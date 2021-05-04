Mother’s Day is steadily approaching, so you still have time to snag something special for the mother or mother figure in your life. This year, why not opt for a gift that gives back by supporting small, BIPOC- and queer-owned businesses?
Small businesses, often the lifeblood of their communities, have struggled during the pandemic. Buying a Mother’s Day present (or more) from them can help ensure they survive and thrive. It doesn’t hurt that they tend to sell items you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Here are 13 products from small businesses – many of them queer- and BIPOC-owned — that will make Mom feel like the true queen she is.
A box of chocolates. Wired: A tower of chocolate. This eight-inch arrangement from family-owned André’s Confiserie Suisse includes a milk chocolate mini bar, as well as boxes of chocolate orange peel, milk and dark chocolate-covered almonds, and milk and dark chocolate-covered alpine salt caramels.
This elegant ear cuff is the perfect piece of jewelry for the mom or mother figure who favors understated yes eye-catching accents. You can snag it at At Present, curated marketplace for distinctive fine jewelry that connects independent designers with consumers interested in intentional buying and sleek, beautiful jewelry.
True to its name, this soy and coconut wax candle by Filipina-founded Prim Botanicals is redolent of cozy sandalwood and rose. Your purchase will help support the brand’s monthly donation to Tiny Blessings, a nonprofit that supplies homeless children in Makati with basic needs.
Treat Mom to an at-home spa experience with this moisturizing, sweet orange and lavender-scented salts and lotions are made by Black woman, veteran-owned brand Naturally London. Like all of Naturally London’s products, there products are non-toxic and cruelty-free, and sold in sustainable glass jars.
The epitome of lifting as we climb, this curated set from Filipina-owned Lu France Interiors, which includes a silk crepe scarf dyed with natural materials, a soy candle created in collaboration with Filipina-owned small business Terra, and hair oil made by Lola Severina, another Filipina-owned small business. I gifted Lu France’s beautiful handmade products to my mom for her birthday this year, and love their conscientious customer service and commitment to sustainable, ethical business practices.