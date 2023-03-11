You're wasting time if you're not doing any of these clever things

Time is a valuable resource. And yet, if you’re like me, it is way too easy to fritter the day away on simple and necessary (yet mundane) everyday tasks. With some assistance from Amazon, however, I’ve rounded up a list of clever tips that will help you stop wasting unnecessary time.

From shaving minutes off of your morning beauty routine with genius tools like a dryer/styling brush or winged eyeliner stamp to storing all your shoes in a handy organizer so you’ll never have to rummage around the bottom of your closet, this list has something for everyone. These handy hacks will help you save precious minutes, so you can spend them doing things you love.

01 Using a food scale to measure precisely when you prep meals Amazon Easy@Home Digital Kitchen Scale $19 See On Amazon Prep portions properly and stick to your nutritional goals with this high-precision kitchen food scale. Lightweight, compact, and portable, with an easy-to-clean stainless steel surface and a large LCD that converts instantly between pounds, ounces, grams, and milliliters, it operates on two included AAA batteries and is accurate within 0.04 ounces.

02 Mixing cocktails with a pro set of tools Amazon Mixology & Craft Boston Cocktail Shaker Set $32 See On Amazon Make Happy Hour even happier with this professional mixology cocktail shaker set. This beautiful stainless steel set comes with weighted martini shakers and accessories, all of which fit in a sleek tube container for easy storage. The set is available in a gold, silver, black, or copper finish and comes with a bonus set of cocktail recipe cards.

03 Prepping food ahead of time and storing it in mason jars Amazon Paksh Novely Regular Mouth Glass Mason Jars (5-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Is there any vessel as versatile as the humble mason jar? Whether you’re canning jellies, pickling veggies, storing ready-to-go salads, or prepping miscellaneous snacks, this set of five pint-sized mason jars is perfect for the task. The airtight and self-sealing jars have rust-resistant lids and are made of long-lasting soda-lime glass. Each jar holds 16 ounces and they’re dishwasher friendly.

04 Attaching a strainer to pots instead of using a separate bulky colander Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer $23 See On Amazon Avoid juggling multiple clunky utensils next time you need to drain spaghetti with this clip-on strainer. Its clever universal design means it can snap onto all sizes of pots, pans, and bowls, clamping onto the edge for a secure grip that prevents food from falling. A quarter the size of a traditional colander, it saves space in your cabinets, and it is crafted from food-grade BPA silicone, making it dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 440 degrees.

05 Organizing pots and pans lids so you don't have to search around for one Amazon Simple Houseware Cabinet Door Pot Lid Organizer Rack $18 See On Amazon Save time digging around in the cupboard for the correct pot or pan lid with this organizing rack. Available in classic chrome or bronze finish, it comes with all the necessary hardware to be mounted easily to the wall or inside your cabinet door. They come in a pack of two that hold three pot lids each, for a total storage of six lids, so you’ll never have to dig around hunting for the right cover again.

06 Measuring the temperature of meats for accurate results Amazon Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $13 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer reads the temperature of cooked meat in as little as three seconds, displaying the reading on a clear LCD screen. It’s waterproof, easy to clean, and an excellent option for taking the guesswork out of cooking.

07 Making your own café-style coffee drinks with a frother Amazon Cafe Casa Electric Milk Frother $20 See On Amazon Skip the line at your local cafe and make your own barista-quality beverages in the comfort of your home with this electric milk frother. With a stainless steel whisk, ergonomic handle, BPA-free shaft, and two speeds, it’s perfect for whipping up coffee, protein shakes, cream, or eggs. It comes with its own sleek and sturdy stand for storage, and it’s easy to clean.

08 Posting daily notes & reminders to this cork board Amazon SKL Products Cork Board $37 See On Amazon A disorganized schedule can lead to poor time management. Keep goals and tasks on track with this bulletin board. A dense backing under the cork surface ensures that push pins will stay firmly in place to hold up shopping lists, menus, important reminders, and more. It comes with all the hardware you need to easily mount it. Whether it goes in your kitchen, bedroom, or home office, it is a decorative and practical way to stay on track.

09 Storing valuable documents & items in a locked safe box where you can easily access them Amazon Vaultz Locking Storage Box $39 See On Amazon The night before an international flight is not the time to be desperately hunting through drawers to find your misplaced passport. Instead, keep track of all your important documents and store valuable items safely with this lockable portable safe box. It features convenient removable mesh compartments for adjustable organization and is made from durable aluminum and alloy steel to prevent your items from being crushed.

10 Slicing pizza into even portions with a rocker knife Amazon Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter $15 See On Amazon Using a regular knife to cut your pizza can leave jagged, uneven edges; plus, it’s nowhere near as much fun as using this pizza cutter. Made from rust-proof stainless steel, it is machine washable and comes with a handy holster to protect the blade from cutting anything it shouldn’t. Sharp enough to easily slice through pizza toppings, it’s also great for cutting things like herbs, vegetables, or brownies.

11 Using an exfoliating foot mask that saves you time & money at the nail salon Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (4-Pack) $31 See On Amazon This foot peel mask, which can be used in the comfort of your home, is made with a blend of fruit acids and extracts. They’re designed to address calluses, dry skin, and cracked heels — and they are multiple fragrances and scents to choose from. These masks slide easily over the foot like a soft, skin-hydrating bootie: Wear for 60 minutes, kick up your feet, and relax. In a week’s time you’ll start to see dry skin begin to slough off, resulting in baby-smooth skin.

12 Wrapping wet hair in a microfiber towel that cuts down on drying time Amazon desired body Microfiber Hair Towel $19 See On Amazon If time is money, the 30 minutes (at a minimum) it takes to dry my hair each day is an expense I cannot afford. A hair-drying wrap like this one is worth its weight in gold. Made of soft and breathable microfiber, it wicks away excess moisture and helps reduce frizz, significantly lowering drying time. It is super absorbent and lightweight, great for all hair types, and has a stretchy tie loop perfect for securing the towel to your head.

13 Cleaning makeup brushes with a professional kit that works fast Amazon Luxe Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner $33 See On Amazon Properly cleansing, rinsing, fluffing, and drying makeup brushes is a necessary but very time-consuming chore. This rechargeable electric makeup brush cleanser makes the manual task effortless, cleaning and drying a brush in seconds. The set comes with a brush spinner, eight brush collars, a charging stand and cable, and a brush bowl — and it includes a bottle of cleansing solution.

14 Relying on a level to help hang art and photos Amazon Hang-O-Matic All-in-One Picture Hanging Tool $12 See On Amazon Crooked artwork is an eyesore and an entirely avoidable problem with this all-in-one picture-hanging tool. It’s compact for storage but expands up to 6 feet, with built-in pointers and a sliding bubble level that allows you to measure, level, and mark all at the same time. It has over 2,000 five-star reviews, showing this tool takes the guesswork out of hanging everything from art to picture frames to mirrors, TVs, and more.

15 Removing makeup & cleansing your face with just one product Amazon KIMTRUE Makeup Remover Cleansing Balm $20 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a two-in-one that helps save time and money? Full of plant-based ingredients, this cleansing balm is suitable for all skin types. It melts away makeup, cleansing pores while moisturizing and reinforcing the skin’s protective barrier. In addition, it contains zero parabens, alcohol, or artificial colors, making it an excellent choice for sensitive or acne-prone skin. Massage into your face to dissolve makeup, emulsify, and rinse thoroughly with warm water.

16 Replacing old light bulbs with longer lasting Edison bulbs Amazon HUDSON BULB CO. Vintage Incandescent Edison Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These decorative incandescent Edison light bulbs offer all the aesthetic charm of a vintage bulb without any of the annoying flickering or buzzing of the real thing. With an average lifespan of over 2,000 hours, they throw 230 lumens of warm, white light that is both energy efficient and dimmable. They come in a pack of four and easily screw into any standard socket.

17 Storing batteries where you can easily find & test them Amazon The Battery Organizer Storage Case $20 See On Amazon Never rattle around in the junk drawer searching for batteries ever again with this battery organizer storage case. It has a clear cover so you can keep track of supplies at a glance, and it stores up to 93 batteries at a time, so you won’t have to wait the next time your flashlight begins to dim. Made of durable, lightweight plastic, it’s waterproof, shockproof, and even comes with a battery tester so you can instantly check battery life.

18 Carrying toiletries in a bag that doubles as storage Amazon Wayfarer Supply Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag $17 See On Amazon No more shampoo leaking in your luggage or deodorant rolling around in the bottom of your suitcase when you travel. Instead, keep all your bathroom necessities tidy and in one place with this hanging toiletry travel bag. Made from water-resistant polyester, it’s easy to wipe clean and has enough room to hold full-size bottles, makeup, and shaving supplies. It contains three zippered plastic pockets for small jewelry and has snaps and self-fasteners to hold necklaces and bracelets in place, with a heavy-duty hook for hanging. Choose from four different colors and patterns — it’s the perfect example of fashion meets function.

19 Making use of a fogless mirror so you can groom in the shower Amazon ToiletTree Fogless Shower Mirror $40 See On Amazon Shaving in the shower saves time, hot water, and the hassle of cleaning up stray hairs off the sink. This fogless shower mirror has a built-in shelf, perfect for storing razors, sponges, or tweezers, and a large, fully adjustable frame, so multiple users can get the perfect angle, no matter their height. It’s rustproof and shatterproof, easily adheres to any bathroom wall, and has an included squeegee for effortless cleanup.

20 Cleaning dirty toilets with an effective pumice stone Amazon Powerstone Pumice Toilet Cleaner $13 See On Amazon Life is too short to spend spare time cleaning the toilet. This pumice toilet cleaner busts tough stains caused by calcium deposits, limescale, hard water, rust, and more. Suitable for ceramic, tile, and porcelain surfaces, it’s tough enough to get the job done without harsh chemicals, toxins, or residue. A little water and a gentle scrubbing motion are all you need.

21 Storing your shoes in one place where you can find what you need Amazon ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer $13 See On Amazon Rummaging around the bottom of your closet for the other half of a pair of sneakers is a fool’s errand. This shoe organizer easily and conveniently hangs over your door on durable chrome hooks, giving you easy visible access to your shoes and saving you floor space. In addition, its breathable mesh material allows for airflow and holds up to 12 pairs of shoes at one time, making it an excellent way to de-clutter your closet.

22 Bringing much-needed order to a messy trunk Amazon Drive Auto Trunk Organizers and Storage $26 See On Amazon Prevent car clutter and keep loose items like jumper cables from getting tangled and flashlights from rolling around the trunk with this car organizer. Made from durable and water-resistant material, it has strong carrying handles and reinforced panels, as well as steel-tipped tie-down straps that latch almost anywhere. It can hold everything from groceries to tools, cables, and other items, keeping everything secure and safe.

23 Shredding meat with fast-acting claws Amazon Cave Tools Meat Shredding Claws $13 See On Amazon With these meat-shredding claws, you can easily handle hot roasts, brisket, or poultry without burning yourself — or you can quickly pull and slice through cooked meat. Ergonomically designed, with a nonslip grip, they’re a dishwasher-safe must-have tool at your next cookout or barbeque.

24 Organizing your fridge so that everything has a place Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 6) $37 See On Amazon If making a simple bowl of cereal takes you longer than it should because the milk is buried behind condiments, egg cartons, and last night’s takeout, then you need this set of six refrigerator organizer bins. Made of high-quality, shatterproof plastic, they’re clear, so you can find what you’re looking for at a glance. Stackable for easy storage, the set of six comes with two narrow trays, two wider trays, a drink holder, and an egg carton. They're easy to wash with warm soapy water and perfect for minimizing clutter and maximizing space in your fridge or pantry.

25 Setting your weekly agenda on this magnetic dry-erase calendar Amazon Kedudes Magnetic Dry-Erase Calendar Set $20 See On Amazon Fortune favors the prepared, and what better way to plan and organize your week than with this magnetic dry-erase calendar? Fully customizable and color-coded, it includes a weekly and monthly calendar for planning, with smooth writing surfaces that can be instantly wiped clean. It comes with six vividly colored whiteboard markers, and everything adheres easily to the fridge with magnetic strips. Ideal for grocery and shopping lists, upcoming events and meetings, workout schedules, or chore charts, it offers a helping hand for busy households.

26 Treating stains as they happen with a cult-favorite stain remover Amazon Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Spray Carpet Cleaner Spray Sofa Cleaner See On Amazon There’s no point in crying over spilled wine, especially if you have this handy-dandy wine stain remover. Free of chlorine, peroxide, and phosphates, it’s 100% biodegradable, water-based, and pH-neutral — so it’s tough on stains (but not your clothing). Just wipe away any excess mess with a cloth, spray the cleanser on the offending spot, then rub away and wash as usual. With over 2,000 reviews and a rating of 4.5 stars, users agree it’s easy and effective.

27 Cleaning your washing machine to save from the pain of moldy-smelling clothes later Amazon ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler (24-Pack) $16 See On Amazon If your washing machine is making your clothes smell worse, it may be time to give it a deep clean with these deodorizing tablets. They penetrate deep to remove residue and grime buildup, reaching even internal hard-to-get-to parts. They’re compatible with all kinds of machines and are safe for septic systems. With over 50,000 rave reviews, one happy customer declares: “These tablets are MAGIC [...]”

28 Setting a dishwasher magnet to clean or dirty to keep from rewashing the same load Amazon Sutter Signs Clean Dirty Dog Dishwasher Magnet $8 See On Amazon Save water, time, and money by letting your family and housemates know you already did the dishes (or remind yourself if it’s been a busy week) with this adorable and useful dishwasher magnet. A strong magnetized backing ensures it adheres to your dishwasher without any sticky residue, and an adorable labrador retriever design can be easily flipped to indicate whether the dishes inside are dirty or clean.

29 Cleaning with Swedish dish cloths that last so much longer than paper towels Amazon Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Stop throwing money into the trash with every disposable paper towel you use. These colorful and eco-friendly Swedish dishcloths are incredibly absorbent, machine washable, and can be reused up to 100 times, with just one cloth doing the work of 15 rolls of paper towels. They’re safe on all kinds of surfaces, come in packs of 10, and are available in a wide range of cheerful color options.

30 Placing nonstick oven liners on racks before you bake to catch falling food debris Amazon Kitchen + Home Oven Liner (Set Of 2) $12 See On Amazon Cleaning the oven is my least favorite chore. Baked-on oily drippings and food debris are a nightmare to remove, and I often have to resort to using harsh chemicals because elbow grease alone doesn’t cut it. These nonstick oven liners are the answer to my problems; they catch drips and spills, preventing them from ever becoming a problem in the first place. Heavy-duty and food-safe, these liners can handle temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and are dishwasher safe.

31 Removing your pet’s fur from clothes & furniture with this pet hair remover Amazon DELOMO Pet Hair Remover Roller $22 See On Amazon You may have seen this pet hair remover going viral on TikTok, because I sure did. I bought it, and let me tell you from first-hand experience that it is truly fantastic. You simply roll it back and forth on a hair-covered surface, and a soft plastic ridge pushes the loose fur into a dustbin on top that you easily empty at the touch of a button. No more scrabbling to peel layers of sticky tape off a roll — this nifty product gets the job done in a hassle-free jiffy.

32 Scraping out every last bit of product with genius long spatulas Amazon S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (2 Pack) $7 See On Amazon Quality beauty products can be pricey, so you want to make sure not even a single smear goes to waste. These long thin beauty spatulas have flexible silicon heads designed to ensure you can get to the bottom of even the hardest-to-reach jars and bottles. Washable and reusable, these useful tools come in two sizes to ensure no drop of cream, serum, lotion, or balm shall be left behind or thrown away.

33 Cutting herbs with scissors designed for the task Amazon X-Chef Herb Scissors $9 See On Amazon Nothing adds flavor to a dish like fresh herbs, but chopping them evenly can be a time-consuming drag. These specialty herb-cutting shears have five blades, so each snip is the equivalent of 10 chops of the knife, according to the manufacturer. Made of premium food-grade stainless steel, they’re fast and easy to use and clean, and you won’t need to dirty a chopping board.

34 Using smart light bulbs that you can control from your phone Amazon SYLVANIA Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Why get out of a cozy bed to flip a switch when you could use an app or utilize voice control to turn lights on or off? These LED smart light bulbs come in a pack of four and have customizable brightness to match your mood or time of day. They are easily set up in just minutes with the Sylvania Smart app, so you can control and schedule your lights from any location. They have over 20,000 reviews and are compatible with Alexa, Siri Shortcuts, and Google Home.

35 Painting & drying your nails at home in minutes Amazon Vishine Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit $33 See On Amazon Get salon-quality nails without the hassle of driving to the salon with this gel nail polish starter kit. It comes with all the tools you need: a UV nail lamp, six gel polishes, base and top coats, a buffer, file, brush, cuticle fork, cuticle pusher, and more. Easy application and step-by-step instructions make a home manicure a breeze. Just read this rave review that says: “After getting tired of paying $50 every two weeks for gel nails, I decided to try this kit. The instructions are easy to follow, the colors are perfect, and I love how long it lasted. [...] I would recommend this again and again!”

36 Drying & styling your hair at the same time with the cult-classic hot air brush Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer $40 See On Amazon With over 300,000 reviews and a rating of 4.6 stars, the internet asks: If you don’t own a one-step hair dryer yet, what are you waiting for? Styling hair has never been so easy — with a unique oval brush design and three heat settings, you can get the perfect temperature to ensure a sleek shine and plenty of volume every time.

37 Whipping up smoothies in a blender that doubles as a to-go cup Amazon HERRCHEF Smoothie Blender $36 See On Amazon Love smoothies but hate all the washing up? This personal smoothie blender minimizes cleanup, blending your ingredients inside the cup itself. The sharp blade base easily screws into the top of the travel bottle, and with the simple touch of a button, you can have the perfect personal portion ready to go. Made of stainless steel and BPA-free plastic, this compact appliance is ideal for your kitchen, dorm, or office.

38 Replacing expensive trips to the dry cleaner with convenient dry cleaning cloths Amazon Woolite At-Home Dry Cleaner Kit (6 Sheets) $14 See On Amazon These convenient at-home dry cleaner wipes are the secret magic weapon that dry cleaners don’t want you to know about. Safer to use on more fabrics than any other at-home dry cleaner kit, these wipes remove stains and odors and release wrinkles from those beautiful clothes that need a little extra TLC. Fast and bag-free, one wipe tumble drying for 20 minutes can freshen up to five garments.

39 Perfecting your winged eyeliner with an eyeliner stamp Amazon La Pure Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Save time and get the perfect wing in seconds with the help of these winged eyeliner makeup pens. Available in 10-millimeter or 8-millimeter lengths, these pens come with an easy stamp, so you can instantly achieve perfect, matching eyeliner wings every time without having to freehand it. Smudge-proof and water-resistant, these beauties will last all day.