35 things that instantly make it easier to get good sleep

Sometimes, regardless of how tired you feel, getting a good night's sleep is tough. Maybe your mind is racing with thoughts about work, or maybe you drank a late-afternoon cup of coffee that just isn't quitting. There's also a possibility that your roommate is blasting some late-night tunes, or even that you're just plain uncomfortable in bed. Don't fret, though: There are things on Amazon that instantly make it easier to get good sleep, and I rounded up the best ones for you.

Let's start with the obvious: melatonin. There are a few melatonin-infused supplements on this list that aim to help regulate your sleep patterns, each of which have different amounts of melatonin per serving. But if you'd rather take a different route, I've included some decorative items that can help turn your room into a calming oasis (such as blackout curtains, amber lightbulbs, and even noise-blocking door stoppers). There are also products here to make your bed a lot comfier, such as cooling sheets, a down alternative comforter, memory foam pillows, and more.

So instead of lying awake and starting at the ceiling the next time you're having trouble sleeping (been there), you can scan this list for products to help you relax.

1. The veggie capsules that help remove caffeine from your body Genius Sleep AID Amazon $20 See On Amazon These natural veggie capsules by The Genius Brand do a few things to help you sleep better at night. For starters, each serving — aka two capsules — contains .5 milligrams of melatonin. However, each serving also utilizes an ingredient called rutaecarpine that helps your body process and eliminate caffeine before bedtime, along with two different amino acids to help you relax. Melatonin per serving: .5 milligrams (two capsules)

2. These melatonin gummies that taste like blackberries Olly All Natural Melatonin Gummies Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only do these blackberry-flavored chewy supplements include 3 milligrams of melatonin per serving (two gummies), but they also use natural botanical ingredients to help you relax easier, including lemon balm, passionflower, and chamomile extracts. Similar to the veggie capsules by The Genius Brand, these also use the amino acid L-theanine to help promote relaxation. Melatonin per serving: 3 milligrams (two gummies)

3. The chewy melatonin gummies that are stronger than the others NutraChamps Melatonin Gummies (2 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you're looking for a tasty, non-habit-forming supplement to help you sleep, try adding these gummies to your nighttime routine. Not only are they completely vegan, but they also taste like berries. Each serving (two gummies) contains 5 milligrams of melatonin, which is a big jump from other options on this list. Melatonin per serving: 5 milligrams (two gummies)

4. A white noise machine with 6 different sounds to choose from Homedics White Noise Sound Machine Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of just one sound option to choose from, this white noise machine has six (including thunder, rainfall, running water, and more). It can run all night long, or it can run on a timer that'll automatically shut the machine off after 15, 30, or 60 minutes. On top of that, this convenient device can be plugged in for power or use batteries for a more portable sleeping solution.

5. These blackout curtains that'll help dim the room in the morning NICETOWN Black Blackout Curtain Blinds Amazon $20 See On Amazon These polyester blackout curtains are perfect for anyone who prefers sleeping in (or taking naps) during the day when it's sunny outside. Not only will they help keep the room dim, but they'll also help insulate your home. Not to mention, these are available in tons of different colors and sizes.

6. The pleated blackout shades for an even darker snoozing space Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade Amazon $35 See On Amazon Unlike blackout curtains, these blackout shades can be trimmed to fit your particular windows. They'll also block up to 99% of sunshine and UV rays from creeping into your home, therefore creating a darker place to sleep in or take a midday nap. Not to mention, these are made with thick paper that should't fade over time.

7. The dimming sheets for the bright alarm clock on your nightstand Dim It Light Dimming Sheets Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you're anything like me, staring at the clock makes it even harder to fall asleep at night — especially if the screen is super bright. These sheets can be stuck onto your tech screens to help dim that glare so you can fall asleep faster. Plus, they use the power of static to attach to your devices — so you won't have to worry about sticky residue.

8. The alarm clock that wakes you up like the rising sun JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you dread the noise of your alarm clock, you can always opt for this one. Instead of loud beeping noises, it slowly brightens like the rising sun when it's time for you to wake up. However, if you feel like you need that extra boost, you can also choose from seven calming alarm sounds to wake up to in the morning.

9. These natural ginger foot pads that help detox your body at night TEWEAE Stress Relief Foot Pads (60 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These ginger foot pads can be worn throughout the night to help detox and relax your body, resulting in a more restful snooze (amongst other benefits, such as increased blood circulation and smooth skin). They're made with natural ingredients such as ginger powder, vitamin C, bamboo vinegar powder, and more. One customer wrote, "I sleep better and feel more energized in the morning!"

10. The blue light-blocking glasses to wear for late-night screen time MEETSUN Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $10 See On Amazon To help decrease the risk of blue light exposure interrupting your circadian rhythm at night, you can wear these blue light-blocking glasses. Each pack comes with two (which have different frame colors to match your outfits) — and one reviewer wrote, "This has definitely helped with the eye strain and seems to even be improving the restlessness during sleep."

11. A cozy Bluetooth eye mask that plays music while you rest TOPOINT Bluetooth Sleep Eye Mask Amazon $23 See On Amazon Many headphones and earbuds are too bulky or uncomfortable to sleep in — but not these ones. They fit right into a cloth eye mask that's cushioned as well as light-blocking. And since they work via Bluetooth, there are no wires involved. Plus, they can work for up to nine hours after being charged for over two.

12. A calming pillow mist made with lavender-scented essential oil Muse Apothecary Pillow Ritual Mist Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pillow mist — which is plant-based and organic – is made with an essential oil blend that smells like soothing lavender. It can be spritzed onto your pillowcase or bedding to create a calming atmosphere, and it comes in an 8-ounce bottle that'll fit right on your bed stand.

13. This cooling blanket that helps bring your body temp down Elegear Cooling Blanket Amazon $50 See On Amazon I don't know about you, but I cannot sleep when I'm hot. That's why I really want to try this blanket out. It's made with cooling fibers — along with breathable cotton — to help bring your body temperature down when you're feeling too warm at night. Plus, it comes in various different colors and sizes.

14. The memory foam knee pillow to keep you aligned & comfy ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you're someone who sleeps with a pillow between your knees, rejoice: This orthopedic knee pillow is made just for you. It's made of soft, yet sturdy memory foam and is shaped to help keep your hips aligned so that you experience less pressure along your lower back while you sleep. Plus, it has a breathable cover that's removable for whenever you want to wash it.

15. A soft bedsheet set with over 198,000 positive ratings Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon A brand new set of bedsheets is an easy way to make your mattress cozier — and these ones are hard to beat. They have over 198,000 positive four- and five-star ratings on Amazon, likely because of the soft microfiber makeup that's resistant to stains, wrinkles, and even shrinking. They're also available in a large array of colors and come with two pillowcases per set. Available sizes: Twin — California King

16. This air purify that covers up to 80 square feet of space RIGOGLIOSO HEPA Air Purifier Amazon $37 See On Amazon This compact device uses a double-filtration system to help purify the air in spaces that cover up to 80 square feet. Its 360-degree process helps remove various toxins from the air — such as dust, smoke, pollen, and more — to help you rest more peacefully at night. Plus, it works quietly — and one customer wrote, "I can finally sleep and wake up with fresh air!"

17. A down alternative comforter that feels like the real thing Linenspa Microfiber Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon Real down comforters can be expensive, but not this one. For under $35, you can get a box-stitched polyester duvet that's filled with down alternative — in this case, microfiber — to create that luxurious, hotel-worthy comfort. This blanket comes in tons of two-toned colors, along with different sizes to suit your mattress type. Available sizes: Twin — California King

18. This acupressure mat & pillow set that helps relieve tension Sivan Health & Fitness Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon This acupressure mat and pillow set is covered in tiny spikes — but don't be alarmed, they're meant to help ease tension. In fact, lying on them can help relieve muscle aches and stress, therefore setting you up for a more restful sleep every night.

19. The adjustable pillow that's packed with shredded memory foam Qutool Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Regardless of how you prefer your pillows, this one can accommodate you. That's because the loft is adjustable; all you need to do is open it up and add (or remove) the shredded memory foam that's inside. Plus, one side of the pillow is made with cooling material, and the other is lined with breathable bamboo.

20. This weighted blanket that's lined with breathable cotton AN Cooling Weighted Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon This weighted blanket feels like a hug, and many reviewers wrote about how much it's helped them sleep at night. It's lined with breathable cotton (to help you from getting too warm), and it's packed with glass beads that add some weight. In fact, it's available in different weights to suit your needs.

21. The clips that help keep your fitted bedsheet in place RayTour Bed Sheet Holder Straps Amazon $10 See On Amazon Anyone who finds themselves tossing and turning at night might also find themselves with bedsheets that've moved around. If that's you, try using these clips to help hold them in place. They're made with elastic bands that are held together with durable nickel-plated clips that help secure your sheets right underneath your mattress.

22. The motion-activated lights that fit right under your bed GZBtech Under Bed Lighting with Motion Sensor Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of turning your bright overhead lights on every time you get up at night, try installing this LED light strip under your bed. It's motion-activated, so it'll automatically turn on when you step onto the ground. It's also dimmable, so you can choose how bright it gets.

23. This amber night-light that automatically turns on in the dark SerieCozy Amber Night Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only does this plug-in night-light boast a soothing amber glow, but it also turns on automatically in the dark. Since it's small and compact, it should leave room near the outlet for other appliances — and if you'd rather have different colors throughout your home, you can choose from blue, pink, red, and more.

24. A seriously comfortable pajama set that's soft & breathable TIKTIK Pajamas Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon This pajama set is made with viscose and spandex, so it's super breathable and stretchy. It comes with a button-down short-sleeve top along with roomy drawstring shorts, and it's available in an array of different colors (including tie-dye patterns). One customer wrote, "The material is stretchy and light. I am very particular about finding pajamas that don't ride up while sleeping. These are perfect!" Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large, 4 — 30

25. This roomy pajama set made with cool, breathable cotton Hanes Woven Pajama Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon When it comes to soft and breathable pajama sets, Hanes delivers. This purchase includes a button-down quarter-sleeve top that isn't too warm, along with soft and roomy pants. The set is made with 55% cotton and 45% polyester, which means it's ultra cozy and breathable. Not to mention, the duo is available in various colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large, 3X — 5X

26. These noise-canceling ear plugs made with moldable silicone Cruchan Noise Cancelling Ear Plugs Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you live in a noisy city or if your partner snores at night, these ear plugs can help you blockout the sound and sleep a little better. They're made of silicone that can be molded to fit your ears, and they're even washable as well as reusable.

27. This aromatherapy balm stick made with calming essential oils Scentered Aromatherapy Balm Stick Amazon $24 See On Amazon This aromatherapy balm is made with smooth shea butter, beeswax, and more that's infused with three calming essential oils: lavender, palmarosa, and ylang ylang. It's meant to be applied about 30 minutes before bed so you can begin relaxing — but other scents are also available for de-stressing, focusing, and more.

28. This diffuser that comes with 10 popular essential oils Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser Amazon $40 See On Amazon This diffuser is unlike many others on the market, because it comes with 10 popular essential oils including lavender, tea tree, jasmine, peppermint, and more. It also features a light feature that glows subtly in different colors, creating a calming space. There's also an auto-shutoff feature that'll kick in when the water runs low.

29. A pack of amber sleep-aid lightbulbs that don't give off blue light KINUR Sleep Aid Light Bulb Amazon $13 See On Amazon These amber light bulbs are great for relaxation, because they don't give off any blue light. Instead, they provide a warm glow that's suitable for bedrooms, TV rooms, and beyond. This pack comes with two 3-watt bulbs, but you can choose a pack with two 7-watt bulbs if that's what you need.

30. A simple, yet soft eye mask lined with 100% mulberry silk LULUSILK Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask Amazon $9 See On Amazon This eye mask is simple, but it's seriously soft. In fact, it's line with 100% mulberry silk — and it's made with an adjustable elastic band that helps keep it in place while you snooze. It's available in seven colors, all of which help block out the light.

31. The rechargeable fan that can be wrapped around your bed frame OPOLAR Rechargeable Battery Operated Fan Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you're a hot sleeper (and cooling sheets just won't keep you chilly), this fan can help. It's small and features flexible legs that can be wrapped around your bed frame. Not to mention, it's even USB-rechargeable and boasts three different cooling speeds. When you're not using it in your room, you can use it at the gym.

32. This door draft stopper that also blocks out the noise Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Do you live in a chilly area? Don't worry; you can keep your room warm with the help of this door draft stopper (or vise-versa). It's lined with smooth fabric that fits right underneath your door, and it can even block out unwanted light that's coming through near the floor.

33. These silky pillowcases that are gentle on your hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don't worry about having unwanted frizz from tossing and turning all night: These pillowcases are lined with silk-like satin that's gentler on your hair than cotton. And since they won't absorb sweat, they'll also leave your complexion moisturized. The two-pack is available in well over 20 colors.

34. The epsom salt bubble bath infused with lavender essential oil Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Amazon $5 See On Amazon This bubble bath is infused with lavender essential oil to help promote relaxation before bedtime. In addition to helping you feel calm, it'll help ease achey muscles (thanks to the added epsom salt). It was also tested by dermatologists and is both . vegan and cruelty-free.