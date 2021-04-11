42 things you didn't realize could take WAY less time than they do

Accomplishing certain tasks around the house can take up a lot of time. Whether you're meal prepping for the week, cleaning the bathroom, or even doing the laundry, you probably have to set a few hours aside to get it all done. Believe it or not, there are many things that could take way less time to accomplish — but you need the right products. Thankfully, Amazon has a ton of them.

I'm not just talking about chore-related things, either. I've made sure that all the products on this list can help you tackle a variety of day-to-day tasks in almost no time at all. Don't have time to water your plants? Make sure to check out the self-watering plant stakes I've made sure to include. And if you're having trouble falling asleep at night, there's a non-habit forming sleep supplement in here that can help you fall asleep faster.

You don't have to spend all day doing chores or trying to get certain tasks completed — especially when there are so many helpful Amazon products that can help you it done in half the time. Keep scrolling for some of my favorites.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This brilliant laundry that helps dry your sheets 75% faster (& keeps your sheets from getting tangled) Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detangler Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Loop the corners of your sheets into this disc before you toss them into the dryer, and it’ll stop them from turning into a tangled mess. Each one is reusable as well as BPA-free. And since it helps aerate your sheets, it can even get them dry up to 75% faster.

2. These unique supplements that help you fall asleep faster Genius Sleep AID Amazon $19.95 See On Amazon Unlike some sleep aids, these supplements rather that rely on just melatonin to help you fall asleep they actually work by eliminating the caffeine in your system, helping you to fall asleep faster. Many reviewers wrote about how they woke up “feeling refreshed” the next morning.

3. This foot scrubber will make washing your feet SO much easier Love Lori Foot Scrubber Amazon $13.95 See On Amazon You don’t need to risk bending over to wash your feet — just place this foot scrubber on your shower floor. The silicone bristles gently cleanse away dirt, and they can even help stimulate blood circulation. Choose from four colors: grey, blue, clear, or red.

4. These laundry bags that will scrub your shoes for you Teletrogy Shoes Laundry Bag Amazon $33.99 See On Amazon Throwing your shoes directly into your washer is a recipe for disaster, so make sure to slip them into these laundry bags beforehand. The soft chenille fibers on the inside act as buffers that clean your shoes, and keep them from knocking around as the washer spins. Plus, the zippers are made from rustproof stainless steel.

5. A play mat that folds into a storage bins and makes cleaning up a cinch Alimtois Large Play Mat and Storage Amazon $33.95 See On Amazon Not only does this play mat fold into a storage bin, but it’s also large enough that you can scoop up all the toys your kids were playing with inside. It makes cleaning up and organizing your playroom much simpler, and reviewers raved about how the manufacturing is “good quality.”

6. This food chopper that dices up veggies almost instantly Geedel Food Chopper Amazon $25.47 See On Amazon Garlic, onions, tomatoes, almonds — the stainless steel blades on this food chopper can power through all of it and more. The blades are encased in a protective shield to help keep your hands safe, and it only takes a few pumps on the handle to get your ingredients evenly chopped.

7. These stakes that will water your plants for you Remiawy Terracotta Vacation Plant Waterer Amazon $17.49 See On Amazon You don’t have to go on vacation to use these self-watering stakes — I have a similar set outside on my balcony, since I’m always forgetting to water my plants. Place the stake deep into your soil, then insert a water bottle into the top. The water will gradually seep out, keeping your plants hydrated for up to 10 days.

8. These no-tie laces so you don't have to bother tying your shoes INMAKER No Tie Shoe Laces Amazon $7.99 See On Amazon Tired of bending over to tie your shoes? Swap out your cotton laces with these silicone ones. They’re stretchy yet snug, giving your feet room to move without letting them shake loose. And unlike some laces, these ones come in a variety of fun colors: blue, green, rainbow, pink, and more.

9. These wooden scraper that cleans grills better than bristle brushes Easy Function Wood Grill Scraper Amazon $26.99 See On Amazon Some scrapers will shed bristles into your grill, which can wind up in your food — so grab this wooden version. The wood gradually molds to the shape of your grill grates for an extra-thorough scraping, and it doesn’t use any bristles. The best part? It’ll also work on porcelain, ceramic, stainless steel, as well as cast iron.

10. This UV phone cleaner that eliminates germs in minutes Jaydear Cell Phone Cleaner Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon You’ve probably washed your hands recently, but when was the last time you washed your phone? This box uses a powerful UV light to eliminate germs in less than five minutes. Plus, it’s designed to work with anything you’re able to fit inside, including jewelry and coins.

11. This big shaver that reaches your back baKblade Back Shaver for Men Amazon $39.95 See On Amazon Reaching that awkward spot on your back is almost never easy — unless you’ve got this handy tool helping you out. The safety blade allows for a smooth shave whether your skin is wet or dry, while the ergonomic handle allows you to shave those hard-to-reach spots. Each order comes with two replaceable blades.

12. This flat brush that makes it SO easy to reach under furniture HEOATH Dust Brush Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Most vacuums are too bulky to get all the way underneath your furniture — that’s where this duster comes in. The telescopic handle lets you clean without having to get down on the floor, while the microfiber pad helps you sweep out all that dust and dirt. Plus, it also works great for tall light fixtures.

13. This long brush with a built in squeegee BOOMJOY Floor Scrub Brush Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon This scrubber is made with extra-stiff bristles to help you get rid of stubborn dirt. It's ideal for cleaning floors and walls, while the scraper blade helps you tackle any bits of stubborn grime that won't sweep away.

14. This whetstone that is a quick and easy way to sharpen your knives Sharp Pebble Whetstone Sharpening Stone Amazon $23.99 See On Amazon If your kitchen knives are a little on the dull side, this whetstone is a must-have. The nonslip rubber base keeps it from shifting as you drag blades across the top, while the dual sides allow you to hone and sharpen them.

15.This protective luggage cover slips right over your bag Explore Land Travel Luggage Cover Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon Made from a blend of tough polyester and spandex, this cover helps protect your suitcase against scratches. The seams are double-stitched for strength, as well as to help keep your luggage from popping open mid-flight. And since it comes in so many fun prints, it also works great for adding style to boring suitcases.

16. This toilet cleaning system with flushable heads Effacera Disposable Toilet Cleaning System Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon Worried about how your toilet cleaners will affect your septic system? This cleaning system is not only biodegradable, but the disposable scrubber heads are also flushable. It’s safe for septic systems — and you can also use it to scrub sinks, tubs, and more.

17. This divided hamper so you don't have to spend time sorting clothes Simple Houseware Laundry Sorter Cart Amazon $26.87 See On Amazon Unlike some hampers, this one features two separate bins so that you can keep your clean clothes separate from the dirty ones. It’s made from solid metal with a silver paint finish — and the heavy-duty casters on the bottom allow it to easily glide across the floor.

18. This slow cooker that is a hands-off way to make a ton of food at once Elite Gourmet Glas Slow Cooker Amazon $13.99 See On Amazon Toss your ingredients into this slow cooker before you head to work, and dinner will be ready and waiting for you when you get home. The inner stoneware pot is removable for easy cleaning, while the tempered glass lid makes it easy to see how your dish is cooking.

19. These trackers that will help you find your keys LUXSURE Key Finder Locator Amazon $23.98 See On Amazon Loop one of these tracker tags onto your lanyard, then press the corresponding button on the remote the next time it goes missing. The tag will let out a loud ring, allowing you to find it from up to 115 feet away — and each order even comes with batteries.

20. These amber-colored lightbulbs that help you fall asleep Bluex Bulbs Amber Yellow LED Bug Light Amazon $10.99 See On Amazon The blue light produced by electronic screens and some lights can interrupt your sleep. If you find yourself tossing and turning, you might want to consider these amber light bulbs. They produce zero blue light, and can last for up to 25,000 hours since each one is an energy-efficient LED.

21. This soap dish that will dry off your soap bar Evelots Soap Dish/Holder Amazon $8.99 See On Amazon Letting your bar of soap rest in a puddle will cause it to deteriorate faster — so grab this dish. The slide in the front siphons away excess water to help your soap last longer, or you can even use them to hold drying sponges.

22. This tub ring that helps keep hair out of the drain TubRing The Ultimate Tub Drain Protector Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon A visit from the plumber can wind up costing hundreds of dollars, whereas this drain protector is available for less than $15. Simply place it around your drain, and it’ll collect any stray hairs that float its way. Plus, it’s designed to fit most pop-up drains.

23. A portable dry-erase pad made with tempered glass Quartet Portable Glass Dry-Erase Pad Amazon $26.66 See On Amazon Made with tough, tempered glass, this dry-erase pad is resistant to scratches and dents. There’s a kickstand in the back so that you can prop it up while you write — and the hardcover protects the glass while it’s packed in your bag.

24. This kitchen gadget that makes it SO easy to strip your herbs Chef'n Zipstrip Herb Stripper Amazon $6.39 See On Amazon Pull thyme, mint, basil, and more through the holes on this herb stripper to quickly harvest the leaves from the stems. The attached bowl collects everything together for you — and it even features measurement markings on the side so that you know exactly how much you’ve got.

25. This egg cooker that makes 14 eggs at once Tomorotec Electric Rapid Egg Maker Amazon $15.95 See On Amazon You don’t have to go hungry on busy mornings — just use this egg cooker to get breakfast on the table quickly. It can cook up to 14 eggs quicker than boiling them on the stove, and it’s so versatile you can even use it to steam veggies, dumplings, and more.

26. These sock locks so you never have to hunt down matching socks Loc A Sok Sock Locks Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Slide your socks into these locks before you toss them into the washer, and you won't have to worry about any of the mysteriously disappearing. Each order comes with enough for the whole family — and many reviewers raved about how they really do keep your socks from getting lost.

27. This fabric shaver that removes all the little pills off your old sweater Pritech Fabric Shaver Lint Remover Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Unlike some fabric shavers, this one is made with a powerful rechargeable battery that can run for up to a full hour. The stainless steel blades easily trim away lint, while the three different hole sizes on the mesh grate make sure that no pilling goes unshaven.

28. These shelf mats that make cleaning your fridge faster & easier Aiosscd Shelf Mats Amazon $11.79 See On Amazon Tired of scrubbing away at spills in your fridge? Put these liners down on your shelves to help keep them clean. You can trim them to fit, and each one is completely BPA-free. "They are easy to wipe clean and make the fridge look neat and organized," wrote one reviewer.

29. This smart outdoor plug so you can control outside lights from your phone BN-LINK Smart WiFi Outdoor Outlet Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Pair this smart outlet with Alexa or Google Home, and you'll be able to control your devices using voice commands. The downloadable app lets you set schedules, as well as turn everything on or off while you're away. Plus, each outlet is grounded for safety.

30. This water bottle pouch that holds your hone, keys, and money FITWALLET Gym Water Bottle Pouch Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon My phone cracked after it fell off the machine I was using at the gym, which is why I just added this water bottle pouch to my cart. Not only does it give you a safe place to keep your phone while you exercise, but there's also space for keys, cash, and more.

31. This headbands that keeps the hair back while you wash your face EUICAE Spa Headband Amazon $8.99 See On Amazon Don't let your hair get swept into your skincare routine — wear one of these headbands to keep your face clear from any flyaways. One size is made to fit all, as the Velcro closure lets you adjust how tightly they fit. Plus, they also work great for absorbing sweat when exercising.

32. The pet barrier for your car, so your fur baby stays in back seat (instead of trying to crawl onto your lap) NAC&ZAC SUV Pet Barrier Amazon $24.99 See On Amazon Your pets will still be able to see and hear you with this barrier up — they just won't be able to climb into your lap while you're driving. It's large enough to reach nearly all the way to the roof of your car, and the hooks at each corner make for simple installation.

33. This gadget that cleans your lenses The Flash Mini Sun Glasses Eyeglass Amazon $6.89 See On Amazon Keep losing that one lens cloth you’ve got floating around the house? Loop one of these brushes onto your lanyard, and you’ll always have something to clean your glasses with. The pad is made from soft microfiber that gently erases smudges — and each order comes with enough for the entire household.

34. These beads that can wash the inside of narrow containers Simtive Decanter Cleaning Beads Amazon $10.99 See On Amazon Pour these beads into any oddly shaped glassware with a little soap and water, then swish them around; they'll slowly etch away dirt from the inside without leaving behind any scratches. Each bead is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and they work particularly well with water pipes.

35. These shaping molds so you can bake cakes in fun shapes MiTBA Cake Shapers Amazon $12.97 See On Amazon Hearts, snowmen, hourglasses, teardrops — you can arrange this baking mold into nearly any shape for a customized cake. It's made from thick silicone that's heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so there's no need to worry about melting. Plus, the connection between each strip is leakproof against batter.

36. This jar set so you can ferment food at home Nourished Essentials Easy Fermenter Wide Mouth Lid Amazon $25.99 See On Amazon Unlike some fermenter lids, these ones allow gas to escape while simultaneously keeping mold and bacteria at bay. Each one is made from thick plastic, with a leakproof gasket to help prevent spills — and the dial on top even lets you set the date so that you always remember when you started.

37. This mini rice cooker that makes rice for one Aroma Housewares Mini Rice Cooker Amazon $24.90 See On Amazon Whereas some compact rice cookers are better suited for individual portions, this one can prepare up to three cups of rice — or enough for the whole family. The cooking pot is nonstick so that your grains are easy to scoop, and there's even a separate cooking function specifically for brown rice.

38. This 360-degree chenille duster that cleans multi blinds at once Easyclean Duster Amazon $21.95 See On Amazon With soft chenille fingers that spin 360 degrees as they drag across surfaces, this duster helps you remove dust and dirt from blinds, electronics, air vents, and more. It's suitable to use on all surfaces — including glass — and won't leave behind any scratches.

39. This mini blender that makes personal-sized smoothies Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $17.59 See On Amazon Since this blender makes everything inside of a to-go cup, you don't have to worry about coming home to a mess after a long day of work. The blades are made from stainless steel that crushes through ice, fruits, nuts, and ore. Plus, with one-touch operation it's incredibly easy to use.

40. These slide-out bins to keep your fridge organized Shopwithgreen Refrigerator Organizer Bins Amazon $36.99 See On Amazon Need a little more storage space in your fridge? Attach these bins to your shelves. They're adjustable depending on how your fridge is configured, and each one is made from strong ABS plastic that won't absorb any unwanted odors. "They aren't huge, but they add a good amount of storage in places that were basically unusable and empty," wrote one reviewer.

41. A back seat cover that keeps your car cleaning URPOWER Car Seat Cover for Pets Amazon $34.96 See On Amazon I have this cover over the backseat of my car for whenever my dog comes with me for a ride. It loops around the back and front headrests to stay in place, while the grippy bottom helps keep it from shifting around as you drive. Plus, I can tell my dog prefers riding on it instead of just sitting on the bare seat.