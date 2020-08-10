37 genius products that solve your gross hot weather problems

Piping hot is great when it comes to your morning cup of coffee, but soaring temps are a little less desirable when it comes to the weather. Luckily, there are a good number of genius products for hot weather on Amazon that'll make the remainder of summer a little more tolerable — and maybe even enjoyable.

First off, I firmly believe that we should make the birthday of Willis Carrier — the father of the modern air conditioning system — a national holiday. But since that's not likely, I've taken it upon myself to include a fair few products that pay tribute to his vision of a less sweltering world, like a door draft stopper that blocks out hot air, so your a/c works more effectively, and — if you don't have air conditioning — a cool mist fan that keeps you comfortable while you work and sleep.

There are also plenty of inventive products here, like a slushie maker for cold afternoon treats, a cooling towel that retains temperature for hours, and more fans than LeBron had in the pre-quarantine Staples Center.

And while it can be a cruel, cruel summer (to quote Bananarama), these hot weather products will make it much more bearable.

1. These tank tops that are engineered to wick away sweat DEVOPS Men's Y-Back Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Crafted with ventilated, moisture-wicking Dri-Fit fabric, these tank tops are virtually guaranteed to keep you cool and dry while you're working out or just hanging around the house. Boasting a Y-back design, the machine-washable shirts come in packs of three in a variety of color combinations, including an all-black option if you don't want to put too much thought into what you're wearing. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

2. The portable fan that delivers a cooling mist HandFan Portable Mister Fan Amazon $24 See On Amazon This portable fan features a small, built-in water tank, and when you turn it on, it mists a light spray of water for extra cooling action. The compact, USB-chargeable fan operates on three speeds and can be handheld or set on your desk or bedside table. And just to keep things interesting, it has an LED light with seven color options.

3. These athletic shorts that allow for plenty of airflow Champion Men's Long Mesh Shorts with Pockets Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from an extra-lightweight, breathable mesh, these athletic shorts are a wardrobe essential when it comes to outrunning the summertime heat. The machine-washable Champion shorts fall to just above the knee and are outfitted with deep pockets for your keys and wallet, and an internal cord, so you can customize the waistband fit. Choose from 22 colors. Available sizes: Small - 4X-Large

4. A body balm that keeps chafing at bay Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon Nothing is more frustrating than getting red, irritated skin after cycling, running, or just plain walking around, but this anti-chafing balm eliminates it. Invented by surfers, the plant-based formula is non-greasy and fragrance-free, and it'll minimize rubbing and friction wherever skin meets skin. Plus, it's wetsuit- and footwear-safe, so you don't have to worry about damage.

5. An ice bucket that doubles as an ice cube maker NEIJIANG Ice Bucket Amazon $19 See On Amazon This silicone ice bucket actually makes ice cubes too — a clever solution to not having enough ice trays to fill up a regular ice bucket. Just fill the inner chamber with water, let freeze for a few hours, then crush the flexible bucket to break up the ice. All set? Now stick your beer or wine inside to keep everything ice cold.

6. A chiller that cools down beverages in 60 seconds Maxi-Matic HyperChiller Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you need a cold drink in a hurry, this double-layered stainless steel drink chiller does the trick in under a minute. Just fill the outer chamber with water and keep in the freezer — when you're ready for an ice cold coffee or tea, simply pour the beverage to cool it down within a fast 60 seconds.

7. An insulated water bottle with thousands of 5-star reviews HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon With more than 49,000 five-star Amazon ratings, the Hydro Cell water bottle uses proprietary insulation technology to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The condensation-resistant bottle is made from double-walled stainless steel and comes with a wide mouth lid and a sports cap with straw for easy sipping. It's powder coated and available in four size options and dozens of colors.

8. This eco-friendly way to eliminate odors (including sweat) RMR-Xtreme Odor Eliminator Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with natural water- and plant-based ingredients, this odor eliminator is an eco-friendly way to freshen up just about anything — clothes, athletic equipment, carpet, cars, and furniture. It's fragrance-free and effective on sweat, must, smoke, and more. This Amazon reviewer wrote, "Very pleased. No unpleasant fragrance of its own. Works quickly. I have a small studio apartment and pets. This product completely killed odors in all places where I used it including around the litter pan."

9. A laptop cooling fan that prevents overheating AICHESON Laptop Cooling Pad Amazon $34 See On Amazon With five fans, this cooling laptop pad is designed to keep your computer from overheating on even the hottest of days. Engineered to accommodate laptops up to 17.3 inches, it features four height adjustable settings for optimal viewing, as well as two built-in USB ports. And since the fan speed is adjustable, you can customize just how much cooling power you get.

10. This sun hat that's vented for breathability EINSKEY Sun Hat Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wide-brim hat blocks 98% of UV rays, making it an effective way to protect yourself from the sun when you're in the great outdoors. A mesh panel helps promote airflow, so your head doesn't sweat, and the adjustable head and chin drawstrings let you get a snug but comfortable fit. Plus, it folds into a compact triangle that's small enough to stow in a backpack pocket. Choose from colors like khaki and army green.

11. A door draft stopper that blocks out hot air Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep hot air out — and cool air in — with this door draft stopper that adheres to the bottom of your door, where it covers gaps up to 1 inch. It's an easy and inexpensive way to get more out of your air conditioning budget (and heating budget in the winter) and comes in four colors to blend in seamlessly.

12. The window shades that keep your car from getting hot Enovoe Car Window Shade (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Designed specifically for large SUV and minivan windows, these car shades will keep the sun out of the eyes of your backseat passengers, while helping to keep the car at a comfortable temperature. They adhere to the windows with static cling technology, which means they're a breeze to install, and you don't have to worry about reaffixing suction cups.

13. The retro cup that makes slushies in seconds Zoku Coca-Cola Float & Slushy Maker Amazon $23 See On Amazon Feel like a milkshake or a slushie but don't feel like getting your blender out to make one? Keep this slushie maker in your freezer and you can whip one up in just minutes. Just freeze the inner core for eight hours or more, then pour in the ingredients (soda, fruit, chocolate, milk — or anything else you like), then use the scraper to whip up a delicious frozen treat.

14. These blackout curtains that keep the sun & heat out Deconovo Room Blackout Curtains (1 Panel) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep the sun's rays from raising your indoor air temperature by hanging these blackout curtains. The insulated curtains will help you save on your energy bills in all seasons, and they also have the major bonus of keeping your room dark, so you can sleep in on the weekend. They're available in a variety of colors, and the industrial style grommets make them so easy to hang. Available sizes: 42 x 63 inches, 42 x 84 inches, 42 x 95 inches

15. The microfiber sheet set that's "a dream to sleep on" Danjor Linens Hotel Soft Sheet Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Relax in cool comfort with these sheets made from breathable microfiber that helps maximize airflow. These sheets have earned more than 19,000 five-star reviews, with buyers saying they're "lightweight, soft, & cool" and "a dream to sleep on." Available in a dozen colors, the set features a flat sheet, deep-pocket fitted sheet, and four pillow cases. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

16. A neck wrap that draws heat away from your skin FlexiFreeze Cooling Collar Amazon $15 See On Amazon A must for yard work or dealing with broken a/c, this cooling collar features re-freezable ice pack strips that pull heat off of your skin as it thaws. Padded for comfort, the collar is adjustable from 15 inches to 24 inches, and after the first strip thaws, you can swap it out for another.

17. This compression underwear that keeps you cool during workouts Temple Tape Compression Mens Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you're running, cycling, or playing basketball, a pair of sports compression underwear will keep you dry, cool, and supported. Made with moisture-wicking fabric, the underwear is resistant to riding up and feature a tagless waistband, anti-chafe stitching, and mesh ventilation at the groin. Available sizes: 28 - 42 inches

18. The antiperspirant wipes that deliver 7 days of protection SweatBlock Clinical Strength Antiperspirant Wipes (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you deal with excessive perspiration, these clinical-strength sweat wipes can help keep you dry for up to seven days. Simply apply four days in a row at bedtime, allow your underarms to dry for about 5 minutes, and you're set to go. Created by doctors, the wipes are suitable for everyday sweating and clinical over-sweating alike.

19. A portable fan that attaches to your phone Wuedozue Mini Phone Fan Amazon $8 See On Amazon Designed to plug into the lightning jack on your Apple device, this portable fan keeps you cool anytime you're using your phone or tablet, which, let's face it, is all the time. It features 180-degree rotation and very low power consumption, plus the soft and flexible blades won't scratch your phone (or your hand).

20. An inventive seat cushion that maximizes airflow and cooling Aquacapsule Car Seat Cushion Amazon $30 See On Amazon This unique seat cushion features an air cell design that promotes air circulation when you shift position, so your backside doesn't get overheated. But it gets better — you can also use the included pump to inject cold water into the cushion's cells, so you stay cool through your entire work-from-home day.

21. These memory foam pillows made with cooling gel Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Memory foam can get hot, but these pillows are filled with shredded gel memory foam to keep you cool and supported at the same time. Plus, you can adjust the loft of the pillow by simply unzipping and adding or removing foam. The cover is made from renewable and temperature-stable bamboo fabric for an all-around great night's sleep.

22. The cooling towel that brings down your body temperature Chill Pal PVA Cooling Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cooling towel uses the evaporative power of water to reduce your core temperature while you work out, play in the sun, or simply sweat it out in your house. Just soak it in cold water, wring it out, and wrap it around your shoulders or neck, and it'll maintain temperature for hours.

23. This cooling cucumber cream that reduces under eye circles Physicians Formula Refreshment Cucumber & Bamboo Eye De-Puffer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep this cucumber, aloe, and bamboo under eye treatment in your refrigerator, and apply anytime for a refreshing, cooling sensation that also soothes the delicate skin under your eyes and reduces the appearance of dark circles. It's hypoallergenic, fast absorbing, and a great way to start and end your day.

24. This bamboo blanket that keeps you cool all night long DANGTOP Cooling Blankets Amazon $34 See On Amazon With this cooling blanket, you can stay covered all night without overheating. The blanket is made from ultra-breathable, temperature-stabilizing bamboo fibers that don't trap heat, so you won't wake up halfway through the night soaked in sweat. Featuring a subtle waffle weave, the blanket is available in nine colors. Available sizes: 59 x 79 inches, 79 x 91 inches

25. This kit that lets you make your own freezer pops Frozip 125 Disposable Ice Popsicle Mold Bags Amazon $11 See On Amazon Remember how much fun freezer pops were when you were a kid? Now, you can make your own with this freezer pop kit. The kit comes with 124 one-use sleeves and a funnel, so you can pour in your favorite ingredients — fruit juice, chocolate, alcohol — then freeze them for a delicious (and perhaps boozy) snack.

26. An anti-humidity hair gel that fends off frizz Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel Amazon $26 See On Amazon If your hair gets a little harder to tame once the heat and humidity rises, this gel is an easy solution. Made with nano anti-frizz technology, it seals the cuticle to lock out humidity and keep your curl defined. It's non-sticky, flexible, and won't weigh hair down.

27. The Japanese cooling blanket that reviewers swear by Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket Amazon $37 See On Amazon A truly innovative product, this dual cooling blanket is made with Japanese mica nylon on one side to keep you cool on hot summer nights, and cotton on the other side to keep you just warm enough in the spring and fall. One reviewer wrote, "Let me start by saying I get extremely over-heated when I sleep but also enjoy the weight of a blanket on me. This blanket is the perfect solution for that. [...] It is definitely cold but not overwhelmingly cold at all." It's machine-washable and available in five colors, like gray, blue, and beige. Available sizes: 51 x 67 inches, 59 x 79 inches, 78 x 86 inches

28. An microfiber "down" comforter that's perfect for all seasons COHOME Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $46 See On Amazon If you're looking for something that'll keep you cool in the summer but cozy in the winter, this down alternative comforter is it. Covered in soft brushed fabric, the comforter is box-stitched to evenly distribute filling and features corner tabs to keep a duvet in place. And since it's machine-washable, it's easy to care for, too. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, California king

29. This portable fan that loops around your neck shuangjishan Hands-Free Personal Fan Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stay cool wherever you go with this portable fan that hangs around your neck. The three-speed fan is USB-chargeable and operates for a full three to seven hours hours on just one charge, so you can get a whole afternoon of chill. Plus, the fan adjust 360 degrees, so you can aim the breeze anywhere you like.

30. This shirt that wicks away sweat Joe's USA DRI-Equip Long Sleeve Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you want full coverage from the sun while staying as cool as possible, this moisture-wicking shirt is for you. The long-sleeve, slim fit shirt is highly breathable and repels sweat, making it a great option for camping, golfing, hiking, or other outdoor activities. It comes in over two dozen colors with sizing options for taller frames, too. Available sizes: X-Small - 4X-Large

31. These supportive compression pants that promote air flow DRSKIN Men’s Compression Pants (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon The perfect base layer for working out, these compression pants can help stimulate blood flow and speed muscle recovery, but they won't make you hot. Made from lightweight polyester and spandex, they feature insulation and bi-directional air circulation to keep you cool, even when your workout heats up. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

32. The extra-large ice pack that molds to your body The Coldest Ice Pack Flexible Gel And Wrap Amazon $29 See On Amazon Designed with a flexible gel filling, this extra-large ice pack molds to the form of your body to more effectively deliver cold therapy. Big enough to offer full coverage to your back, it's also suitable for use on the hamstrings, calves, or any other part of your body, and the built-in Velcro straps keep it securely in place.

33. These vented insoles that prevent shoe odor Dr. Scholl's ULTRACOOL Insoles Amazon $11 See On Amazon These Dr. Scholl's insoles feature venting to promote circulation and keep your feet nice and cool, even when they're stuck inside hot shoes. High-density foam cushions each step, and the layer of charcoal prevents odor. Suitable for sneakers, casual shoes, and work shoes and boots, these insoles can be trimmed to fit a range of sizes.

34. The post-shave balm that cools your face with mint Cremo Cooling Shave Cream Amazon $6 See On Amazon With this cooling shaving cream. The refreshing, mint-scented formula is made with natural ingredients like aloe, macadamia seed oil, and calendula extract to deliver a close shave, while fending off redness and bumps. It's great for soothing irritation and leaves behind long-lasting hydration.

35. A USB desk fan that's the perfect WFH companion SmartDevil Small Personal USB Desk Fan Amazon $13 See On Amazon Upgrade your work-from-home situation with this desk fan that plugs in to any USB port to operate. The perfect co-working partner, it features three speeds and rotates 360 degrees, so you can aim the airflow where you need it most. It's ultra-quiet, comes in three colors, and is also the perfect size for bedside table cooling, too.

36. This cooling gel eye mask that relieves eyestrain Kimkoo Gel Eye Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unwind at the end of the day with this (admittedly odd looking) gel eye mask. This gel-filled mask chills to a refreshingly cool temperature after just two hours and features an adjustable strap that fits comfortably around your head. Bonus: It's a great way to de-puffing and ease eyestrain too.