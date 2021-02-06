37 things that quickly fix up your home that you'll wish you bought sooner

It doesn't matter whether you rent or own — fixing things up around your home can quickly get expensive. Luckily, things like broken screen doors, sagging couch cushions, or even outdated countertops can be fixed — for less — using all the genius products on Amazon that instantly make your home look better.

What kind of genius stuff am I talking about? For starters, those cushions can easily be remedied with the heavy-duty wood insert that gives support to sagging upholstery. Once you've tackled the living room, head over to the kitchen and you'll be happy to cover those outdated countertops with the sleek white marble contact paper I've made sure to include. Not only is the water-resistant vinyl safe to put around sinks, but it's also 100% removable. And if you've got a few holes in your screen doors or windows, don't worry — there's a roll of screen door-style tape in here that's got you covered.

Fixing the little things around the house doesn't have to end in a giant bill. All of these affordable home upgrades are available on Amazon, and most even come with free two-day Prime shipping. So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to check out my favorites.

1. The insert that helps bolster sagging cushions LAMINET Furniture Cushion Insert Amazon $29 See On Amazon You don't have to shell out for brand-new cushions once they start sagging; just give them a lift with this supportive insert. It's made from heavy-duty wood covered in soft vinyl that shouldn't snag on your upholstery. Just slide it underneath any collapsed cushion, and it'll instantly boost it up.

2. An outlet extender that adds extra plugs to your wall — & they all rotate ECHOGEAR On-Wall Surge Protector with 6 Pivoting AC Outlets Amazon $15 See On Amazon When two plugs aren't enough, you'll be happy you bought this outlet extender. Not only does it add four extra plugs to any outlet, but each plug also rotates so that bulky power bricks don't block anything. Plus, there's even a slot on top where you can keep your phone while it's charging.

3. This wireless doorbell with 52 different melodies AVANTEK Wireless Door Bell Amazon $19 See On Amazon If your home doesn't already have a built-in doorbell, why not give this wireless version a try? It comes with all the screws needed to mount it, as well as double-sided adhesive (just in case you'd rather not drill into your walls). And since it comes pre-loaded with 52 different chimes, you can change it every week and still not run out.

4. A pair of night lights with built-in motion sensors AUVON Ultra Bright Motion Sensor Night Light Plug in Amazon $15 See On Amazon Leaving your night light on when no one is around can run your electricity bill up, which is why these ones are convenient; they're designed with built-in motion sensors. They also feature energy-efficient LED bulbs that use less power than regular incandescent ones, and the plastic housing is even fire-resistant.

5. The putty that helps fix holes in your drywall TD Products Drywall Repair Putty Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don't call the carpenter the next time you accidentally poke a hole through your wall; just use this putty to fix it yourself. It's formulated to work on drywall, plaster, as well as wood. And unlike other types of putty, this one won't shrink or crack over time.

6. A vinyl sticker that looks like brushed stainless steel Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Vinyl stickers are an easy way to update your home without spending a ton of money — and this one simulates the look of brushed stainless steel. The waterproof exterior means it won't deteriorate if you put it on the counters surrounding your sink, though it works especially great for updating outdated refrigerators.

7. This kit that helps you hide scuffs & scratches on wood furniture Ram-Pro Furniture Markers Touch Up Repair System Amazon $9 See On Amazon Got scuffs and scratches on your nice wood furniture? That's not a problem when you've got this restoration kit. Each order comes with six markers and crayons in wood-inspired colors ranging from maple to mahogany — and since they dry quickly, there's no need to worry about accidental smudges.

8. A conditioning treatment that works on all types of leather Leather Honey Leather Conditioner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Shoes, furniture, automotive interiors — you name a type of leather, and this conditioning treatment can help breathe new life into it while making it smoother. The powerful, nontoxic formula penetrates deep without leaving behind any oily residues, and the brand suggests using a little bit on one area prior to application as a spot test to see how it works.

9. The tape that helps you repair leather furniture Azobur Leather Repair Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don't have to put up with that tear in your upholstery, as this roll of tape is printed to look just like real leather. It'll stick to nearly all types of leather or vinyl couches — and with eight different shades to choose from, you're nearly guaranteed to find one that's a close match to your furniture.

10. A pack of smart plugs that are compatible with Alexa Gosund Smart plug Amazon $28 See On Amazon Ever wish you could control your devices using voice commands? Simply pair these smart plugs with Alexa, and you'll be able to turn your lights on and off — all without having to move from the couch. You can even use the free downloadable app to control your gadgets remotely, because there's no smart hub required.

11. This mattress topper infused with temperature-regulating gel Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you're just as hot of a sleeper as I am, you'll be happy you picked a mattress topper infused with temperature-regulating gel — like this one, which is two inches thick. The gel helps distribute your body heat away from you to help you stay cool, all while the memory foam filling contours to the shape of your body. Available sizes: Twin — California King

12. A privacy film that also helps insulate your home Coavas Window Privacy Film Amazon $22 See On Amazon When the sun is turning your home into a sauna, you'll be happy you bought these privacy films. Not only do they make your windows slightly more opaque, but they also help insulate your home against UV rays. And since they stick to glass using static, they're easily re-positionable as well as reusable.

13. The grippers that help keep your rugs from curling up ZC GEL Rug Grippers for Hardwood Floors (8 pcs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon I can't count how many times I've tripped over my curling rug — until I grabbed a pack of grippers like these ones. Each one features an adhesive backing that shouldn't leave behind any sticky residues if you decide to reposition it. Plus, they can also help you save money, since they're reusable.

14. A mop & broom rack that can hold up to 30 pounds Favbal Mop Holder Wall Mount Amazon $17 See On Amazon Even if you decide not to mount this mop and broom rack into your wall, the strong adhesive that comes with each order is still able to hold up to 30 pounds. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel — and the rubber grips on the slots help keep heavy tools from sliding down.

15. This protective sleeve that helps organize your cables Alex Tech 10ft - 1/2 inch Cord Protector Amazon $10 See On Amazon Got a mess of wires hanging behind your desk? This sleeve will group them all together to help tidy things up. It's heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit — just in case your wires get warm — and it's so durable that it can even protect against chew-happy pets.

16. A pack of smart bulbs you can control from anywhere NiteBird Smart Light Bulbs Amazon $30 See On Amazon Once you've paired these smart bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, you'll be able to control them from virtually anywhere using the free downloadable app. They're also compatible with voice commands — and with more than 15 million colors to choose from, it's easier than ever to set a relaxing vibe once you get home from work.

17. The easy-to-install high-pressure showerhead made with stainless steel NearMoon High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $21 See On Amazon You don't need any complicated tools to get this showerhead up and running, as most reviewers were able to get the job done in just a few minutes — no tools required. Unlike other heads, this one is made from rust-resistant stainless steel. Plus, the high-pressure water output turns any bathroom into a luxurious spa.

18. A pair of durable blackout curtains that are insulated NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can add a splash of color to any room with a good set of curtains, and these blackout ones are perfect if you enjoy sleeping in. They block up to 99% of outside light, as well as help insulate your home against the sun's warming UV rays. And since the fabric is wrinkle-resistant, there's no need to bust out your ironing board or steamer.

19. The toilet paper holder with a convenient shelf for your phone UgBaBa Toilet Paper Holder with Anti-Drop Larger Phone Shelf Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sometimes, the smallest upgrades make the biggest impact — like this toilet paper holder. The built-in shelf is the perfect size for a phone (or even a spare roll of paper). It's made from durable stainless steel, and many reviewers raved about how it's "easy to install."

20. A roll of marble contact paper that upgrades your counters PracticalWs Marble Wallpaper Roll Amazon $25 See On Amazon I've used this white marble contact paper all over my home; simply stick it on old tables to give them a fresh look, or even install it over outdated countertops. The vinyl exterior is easy to trim, and the adhesive backing means you don't have to deal with any messy glue.

21. This flexible plunger that reaches down deep to unclog toilets ToiletShroom Revolutionary Plunger Amazon $16 See On Amazon Unlike regular mushroom plungers, this one is designed with a pointed head that reaches down into your toilet's plumbing to push out clogs. The edges can also be used as a squeegee to help scrape the bowl clean. Plus, each order also comes with an enclosed caddy to keep it out of sight.

22. A fabric shaver with a lint brush on the other side Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover Fabric Shaver Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for a fabric shaver you can take with you while traveling? This one requires zero batteries or electricity, and it's safe to use on nearly any type of fabric. It's ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in either hand, all while the built-in lint brush is great for attracting stray pet hairs.

23. The draft blocker that can help you save money Holikme 2 Pack Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon A drafty door can increase your monthly heating bill, whereas this draft stopper can help you save money over time. Zero tools are required to attach it to your doors, as each order comes with sticky adhesive — and they can even help soundproof your home as well.

24. A bidet that eliminates the need for toilet paper LUXE Bidet Neo 120 - Self Cleaning Nozzle Amazon $36 See On Amazon Looking for ways you can become more eco-friendly? Install this bidet onto your toilet, and you'll completely eliminate any need for toilet paper in your home. The nozzle guard helps the sprayer stay clean between uses — and each order comes with all the parts and tools you need to install it yourself.

25. These stylish accents you can add to your garage door Household Essentials Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $12 See On Amazon With magnetic backings that stick to nearly any metal surface, these accents add style to plain garage doors. They're made from plastic that's UV- and weather-resistant so that they stay looking great, even after bad weather. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how they helped improve their home's curb appeal.

26. A pack of clog removers that reach deep into pipes Green Gobbler Hair Grabber Drain Tool Amazon $8 See On Amazon With hair-catching tines running the length of these clog removers, you won't have any trouble unblocking any stuffed pipes. You can reuse them as many times as you like, and they're slim enough that they'll work with nearly any type of drain.

27. The kit that turns your plain mirror into a Hollywood vanity LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Doing your makeup in poor lighting can lead to unwanted results, which is why I used a kit like this one to turn my plain mirror into a Hollywood-style vanity. The LED bulbs are dimmable — and you can even install them underneath cabinets if your kitchen needs a little extra light.

28. A shelf liner to help keep your stuff from sliding off Gorilla Grip Original Drawer and Shelf Liner, Amazon $18 See On Amazon Simply add this liner to your shelves, and it'll help keep your glassware from sliding off if they get bumped. There's no adhesive necessary to keep it in place, as the super-grippy surface keeps itself from shifting. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors that add a subtle pop of color to any kitchen.

29. The straps that help your fitted sheet stay in place Raytour Bed Sheet Holder Straps Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with high-quality elastic nylon, these clips help your fitted sheet stay in place so that it doesn't furl up over your mattress. They're designed to securely hold all types of bedding — and one reviewer even wrote, "I love the fact that it’s a three-way hold. My sheets are not budging now."

30. A stove shelf that's perfect for spices & oils StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove Amazon $40 See On Amazon Don't have the counter space for a spice rack? Just add this shelf to the top of your stove. The magnetic backing means zero tools are necessary for installation, while the raised lip in the back helps prevent items from falling behind the stove. And since it's made from stainless steel, there's no need to worry about it rusting.

31. This tinted wood filler that comes in tons of neutral shades ATOM Ventures LLC Water-Based Wood & Grain Filler Amazon $9 See On Amazon This bucket of wood filler is not only formulated to resist shrinking, but it's also so hardy that you can sand it down without having to worry about it cracking. It'll accept stains if you use it as a grain filler, and you can even mix it to create custom colors (but there are many shades available).

32. A roll of special tape that patches up screen doors or windows FLYZZZ Window Screen Repair Kit Tape Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether your door or window screen has a hole, this roll of tape can help. Simply cut a strip the size of your hole, press it on, then pull back the liner to release the patch. Unlike many other patches, there's no need to weave this one into the existing screen.

33. The cord cover that comes in a variety of colors D-Line Cable Raceway On-Wall Cord Cover Amazon $15 See On Amazon You want your cable management systems to blend into the floor so that they're hardly noticeable, which is why this cover is available in a variety of colors to suit carpet, walls, as well as hardwood. The adhesive backing makes installation a breeze, and the white option blends effortlessly with baseboard trim.

34. A gadget that helps boost your wi-fi signal NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender Amazon $27 See On Amazon Designed to work with any type of wireless router or cable modem, this Wi-Fi extender is so powerful that it can boost your signal to an additional 1,000 square feet. It's able to support up to 15 devices on the network — and most reviewers were able to get it set up in just a few minutes.

35. These risers so you can store things under your bed Utopia Bedding Adjustable Bed Furniture Risers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unless you have a high bed, there probably isn't much storage space underneath — so grab these bed risers. They add up to 8 inches of height to your bed frame, while the heavy-duty plastic construction supports up to 1,300 pounds. Choose from three colors: black, white, or brown.

36. A smart speaker that's compatible with Alexa Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Your phone speakers probably don't have the best sound quality, whereas this echo dot provides crisp vocals and balanced bass to help get the party started. You can pair it with Alexa to control it using voice commands — but the best part about it is that the built-in microphone also lets you make hands-free calls.