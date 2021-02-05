Coco and Breezy / Lewis Winkle

24 Valentine’s Day gifts for the friends you miss like hell

By Melissa Pandika

Valentine’s Day is cute and all — but it also upholds the ridiculous belief that romantic love is the pinnacle of all relationships. The pandemic has really forced me to interrogate this hierarchy, rooted in heteronormativity and the patriarchy, which places long-term relationships at the top and friendships at the bottom. Much as I love bae, I’ve been sheltering in place with him for the past year; in that period, I’ve seen my friends in person a grand total of three times. I can’t wait until we can hang out less than six feet apart again. If you, too, have been missing the hell out of your friends, consider showing your love for them with our Valentine’s Day gift picks.

Paddywax Oil Diffuser
Paddywax
$62

This ceramic diffuser will make a chic yet chill addition to any WFH setup, the fragrance of essential oils a soothing reprieve from back-to-back Zoom calls.

Zohura Facemask
Diop
$15

Sewn from a bold-patterned fabric known as Ankara — which founder Mapate Diop’s mother would bring home from trips to her native Nigeria — these face masks will keep your friends safe and stylish. If you’re concerned about cultural appropriation, Diop has a handy guide to help you navigate this tricky issue.

My Trove Box: Winter
My Trove Box
$200

Description: This hygge starter kit — complete with a wool throw, pillows, scented soy candle, and more — will transform your friend’s home into the sanctuary they deserve.

Maman’s Valentine’s Assortment Cookie Gift Box
Maman
$65

For the friend who’s a sucker for baked goods and gorgeous packaging, this assortment of three cookie flavors includes the ever-so-rare and delicious brown butter cranberry oat. Crucial note: They ship cookie dough too.

Ponytail Palm
Grounded
$35

Grow your favorite plant parent’s brood by gifting them with this wild-haired, pet-friendly beauty from Black-owned Grounded.

Agender Oil
NOTO Botanics
$44

Give your friend the gift of supple hair and skin with Agender Oil, made by NOTO Botanics, a queer-owned, gender-fluid, vegan, and sustainable beauty brand. A percentage of the product’s sales go to organizations that support LGBTQ rights, Black lives, and much more.

THC Releaf Chocolate – Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Bar
Papa & Barkley
$20

It isn’t Valentine’s Day without chocolate. A hint of cannabis elevates this classic, salty-sweet treat.

DJI Mini 2 Drone
DJI
$449

This is a best friend price point, so why not go big? For the friend who wants to upgrade their Instagram presence, the DJI Mini 2 captures professional-quality aerial shots they can upload straight to social media.

Solo Pro Headphones [More Matte Collection]
Beats by Dre
$299

These wireless headphones are comfortable and noise-cancelling, all the better for your friend to escape into their go-to playlist. The pop of color in this Pharrell-designed collection will bring a little brightness to pandemic winter days.

Intuition 101 Blue Light Glasses
Coco & Breezy
$249

Because you want to save your friend from screen-induced headaches, these light, stylish frames from Black women-owned Coco and Breezy add a touch of effortless chic to any WFH.

Hungry Bear Chocolate Chip Cookies
Hungry Bear Cookies
$25

Support a small business and sweeten your friend’s life with this batch of classic, comforting chocolate chip cookies.

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set [Limited Edition: Syncopated Dash]
Amazon
$160

Give the gift that keeps on giving: beautiful and and comforting linens. If your friend's bedroom is their sanctuary, these Brooklinen sheets are a win.

The Bud Lover's Bundle
Plus Products
$55

Help your friend unwind from, well, everything, with this 3-pack of fruity, low-dose cannabis gummies. Each contains a unique blend of compounds called terpenes that supposedly have stress lowering, mood lifting, and other effects.

Sweet Rosé
Korbel
$15

This effervescent Valentine's Day staple is perfect for morning mimosas reminiscent of pre-COVID 3-hour brunches full of smack-talk with your favorite people.

Jake's House Body Cream Gift Set
Henry Rose
$160

Henry Rose's Jake's House is a gender-neutral, clean and musky scent produced with 100% ingredient transparency. This limited edition gift set is the move for any friend who misses smelling fragrances other than their own deodorant.

Butterfly Nut Butter
Butterfly Superfoods
$12

Butterfly's nut butters are divine on toast, vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and everything else that makes them a decadent option to binge through this pandemic winter. Our favorite is Pink Panther, which gets its festive hue from Dragon Fruit.

Perfectly Oversized Crew
Lululemon
$108

Send a friend this sweatshirt in fire-engine red to celebrate both Valentine's Day and the vibrance of their presence in your life (insert heart emoji here). It's perfect for chilly nights in — which we'll have a few more of.

Marcel Vase
Jonathan Adler
$78

Give your friend a chic vase that doubles as a fist bump — because they deserve it. This thoughtful, original gift will take any bodega bouquet to the next level.

Byredo Rinse-Free Hand Wash, Rose
Byredo
$37

Send your friend some good clean fun in an intoxicating scent. Byredo's rinse-free hand wash will remind them that they'll be out and about with you soon enough, all while fending off germs.

Set of Small Candles (Berries, Fig Tree, Roses)
Diptyque
$114

These small but mighty candles swiftly set an ambience in any room, which makes the set an ideal gift for the friend who's striving to make their home a haven.

Lauren Core Sweatshirt
Universal Standard
$85

You might not be able to actually hug your friend, but sending them this cozy fleece crew — a hug in sweater form — is the next best thing.

Bye Felicia Candle in Mango Guava
Here for the Burn
$35

Your friend is bound to get a laugh out of any of Here for the Burn's candles, which will add both scent and levity to their quarantine life.

Whitaker Sunglasses [Rosemary Crystal with Riesling]
Warby Parker
$145

For a friend who needs to stay fresh even if they're just going to the grocery store, these shades are the perfect gift — light, timeless, and flattering on any face shape.