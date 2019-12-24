As the year comes to a close, the 2020 election calendar is just around the corner. At the beginning of the new decade, we will go through months of primaries, see the Democratic nominee be chosen, watch a bunch of debates, and ultimately, decide who will be president for the next four years.

On the Democratic side, the candidates will continue their campaigns for the next six months, though we're bound to see some more drop out of the race. Currently, the top candidates for the Democratic nomination, according to polling analysis from RealClearPolitics, are former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Two people are challenging Trump for the Republican nomination, but they are unlikely to see much traction. Despite the fact that former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and conservative radio host and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh are also running, in at least three states — Georgia, Minnesota, and North Carolina — Trump is likely to be the only candidate on the ballot. The GOP in several other states — Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Kansas, Nevada, South Carolina, and Virginia — have canceled their primaries and caucuses entirely and will instead just give their delegates to Trump.

From primaries to Election Day, here's a look at what 2020 has in store.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

The seventh Democratic primary debate, co-hosted by CNN and The Des Moines Register, takes place in Iowa.

Monday, Feb. 3

The 2020 election officially kicks off in Iowa at the beginning of February.

Iowa caucuses (both parties)

Friday, Feb. 7

The eighth Democratic primary debate, co-hosted by ABC, WMUR, and Apple News, takes place in New Hampshire.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

New Hampshire primaries (both parties)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

The ninth Democratic primary debate, co-hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and The Nevada Independent, takes place in Nevada.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Nevada caucus (Democratic only)

Tuesday, Feb. 25

The 10th Democratic primary debate, co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, will take place in South Carolina.

Saturday, Feb. 29

South Carolina primary (Democratic only)

Tuesday, March 3: Super Tuesday

Alabama primaries (both parties)

American Samoa caucus (Democratic only)

Arkansas primaries (both parties)

California primaries (both parties)

Colorado primaries (both parties)

Maine primaries (both parties)

Massachusetts primaries (both parties)

Minnesota primaries (both parties)

North Carolina primaries (both parties)

Oklahoma primaries (both parties)

Tennessee primaries (both parties)

Texas primaries (both parties)

Utah primaries (both parties)

Vermont primaries (both parties)

Virginia primary (Democratic only)

Tuesday, March 3 to Tuesday, March 10

The Democrats Abroad primary lasts a week, so Americans who are living out of the country are still able to vote in the primaries.

Tuesday, March 10

Idaho primaries (both parties)

Michigan primaries (both parties)

Mississippi primaries (both parties)

Missouri primaries (both parties)

North Dakota caucus (Democratic only)

Washington primaries (both parties)

Thursday, March 12

Virgin Islands caucus (Republican only)

Saturday, March 14

Guam caucus (Republican only)

Northern Marianas convention (Democratic only)

Wyoming convention (Republican only)

Tuesday, March 17

Arizona primary (Democratic only)

Florida primaries (both parties)

Illinois primaries (both parties)

Northern Marianas convention (Republican only)

Ohio primaries (both parties)

Saturday, March 21

Kentucky caucus (Republican only)

Tuesday, March 24

American Samoa caucus (Republican only)

Georgia primaries (both parties)

Sunday, March 29

Puerto Rico primary (Democratic only)

Saturday, April 4

Alaska primary (Democratic only)

Hawaii primary (Democratic only)

Louisiana primaries (both parties)

Wyoming caucus (Democratic only)

Tuesday, April 7

Wisconsin primaries (both parties)

Tuesday, April 28

Connecticut primaries (both parties)

Delaware primaries (both parties)

Maryland primaries (both parties)

New York primaries (both parties)

Pennsylvania primaries (both parties)

Rhode Island primaries (both parties)

Saturday, May 2

Guam caucus (Democratic only)

Kansas primary (Democratic only)

Tuesday, May 5

Indiana primaries (both parties)

Tuesday, May 12

Nebraska primaries (both parties)

West Virginia primaries (both parties)

Tuesday, May 19

Kentucky primary (Democratic only)

Oregon primaries (both parties)

Tuesday, June 2

Montana primary (both parties)

New Jersey primary (both parties)

New Mexico primary (both parties)

South Dakota primary (both parties)

Washington, DC primaries (both parties)

Saturday, June 6

Virgin Islands caucus (Democratic only)

Sunday, June 7

Puerto Rico primary (Republican only)

Monday, July 13 to Thursday, July 16

The Democratic National Convention takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Monday, Aug. 24 to Thursday, Aug. 27

The Republican National Convention takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

The first general election presidential debate will take place in Indiana.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

The vice presidential debate will take place in Utah.

Thursday, Oct. 15

The second presidential debate will take place in Michigan.

Thursday, Oct. 22

The third presidential debate will take place in Tennessee.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Election Day! You can find out how to register to vote (and when you have to register by) at USA.gov.