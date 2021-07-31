39 clever things to make your home feel way cleaner

Taking the day to deep clean your house is one of the surest ways to feel like you've really accomplished something, and thanks to these 40 clever cleaning products, you can get that sense of achievement without even having to work up a sweat.

Now, organization is the first step to making a house feel cleaner, which is why I'm featuring some great products that help you clear up clutter all over your home, like a pot and pan rack that makes your kitchen feel tidier than it ever has. And as soon as you've got that clutter under control, you can get down to the real business of cleaning with items like this steam mop that thoroughly cleans and sanitizes your floors, which is a godsend for a pet lover like me. Or check out these brushes that actually attach to your cordless drill, so you can power scrub bathroom and kitchen surfaces in a jiffy. Finally, whip through those dusty blinds with this genius duster that makes cleaning them a breeze.

Now that your entire home is spic-and-span, use an air purifier to keep it that way. It helps minimize dust, so you can take a deep breath and bask in that feeling of accomplishment. You've earned it.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.