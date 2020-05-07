16 Mother's Day gifts your mom will actually use

Shopping for my mom is next to impossible. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, her birthday, and Mother’s Day, my sisters and I flood the group text with ideas, often only to find our gifts unused months later. Our latest fail: The air fryer we gave her last Christmas. She used it occasionally, but said she preferred frying the old-school way, with oil. If you can relate, you’re probably stressing right now, with Mother’s Day just a few days away. Stop racking your brain for a second, and read up on our suggestions for Mother’s Day gifts she’ll actually use.

The shades Top Knot Unison Collection Oakley $133 See at Oakley.com With their berry frames and subtle cat eye, these frames are a chic statement piece, and their detail-enhancing lenses make real life look even better.

The juice bar 3x Bluicer Pro Breville $299.95 This all-in one blender-juicer allows Mom to get her nutrient fix efficiently — and deliciously — from her fresh farmer’s market buys, in the form of smoothies, cocktails, and more.

The real bar Keurig Drinkworks Home Bar Drinkmaker Keurig $200 See at Keurig.com At first glance, this chic drinkmaker — the Keurig of cocktails, literally — appears to be a Real Housewives-esque recipe for drunken debauchery, but hear me out. Your mom works hard. She deserves an incredible Cosmo at the end of the week without having to toil over an orange rind in the kitchen.

The loungewear Coyuchi Unisex Cloud Loom Organic Robe Coyuchi $148 See at Coyuchi.com Organic-grown, long-staple cotton makes for a cushy robe true to its name. Buying it apparently saves four miles of driving emissions and nearly 1,000 days’ worth of drinking water, allowing Mom to luxuriate while bingeing Netflix, and help save the planet while she’s at it.

The canned cocktail Cutwater Canned Cocktails (Tequila Paloma 4-pack) Drizly $13 These are a godsend for when your mom just had a day, but doesn’t really have it in her to fix herself a drink. We suggest the Tequila Paloma if she likes her cocktails bright and effervescent, the Spicy Bloody Mary if she prefers them with a little more kick.

The most mellow of highs Alt Liquid Cannabis https://altlife.com/ $50 See at ALTlife.com For the mom who wants to take her beverage up a notch, this liquid cannabis — which comes in five stylish yet discreet vials — will supposedly help her find a focused flow state. High-quality cannabis oil and plant-based ingredients ensure she’s not slipping anything shady into her drink.

The chill without the high Mello Sea Salted CBD Caramels Mello $50 See at MelloDaily.com Each of these morsels contains 15 mg of CBD, a compound in cannabis that’s non-inebriating but purportedly mellows you out. They’re also kosher, non-GMO, and all-natural, so that Mom can find her chill while keeping her conscience intact.

The salon staple Dyson SuperSonic hair dryer $399 See at Dyson.com Perfect for the on-the-go mom who wants to remain fly without investing hours in front of a mirror, this hair dryer comes with three attachments she can use depending on her needs: a smoothing nozzle for a natural look, a styling concentrator for precise styling, and a diffuser for defined, frizz-free curls.

The skincare L’Occitane Reset Energizing Collection L'Occitane $69 See at L'Occitane.com This spa-in-a-box includes a purifying mask, face mist, and brightening overnight serum, for those days when Mom needs a little extra luxury.

The travel case Cuyana vanity case Cuyana $94 See at Cayuna.com This makeup case is the perfect combination of class, design, and sustainability. It's crafted at a small workshop in Argentina that adheres to the strictest of eco-conscious standards.

The indoor garden The Smart Garden 3 Click and Grow $79.95 See at clickandgrow.com For the wannabe plant mom who doesn’t exactly have a green thumb, this indoor garden basically tends to itself. All she needs to do is add the biodegradable, nutrient-releasing plant pods, fill the water tank, plug it in, and let it do its thing.

The chocolate Kosterina Olive Oil Dark Chocolate bars [6 bars Kosterina $48 See at Kosterina.com Your mom isn't basic so why should her chocolate be? Kosterina's extra virgin olive oil dark chocolate bars are a flavor revelation, embedded with ingredients such as fig, cinnamon, and honey.

The night time scent Dolce and Gabbana The Only One 1.6 oz Sephora $94 See at Sephora.com Dolce & Gabbana's The Only One is a sophisticated, fun, dance of scent notes led by vanilla and orange blossom. In true mom fashion, it's sweet but not sugary and just the slightest bit spicy.

The daytime scent Byredo Rose Of No Man's Land Byredo $180 See at Byredo.com With a base of papyrus and white amber, this scent — light and classic — is perfect for spring and summer days.

The hair color Color & Co. At-home Hair Color Subscription L'Oreal $20 See at Colorandco.com Just because she's your mother, doesn't mean she doesn't crave the same hair adventures you might. This hair color subscription comes with a consultation from a professional stylist, as well as a color kit designed specifically for people to handle easily at home. Don't be surprised if you see your mom with the Rose Gold next month.