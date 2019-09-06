38 top-rated products on Amazon that are surprisingly good at helping you chill out

Life is so hectic. And just when it seems like you've got everything under control — here comes yet another task or stressful situation that throws things off. You can't control everything, but these 39 top-rated products on Amazon that are surprisingly good at helping you chill out can make those stressful moments feel a lot more manageable.

The market for innovative products that are made from naturally-derived ingredients is huge — as are wellness and self-care products that promise to ease anxiety or help you feel more balanced. However, with so many smart products to choose from, which ones will actually work?

And that's what makes Amazon such a great resource. This list of chill-out products pulls from only those that are highly-rated and well-reviewed. Whether you could use a natural supplement to safely lower cortisol levels, a calming bubble bath with lavender essential oil, or a pair of genius reflexology sandals that target trigger points in the body to relieve aches and pains — all of these products have passed the review and rating test.

There isn't a product on Earth that will be able to keep your boss from making demands of you or eliminate rush hour traffic. But having these items by your side may be just what you need to help see the light at the end of the tunnel.