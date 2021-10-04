Our Mission

Mic captures the unrest, optimism, and obsessions of a new generation. A looking glass into a changing world, Mic helps young readers process the present with sharp commentary, insightful profiles, and essential reporting. We meet readers where they are, amplifying diverse voices that speak directly to the challenges we’re facing now. Each of our verticals provides a critical lens through which we can better understand our world, our future, and ourselves.

Team

Shanté Cosme, Editor-in-Chief

Jonathan Smith, Managing Editor

Michelle Legro, Features Editor

Rajul Punjabi, Senior Wellbeing Editor

William E. Ketchum III, Senior Culture Editor

Kimberly Alters, Senior Politics Editor

Emma Saran-Webster, Contributing Editor

Alisha Sahay, Social Media Strategist

Kameron Barrow, Social Media Fellow

Contributing Writers

Vanessa Taylor

Rafi Schwartz

Joseph Lamour

Melissa Pandika

Tracey Anne Duncan

AJ Dellinger

Brandon Yu

Keith Nelson Jr.

Chloe Stillwell

Ian Kumamoto

Art & Design

Dewey Saunders

Maxine McCrann

Peter Gamlen