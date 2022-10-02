You're missing out if you haven't tried any of these cheap things reviewers are effing obsessed with

Discovering a new product that actually makes its way onto your list of essentials is always an exciting feat. Discovering a product that works great and doesn’t break the bank is even more exciting. This list is meant to give you the best of both worlds and prove that expensive doesn’t always mean better.

I know there are coffee makers, car vacuum cleaners, and even leggings that can cost hundreds of dollars, but I also know that the ones I’ve included in this list are loved just as much and happen to be super cheap. And if you aren’t sure about making the dive, you can feel safe doing so thanks to the thousands of positive reviews left by happy customers on Amazon. So scroll away and get to shopping because you’re sure to strike gold by adding any of these cheap things to your life.

01 These peel masks that make your feet as smooth as a baby’s Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These foot peel masks work their magic over the course of two weeks, after which you’ll be left with baby smooth heels. Just slip on the sock-like mask for one hour once and watch as the dry skin and calluses on your feet slowly start to peel around six days after and continue to shed for another week. The blend of fruit acids and extracts work to exfoliate the skin to get rid of any rough cracked areas, and all you have to do is wait. One reviewer raved: “Love, love, this product.”

02 This pour-over coffee maker with a reusable stainless steel filter Amazon Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker $14 See On Amazon Skip the expensive cafe prices and instead invest less than $15 toward a pour-over coffee maker that can be used time and time again, all while giving you superior flavor. Even buying paper filters is will be now unnecessary, thanks to the laser cut stainless steel mesh filter, so all you have to worry about is stocking up on your favorite blend. Plus, the durable glass has an insulated collar that’s cool to the touch, making it easy to instantly pour after brewing. One reviewer raved: “We have only had for a couple weeks but seems like it’s well built. Definitely easy to use and takes less than 5 min to have probably the best cup of coffee you have had in a very long time. Kudos to the team as we love this product.”

03 A compact vacuum cleaner with a 16-foot cord Amazon ThisWorx For Car Vacuum Cleaner $15 See On Amazon This car vacuum cleaner weighs just a little over 2 pounds, so you can easily have it at hand wherever and whenever it’s needed. The motor’s strong suction will pick up sand from your car seats after a beach day, crumbs after a road trip, or pet hair after a trip to the vet and keep it all stowed away with the HEPA filter. You can reach into the nooks and crannies of your car, because this kit comes with a flathead, extendable head, and brush nozzle, in addition to a 16-foot cord that can be plugged into a cigarette lighter port. One reviewer raved: “Decided to buy this vacuum cleaner because we have a baby and we need to keep our surroundings clean. We were pleasantly surprised with the quick delivery, packaging and the bag that it came with making it very convenient to carry around and keep at one place. The vacuum itself is powerful, easily cleaned out the sand from the car seats, as well as the other dirt form the floor mat. The chord is long, so you don't have to worry about the back seats and trunk. Easy to clean, comes with an extension to get into narrow spots. We're satisfied!”

04 These magnetic measuring spoons with a 4.9-star rating Amazon Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons (8-Piece Set) $14 See On Amazon These stainless steel measuring spoons have solved every problem that you may have become used to with other sets. First, instead of having to fumble around with a ring in order to get the size you want, these spoons magnetically stick together so that they can be stored neatly yet easily separated. Second, they list the measurement using both the U.S and metric system so you can avoid conversions. Finally, they’re dual-sided so you don’t have to wipe them down when switching between wet and dry ingredients. And actually, there’s one more thing: they come with a leveler to wipe away any excess product. One reviewer raved: “I was debating between this and a different brand that I have liked in the past. I'm glad I took the gamble on this one! It's really nice to have the 1/8 tsp! They fit nicely into our spice jars (standard grocery store spices), and they seem durable - my toddler was banging one on the counter quite forcefully and it shows no sign of denting or bending! Best of all, the magnetic strip in the middle sticks to our magnetic knife bar, so they are always handy when we need them! No more digging through the drawer!!!”

05 These soft, high-waisted leggings that come in a bunch of fun styles Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings $16 See On Amazon A trusty pair of leggings are a great thing to have on hand, and these prove you can get a quality pair for under $20 — just peep the 58,000 five-star reviews. These high-waisted leggings are buttery soft and keep you comfy while working out or running around checking errands off your list. In addition to the perfect everyday colors they have available, they also come in some fun holiday prints, so you can truly wear these to any occasion. Available sizes: One size – One size plus

Available styles: 25 One reviewer raved: “I can’t get over how soooffffttttt these leggings are. Usually leggings that are soft are a little too warm. These are great quality and feel silky smooth on my skin, keep me warm, but are also breathable. I’ve worn these alone with just a top, and have also worn them as a base layer under my jeans for a trip that I recently went on.The quality of these leggings exceeds the price. I was worried about them being One Size, but they fit me perfectly. All in all I’d say these are a steal for what you pay, and are definitely something I will be getting a lot of use out of.”

06 A versatile yoga ball with anti-burst coating Amazon URBNFit Exercise Ball $33 See On Amazon Because of its high-quality PVC material and anti-burst coating, this exercise ball can be used for core-building exercises, physical therapy, or yoga. When not using it to work out, you can use it to replace your desk chair and help improve your posture (if that’s what you’re trying to achieve). One reviewer raved: “This is as simple as it gets. A great product for a great price. The ball comes in a small box and extra 'stoppers' (plastic piece that stops the air flow), a stopper remover, and even a two-way hand pump. The ball is very solid and very comfortable. The material provides a nice grip, so you don't feel like you're slipping all over the place. If you're doing core work, I suggest you fill it up more than you think.. you want just a little bit of 'give' so you can get the best core workout.”

07 These pet bowls with an attached spill-proof silicone mat Amazoon Bonza Spill-Proof Dual Pet Bowls $22 See On Amazon To stop any water drips or food crumbs from reaching your clean carpet or hardwood, these pet bowls have a silicone mat underneath to catch all those messes. A truly genius invention, the mat also has a raised lip to ensure your floors stay clean, even if your pet is an excited eater. Each stainless steel bowl can fit 12 ounces of food or water so your furry friend can enjoy a large tasty meal. One reviewer raved: “I like this a lot. One of my cats, Lucky, loves to pull the water bowls around and even the large gallon one and he makes a mess everywhere. With these bowls, he is not able to do that and the water stays put. I really like them and the fact that he can't move them.”

08 The space-saving strainer that snaps onto any pot, pan, or bowl Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap-On Pot Strainer $15 See On Amazon As necessary as strainers are, their bulky size can make them a pain to store in your drawers or cabinets. This snap-on strainer is only a fraction of the size of a typical strainer and made of flexible silicone that’s much easier to put away. Just clip the gizmo onto any pot, bowl, or pan and drain water away while keeping your ingredients in the same place. When done, stick it in the dishwasher for easy clean-up. One reviewer raved: “I cannot say enough good about this strainer. It fits all my pots from small to huge, even frying pans! I have strainers, colondars, every kind of lid converter...........This strainer is the best ever. When the pot is too heavy for me to hold to drain off the water, with this I can still hold on with both hands, and then when it is mostly drained, I set the pot in the sink to continue to drain (fidigity pastas) Washes up like a dream, or toss in the dishwasher. I do not know how I lived without this strainer. Now I can get rid of probably 20 items out of my kitchens!”

09 The LED book lights with 3 different lighting modes Amazon GearLight Book Light (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon This book light clips onto your desk, headboard, or book, of course, to give you three different lighting modes: white light, amber light, and daylight. The amber mode even eliminates 99% of harmful blue light to help you get a better night’s rest after getting in some last-minute studying. Each book light in this set of two comes with a USB rechargeable cable and offers up to 30 hours of illumination per charge, giving you many nights of late-night novel reading without disturbing anyone else who may be in the room. One reviewer raved: “Super light, love that I have two of them so nice have a backup, definitely recommend this light it's perfect, I prefer the yellower light it's better for when my husband is trying to sleep and it's easy on my eyes in the dark! Has grips so you can have it at any angle on the book and it holds and a hinge on the end of the clip for different thickness of the books.”

10 This portable white noise machine with 6 soothing sounds Amazon Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine $24 See On Amazon This white noise machine can help to mask background noise (like a noisy neighbor or your partner’s snores) and instead fills your room with one of six soothing sounds like rain, ocean waves, or simple white noise. This white noise machine has strong sounds yet is still compact enough that you can travel with it, and you can choose to keep the machine plugged into an outlet or USB port or have it battery-operated. One reviewer raved: “I've heard people talk about having background noise to help you sleep and I didn't realize how much it would work until I bought this! It's super easy to use, has a sleep timer which is great, and has nice options to choose from regarding sound. I've used it for about a year now, and don't have any problem falling asleep when it's on. They have this same machine at the Instacare I went to a few months ago and I was asleep before the doctor came in. LOL! It definitely works!”

11 A vitamin C serum with nutrients that’ll boost your skin’s radiance Amazon TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum $22 See On Amazon Your skincare routine is not complete until you add a nourishing element like this vitamin C serum. In addition to the powerhouse vitamin C, which helps with uneven skin tone, this small bottle is packed full of revitalizing ingredients like jojoba oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid, which help add brightness, hydration, and protection to your skin. The vegan formulas is also free of any synthetic colors, fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and GMOs. One reviewer raved: “My search for an amazing serum is finally over. I just purchased my 3rd bottle and I am hooked! My skin looks flawless and I have been getting so many compliments about how great I look. My skin glows as if I just walked out of a spa treatment. A little goes along way, the bottle usually last me about 3 1/2 months. I use it every morning and every night. Thank you for his amazing product!”

12 This best-selling shoe cleaner that’ll last you a super long time Amazon Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $24 See On Amazon This 8-ounce bottle of shoe cleaner is actually a concentrate that requires just a few drops to work its way through stains. The gentle solution can be used on leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, cloth, and more. Just use the included brush to lightly scrub away, and your shoes will look brand new again. One reviewer raved: “I have had my Nike Roshe runs for about a year now and I don't go easy on them. I play sports and run in the dirt with them all the time, but I also like to wear them for fashion purposes. Pink Miracle helped restore my daily shoes to look like I just bought them, now I can wear them for even longer. Very pleased with Pink Miracle, I will buy them again when I run out of my bottle.”

13 These comfy satin sheets with beautiful color that won’t fade Amazon Pure Bedding Satin Bed Sheets (4-Piece Set) $28 See On Amazon After sleeping on these satin bed sheets, you’ll never want to go back to cotton again. The silky smooth fabric is made of 100% microfiber that resists pilling, stains, wrinkles, and fading. They also keep you cool throughout the night so you can get some valuable shut-eye. Choose between two dozen sophisticated colors and all standard mattress sizes to upgrade your bedroom decor. One reviewer raved: “Absolutely LOVE these sheets. Had been vary wary on ordering them at first but after helpful reviews and a set decision I am very thankful I did ordered these sheets. Pockets are very deep. When I am sleeping I tend to flip back and forth sometimes but theses sheets did not slip off. (Bottom sheet) I really enjoy these. True to color! Very soft and comfy. Slept like a baby the first few days.”

14 These classic Crocs with comfort that can’t be beat Amazon Crocs Classic Clogs $30 See On Amazon Crocs are back in style, and these slip-on shoes aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. And their extreme comfort is why. Reviewers with foot pain and others who work on their feet all day long all report the pair to be the most supportive shoes they own. The ventilation ports can be decorated with charms but they also bring breathability to the design. Available sizes: 4 Women/2 Men – 19 Women/17 Men

Available styles: 75 One reviewer raved: “Got these bad boys and couldn't be happier. After a long day in dress shoes I look forward to wearing these when I get home. Great for working around the house and going up and down the stairs on hard flooring. I flip the strap up and go for the clog configuration. The look better that way and stay on fine without the strap behind your heel. Also nice that they are pretty grippy. I wear them cooking in the kitchen and don't have any issues when I spill stuff on the floor.”

15 A pack of workout cards with tons of different exercise ideas Amazon NewMe Fitness Workout Cards $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re new to the fitness world or a long-time pro, everyone can use some workout inspiration now and then. These oversized packs of workout cards feature detailed steps and instructive illustrations to help you complete some new moves. There are about 20 different focuses, which include equipment-centric exercises involving cables, kettlebells, and dumbbells as well as sets that require just your body like stretching, yoga, and pilates. No matter what pack you choose, you’ll get dozens of cards so you can mix, match, and create your own routine. One reviewer raved: “Like many of us I know I should warm up and stretch before and exercise and cool down and stretch after exercise. Also like many of us I don't tend to have a good exercise routine or even the best knowledge of what or how to do it or even the creativity to be able to mix things up. These cards have helped with that.Each card features a picture of an exercise, a description of how to properly perform it, recommended number of reps, rating for level of difficulty, Some key points on proper form for the exercise and how to modify it for more impact.”

16 This set of silicone oven mitts & pot holders with non-slip grips Amazon HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts (4-Piece Set) $20 See On Amazon For stronger protection against heat and a better grips on your pots and pans, grab this set of silicone oven mitts and pot holders. Unlike all-cotton pieces, the durable, flame retardant silicone on the hands of the mitts and all across the potholders is completely waterproof to prevent steam scalds while cooking. Plus, the textured surfaces on each piece give you a sturdier hold to avoid any dangerous messes. One reviewer raved: “I bought for the pot holders. They are great. Work well to prevent burning my arms when taking things our of the oven. The trivets turned out to also be great, I use them all the time now. Both can easily be washed at the kitchen sink. Cloth potholders have to go through the laundry and then wait to dry. These just hand wash and they are ready to go again and totally block all heat.”

17 A rechargeable candle lighter with an extra long wand Amazon Power Practical Candle Lighter $24 See On Amazon By keeping this candle lighter in your drawer, you’ll never have to go searching for an old box of matches again. The lithium-powered lighter is USB-rechargeable and releases a flame-free plasma beam that’s safer than traditional fuel lighters. Plus, the 8.25-inch-long wand and 15-degree angle of the lighter makes it easier to reach into grills, candle jars, and fire pits. One reviewer raved: “I love that this lighter is rechargeable and won't need another traditional lighter that I will just throw away or struggle with it once it's low on fuel. You do need to make sure to keep the cap on this because you don't want the prongs to bend or this product will stop working or not work as well. I do like the safety feature on it. You have to press the button three times before it activates and the button will light up when it's active. It will turn off on it's own after a while if it's not used. This charges pretty quickly and probably needs a quick couple minutes before it can be used again.”

18 This expensive-looking fluffy faux fur blanket that doesn’t shed Amazon BEDSURE Faux Fur Throw Blanket $20 See On Amazon This faux fur throw blanket looks like it would cost a lot more than $20 — but it doesn’t. The cuddly throw is made of a soft, fluffy sherpa on one side and a warm, flat fleece on the other. Lay it over your couch as decor or use it in bed to stay extra comfy during a movie marathon. It comes in eight colors and four sizes to best suit your decor and snuggling needs. One reviewer raved: “This blanket....this blanket is AMAZING. I cannot stress how wonderful and superb this blanket is. SO SOFT. The feel of it, it's MINDBLOWING. Running your fingers through the fur, it's relaxing, instantly releases stress you didn't know you had! I own a soft cat...this is softer than my cat. You climb into bed, and you can choose the less soft side, which is warmer, or the super-soft side, the fur side. So far, with it being winter, we've done the warm side in, with the fur on the outside...but I cannot wait til we switch it around and luxuriate in the pure cozy nature of it!OH. The best part??? It's a MACHINE WASHABLE.”

19 A facial cleaning brush that gently exfoliates to leave you glowing Amazon Olay Facial Cleansing Brush $17 See On Amazon After a long day, sometimes washing your face with your hands just doesn’t feel like enough. This. bests-selling facial cleansing brush has two speeds: one that goes in your pores to really free the surface of any bacteria and another that gently exfoliates your skin. This cleansing brush is water resistant too, which means you can use it in the shower. One reviewer raved: “I bought this product about 4 months ago and have been consistently using it. The device is simple to use since it only needs two AA batteries. The brush has two settings that are activated with a push of a button for a gentler clean and a deeper clean. Before I bought extra brushes I would simply alternate both brushes and soak the dirty one in a small ziplock bag with which hazel and water to get the grime off from face buildup every day or two. This ensures for a fresh brush on your face everyday. I would definitely recommend this product .”

20 This roll-up drying rack that’ll save you a ton of counter space Amazon Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $9 See On Amazon Counter space is a precious thing, and it’s silly to give so much of it up when there are genius products available like this roll-up drying rack. Made of sturdy stainless steel rods and grippy yet soft silicone edges, the rack is meant to hold up to 33 pounds of dishes above your sink to let them dry without having to lose space for your espresso machine. Once dry, roll the rack up and store it in any drawer. This rack can also withstand heat up to 400 degrees, so it can double as a trivet. One reviewer raved: “Works like a charm. Just enough space for my few hand-washed items while not taking up valuable counter space. Win-win situation. The rubber edges hold it in place nicely so there is no worry about it sliding around with glasses or anything delicate sitting on it. When not in use, roll it up and put it under the counter as it takes up almost no space. Love it.”

21 These car harnesses that buckles in & keep your pet safe in the car Amazon Active Pets Dog Car Harness (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Car rides with your pet can be a bit worrisome if you don’t have them belted in correctly. These car harnesses has a universal buckle on one end for your car and a rotating clasp on the other that attaches to your pet’s collar, allowing them to move around while keeping them in a suitable space. You’ll be shocked just how easy these harnesses are to use. One reviewer raved: “‘My little guy "the 9 pound king of the car’ would jump from front to back, to the dash, just anywhere. We had to bring the crate wherever we went just to keep him in one spot so I could drive safely. Thanks to this dog seat belt we now don't have to lug that heavy crate around, I can drive safely and he is still happy enough to have a little ‘controlled freedom.’”

22 These hypoallergenic gold-plated hoops that’ll complete any outfit Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Chunky Open Hoops $14 See On Amazon If jewelry tends to irritate your skin or if you’re just in the market for a new stylish pair of earrings, these trendy, hypoallergenic gold-plated hoops will be a beautiful addition to your collection. Not only are these lightweight earrings free of nickel and lead but they’re actually also made out of 100% recycled materials, that way you can feel good about looking good. One reviewer raved: “My number one fav hoops! I wear these everyday!!!! Perfect for dressing up or down. Super comfy and not heavy at all. So shinny and fashionable. Loveeeee them!”

23 A 3-pack of toothpaste squeezers that gets every last drop of product Amazon Chengu Rolling Toothpaste Squeezer (3-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Whether it’s toothpaste or that expensive eye cream that you splurged on, throwing a product away before using these tube squeezers is a surefire way to throw money out the window. With these, you can place the squeezer at the end of your tube, roll it up, and know that you’re getting every last drop of product out. These squeezers also serve the dual purpose of allowing your tubes to stand upright, saving you precious counter space. One reviewer raved: “I love these. I live alone and so I gave one to my friend who really really needed at least a little bit of a clean-up on her counter area. She uses it and loves it too. I'm really glad I got it. I can stand my toothpaste up on the counter and it isn't just laying around anymore.It's super easy to use too. Slide the end of the toothpaste into the blue clip and then slide it into the stand. Turn the blue clip slowly until toothpaste comes out.”

24 A phone mount that secures onto any bike’s handlebars Amazon Roam Bike Phone Mount $17 See On Amazon This bike phone mount will stay stable through even the roughest trails so you can have easy access to your map and music at all times, vertically or horizontally. The mount uses both a plastic grip on either side of the phone and a silicone net at each of the four corners to keep it in place, making it work on most bikes and with most phones. The silicone, unlike rubber options, won’t crack or break in extreme weather conditions so this can stay on your bike or motorcycle all year long. One reviewer raved: “I use this with my IPhone Xs for mountain biking on rough trails and have never had the phone come loose, even after small jumps. I had it loosen part way after a crash, but it didn’t come out of the corner straps. I love that I can use my trail mapping app and Strava and have all the functions of my phone, while ditching the old bike computer, which had limited functionality anyhow. I liked mine so much that I gave one to my son and daughter, who also bike with me. They both love the upgrade over the old bike computer.”

25 This bagel slicer that keeps your hands safe & away from any blades Amazon Hoan Bagel Guillotine $20 See On Amazon I’d be lying if I said I never accidentally got a little cut when rushing to slice a bagel because I was just so excited for breakfast. To keep you from doing the same and to keep your hands safe, grab this bagel slicer that positions your hand well away from the blade. In seconds, you’ll have perfectly even bagel slices that are ready to be smothered in cream cheese. To clean this guillotine, you just need to toss it in the dishwasher, making snack time easier than ever. One reviewer raved: “I absolutely love this product. It is worth every penny since it performs perfectly. You just put the bagel into the guillotine slicer and push the blade down by putting your hands on the plastic top and pushing down. You never have to use force even with a thick bagel.”

26 This shiny lip gloss that never feels uncomfortably sticky Amazon NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss $5 See On Amazon The usual problem with a lip gloss is its stickiness, but that’s old hat with this formula. This smooth and creamy gloss leaves a beautiful shine without that annoying feeling. Each gorgeous shade offers sheer to medium coverage that’ll look just as good on bare lips as it will on top of a lipstick. Believe me, you’ll want to keep this one in every bag. One reviewer raved: “This lip gloss feels so good. It glides on and feels so buttery. My lips feels incredibly moisturized and look so shiny. The color stands out [but] not too much.”

27 A macrame plant hanger with beautifully twisted cotton cords Amazon TIMEYARD Macrame Plant Hanger $18 See On Amazon For a sweet and simple way to display your adorable potted plants, put this plant hanger to use. The beautiful design is put together with a wooden bottom and twisted cotton cords, and the neutral colors match with any decor. The durable ring keeps it from swinging and the deep sides on the base prevent any pot from floating off the sides. Choose between three different heights depending on your ceilings. One reviewer raved: “Absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE this product!!! Exactly what I was looking for in a plant hanger. Makes it so easy to take my plants down to water.”

28 A knife sharpener that’s super compact but super useful Amazon KitchenIQ 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $9 See On Amazon Before you go out and buy an expensive new knife set, try this knife sharpener to bring the life back into your cutlery. With just a few swipes, the compact device can sharpen both fine and coarse blades. The non-slip base of this tiny but mighty device will remain stable as you use it on your countertop. One reviewer raved: “I gotta say this is the best sharpener I ever bought in my whole life.”

29 This dual-sided brush that easily sweeps dust off your electronics Amazon OXO Electronics Cleaning Brush $9 See On Amazon A normal dustbuster just can’t get into the tiny crevices that all of our electronics have, so to properly keep them dust-free, use this tiny cleaning brush that can get into every corner. The dual-sided silicone tool has a wiper on one side to get underneath your keys and in other tiny spaces and bristles on the other end for quick yet effective dusting. The wiper retracts and the bristles come with a cap to keep this tool clean when not in use. One reviewer raved: “Own a computer? Have a keyboard? You need this.”

30 A triple-insulated water bottle that’ll keep your drinks cold for 24 hours Amazon FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $16 See On Amazon Whether you need your water to stay cold during a long hike or don’t want to keep leaving your desk to get a new hot cup of coffee, this triple-insulated bottle can help with it all. The shatter-proof exterior covers two layers of stainless steel and a middle layer of copper lining that gives it the power to keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12. The leak-proof lid comes in three different styles, so you can sip, drink, or use this as a tumbler. One reviewer raved: “I love the straw top, and the fact that it's a soft silicone instead of a hard plastic. Also, it has had ice in it for about 16 hours now! I can also throw it on the bed or on the couch and it doesn't leak. And the color is absolutely gorgeous! It all feels really high-quality and sturdy. I love this bottle!”

31 This bi-fold money clip with data theft protection Amazon TRAVANDO Money Clip Wallet $25 See On Amazon This money clip wallet gives you a bit more room than many others do thanks to its bi-fold design that has seven card pockets and a money clip instead of a roomy pocket for your bills. The elegant faux leather also has an RFID lining that keeps you protected against scanners that can steal your card data. And even with all this, it’s all still a slim fit that’s easy to slide into your pocket. One reviewer raved: “This slim wallet has two outside card slots -- one clear for an ID and one with a thumb cut-out to make it easy to slide out a credit card. Inside there are five card slots. Two of them face one end of the wallet, and the other three face inwards, so you will have to unfold the wallet to access them. The money clip feels like spring steel, and it holds bills securely. The wallet and the clip are well finished. The wallet material appears to be some sort of plastic that imitates smooth leather. Stitching is even and tight without any loose threads. All in all, a nice, functional wallet that should be fairly thin containing an ID, four credit cards, and 3-5 bills.”

32 This scratch & groomer that’ll keep your kitty’s claws & fur healthy Amazon Petstages Scratch and Groomer $19 See On Amazon There is no doubt that your cat will love this scratch and groomer, since the base is covered in a tempting layer of dried catnip. Once they rush over, they can use the textured bottom to scratch and trim their claws or self-groom on the bristle arch. It’ll serve as great entertainment for your kitty and reduces shedding and hairballs for you. One reviewer raved: “My cats love this scratch pad. Leo loves to rub his face on the grooming brush, if you have a cat that likes rubbing his face on things they will enjoy this. This is not an overly large pad but it is a decent size. I have 2 Savannahs one quite large and they both use it.”

33 A silicone rest pad that keeps your counter free of any messy spoon drips Amazon Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest $8 See On Amazon There’s always that moment while cooking when you frantically look around for a place to set down your mixing spoon but end up just plopping it on your clean counter. To make the clean-up process easier, use this four-slotted silicone utensil rest to stop any drips from making a mess. The durable silicone is heat-resistant and will stay in place on any surface, and it’s easy to wipe clean, making it an ideal tool. One reviewer raved: “It does a great job of holding multiple utensils and keeping them from touching all while not taking up a great deal of space. The lip around the edge works well to keep any drips from getting on my counter and when I am done cooking I just throw it in the dishwasher. My counters are cleaner and less cluttered while cooking (I have limited counter space) and cleanup is a breeze.”

34 These chip & dip dishes that make snacking even more fun Amazon Funwares NACHOsaurus Snack Dish Set $25 See On Amazon Snack time should always be as fun as possible for kids and adults. This dinosaur-shaped snack dish set will make chips and guac or celery sticks and ranch taste even better, because just because of the enticing shape. Put the dippers in the sturdy plastic dino and the sauce or dip in the wild looking bowl, which has a divider so you can serve guac and salsa simultaneously. Both pieces are BPA-free and dishwasher safe. One reviewer raved: “We are always looking for ways to make food fun! Our 6-year-old dinosaur lover is having a blast with his new Nachosaurus. The "stegosaurus" holds a good amount of chips, and we are loving the separated bowl for two different dips. Super fun!”

35 An odor-eliminating candle that can burn for 80 hours Amazon Dianne's Custom Candles Odor Eliminating Candle $15 See On Amazon In addition to coming in a ton of delicious fragrances like vanilla and fresh linen, this odor-eliminating candle actually attacks and covers unappealing smells like burnt food, pet accidents, or cigarette smoke instead of simply masking them. Each 12-ounce jar has a burn time of 80 hours so you can wait longer before spending money on another. One reviewer raved: “Okay...I'll admit I was a bit skeptical that a candle can actually take odors out of the air...but this candle does what it says it can do...the scent is light...not too heavy...just fresh smelling...I foster dogs for a local rescue...and no matter how much you mop and clean...there will still be some odors...but this candle takes care of that...it is long lasting...I will definitely be buying more of them...thanks guys for making such a great product!!!”

36 This beard bib that makes shaving cleanup quick & easy Amazon Beard King Beard Bib $16 See On Amazon No matter how much of a pro you are, it can be a pain to clean up the mess of shaved beard hair. This beard bib catches the cut pieces so you can easily swoop it all into the trash off the slick material without chasing strays around your sink. Just place it around your neck, secure the suction cups onto your mirror, and you’re good to go. One reviewer raved: “I've had a beard for a number of years and love it. With one exception. Whenever its time to trim up, it's a daunting process. Towels spread all over the sink and counter, slowly trimming, trying so hard to not get trimmings everywhere. Most of the time, it's impossible. Until this product that my fiancee found for me. Not only is it remarkably inexpensive but it is 100% effective at catching all the trimmings and disposal is a piece of cake! A must have for anyone with a beard!”

37 A condiment fork that also catches an leftover drips on jars Amazon Chef'n Condiment Fork $9 See On Amazon This condiment fork is unlike an ordinary utensil. The three prongs are sharp and thin enough to easily reach into any jar and pick out your favorite pickles, olives, peppers, or whatever snacks you fancy. You can secure the silicone band around any jar to have the fork always at reach and to also stop any excess drips from falling and making a mess of your fridge. One reviewer raved: “I used to use my hands to eat the pickles, which I heard the natural oils or germs in your hands makes it go bad sooner. I didn’t feel like wasting forks either for my constant snacking. I love this thing! It’s stretchy and wraps around most pickle jars. The fork is perfect for grabbing a pickle and snacking on it. The bottom of the fork dish, where the fork rests, is strong so the fork’s skewers doesn’t break through it. Ingenious product! I am so happy I found this!!!”

38 These cable clips that organize cluttered electronic chargers Amazon OHill Cable Clips (16-Piece Set) $9 See On Amazon To keep wires neat and tidy on your desk, nightstand, or coffee table, use these cable clips. The pack comes with 16 different sized holders, each with a back sticky pad that strongly adheres to multiple surfaces. You’ll be surprised what a big impact these little rubber ovals make when it comes to cleaning up your cords. One reviewer raved: “I bought these a while ago and they work great on the back of my night stand to hold my phone and watch charging cables. The make sure I don't have to go fishing behind the nightstand. Also used one in the garage to hold some charging cables for bike computer and lights. Still had a bunch left and threw them in a drawer.”

39 This running belt that is roomy enough to fit your phone, keys & more Amazon E Tronic Edge Running Belt $14 See On Amazon To bring the essentials with you without having your hands full while getting in some exercise, add this lightweight running belt around your waist; it fits waists from 22 to 46 inches. The flexible, lightweight, and durable neoprene material stretches to fit a smart phone up to 7 inches and also has multiple zippered pockets Amazond a key pouch. There’s even a a built-in port to keep your headphones from getting tangled. One reviewer raved: “I love this running belt. I have tried several belts and I always have an issue of the belt riding up while I’m running; however, this belt completely stayed in place and it is comfortable. Additionally, the pocket has a lot of space, I can easily fit my iPhone X with the case on and the smaller pocket fits my keys, perfectly. I’m so glad I found this product and highly recommend it.”

40 A 5-tiered rack that’s strong enough to store your cast iron pans Amazon Cuisinel 5-Tier Heavy Duty Pan Organizer $24 See On Amazon To better make better use of your storage space and keep your cookware from getting scratched, stack your pots on this five-tier pan organizer. The strong metal is made to hold even your heaviest pieces, including cast iron. It has three 2.5-inch racks, one 3.5-inch rack for bigger saucepans, and a top rack. One reviewer raved: “If you have Cast Iron this is a MUST INVESTMENT! I LOVE this stand. I was stacking my skillets on top of each other on the back burner. Now i have ALL my Burners Back. This is a BRILLIANT IDEA and 100% Practical. I can now pick a Skillet instead of UNSTACKING ALL my Pans to get to the bottom Skillets.JEEZZZZZ i wish i saw this YEARS AGO. Such a SIMPLE idea that makes a World of Difference..I also LOVE that you have 2 DIFFERENT WAYS to STACK your pans. Thx Heavy Duty will BUY from Again!”

41 This wallet phone case with a hidden card compartment Amazon WeLoveCase iPhone 11 Wallet Case $14 See On Amazon If you don’t feel like carrying your whole wallet with you, use this wallet phone case as a discreet way to still have a credit card available. The hidden compartment on the back can store up to two cards while the rest of the case is made with shock-proof rubber bumpers that’ll protect your phone from drops and scratches. There’s even a built-in mirror if you want to do a quick touch-up, and the back compartment can double as a kickstand for your phone. One reviewer raved: “I wanted this cell phone cover mainly for the fact that you can store both an ID and a credit card in the back for convenience. It stays latched and securely holds two cards plus I have kept a couple of bills in there too. It is heavier than I originally wanted but being I have dropped the phone at least twice without any damage to my phone nor did the compartment on the back open, is why it gets 5 stars! It arrived faster than originally scheduled which was nice too. There is a mirror inside the compartment door which is nice too. I would recommend this cover to anyone.”

42 These fast-drying Turkish hand towels made from 100% cotton Amazon Smyrna Turkish Cotton Hand Towels (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon These beautiful hand towels have a unique long design with stylish tassels that’ll have guests asking where they’re from. When they do ask, you can say that they’re actually made in Turkey and are made out of soft, 100% organic cotton. Use them in the kitchen, bathroom, or even as a post-workout towel. They’re shockingly absorbent. One reviewer raved: “I purchased two sets of these towels in May. I was extremely pleased when they arrived.”

43 These foot rollers that massage to ease muscle soreness Amazon TOBREFE Foot Roller $17 See On Amazon If you need some relief from any foot pain, try using this foot roller to massage away some of the tension. The bristles on the roller and the highly portable rubber balls in this trio massage your foot as you roll it back and forth, providing relief from long days on your feet, plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, and other ailments. These soothing, circulation-improving rollers aren’t just for your feet; use them on your thighs, arms, back, or wherever else you feel some aches. One reviewer raved: “I keep the balls at work and the roller at home. The balls are super stiff and leave little tiny prickle marks on my skin that tingle for a second before fading. The roller ball is heaven. Seriously, if I'd known how good this would make my feet feel after a day in heels (or flats, or orthopedics) I would have been sneaking this into dance clubs years ago. I use it for a few minutes in the morning when I wake up and then again when I get home. My feet feel better, my flexibility is good, and now I have something to do while I convince myself I have to stand up when the alarm goes off.”

44 A stainless steel mug that’s perfect for keeping your beer cold Amazon Nuvantee Beer Mug $13 See On Amazon If you like your drinks nice and chilled, pour your beer into this stainless steel mug. The high-quality material is unbreakable and is double-walled to keep your drink insulated, allowing hot drinks to stay hot and cold drinks to stay cold without causing weird sweating on the outside. It’s perfect for drinking outdoors too, thanks to the airtight lid that you can put on. One reviewer raved: “A stainless steel mug is way better than the last ones I had because they all cracked somewhere, be it on the bottom, a small crack down the seam, etc., so this is so much better and really is cold once taken from the freezer. Holds more than a can of beer, or any beverage where you don't have to wait to pour in the rest after a few sips. Great product.”