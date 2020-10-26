Health experts have warned us of another wave of coronavirus as the weather cools, which means restrictions could tighten in many places, and we might find ourselves hunkering down indoors yet again. To help you cope, we’ve compiled a list of 28 things to make a second quarantine less daunting. Our picks will help you eat well, get fit, chill, and basically nourish your mind and body throughout what will likely be a challenging fall and winter.
For the kitchen
Drink up your daily dose of immunity-promoting vitamins with the help of this juicer, whose small footprint makes it a practical option for apartment dwellers and others with limited counter space.
Preparing a foamy, earthy cup of matcha is a ritual unto itself, and this gorgeous starter set — which includes a bowl, whisk, and spoon — allow you to experience the calm it can bring. Although delicious on its own, I personally like to stir it into an ice cold glass of oat milk.
Beautify your caffeine breaks with this sleek, lightweight kettle, which holds enough hot water to fill two mugs. Pour over never looked so good.
For tender roasts, hearty stews, and other cold weather comfort foods, this Dutch oven is a kitchen essential. Not only is it designed to hold juiciness and flavor, it works on any stovetop, and the non-stick enamel coating makes cleaning it a breeze.
If you’re big on bread baking aspirations but short on time or patience, you can still board the pandemic bread bandwagon, thanks to this timesaver. This fully automatic bread machine has a dozen pre-programmed bread options, ranging from plain white to gluten-free, allowing you to bake the perfectly proofed loaf, sans the sweat or tears.
To stay active
If you’re a sucker for data and metrics, gift yourself with the new Fitbit Sense, which tracks stress management, real-time workout stats, sleep quality, and more. It’s not only smart, but convenient, with voice assistant capabilities and up to six days of battery life.
Each adjustable dumbbell has a maximum weight of 52.5 pounds, ideal if you lift pretty heavy but can’t get to a gym, and you don’t want to crowd your living space with a bunch of weights.
Easily make your go-to workout a little more challenging with these ankle weights, which have five removable, 0.67-pound sandbags, or up to three pounds of resistance.
If you don’t have room for a squat rack, the Gorilla Bow — literally a bow that you attach resistance bands to — is a convenient alternative. The brand’s website includes videos of lifts that hit every major muscle group, including your classic deadlift, squat, and clean and press.
Massage guns are all the rage — and based on my reporting for a Mic story on these devices, they aim to offer the same benefits as deep tissue massage — but they can be bulky. The Theragun mini, which has three quiet speed settings, is a discreet, portable alternative.
Protein powder can be a great addition to a smoothie (or mixed with almond milk or water if you’re hardcore) if you want to build mass while you’re working out at home. And this wouldn’t be on our list if it weren’t pleasurable to consume — the Double Chocolate flavor wins.
For a little extra peace and joy
Not only do they brighten up a room, plants also seem to have mental health benefits. Gazing at the delicately undulating (and fur baby-safe) fronds on this beauty, it’s not hard to see why.
These comfortable, noise-cancelling headphones are handy for when you want to rock out during a Zoom or solo dance party but don’t want to piss off your roommates or neighbors.
This electric wall diffuser’s haute design alone will elevate your home — its scented cartridge, which comes in sumptuous fragrances like fig tree and roses, will take it a step further.
Upgrade your Netflix binges with this device, which projects bright, accurately colored images as large as 300 inches. Definitely beats huddling around your laptop.
Your SAD lamp — which I highly recommend during the darker months, if you experience seasonal depression — doesn’t need to be frumpy. This minimalist statement piece is simple, chic and will help you find your peace.
This lavender and vanilla candle creates that intimate, glow-y ambiance, but without the heady pumpkin and frosting scents that tend to predominate this time of year. It’s vegan-friendly, too, so you can bask in its glow without worrying whether any animals were harmed in making it.
This tiny yet powerful water-resistant speaker will allow for the best shower concerts ever — so don’t be afraid to belt it out. And with 24 hours of battery life, you’ll barely ever have to charge.
Stay in contact with everyone at all times (if you want) by juicing up all of your devices in one place on this sleek wireless charging station.
For sleep
Like blackout shades for your eyes, this high-tech sleep mask has light-blocking capabilities and soft memory foam that fits the contours of your face.
When you’re sick of being homebound, or even earthbound, this light projects stars against a nebula cloud, turning your bedroom into a celestial sanctuary. The built in speakers connect to any device, allowing you to truly drift away, at least mentally.
Sleep can be hard to come by when you’re stressed and/or aren’t getting as much physical activity in as you usually do. Melatonin and chamomile might give you a gentle nudge into slumber, and these gummies are a tasty way to get your herbal fix.
Sometimes the best sleep happens in the form of an impromptu nap on the couch after a slew of Zoom meetings, when you're wrapped in a decadent throw. This is our very favorite for the occasion.
With advanced technology that sustains the perfect temperature, Ostrichpillow Heatbag cushions and warms so you can stick it to winter all while having the sweetest dreams.
For when you do venture out
Garmin is best known for getting you where you need to be safely, but this smartwatch can also keep you active when you’re unable to frequent the gym, it syncs to your running playlists, and it detects and helps you combat stress.
Get your daily walk in, even if the elements are less than ideal. These classic Hunters will keep you warm, dry, and, if you have waterproof headphones, singing in the rain. A sidenote: If you're a little flashy (and prefer a women's style), the Ralph Lauren Tally rain boot is our second runner up.
This guide is about feeling good, so here’s a leather bomber we love to leave the house in when the weather is brisk but not brutal: It’s buttery soft upon arrival, classic and fuss-free, and gender fluid.