23 genius things that eliminate all sorts of funky smells

Funky is one of those funny words that can really go one way or the other. I mean, when it comes to music and gourmet cheese, the funkier the better. But then there's the world of smell, where funky is not a good thing. Luckily, though, Amazon is stocked with genius things that eliminate weird odors in a hurry.

Now, it doesn't matter what kind of odor you're dealing with — this list is comprehensive. So whether you're dealing with shoes, the bathroom, your dog, or some vague and mysterious smell emanating from underneath the floorboards, this list has something for every unpleasant scent. And yeah, that's right — underneath the floor. A bunch of people have raved about this odor remover that gets rid of the smell of expired rodents. (Gross.) Or if you think you're in a tough spot because your car stinks to high heaven? Try this car air purifier that plugs into your 12-volt outlet, where it generates negative ions to knock out unpleasant scents. Or if you're looking to keep unwanted smells out of your fridge and freezer, there's this food-safe deodorizer that works for up to six months — so much longer than your standard baking soda box.

It's hard to imagine a funk that could out-skunk the odor-eliminating products on this list, and as a bonus, many of them get rid of smell-causing germs, too.

1. These all-natural charcoal deodorizing bags BASIC CONCEPTS Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're looking for a natural, fragrance-free way to get rid of unwanted odors, these linen charcoal bags are the way to go. They're filled with chunks of activated bamboo charcoal, which work to absorb and neutralize odors without the use of harsh ingredients. They last for up to two years — just place them in the sun once a month to recharge.

2. An air purifier & sanitizer that uses UV-C light Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier & Sanitizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon This air purifier uses UV-C light to eliminate odor-causing germs and mold in spaces like the laundry room, bathroom, or litter box area. At just 7 inches in height, it mounts directly to the wall (so it won't take up floor space) but is still capable of covering 456 cubic feet. And users say it's effective — it's earned a 4.4-star rating after more than 9,000 reviews.

3. An air purifier for your car Twinkle Birds Car Air Purifier Ionizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Engineered to generate millions of negative ions, this car air purifier deodorizes the air inside your vehicle, so it won't smell like smoke, pets, or your last drive-thru run. It also knocking out airborne germs and allergens, so you can breathe easy. Designed to plug into your car's 12-volt outlet, it also has two USB ports for charging phones.

4. The go-to deodorizer for eradicating the smell of cannabis Cannabolish Smoke Odor Eliminator Spray and Air Freshener Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you smoke cannabis (legally, of course) but don't want the scent hanging around, this deodorizer is a godsend. It's formulated with plant oils that neutralize marijuana smells in the air, as well as on fabric and other surfaces. More than 2,100 Amazon reviewers have given it 4.3-star overall rating, so you know it's got to be good.

5. These drain cleaner sticks that deodorize with enzymes Hommate Drain Cleaner & Deodorizer Sticks (48 Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Formulated with a blend of enzymes, these drain sticks are designed to break down a variety of potential clogging agents, like grease, fats, oils, soap scum, and food, while also deodorizing your drain and leaving behind a light, pleasant scent. The four-pack includes 48 pieces total in four scents: lemon, orange, lavender, and sea.

6. These enzyme packs that keep your septic tank clear Green Gobbler Septic Tank Saver (6-Month Supply) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Flush one of these enzyme packs down your toilet on a monthly basis to prevent septic system clogs and odors for an entire month. The enzymes in this formula can break up the toughest clogging agents, including organic matter, toilet paper, fats, and oils. Biodegradable and non-corrosive, they leave everything smelling fresh.

7. This solution to dead rodent smell Rat Sorb Dead Animal Odor Eliminator Amazon $16 See On Amazon Specifically designed to get rid of that distinctive "dead thing" smell, this solution has earned a loyal following. "Hallelujah," wrote one five-star reviewer who had a dead mouse smell coming from her bedroom closet. "Greatest odor eliminator I've ever tried," wrote another user who was dealing with rats nesting in her clothes dryer. Just use a cotton ball to dab a little of the solution in the smelly area.

8. The trash bags that make even garbage smell good Glad Beachside Breeze Kitchen Trash Bags (80 Count) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Infused with a "Beachside Breeze" scent from Febreeze, these garbage bags are designed to do what you might have thought was impossible: make even the trash smell good. They're from trusted brand Glad, so they're durable and tear-resistant, and this size is perfect for tall kitchen trash cans, but you can also snag a box for smaller trash cans as well.

9. These odor-neutralizing beads in tons of scent options Yankee Candle Fragrance Spheres Amazon $6 See On Amazon From Yankee Candle comes this innovation in fighting smells: fragrance beads that neutralize odors and replace them with pleasant scents, like lemon lavender, clean cotton, and ocean breeze. The jar's honeycomb lid diffuses scents for up to 30 days, and it's 100% recyclable.

10. These incense matches that are small & portable hibi Japanese Cypress Matches (8 Count) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ideal for quick freshening, these unique matches burn like incense and come with a portable diffusing pad, so you can use them on the go. The Japanese cypress-scented matches offer 10 minutes of burn time, and they're perfect for bathrooms, living rooms, and more.

11. These toilet-cleaning kit with flushable brush heads Scrubbing Fresh Brush Toilet Cleaning Starter Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you hate the idea of a used toilet brush hanging around, you're going to love this toilet bowl-cleaning kit from Scrubbing Bubbles. The kit comes with a wand, holder, and four one-use scrubbing pads that are infused with a cleaning solution. When you're done scrubbing, the pad can be flushed, so you don't have to worry about any bacteria-laden bristles in your bathroom.

12. The car fogger that removes the smell of smoke Armor All Smoke X Car Air Freshener and Purifier Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you're trying to deodorize a car that's been marinated in cigarette smoke, this fogger is a quick and effective solution. It's formulated to freshen up the entire car, all the way down to the vents, and it leaves behind a light scent. Just turn on the a/c, close the windows, activate the fogger, and exit the car — the job will be done in 15 minutes.

13. This air sanitizers that eradicate odor-causing germs Ozium Air Sanitizers (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Originally developed for use in hospital settings, these air sanitizers obliterate odors. The secret to their effectiveness? They eliminate the airborne germs that cause unpleasant smells in the first place. Just spritz the air to neutralize odors and leave behind a light scent.

14. These toilet sprays keep bathroom smells under the surface Poo-Pourri Before You Go Toilet Spray (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon With these sprays, your bathroom situation stays between you and the toilet. Just spritz a little of the formula on the surface of the water to create a protective barrier that traps unwanted odors before they have a chance to escape. The set comes with three travel-sized bottles, and you can choose from multiple scents.

15. A foot & shoe deodorizer made with natural essential oils Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray & Foot Odor Eliminator Amazon $10 See On Amazon This all-natural spray is made with essential oils like lemongrass and eucalyptus that work to reduce foot and shoe odor. Highly effective but gentle on skin, it's a favorite of athletes and hard-working restaurant employees alike. It's versatile, too — you can also use it to banish odors around the house.

16. A fridge and freezer deodorizer that's super long-lasting NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Designed to last for up to six months, this deodorizer will outwork your baking soda when it comes to keeping fridge and freezer smells at bay. It's earned an impressive 4.5-star rating, and reviewers say it's powerful enough to eliminate smells caused by fish and expired food.

17. An activated charcoal air freshener for your car PURGGO Car Air Freshener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Getting its strength from activated bamboo charcoal, this air freshener absorbs all kinds of unpleasant scents in your car for a full year, without the need for harsh ingredients or artificial scents. It loops conveniently around the car headrest, and when it loses its effectiveness, you can use the charcoal inside to fertilize your plants.

18. These tubs that keep damp rooms dry & fresh Arm & Hammer Moisture Absorber & Odor Eliminators (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you have a damp and musty laundry room or basement, these tubs are a quick and easy solution. The moisture-attracting crystals inside work to absorb dampness from the air, which can control humidity, prevent musty odors, and curb mold and mildew growth.

19. The travel-friendly bag that keeps smells inside TÜS Smell-Proof Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon When it comes to transporting strongly scented items — certain herbs for example — it's important to keep things under wraps. That's where this smell-proof bag comes in. The five-layer construction includes activated carbon that absorbs odor and ensures that your stash is scentless to the outside world. It's sized to fit right in your backpack and has a convenient clutch strap for carrying.

20. The charcoal bags that double as design pieces PRODUCTS4FUTURE Bamboo Charcoal Air-Purifying Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon As attractive as they are effective, these air-freshening bags will be right at home anywhere in your house. The pyramid-shaped bags are filled with activated charcoal to absorb unwanted odors in closets, kitchens, bathrooms, athletic bags, and litter box areas, and with this set of four, you'll be able to knock out so many unpleasant scents all over your home.

21. The solution to unpleasant odors in your yard NaturVet Yard Odor Eliminator Amazon $21 See On Amazon Designed to attach to your hose for convenient spraying, this odor-reducer for your yard works to eradicate smells that stick around after the neighborhood dogs and stray cats come by. It's safe for grass and plants, but it also works well on artificial turf, gravel, and driveways. In fact, you can even use it on patio furniture, fences, and walls — or anything else that's gotten the territorial marking treatment.

22. A pet stain remover that also gets rid of urine odors Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your dog or cat has left you some unwanted gifts around the house, this spray will get rid of the stains and odors in a hurry. Formulated with natural enzymatic bacteria, the formula actually eats up the ammonia crystals and organic matter in the residue from your pet's waste. With more than 21,000 five-star reviews, it's super effective and safe for all carpets and floors.