizer. It conveniently stores your school or office supplies for easy grab-and-go access. It’s also great for parents with young kids to have before a road trip. You can snag it in five different colors, so it seamlessly matches the seats of your car. “It looks great and blends into the black seat. It has room for my binder, business cards, and other items I keep in my vehicle for business,” one five-star reviewer explained.

14 This 360° rotating utensil caddy that saves counter space Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $22 See On Amazon Make room on your counter and free up space in your kitchen drawer with this stainless steel utensil holder. It features a removable divider inside that makes it easy to neatly store all of your cooking tools including spatulas, ladles, tongs, peelers, knives, whisks, and more.

15 A bean bag chair that doubles as storage Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag $20 See On Amazon From loose LEGO bricks to stuffed animals, we all know how messy playtime can get. This bean bag chair is the perfect solution for easy cleanup. It secretly doubles as storage and can hold up to 90 soft toys. It can also store extra linens or towels if your closets have no additional space. We love the blue stripe style or the pink hearts that will match your house no matter the vibe.

16 A set of whiskey stones that will elevate your next happy hour Amazon Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones (Set of 6) $8 See On Amazon Made from natural and machine-polished granite, this set of whiskey rocks will make a great addition to your next party. Simply place the wooden tray in the freezer and add them to your drink. You can also snag them in graphite, chalk grey, or ivory. Plus, they make a great gift! Six stones come per set.

17 This electric matcha whisk that can also froth milk Amazon PureChimp Matcha Whisk $15 See On Amazon Calling all caffeine lovers! This electric whisk works great to create that foamy finish in your cup of coffee, matcha, or latte. The cordless design makes it easy to froth on the go. “This is a good electric whisk for my matcha and works well with my oat milk too as it gives a good foam. A big bonus for me is that it is very quiet since I’m awake before the sun is up,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

18 This magnetic pickup tool that comes with a flashlight Amazon RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool $30 See On Amazon With the holiday season around the corner, you may be looking for an extra stocking stuffer and this magnetic pickup tool is a unique addition to any toolbox. The gadget makes grabbing bolts, nails, and screws easier and is designed for maneuvering around hard-to-reach places. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “Got this for my husband and he uses it while fixing vehicles. Very handy. Must have in the toolbox. Bonus...came with batteries and extra bulbs!”

19 This honey jar that comes with a glass dipper Amazon Hunnibi Handmade Honey Jar $22 See On Amazon Not only does this honey pot jar make for great decor on your countertop, but the unique design makes it easy to grab honey without the sticky mess. “The dipper is part of the lid, which means the pot is completely covered when the lid is on with no holes to draw insects,” one reviewer wrote. Another person said, “The honey dipper built into the product itself is a bonus — no spoons or extra diapers to store or clean.”

20 This jar opener that makes removing tight lids a breeze Amazon EZ Off Jar Opener $14 See On Amazon Dubbed an Amazon’s Choice product, this EZ Off Jar Opener comes highly recommended by thousands of shoppers. It works to effortlessly remove tight lids and only requires one hand to do the work. Easily mount it under your cabinet, counter, or shelf for convenient access without getting in your way.

21 This affordable furniture riser that creates extra storage space Amazon iPrimio Bed Risers (4 Pack) $23 See On Amazon These heavy-duty furniture risers are the perfect solution for freeing up space beneath your bed, sofa, desk, and more. Underneath storage is often overlooked when trying to find places to keep your things. These risers come in a pack of four and easily fit on most furniture. Each riser is designed to safely handle heavy weight without denting or cracking any floor surfaces. “They are sturdy, attractive, and just the right height to raise the bed a bit to allow storage bins to fit underneath,” one five-star review read.

22 This oil strainer that makes cooking healthy meals easier Amazon VONDIOR Cooking Oil Separator $16 See On Amazon Cooking healthy meals just got a whole lot easier thanks to this oil separator. The cup has a bottom release that separates the fat from the liquid when making gravy, soups, stews, sauces, and more. It has a built-in strainer that works to remove clumps, fat, thicker pieces, or pulp. Bonus: It comes with a vegetable peeler that allows you to peel, shave, and slice food with its stainless steel blade.

23 An affordable fix for making your tiles look brand new Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon A grout pen is the easiest solution to keep your bathroom or kitchen tiles looking pristine and brand new. Dubbed a best seller on Amazon, this under-$10 hack has racked up over 13,000 five-star reviews. “This worked really well, I was very impressed by the difference it made. Such a cheap and easy fix,” one reviewer said.

24 This home garden kit so you can plant your own herbs Amazon Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Kit $30 See On Amazon If you’re new to planting, this indoor garden starter kit is a great place to start. It includes four seed packets, four burlap grow bags, four bamboo plant markers, gardening shears, and a lined wood box that doubles as a planter. With a little bit of water and sun, you’ll no longer have to depend on the grocery store for fresh herbs. This also makes for a perfect housewarming gift!

25 An adjustable strap that holds your bed sheets in place Amazon RayTour Bed Sheet Straps $10 See On Amazon This bed sheet strap holder has a No.1 best-seller stamp of approval. The dreaded task of making our beds always feels like more work than it should when our fitted sheets don’t stay in place. The triangle shape of this contraption has built-in clips that hold your bedsheets firmly in place. One five-star reviewer said, “my husband is a rough sleeper and the covers always get messed up and I would have to completely remake the bed every day. I installed these immediately. It has held up every night since!”

26 A breakfast sandwich maker that can also cook waffles Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $30 See On Amazon Ideal for breakfast or brunch, this quick and easy sandwich maker will make you the most delicious meal in just four easy steps. It’s built with separate tiers so you can easily assemble the bread, eggs, and meat in one go. Each section is removable and dishwasher-safe, making it easy to clean. One reviewer said, ‘This is absolutely perfect for breakfast sandwiches. It heats up quickly, the egg cooks thoroughly in 5 minutes. I use an English muffin, good sandwich ham cut with a cookie cutter in a ring, [and] egg whites.”

27 This gorgeous mosaic backsplash that’ll revamp your kitchen Amazon HomeyMosaic Metal Backsplash $26 See On Amazon Peel and stick paper is the ultimate cheap and easy fix to revamping your space. This mosaic print makes an amazing backsplash in the kitchen or can work great in your bathroom. It’s made from waterproof and heat-resistant adhesive aluminum that is easy to cut and adjust to any size you need. It’s even racked up a 4.6-star rating.

28 A cooking spoon that has measuring lines on the handle Amazon Dreamfarm Scraping Spoon Cooking Tool $10 See On Amazon Stir, scrape and serve with this amazing multi-purpose cooking spoon. The handle has a genius raised curve, which means you don’t need a spoon rest, and is complete with measuring lines. The non-stick rubber is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. “I love this spoon it’s very handy when I am cooking, it’s very sturdy very well made, I love it doesn’t scratch my pots or skillet,” one reviewer wrote.

29 These aerator wands that purify your wine Amazon PureWine Wand Aerator (8 Pack) $25 See On Amazon Say goodbye to dreadful hangovers. It’s hard not to love these cute aerator wands that purify your wine to filter out the preservatives that trigger headaches. The wands work for all red, white, and sparkling wines while enhancing the wine's natural flavor, aroma, and color within just three minutes. They currently have over 5,500 five-star reviews on Amazon.

30 A handy timer that can reduce your electricity bill Amazon BN-LINK Energy Saving Timer $10 See On Amazon It’s always nice having some timers at home, especially when those timers can help you save on electricity. This timer works by plugging into a 3-prong grounded outlet and can be great for travel, as well as households with kids that have to limit their screen time. All you need to do to start the countdown is turn the dial.

31 This tablet stand that comes with a soft body pillow Amazon MoKo Tablet Pillow Stand $13 See On Amazon This tablet pillow stand is a no-brainer for anyone who loves to lounge on the sofa. The pillow component is made from soft linen and lightweight cotton that’s sturdy enough to hold your devices. “It makes using tablets and books more comfortable. I like the pockets for a small notepad and pen since I often find something I need to note for later,” one reviewer wrote.

32 A foldable cutting board that comes in a variety of bright colors Amazon Joseph Joseph Foldable Cutting Board $20 See On Amazon This foldable cutting board makes cleanup a breeze. When the handle is squeezed, the sides of the board fold up forming a chute down in which chopped food or waste can be neatly guided into the garbage. It comes in an array of sizes and colors and is complete with a comfortable soft-grip handle.

33 This multi-purpose storage hanger that saves time separating socks Amazon SockDock Sock Laundry Hanger $20 See On Amazon Everyone can relate to the stress of missing socks while doing laundry. This SockDock laundry hanger makes washing and finding socks easier than ever. The storage hanger allows you to wash, dry, and store up to nine pairs of socks. One five-star reviewer wrote, “This was one of my most useful impulse buys ever.” You can get it in one of five colors.

34 This self-adhesive drawer liner that looks just like metal Amazon Con-Tact Brand Self-Adhesive Shelf Liner $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cheap and easy fix to give your home a revamp, we’ve got you covered. Easily mask any imperfections or create a new look in your kitchen with this metallic liner that looks like stainless steel. One Amazon reviewer said she used the liner to create the look of stainless steel appliances. “I plan to do my microwave and stove too! I liked this solution to upgrading my kitchen because my appliances are still good and I didn’t want to waste a ton of money replacing them just because I want a new look,” they wrote.

35 A portable laptop desk with a pillow cushion bottom Amazon HUANUO Laptop Desk Pillow $40 See On Amazon With a 4.6 star rating, thousands of reviewers love this portable laptop desk pillow. Perfect for WFH days or to bring with you on your next flight, this convenient design is built with a sturdy platform and cushioned pillow that conforms to your lap to provide maximum comfort. It features an anti-slip wrist pad and a storage pocket.

36 These garbage disposal cleaner balls that remove odor Amazon Plink Garbage Disposal Cleaner $12 See On Amazon These garbage disposal cleaner balls work in less than 15 seconds to remove sink buildup, unclog disposals, and deodorize. The balls are made from nontoxic and biodegradable ingredients making them safe for all disposals and plumbing systems. You can shop them in a pack of 10, 20, 30, or 40.

37 A pack of easy-to-clean liners that’ll brighten up your fridge Amazon MayNest Refrigerator Shelf Liners (8 Pack) $12 See On Amazon Lining your refrigerator is often an overlooked step. This simple task makes cleanup so much easier. This pack of 12 non-slip refrigerator liners has a smooth side down to secure grip and a dotted side up to prevent food from sticking. You can also use them to line your shelves, drawers, and cabinets. Plus, they double as a placemat.

38 This best-selling rock that disguises your spare key Amazon RamPro Hide-a-Key Fake Rock $6 See On Amazon Hide your spare key in plain sight with this genius fake rock. The key holder is made from molded poly-resin that resembles a real rock in size, shape, texture, color, and weight. One five-star reviewer wrote, “It worked so well that it took us 30 minutes to find it one time. It blends right in with the other rocks in my yard.”

39 A cookbook stand ideal for keeping your hands free in the kitchen Amazon Soligt Cookbook Stand $24 See On Amazon A cookbook stand is a perfect addition to your kitchen if you love to bake and cook. You can adjust the angle to a comfortable tilt to read recipes, eliminating the need to bend your head and bring on possible neck strain. The stand is wide enough to support a magazine, iPad, or any thicker-sized book.