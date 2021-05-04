At Present / Hervé / Naturally London

13 unique Mother's Day gifts from BIPOC-, queer-owned, and small business

By Melissa Pandika

Mother’s Day is steadily approaching, so you still have time to snag something special for the mother or mother figure in your life. This year, why not opt for a gift that gives back by supporting small, BIPOC- and queer-owned businesses?

Small businesses, often the lifeblood of their communities, have struggled during the pandemic. Buying a Mother’s Day present (or more) from them can help ensure they survive and thrive. It doesn’t hurt that they tend to sell items you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Here are 13 products from small businesses – many of them queer- and BIPOC-owned — that will make Mom feel like the true queen she is.

Oblong Leaf Earrings
Greenhouse Mercantile
$24

Support a socially responsible, Black woman-owned business and make Mom look fly in the process with these dangly, teal painted brass earrings, sold by Greenhouse Mercantile, a lifestyle store that supports fair trade and local artists.

Chocolate Gift Tower [Medium]
André’s Confiserie Suisse
$60

A box of chocolates. Wired: A tower of chocolate. This eight-inch arrangement from family-owned André’s Confiserie Suisse includes a milk chocolate mini bar, as well as boxes of chocolate orange peel, milk and dark chocolate-covered almonds, and milk and dark chocolate-covered alpine salt caramels.

Plant Kween Printed Scarf
Tonlé
$24

For the stylish mama, this versatile, gender-expansive scarf — a collaboration between The Plant Kween and ethically-crafted, zero-waste fashion brand tonlé — comes in five vivid, hand-printed designs that’ll add a delightful pop of color to any ensemble

Pave Diamond Billy Cuff Gold Earring
At Present
$380

This elegant ear cuff is the perfect piece of jewelry for the mom or mother figure who favors understated yes eye-catching accents. You can snag it at At Present, curated marketplace for distinctive fine jewelry that connects independent designers with consumers interested in intentional buying and sleek, beautiful jewelry.

A Warm Hug Candle
Prim Botanicals
$29.99

True to its name, this soy and coconut wax candle by Filipina-founded Prim Botanicals is redolent of cozy sandalwood and rose. Your purchase will help support the brand’s monthly donation to Tiny Blessings, a nonprofit that supplies homeless children in Makati with basic needs.

Atoms Model 000
Atoms
$129

This modern spin on the classic white sneaker features a plush insole and lightweight outsole that can take Mom anywhere, from the grocery store to her outdoor Zumba class. All of Pakistani, Muslim-owned Atoms’ shoes are handcrafted, 99% recyclable, and 100% vegan.

Spa Pedicure Bundle
Naturally London
$70

Treat Mom to an at-home spa experience with this moisturizing, sweet orange and lavender-scented salts and lotions are made by Black woman, veteran-owned brand Naturally London. Like all of Naturally London’s products, there products are non-toxic and cruelty-free, and sold in sustainable glass jars.

Chocolate, Peanut Butter, or Silan Tahini
The Tahini Goddess
$13

Add a dollop (or more) of Mediterranean flavor to any dish with this creamy, Kosher-certified tahini from mother and nutritionist-founded brand The Tahini Goddess, made with slow-roasted, millstone-ground sesame seeds.

Les Macarons
Hervé
$19

These gorgeous raspberry, salted caramel, or chocolate macarons will give Mom the haute cannabis experience she deserves. Each morsel contains 10 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the compound that gets you lifted.

Shell Hoops - Silver
For WMN
$17

These twisted hoops from Latinx-owned For Wmn are for moms who prefer their accessories subtle, but not without some sparkle.

Geneva V-neck Dress
Universal Standard
$0

Throwing on this dress by inclusive fashion brand Universal Standard will instantly lend Mom an aura of effortless chic, perfect for those days when she can’t figure out what to wear.

Buhay Silk Set
La France Interiors
$120

The epitome of lifting as we climb, this curated set from Filipina-owned Lu France Interiors, which includes a silk crepe scarf dyed with natural materials, a soy candle created in collaboration with Filipina-owned small business Terra, and hair oil made by Lola Severina, another Filipina-owned small business. I gifted Lu France’s beautiful handmade products to my mom for her birthday this year, and love their conscientious customer service and commitment to sustainable, ethical business practices.

Augment Choker
MOMO Metals
$250

For the mom who loves a statement piece, this chunky, industrial silver chain from LGBTQ +-inclusive jeweler MOMO Metals screams “fierce.”