14 lotions to buy for your very clean, very dry hands

This pandemic has us washing our hands way more than usual, as we should. But especially for us melanated folks, that means not only dry, but ashy, skin (and God don’t love ashy). Thankfully, Mic’s got you covered with recommendations for lotions that smell amazing, vary in viscosity, and that’ll keep your hands as smooth and supple as they are clean. We’ve thrown in a few face and body creams too, but honestly, you can use any of these wherever your skin is starting to resemble the Sahara.

The genderless one J.R. Watkins Hand Cream Amazon $7 See on Amazon This hand cream boasts gender-neutral packaging and hydrates parched skin in the gentlest of ways: natural ingredients, including cocoa butter, shea butter, and avocado oil; and sans parabens, formaldehyde, or dyes.

The French one Bastide Crème Intense Deep Repair Hand Cream Bastide $24 See on Bastide.com C'est si bon: This Aix-en-provence-based company is all about pleasurable wellness. Everything about this lotion, from the packaging to the ingredients — which include olive oil and Provence honey — feels simple, yet indulgent.

The non-greasy one Aveda Botanical Kinetics Hydrating Treatment Lotion Aveda.com $27 See on Aveda.com Don’t let its consistency fool you: This lotion is a skincare heavyweight, not only hydrating skin but nourishing it with algae, which is packed with nutrients. Plus, it’s dermatologist-tested, non-acnegenic, and cruelty-free.

The thick one Sheabrand Raw Organic Shea Butter Sheabrand $15 See on Sheabrand.com These lush, potable little balms are packed with vitamins and minerals designed to replenish important lipids that naturally occur in our skin. Consider them the Lizzo of skincare — bold, soothing, and refreshingly thick.

The tried-and-true one L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream Amazon $29 See on Amazon This isn't a game: Dry, cracked hands call for the ultra-hydrating shit. Both the Shea Butter and the Almond Delicious scents boast fatty acid-rich organic shea butter and sweet almond oil. The Shea Hand Butter also contains calming organic honey.

The not-just-your-hands one Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer Sephora $100 See on Sephora.com Originally concocted to dab onto models’ skin right before they hit the runway, this moisturizer will give you that luminous, glowy look everyone’s obsessed with right now. A potent blend of oils and other ingredients makes for the perfect, pre-Zoom meeting touch-up.

The cute one Paddywax Hand Cream Paddywax $15 See on Paddywax.com These hand creams feel and smell as gorgeous as they look. Sold in a vintage-y metal tube, tucked inside a sliding box, they contain moisturizing shea butter and sunflower seed oil, and are imbued with nature-inspired fragrances, like Eucalyptus Santal and Rosewood Vanilla.

The vitamin-rich one Malin + Goetz Vitamin B5 Hand Treatment Malin and Goetz $30 See on Malin + Goetz If you’re looking for something no-nonsense, this product has a natural fragrance and color, but feeds your hands the nutrients it needs, including hydrating glycerin, and nourishing shea butter and vitamin B5.

The eco-conscious one Kora Organics Daily Hand Cream Kora Organics $30 See on KoraOrganics.com This luxurious blend includes pomegranate oil, moisturizing rosehip oils, and Australian sandalwood extract. And with this product, caring for your skin also means caring for the planet. Not only is it vegan and cruelty-free, the brand behind it is committed to sourcing eco-friendly ingredients.

The best one for skin of color African Botanics Marula Hand Cream African Botanics $55 See on AfricanBotanics.com Give your dull, dry hands life with this cream from African Botanics, which checks off all the boxes. Marula and baobab oils hydrate your hands (check), while hyaluronic acid keeps them smooth (check), and Swiss Garden Cress reduces hyperpigmentation (check).

The tag team Grown Alchemist Hand Care Kit Grown Alchemist $65 See on GrownAlchemist.com Why not match your hand cream with your hand wash? The hand wash cleanses, but also moisturizes with almond oil, and soothes with pot marigold. Picking up where the hand wash leaves off, the hand cream hydrates with rosehip, grape seed, and other oils.

The fountain of youth Tammy Fender Neroli Hand Créme Tammy Fender $42 See on TammyFender.com This neroli- and lotus-infused formula protects against the elements, your constant hand-washing, and wrinkles — several wins in one bottle.

The one for your elbows Lush Elbow Grease Lush $12 See on Lush.com You can have the smoothest, softest skin on earth and if your elbows are crispy and ravaged, what's it all for? This buttery, citrus-infused cream is a savior in a tub.