You're missing out if you haven't tried any of these clever AF products under $30 on Amazon

You may consider yourself an expert when it comes to snagging that deal or finding the latest genius products on the market. But that takes hours of precious time combing the internet. Sit back and let me do the work for you: You’re missing out if you haven’t tried any of these clever-AF products that are under $30 on Amazon.

You’ll be surprised at how these products alter your daily life in positive ways. As soon as you wake up, an ingenious cold brew coffee maker can give you a delicious cold brew at a fraction of the coffee shop price. A portable tire inflator can help keep you prepared on the road while an effective red wine stain remover will allow you to relax in the evening with a glass of Cabernet in hand.

So, go ahead and peruse the list below to stock up on the smartest items you’re missing out on.

01 This versatile milk frother for café-style drinks and more Amazon Café Casa Milk Frother $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for true versatility in the kitchen, look no further than this milk frother that can even use to whisk your eggs or protein shakes on top of creating the perfect foam for your at-home latte. It’s clearly popular with over 6,400 reviews on Amazon and is made with a stainless steel whisk and comfortable, ergonomic handle. It includes two-speed options and can conveniently stand on its end for easy storage.

02 A magnetic mount that holds your phone securely Amazon Mongoora Magnetic Phone Mount $5 See On Amazon This ingenious magnetic phone mount attaches to your car vent and uses six strong magnets to securely hold any phone model. The mount rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to change the orientation of your phone as needed, and the strong magnets will keep your phone attached no matter how rugged the terrain. Say goodbye to fussing with brackets as this clever design lets you just pop your phone on the mount and be on your way for a mere $5.

03 These versatile glass water bottles for all your beverages Amazon Otis Classic Glass Water Bottles (6-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Store literally any kind of beverage with these versatile and reusable glass water bottles that come in a set of six for only $23. They can hold hot or cold drinks on top of still or sparkling and each includes a leak-proof stainless steel lid to keep contents fresh. Six colorful neoprene sleeves come with the set to maintain the temperature of your drinks as well as protect the glass from breakage while you’re on the go.

04 A multi-tool pen set that is the definition of functional Amazon RAK Multi-Tool Pen Set (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon If an appropriate bang for your buck is your aim, then you will love this clever multi-tool pen set that includes eight helpful features at a $20 price tag. This tool is a ballpoint pen, stylus, bubble leveler, LED light, ruler in standard and metric measurements, a flathead and Phillips screwdriver, and even a bottle opener. You’ll be hard-pressed to think of something you can’t do with these affordable and versatile pens that come in a pack of two and fit right in your pocket.

05 This travel towel that dries fast & packs up small Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Travel Towel $9 See On Amazon A large, fluffy towel might feel great at home but is both a huge waste of space and can take forever to dry when you’re traveling, camping, or just out and about. This travel towel is cleverly designed to dry quickly as well as pack up into a small included carrying bag. It’s made of soft microfiber that feels great on the skin and is both sweat and moisture-wicking. It comes in tons of fun colors, as well as sizes ranging from medium to extra-large.

06 An ice pack that includes its own adjustable strap Amazon Magic Gel Ice Packs (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Get that cold therapy just where you need it with this affordable set of two ice packs that come with their own clever adjustable strap. The reusable ice packs easily slip into the strap’s pouch and can be heated up in the microwave or stored in the freezer for cold therapy. They have over 5,700 reviews and are loved for their ability to stay hot or cold for up to 30 minutes so you can get the most out of every inflammation-fighting session.

07 This portable tire inflator that’s perfect for emergencies Amazon PI AUTO STORE Tire Inflator $25 See On Amazon Never again be worried about a late-night deflated tire situation with this ingenious portable tire inflator that will only set you back $25. It stores compactly in your trunk and simply requires a connection to your 12-volt outlet to power up. Set the machine to your desired pressure and it will automatically fill your tire. Perfect for emergencies, the inflator also includes an LED light and red SOS light to keep you safe on the road at night.

08 A pillow protector that’s waterproof & dust-proof Amazon SafeRest Premium Zippered Waterproof Pillow Protector $14 See On Amazon Keep your pillows clean and your slumber serene with this budget-friendly pillow protector. It’s both waterproof and dust-proof, yet is cleverly made with a soft and hypoallergenic cotton terry surface that allows air to circulate. If you deal with allergies, you’ll love that it keeps out dust mites (and bed bugs to boot) and is free of any phthalates, vinyl, or PVC. It comes in a standard, queen, or king size.

09 This lunch box set that includes an insulated carrying bag Amazon FineDine Insulated Lunch Box Set (8 Pieces) $25 See On Amazon Be the envy of your coworkers when you unveil your gourmet lunch perfectly prepared and transported in this lunch box set that comes with its own insulated bag. The set includes three glass containers (two small and one large) as well as an ice pack to keep contents cold if needed. The bag has several convenient compartments: a bottom one that fits the containers, a smaller top one, and even side mesh pockets perfect for transporting drinks.

10 A set of shatterproof wine glasses made of stainless steel Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $23 See On Amazon These completely genius wine glasses will never run the risk of breakage due to their stainless steel construction, which makes their affordable $23 price tag that much more appealing. The stemless glasses come in a set of four, have an 18-ounce capacity, and are available in lots of different colors to suit your dining decor. As a bonus, the stainless steel material does a great job of maintaining temperature.

11 This wire loom to keep cables protected & organized Amazon GS Power Wire Loom $13 See On Amazon This heavy-duty yet flexible wire loom wraps around cables to effectively organize and protect them from low temperatures all the way up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s cleverly split down the middle to allow for easy insertion of cables and costs only $30 for an ample 50 feet. Over 3,600 five-star ratings prove this wire loom is a great and affordable solution to many cable management issues.

12 A UV flashlight to detect critters & pet stains Amazon GearLight UV Flashlight Black Light $10 See On Amazon For those (hopefully rare) moments you really need a tool that can detect both your dog’s accident as well as a scorpion, grab this UV flashlight with 68 powerful LEDs. It’s powered by three AA batteries (not included) and works effectively in dim environments to detect the previously undetectable. Spend less than $10 to also locate pests in your garden as well as your home.

13 This shoe organizer that saves precious space Amazon ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer $12 See On Amazon If shoes have officially taken over the bottom of your closet, you’re missing a great tidying opportunity if you don’t grab this shoe organizer that only costs $12. It cleverly takes advantage of vertical space by hanging over your door to store up to 12 pairs of shoes. The pockets are made of mesh to enhance air circulation and it comes in three colors (java brown, black, and white) to match your current closet look.

14 A bathroom spray that leaves behind the scent of citrus & spice Amazon Angry Orange Toilet Spray $15 See On Amazon Freshen your bathroom from the bottom up with this simply ingenious bathroom spray that uses orange oil, clove, lemongrass, and tea tree oil to deodorize your toilet. It’s garnered over 3,000 five-star ratings and comes in a convenient and travel-friendly six-ounce bottle. Use it beyond the bathroom as it’s perfect for deodorizing shoes, fabrics, trash cans, or pet stains.

15 This cold brew coffee maker that makes fancy coffee affordably Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $27 See On Amazon Coffee shop cold brew is no laughing matter when it can cost over $6 a pop. Save yourself loads of money and make your own delicious coffee at home with this cold brew coffee maker that, at $27, will pay for itself within the week. It’s made of borosilicate glass and includes a stainless steel filter, a nonslip silicone base, and an airtight cap to preserve freshness. Measurement markings on the side help you make just what you need and coffee is ready within 12 to 24 hours depending on your strength preference.

16 A digital meat thermometer that reads in seconds Amazon Kizen Digital Meat Thermometers $7 See On Amazon If you’re tired of the “is it done?” anxiety-producing guessing game that is cooking up steak for dinner, do yourself a favor and get this fast-reading digital meat thermometer. At $7, it costs less than that steak you’re cooking up and can read temperatures in about 3 seconds. A large LCD screen makes reading easy and a magnet allows you to stash it on the fridge for quick access.

17 These blue light glasses that reduce eye strain Amazon Exerscribe Bluelight Glasses $4 See On Amazon Make working on your computer, watching a film, or putting in time on the Playstation that much more comfortable with these blue light glasses. Their genius design blocks blue light, reduces glare, and enhances contrast, all of which can help your eyes to strain less. They come with their own carrying case and are supremely affordable at only $4.

18 A glass nail file for gentle yet precise grooming Amazon ClassyLady Glass Nail Files $6 See On Amazon Upgrade your nail grooming experience with this glass nail file that offers gentle yet precise shaping. The glass material helps it to last practically forever without dulling, which at only $6 is definitely a worthy investment compared to money spent on regular disposable files. Choose from lots of fun shades like yellow and pink, silver, or green and blue. Each includes its very own case.

19 This dog brush that gently grooms thick coats Amazon HappyDogz Slicker Dog Brush $15 See On Amazon Make every grooming session with your pet a time of true enjoyment with this budget-friendly dog brush whose design can manage even the thickest of coats. It has a wide profile to reach large areas in order to eliminate mats and tangled hair and soft bristles that won’t irritate your pet’s sensitive skin. Choose from two available sizes depending on your pet breed.

20 A hanging closet organizer with a customizable configuration Amazon Zober 9 Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer $22 See On Amazon Increase storage options with this cleverly designed hanging closet organizer that comes with multiple configurations depending on your preference. It includes five bins, two of which have multiple dividers perfect for storing underwear or socks, and all can be arranged however you like within the seven available shelves. Available in black with charming white trim as well as a gray option, there are also mesh pockets on either side that are perfect for accessory storage.

21 These salt & pepper shakers with an adjustable pour Amazon Willow & Everett Premium Salt and Pepper Shakers with Adjustable Pour Holes $13 See On Amazon These salt and pepper shakers add a touch of class to your table and offer you the option of a lighter or heavier seasoning due to an adjustable pour. Three settings allow you to set your preference and a fourth setting seals completely to preserve freshness. The brushed stainless steel design brings elegance and the glass bottom allows you to see exactly the spice contained inside.

22 A wobble cushion to improve strength & balance Amazon URBNFit Wobble Cushion $29 See On Amazon Provide some strengthening instability with this ingenious wobble board that helps activate the core and can improve balance by forcing muscles to engage on an unsteady surface. The durable cushion can handle up to 600 pounds and is made with tiny massage points that help with circulation. It comes with its own handy pump and can even serve as a seat cushion.

23 This LED light strip that creates under-cabinet accent lighting Amazon POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting $18 See On Amazon You don’t need thousands of dollars to set up tasteful accent lighting. This LED light strip that measures 3 feet only costs $14 and installs in minutes to give your under-cabinet areas a warm and inviting glow. Just remove the adhesive backing, stick it to your desired surface, and a battery-powered button allows you to click the light on and off at will.

24 A silicone colander that collapses for space-saving storage Amazon Kitchen Maestro Collapsible Colander and Strainer (Set of 2) $16 See On Amazon This colander set not only comes with two pieces for under $20 but both nest within each other and collapse down to take up a mere 2 inches of vertical space, opening up lots more storage possibilities. It’s made of BPA-free silicone and is heat-resistant up to 600 degrees. Use it to strain anything from pasta to broccoli to salad greens and pop it in the dishwasher for easy clean-up.

25 This dishwasher magnet for cleanliness clarity Amazon cinch! Dishwasher Magnet Clean Dirty Sign $10 See On Amazon Say goodbye to guesswork in the kitchen and use this clever dishwasher magnet to clearly communicate whether or not dishes are clean or dirty. The magnet is both waterproof and peel-proof and flips to say either “clean” or “dirty” in a large, charming font so there’s no confusion. With a high 4.8-star rating and an affordable $9 price tag, this magnet will be worth every penny if it saves even one headache or unnecessary dishwashing cycle.

26 A pack of water filters that make your brew taste better Amazon K&J Premium Water Filters (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon If you deal with hard water on the regular, pop these water filters into your coffee maker to make sure your brew stays constantly up to snuff. Each pack comes with six filters that are compatible with all Breville coffee and espresso machines. The filters contain three layers including one made with fine grain charcoal that filters minerals as well as chlorine and other odors.

27 This bonsai tree kit to cultivate your inner zen gardener Amazon Plant Theatre Bonsai Tree Kit $19 See On Amazon It may seem like you need serious experience to embark on something as prized as bonsai gardening, but this genius bonsai tree kit provides you with all you need for growing success. There are seeds for three different varieties included as well as six growing pots and six peat blocks. As a bonus, a little booklet offers guidance on getting started.

28 A red wine stain remover that actually works Amazon Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover $8 See On Amazon That moment of gestural exuberance that resulted in Bordeaux all over the sofa doesn’t have to mean the end of your couch — snag this positively genius red wine stain remover and you’ll always be ready for accidents. It uses a commercial-grade formula that works on the spot as well as later in the laundry. You’d think something as powerful as that would be slightly toxic, but this remover remarkably uses no chemicals, on top of being biodegradable. And, at $8, it costs less than a glass of wine but is priceless in terms of relief.

29 This hair finishing stick for a polished look Amazon BestLand Hair Finishing Stick $8 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to achieve a perfect ballerina coif or just attempting to tame those errant flyaways, this hair finishing stick is the tool for the job. It uses moisturizing and natural ingredients in a transparent gel form to create a polished style. Simply apply using the small brush to gently comb your hair into place and easily wash it out at the end of the day.

30 A pack of reusable cotton rounds for an eco-friendly beauty routine Amazon wegreeco Cotton Rounds (16-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Inch your way towards a more eco-friendly lifestyle by opting for these clever reusable cotton rounds that are equal to 2,000 single-use cotton balls. Each pack comes with 16 and also includes a nifty laundry bag to keep them separate in the wash, and they can be used to remove different kinds of eye and face makeup.

31 This refillable oil sprayer for easier cooking & food prep Amazon Puzmug Oil Sprayer $11 See On Amazon If you love whipping up meals using cooking sprays, try this more eco-friendly refillable and reusable oil sprayer instead. It only costs $11, is made with a combination of sleek stainless steel and elegant glass, and can be used for lots of other liquids like lemon juice or soy sauce, in addition to oil. Easily depress a large button to trigger the spray and refill it using the included attached funnel.

32 A toilet light that enhances nighttime trips to the bathroom Amazon ToiLight The Original Toilet Night Light $12 See On Amazon Instead of relying on a bright light that takes you fully out of sleep mode during a midnight trip to the bathroom, use this clever and fun toilet light to keep the dreamy vibes going. It attaches to any toilet in seconds and turns on automatically when it senses motion. Choose from nine different vivid color modes including one that offers a color rotation to keep things interesting.

33 This drawer organizer that streamlines cutlery storage Amazon Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer $25 See On Amazon Any kind of organizer is a game changer in the kitchen, but this drawer organizer takes that one step further by ingeniously storing cutlery vertically at an angle to save tons more space. The organizer is also designed with a compartment for large kitchen tools like whisks and spatulas as well as two smaller ones for various kitchen gadgets. With over 12,000 ratings, this is clearly a popular choice, yet still only costs $25.

34 A cuticle oil that gives you spa-worthy results Amazon Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil $14 See On Amazon Smooth, nourished cuticles don’t always require the spa. This fan-favorite cuticle oil has over 108,000 reviews on Amazon and is beloved for its ability to repair and moisturize nails. The cruelty-free formula uses plant-based ingredients and is made without parabens to hydrate and strengthen cuticles. Choose from over 10 enticing scents like milk and honey or lavender and chamomile.

35 This popcorn popper made of heat-resistant silicone Amazon The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 See On Amazon There’s so much to say about this innovative popcorn popper made of heat-resistant and BPA-free silicone. First of all, the design of the bowl shape helps to spread heat evenly, making sure every kernel is popped and never burned. It also puts your traditional microwave bag to shame with the ability to have as many flavorings as you want. And, best of all, it both collapses down flat for easy storage and won’t cost you more than $20.

36 A Swedish dishcloth that’ll help you save the environment Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $18 See On Amazon These brilliantly designed Swedish dishcloths are not only effective in the kitchen but are reusable up to 100 times, making them a true friend of the environment (and for your wallet at $18 for a pack of 10). They’re made of fully biodegradable cellulose and cotton and absorb up to 20 times their weight in liquid. Use them on all kinds of surfaces from tile to marble to wood and toss them in the washing machine to be as good as new.

37 This motion-sensing night light that casts a warm glow Amazon AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon This motion-sensing night light does a great job of illuminating your space with a subtle, warm glow that won’t fully wake you up in the middle of the night. It has two brightness settings that you can set depending on your preference and when set to auto mode, it will turn on when it detects motion and turn off after 60 seconds of stillness. Every pack comes with four lights to use in the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, or wherever you could use a little extra light.

38 A multi-plug outlet that’s perfect for travel Amazon POWSAV Multi Plug Outlet $14 See On Amazon Instead of lugging a powerstrip while you travel or having to plug in devices all over the place, use this multi-plug outlet to keep everything contained in one place. It plugs into a grounded socket to provide you with three outlets as well as three high-speed USB ports. Approved for use on cruise ships, this affordable outlet is easy to take en route to any place where you’ll need power for multiple devices.

39 This shampoo brush with soft massaging bristles Amazon HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush $7 See On Amazon Turn hair washing into a ritual of delightful self-care using this shampoo brush that has soft silicone bristles to massage your scalp and thoroughly clean your hair. The grip is designed to be comfortably ergonomic for brushing hair of all types and lengths. It comes in nine shades such as rose pink or sea blue, and can even be used on dry hair or simply as a scalp massager whenever the need arises.