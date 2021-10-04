Masthead
Our Mission
Mic captures the unrest, optimism, and obsessions of a new generation. A looking glass into a changing world, Mic helps young readers process the present with sharp commentary, insightful profiles, and essential reporting. We meet readers where they are, amplifying diverse voices that speak directly to the challenges we’re facing now. Each of our verticals provides a critical lens through which we can better understand our world, our future, and ourselves.
Team
Shanté Cosme, Editor-in-Chief
Jonathan Smith, Managing Editor
Michelle Legro, Features Editor
Rajul Punjabi, Senior Wellbeing Editor
William E. Ketchum III, Senior Culture Editor
Kimberly Alters, Senior Politics Editor
Emma Saran-Webster, Contributing Editor
Alisha Sahay, Social Media Strategist
Kameron Barrow, Social Media Fellow
Contributing Writers
Vanessa Taylor
Rafi Schwartz
Joseph Lamour
Melissa Pandika
Tracey Anne Duncan
AJ Dellinger
Brandon Yu
Keith Nelson Jr.
Chloe Stillwell
Ian Kumamoto
Art & Design
Dewey Saunders
Maxine McCrann
Peter Gamlen