38 Cheap Things Skyrocketing In Popularity Because They're So Genius

Popularity isn't everything — but when it comes to shopping, it definitely helps. I mean, think about it: There's probably a reason certain products fly off the shelves while others sit around collecting dust. Sometimes, it's because those items are useful — and other times, it's because they're affordable. But whether you're looking for cheap items or genius Amazon products skyrocketing in popularity, there's tons of stuff to choose from online.

The best part about shopping on Amazon is that the sky is the limit when it comes to what you can find. And because all of the items on this list are getting more and more popular by the minute, you can't go wrong with anything I've included. Take the wine storage rack, for example. Not only is there enough space for up to two bottles, but it's also designed so that it'll fit in your fridge. But if you're not into wine, don't worry — there are still tubes of goop to repair wall holes and even a miniature iron that's perfect for traveling.

It doesn't matter whether you're shopping for fun or in the market for makeup wipes — as long as you stick to all the popular products on Amazon, you absolutely can't go wrong.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The wine rack that fits inside of your fridge mDesign Wine Rack Storage Amazon $16 See On Amazon Prefer to keep your whites chilled? Just keep your bottles in this fridge-friendly wine rack. The compartments are stackable to help save you space, and they work just as well for holding room temperature reds on your countertop.

2. A pair of shoe covers that keep them clean in the rain ARUNNERS Rain Shoe Covers Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don't let your shoes get ruined in the rain — keep them protected with these waterproof covers. You can also wear them indoors to keep your kicks pristine while you're cleaning, and they're available in two colors: clear or black.

3. This water bottle that cleans itself Cicike Self-Cleaning Water Bottle Amazon $40 See On Amazon Scrubbing the inside of your water bottle clean isn't easy when you only have sponges, so why not switch over to this self-cleaning version? The rechargeable battery is good for up to 30 cleanings, and it can even purify water in less than five minutes.

4. A laptop stand made from high-quality aluminum Skrebba Laptop Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon Don't strain your neck peering down at your laptop all day — just pop it onto this ergonomic stand. It's made from durable aluminum that won't warp if you happen to lean on it, and the thick rubber pads prevent scratches to your desk and laptop.

6. A spray that removes odor-causing bacteria without any alcohol TheraBreath Fresh Breath Throat Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of leaving you with a burning sensation in your mouth, this throat spray does its job while being alcohol-free. Formulated with natural flavors, it starts fighting odor-causing bacteria the moment you spritz — and many reviewers wrote about how it's "long-lasting."

7. These foam sliders that keep your home warm & cozy Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Letting drafts flow in underneath your doors is an easy way to rack up your utility bill — so grab this draft stopper. The foam rods insulate your doors against the weather outside, and they can even help reduce noise. Choose from eight colors, including black, blue, white, and more.

8. A pack of refrigerator liners to help keep veggies fresh seaped Refrigerator Liners Amazon $10 See On Amazon Simply trim these refrigerator liners to fit your shelves, and you'll be able to put your fresh fruits and veggies directly on top — no bags necessary. They can even help keep your produce fresher for longer, which is great if your greens tend to go bad before you're able to eat them.

9. The soap dispenser with a built-in sponge caddy Pykal Soap Dispenser with Sponge Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sponges, scrubbers, scrapers — you name it, you can easily keep it in the caddy attached to this soap dispenser. The dispenser and caddy separate for easy cleaning (if need be), and the infrared sensor on the dispenser allows for touch-free operation.

10. A tube of goop that repairs small holes in your walls 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Amazon $7 See On Amazon Formulated for holes up to 3 inches in diameter, this tube of goop dries up to three times faster than regular vinyl spackle. It won't shrink, crack, or sag due to humidity, and it's flash-resistant underneath paint.

11. These silicone lids that stretch to fit your containers JIGUOOR Silicone Stretch Food Covers Amazon $10 See On Amazon When you've finally gotten tired of searching through dozens of lids for that one that fits, downsize to these stretchable ones. You can pull them to fit over bowls, cups, pots, plates, or even halved fruits — and each one is made from BPA-free silicone.

12. A bedside organizer that sticks onto your wall Easy & Eco Life Bedside Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don't have space for a nightstand? That's not a problem when you've got this bedside organizer. The included adhesive makes it easy to stick onto any wall, and there's even a slot in the front where you can thread a charging cable.

14. A box that sterilizes pretty much anything you can fit inside FBFL UV Phone Sterilizer Box Amazon $30 See On Amazon Coins, jewelry, phones — as long as it fits inside of this box, you can sanitize it from up to 99.99% of germs. The enhanced safety lock also prevents the UV rays from escaping while they're active. Choose from 5-, 15-, or 30-minute timer increments (depending on how thorough of a clean you want).

15. This stain remover that's effective on red wine Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon As long as you have this stain remover on hand, you won't have to worry about the occasional red wine spill. It's formulated without any bleaches or phosphates, but it's still effective on old as well as new stains. And you're not limited to just red wine — it also works great on blood, coffee, ink, and more.

16. An adhesive that lets you fix tears in your jeans & leather Tear Mender Fabric Adhesive Kit Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only does this adhesive let you fix rips and tears in your jeans, leather jackets, and other garments, but it also dries in just three minutes. There's no ironing or heat required, and the bond it creates is waterproof so that you can safely wash it.

17. The miniature iron that comes with a travel bag Steamfast Mini Steam Iron Amazon $20 See On Amazon I've never opened my suitcase to find clothes that weren't wrinkled, which is why I always bring this travel-friendly iron with me. The dual voltage means you can use it anywhere in the world, and it only takes about 15 seconds to heat up.

18. A bungee that lets you stack a bag onto your suitcase Travelon Bag Bungee Amazon $9 See On Amazon Looping your bag handle onto your suitcase isn't the most stable option, so why not strap it down with this bag bungee? It works on single- as well as double-pole telescopic handles, and many reviewers raved about how it's "easy to use."

19. The miniature spatula that gets every last drop The Spatty Last Drop Spatula Amazon $5 See On Amazon There's always at least some product stuck to the walls of your tubes and bottles, so why not get every last drop with this miniature spatula? The rounded head gets right underneath the opening lip, and it's narrow enough that it'll fit into nearly any bottle.

20. A soap dish that drains away excess water Evelots Soap Drainer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bars of soap quickly turn into sudsy messes if they don't dry quickly — so keep your bars in these self-draining soap dishes. They're made from thick, durable plastic, and they also work great with wet sponges or scrubbers.

21. This dish-drying rack that helps you save space Ahyuan Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don't need to clutter up your counters with a bulky drying rack, as this one is designed to roll out over your open sink. The slats are made from stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and it's available in several sizes to fit a variety of sinks.

22. A pack of sponge cloths that are 100% vegan Amala Magic Sponge Cloth Amazon $12 See On Amazon Non-GMO as well as 100% vegan, these sponge cloths are able to absorb up to 20 times their own weight in water, making them better for cleaning than regular cotton rags. They're thick and flexible — and each one can be washed up to 300 times.

23. The filter that helps prevent wine headaches PureWine Wand Wine Filter Amazon $20 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're drinking red or white — this filter can remove the histamines and sulfites from your wine to help prevent headaches. It's compact enough to keep in your purse or bag, and it won't alter the flavor or your wine.

24. A reusable food storage bag made from 100% silicone Stasher Silicone Storage Bags Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don't have to spend money on wasteful plastic bags — just keep your food in this reusable version. It's made from 100% silicone, and the pinch-lock seal keeps out air to help your meals stay fresh. Choose from sandwich- or snack-sized bags in more than 12 colors.

25. These cloths that get rid of makeup using only water Classic.Simple.Good. Makeup Remover Cloth Wipes (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don't need any serums to get rid of makeup when you have these cloths — just get them wet with water and they're ready to go. Plus, each one is completely chemical-free and you'll get two with one purchase.

26. These reusable grocery bags that can hold up to 50 pounds each BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags Amazon $14 See On Amazon As long as you grocery shop with these reusable bags, you won't have to worry about them ripping (each one is able to hold up to 50 pounds). They're made from tear-resistant polyester, and you can fold them up to fit in your pocket when not in use.

27. The socket you can use on basically any size nut or bolt KUSONKEY Universal Socket Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon With steel rods on the inside that adjust to fit a variety of nuts and bolts, you only need to bring this universal socket with you on your next DIY project — not the whole toolbox. The best part? It's made from super-durable chrome vanadium steel.

28. A set of markers you can use to repair scuffed furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Markers Amazon $10 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether your wooden furniture is maple, oak, or even cherry — these markers can help you cover up scuffs and scratches. Just color over each ding, then allow them to dry. Each order comes with six markers as well as seven wax sticks (and a sharpener for them).

29. These cable savers that help prevent fraying Jetec Charger Cable Savers Amazon $5 See On Amazon Tired of watching all of your charging cables deteriorate into a mess of wires? Help extend their lifespan with these cable savers. They're made from flexible silicone that reinforces your wires, and each order comes with 24 in black, pink, blue, and green.

30. A charging station for your phone, AirPods, & more QI-EU 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station Amazon $20 See On Amazon Compatible with any QI-enabled smartphone, this wireless charger also features space for your Apple watch and AirPods. Each order comes with a silicone mat to keep it from sliding around your tabletops, and there are three colors to choose from: black, pink, or white.

31. The magnetic cable organizers you can use all around your home SUNFICON Magnetic Cable Organizers Amazon $11 See On Amazon Use these cable organizers to tidy up behind your entertainment center, or even use them to prevent knots in your headphone wires. The magnetic ends make it easy to secure them together, and each one is made from durable silicone.

32. A lotion applicator that helps you reach every spot GranNaturals Lotion Applicator Amazon $10 See On Amazon With its extra-long curved pad, this lotion applicator makes it easy to reach those difficult spots all over your body. And you're not limited to just lotion — it also works great for spreading sunscreen, gel, aloe, ointments, and more.

33. This sleeve that helps your iced coffee stay chilled Java Sok Reusable Iced Coffee Cup Sleeve Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don't let the heat from your hands warm your iced coffee — keep it insulated and chilled in this sleeve. It stretches to fit a variety of cups, and you have the choice of three sizes: small, medium, or large. Available colors include midnight, bright pink, maroon, and others.

34. A swivel platform that clamps onto your desk Stand Steady Original Desk Potato Amazon $30 See On Amazon Just clamp this swivel shelf onto your desk, and you'll instantly have a convenient place to stash your mouse, notes, and other small items. Installation doesn't require any tools — and if you buy two you can create a swiveling keyboard drawer.

35. The outlet extender with 3 built-in USB ports KPSTEK Multi Outlet Plug Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don't need to search for a power brick when you have this outlet extender, as it features three built-in USB ports. There's also a perch on the top where you can rest your phone while it's charging, and the LED light on the bottom helps guide your way down dark hallways at night.

36. A spray that repels water on tents, backpacks, & more Scotchgard Heavy Duty Water Shield Amazon $28 See On Amazon Douse your tents, backpacks, or even shoes with this spray, and they'll immediately begin repelling water so that they stay dry. Unlike other water-repellent sprays, this one wont affect the material's breathability — and your materials even maintain their hydrophobic properties while stashed away in storage.

37. This case that lets you take sanitizer with you on the go 2nd Childhood Travel Size Bottle Case Amazon $13 See On Amazon Simply zip a small bottle of sanitizer into this case, and you'll be able to clip it onto your purse, bag, or belt hooks no matter where you go. Each order comes with an empty squeeze bottle you can fill with serums, and they're available in six colors: grey, red, olive, and more.