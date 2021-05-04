Mother’s Day is steadily approaching, so you still have time to snag something special for the mother or mother figure in your life. This year, why not opt for a gift that gives back by supporting small, BIPOC- and queer-owned businesses?

Small businesses, often the lifeblood of their communities, have struggled during the pandemic. Buying a Mother’s Day present (or more) from them can help ensure they survive and thrive. It doesn’t hurt that they tend to sell items you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Here are 13 products from small businesses – many of them queer- and BIPOC-owned — that will make Mom feel like the true queen she is.