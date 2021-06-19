43 cheap things that are ridiculously popular on Amazon because they're so fly

It's pretty obvious that Amazon is full of popular products that customers keep raving about, and most of them are somewhat affordable. The only downside to Amazon's wealth of products is that it can be time-consuming to sift through reviews and find exactly the right answer for you at a cheap price. Luckily, I've done the research and rounded up 43 of the cheapest Amazon products that people just love.

Do you need to light up the night while biking across town? Try these LED bike lights that make you visible from all angles and add style to your cycle. And what if you're stocking your emergency preparedness kit for an upcoming camping trip? Make sure to add this waterproof lighter and ultra-bright flashlight to your cart so you're ready for anything. Or if you'd like to upgrade your kitchen gadgets and impress your houseguests, you'll definitely need this three-in-one avocado slicer.

There's something on this list for everyone, and they won't even cost you much: Everything on this list is less than $40, and many are less than $10. Scroll on for some of our favorite cheap, handy, and ridiculously popular Amazon products.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A picture hanging tool to eliminate your frame frustrations Pointool Picture Hanging Tool Amazon $10 See On Amazon Hanging pictures at home can be a real pain. It's difficult to get it level by yourself, so you usually need a spotter to help you position it correctly (and you'll probably still end up with a bunch of pointless holes in your walls). This picture-hanging tool from Amazon simplifies everything: You can use it solo, and it easily marks where to put your nail so you don't make extra holes. Plus, you'll get a straight level position every time with the built-in level. Whether you're hanging 10 pictures or just one, this is a necessity.

2. A handheld water bottle made for summertime runners LX LERMX Handheld Water Bottle Amazon $22 See On Amazon Avid walkers and joggers, rejoice: This is your solution for staying hydrated on summertime outings. This handheld water bottle holds 17 ounces of water in the palm of your hand, with room for your phone, keys, and headphones to spare. No more lugging an awkward water bottle around or fumbling with a backpack while on the move. Simply fill up the internal water bag, zip it into the fabric pouch, and run off into the sunset.

3. These extra-narrow ice cube trays made for water bottles Lily's Home Silicone Narrow Ice Cube Trays Amazon $9 See On Amazon Usually, the kind of ice that comes out of your freezer or is made by traditional ice cube trays is too large to fit through the mouth of most water bottles. Enter: Lily's Home Silicone Narrow Ice Cube Trays, which come in a three-pack to make up to 30 ice cubes, all measuring less than an inch in diameter to fit easily in most water bottles.

4. A sleek & secure fanny pack for everyone Mind and Body Experts Fanny Pack Amazon $30 See On Amazon This is not your dad's fanny pack — it's much sleeker than that. The Mind and Body Experts Fanny Pack is a subtle and water-resistant solution that's great for running, hiking, travel, and festivals. There's room in the three pockets for your phone, keys, cash, ID, headphones, and more — and a locking zipper keeps them all secure. Slip it under your clothes to wear discreetly, or wear it out to keep your items handy.

5. Moldable glue that will help extend the life of your electronics Sugru Moldable Glue Amazon $10 See On Amazon So your phone charger has developed that dreaded crack down the center, or maybe the cord is beginning to fray. Don't replace it just yet: Shape a piece of this moldable glue around it to extend its life. Cords aren't the only device that can be mended with this moldable glue, though. You can use it to seal holes in your shoes, repair your glasses, or fill in a crack in glassware. At $10, it will probably cost you much less than a replacement.

6. An affordable smartphone projector with no batteries required DLseego Screen Magnifier for Mobile Phone Amazon $20 See On Amazon Movies on the go? Yes please. This screen magnifier is a smartphone projector to magnify your screen three to four times, so you can watch videos, read the news, or catch up on TikTok on a larger screen. It helps prevent the visual fatigue caused by staring at a small screen, and no batteries or cords are required. That way, it's suitable for use outdoors, in the car, or at home.

7. This wireless, solar-powered phone charger perfect for the outdoors ZONHOOD Wireless Solar Charger Amazon $20 See On Amazon Few things are more stressful than trying to conserve your cell phone battery while on the go (when you usually need it most), but outlets are scarce. Instead of living off of low battery mode, invest in the ZONHOOD Wireless Solar Charger from Amazon. It's a waterproof, dust-proof, and shock-proof phone charger powered solely by the sun. The three foldable high-efficiency panels absorb sunlight, converting it into enough electricity to charge an iPhone XS up to six times. It's compatible with most smart devices, and it even works as an emergency flashlight in a pinch.

8. These LED bike lights that look good and keep you visible at night Activ Life LED Bike Wheel Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon For safety and style while riding, check out these Activ Life LED Bike Wheel Lights. They come in a variety of colors and install easily on your bike for increased visibility while cruising around town. Best yet: They're available in a variety of sizes, so you can outfit the entire family and keep track of kiddos on night rides.

9. A flameless, waterproof lighter approved for the elements lcfun Waterproof Lighter Amazon $16 See On Amazon Trying to start a campfire or light a candle in the wind — Elton John reference intended — can be a futile effort. Next time you pack up your gear, don't forget this waterproof lighter: It's flameless as well as wind and waterproof, and it has a built-in rechargeable battery. One reviewer wrote, "As a backcountry rescuer, I approve these bad boys."

10. This jar that counts your spare change for you Lefree Digital Counting Money Jar Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you're saving up for a rainy day or just collecting spare change, this money-counting jar is a household necessity. It counts your money for you as you insert it into the jar, so it's perfect for kids or adults to keep all their coins in one place. Your swear jar just got a little more high tech.

11. These ultra-sharp herb scissors to save you time in the kitchen POROMI Herb Scissors Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon Level up your kitchen appliances with this pair of POROMI Herb Scissors. It has five dishwasher-safe, food-grade blades that finely chop fresh herbs and greens. It'll save you time on meal prep and make slicing herbs a breeze. This set also comes with a comb to clean the blades out after use, and a cover to keep them safe in storage.

12. An exfoliating shower cloth that makes your body wash last longer GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon There's no need to keep buying expensive body scrubs when this exfoliating shower towel exists. Simply add your favorite body wash and scrub away in the shower to leave your skin soft and smooth. With rip-resistant fabric made in the textile capital of Japan, it's reusable again and again. Many reviewers reported that it increases lather and makes their body wash last longer, so your $15 investment will go a long way.

13. A laptop table that's a work-from-home essential Bingyee Laptop Table Amazon $33 See On Amazon In the era of remote work, your bed, couch, and kitchen counter have become your desk. If you're like me, that means you've been introduced to all new kinds of back and neck pain. The Bingyee Laptop Table from Amazon turns any surface into your workplace, and it's ergonomically designed to keep you comfortable and pain-free. It can be easily adjusted to whatever height or angle you prefer, and folds up neatly for optimal storage when not in use.

14. A vegetable chopper that will save time on meal prep Nutrichopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Easily slice and dice vegetables and save yourself the headache of seemingly-endless chopping with the Nutrichopper. This nifty kitchen tool is less than $20 and can slice anything from onions to peppers to hard boiled eggs. Simply swap out the stainless-steel blades for different types of cuts, and you'll have dinner on the table in no time. It's even dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

15. A spray-on deodorizer that works on the gear you can't wash FunkAway Aerospray Amazon $10 See On Amazon The FunkAway Aerospray is an aerosol that removes unwanted odor from just about anything (specifically things that can't go in the wash): sports gear, shoes, car interiors, trash cans, and more. Just spray the surface of whatever gear you're trying to freshen up, and then let it air dry.

16. These silicone container lids that also fit over fruit Leaf&cici Silicone Stretch Lids (18-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon No more leafing through your plastic food bins, searching for the matching lid: These silicone stretch lids are compatible with almost any container, including oddly shaped ones like mugs, pots, and bowls. For $10, you get a pack of 18 in various sizes, all of which are made of FDA food-grade certified silicone. You can even use them on large fruits and vegetables like watermelon to keep them fresh in the fridge before slicing. They're even microwave and dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

17. A portable bag sealer that keeps food fresh for weeks mempedont Mini Bag Sealer (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you keep your kitchen cabinet stocked up on snacks, this product was made for you. This mini bag sealer uses heat to quickly reseal plastic packaging and keep your food fresh for longer. One reviewer reported, "Had a bag of baby spinach that we used the sealer on and it has lasted in the fridge for a couple of weeks. Just trim the bag and seal it back up after each use." An affordable product that also saves you money in the long run? Sign me up.

18. A magnetic glass scrubber for oddly shaped items Cuisipro Magnetic Spot Scrubber Amazon $12 See On Amazon Cleaning vases and other glassware can be a challenge because their necks are often too narrow to fit your hand or a brush. Enter the Cuisipro Magnetic Spot Scrubber, which clips onto either side of the glass with an ultra-strong magnet for a thorough clean. You control the scrubber from the outside, and the rubber material won't scratch or damage your precious goods.

19. This kitchen sink organizer that helps prevent the growth of bacteria VANVENE Kitchen Sink Shelf Amazon $7 See On Amazon There's an affordable solution to keeping your kitchen sponges and scrubbers bacteria-free — and it's this kitchen sink shelf, which clips on to the base of your faucet and allows them to drip dry into the sink. It's much more sanitary than leaving brushes and sponges in the sink or on the counter, and also serves as an organization system for your kitchen or bathroom.

20. A bread slicer that's perfect for home bakers Kitchen Seven Bamboo Bread Slicer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Home bakers will love the Kitchen Seven Bamboo Bread Slicer. It's a cutting board specifically for bread, with slots on either side to guide your knife as you slice, making even, straight slices each time. They even include a 9-inch serrated knife with purchase, perfectly sized to fit through the slots of the slicer. Let's get that bread (slicer), baby.

21. An avocado slicer that splits, pits & slices all in one OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon I love avocados and eat them almost daily, but what I don't love is using multiple tools to open, de-pit, and slice them. This avocado slicer tool from OXO is the solution I never knew I needed; it does all of the above, and it's even dishwasher safe. One reviewer wrote, "The convenience is uncanny, simple to use, cuts everything just how you want it, and is worth the small investment for the future of my avocado enjoyment."

22. A travel belt that helps keep your cash secure JASGOOD Travel Security Money Belt Amazon $16 See On Amazon You simply can't put a price on peace of mind, especially while traveling. A money belt like this one will keep your cash and other important items secure in its hidden pockets, so you have one less thing to worry about on the go. If you plan to travel internationally, this is an absolute essential.

23. A heavy-duty watch guaranteed to last at least a decade Casio Mud Resistant Stainless Steel Quartz Watch Amazon $37 See On Amazon For the adventurous type, a basic watch won't do — and this Casio mud-resistant, stainless steel watch is exactly what you need. Sure, $37 is an investment, but so is this watch: It boasts a 10-year battery life, can withstand exposure to mud and sand, and is 100-meter water-resistant. One reviewer even wrote that it's "just about indestructible."

24. A flashlight you'll never want to leave home without Rayovac Waterproof LED Flashlight Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you're an avid camper or if you're putting together an emergency kit for your home or car, you'll want to stock up on this LED flashlight. It lights up the night with up to 300 lumens, illuminating as far as 551 feet away on high flashlight mode. It's waterproof up to 3 feet, and shatterproof up to 30 feet. In short: It's affordable, it'll withstand just about anything you can put it through, and it's reliable when you need it most.

25. These lightsaber chopsticks for dueling it out over dinner ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon $13 See On Amazon Maybe these lightsaber chopsticks aren't strictly a kitchen necessity, but they certainly are fun. Use them to live out your inter-galactic dreams while chowing down on sushi, stir-fry, or ramen. May the force — not the forks — be with you.

26. A rechargeable lantern that's a camping necessity Thorfire LED Camping Lantern Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Another outdoor essential you can put to use this summer is the Thorfire LED camping lantern light. It's bright and very portable — and when it's fully collapsed, it can be used as a flashlight (or you can unfurl it and use it as a lantern). There are two charging options: plug it into a USB outlet, or wind up the hand crank if you're in a pinch (no batteries are required). You can even use it to charge your devices.

27. A super-strong car mount for your phone Miracase Universal Magnetic Car Phone Mount Amazon $17 See On Amazon On a road trip, the last thing you want is to watch your phone go flying across the car from a sharp turn. This car phone mount is exactly what you need to manage your navigation hands-free while driving — and unlike other car mounts, the extra-strong magnet and vent clip will keep it in place even on the bumpiest roads. It's compatible with just about any smartphone, and you can rotate it a full 360 degrees.

28. This food slicer that will save you serious time in the kitchen Rapid Slicer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Save time on meal prep work with a Rapid Slicer from Amazon. It's a kitchen gadget that helps you hold slippery foods — like tomatoes, grapes, olives, or even chicken — in place so you can smoothly cut them in half in one fell swoop. Not only does it save time, it also helps protects your hand from nicks.

29. An affordable set of microfiber screen-cleaning cloths Clean Screen Wizard Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Amazon $11 See On Amazon To keep all your devices in prime condition, stock up on these cleaning cloths for tech screens. For $11, you get a set of six cleaning cloths in two sizes, plus a sticker screen cleaner. A cloth with a little water on it is all you need to remove built-up grime, dust, fingerprints, oil, and residue from your electronic screens, and you can wash and reuse the cloths forever.

30. A portable safe that fits over a standard clothes hanger Stash-it Hanger Diversion Safe Amazon $16 See On Amazon On a recent trip that required packing formalwear, I put my entire outfit — accessories and all — on a hanger and hung it up on the car ride there and in the hotel closet. I wish I had known then about the Stash-it Hanger Diversion Safe, which I could have used to stash my jewelry while on the road and safe-keep my valuables in the hotel. This portable safe zips over most standard clothes hangers to conceal your belongings from potential thieves, and it's also useful for packing intricate outfits or costumes with lots of pieces. It holds up to 20 pounds in two pockets — and once you've placed your clothing over it on the hanger, it's barely visible.

31. This blanket that looks like a burrito EZLY Burrito Tortilla Taco Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon Go ahead and get cozy in the EZLY blanket, which is made of soft fleece that looks like a real tortilla. It's super soft and comes in four sizes — 47 inches, 60 inches, 70 inches, and 80 inches — each of which come with its own storage pouch.

32. A flexible tripod that comes with a convenient remote UBeesize Phone Tripod Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you have a thriving YouTube channel or if you're just a casual iPhone photographer, investing in this portable cell phone tripod will help improve your photo- and video-taking skills immensely. It weighs less than a pound, and you can capture photos or videos from up to 30 feet away with the included remote. Try it for travel, group photos, vlogging, and more. Any phone up to 3.5 inches wide and even some digital cameras are compatible.

33. A universal kitchen knife block that's simple to clean KITCHENDAO XL Universal Knife Block Amazon $22 See On Amazon Free up drawer space and store your kitchen knives safely with this universal knife block. It holds up to 15 knives in parallel slots so they stay sharp for when you need them. Unlike other knife blocks, this one comes apart fully and each piece is completely dishwasher safe, so you'll always have sanitary knives at the ready.

34. These removable coasters that keep your car cup holders clean Interesting car Soft Groove Coasters (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon That layer of grime that seems to build up in your car cupholders by itself? Yeah, it's there, but don't be ashamed. Snag a four-pack of these soft groove coasters, made specifically for protecting your car's cupholders and keeping them clean. The next time your drink overflows or you're faced with an unfortunate spill, simply pop out the coaster, wash it out, and replace it.

35. A colorful LED light for your toilet bowl RainBowl Toilet Bowl Night Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon To illuminate nighttime trips to the bathroom without blinding yourself, install this toilet bowl night light, which is a small motion-activated light that sits in your toilet bowl and softly lights it up with colored LED lights. It helps you avoid the aggressive overhead lights that shock your sleepy eyes. After some time, you'll wonder how you lived without it.

36. A portable multi-use tool that's just $7 Aitsite 18-in-1 Snowflake Multi Tool Amazon $7 See On Amazon You'll never know when you might need this 18-in-one multi-tool. It can open bottles, adjust screws, open carton boxes, and more — and it's small enough to attach to your key ring or fit neatly in a tool box. At $7, it's affordable enough to give anyone in your life who loves to be prepared for anything.

37. A mini dehumidifier made for small spaces Eva-Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon In bathrooms, closets, and other small, damp spaces, protecting from moisture damage is key. Enter the Eva-Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier, which works to absorb excess moisture in areas up to 333 cubic feet. It's compact, made without any toxic chemicals, and it will successfully trap moisture with no batteries or electricity required.

38. This self-adhesive toilet paper holder with a shelf for your phone VAEHOLD Self Adhesive Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you always bring your phone into the bathroom with you, you might as well have somewhere to put it, like this self-adhesive toilet paper holder. It has a built-in shelf for your phone, and it adheres to your walls with an included adhesive sticker. After installing, wait 24 hours for the adhesive to fully stick to the wall — and then you're free to use it as a safe place to rest your phone.

39. A foot rocker that'll help you stretch out Vive Foot Rocker Amazon $19 See On Amazon Athletes, gym rats, service employees, and those with chronic pain all know the importance of stretching and massages to relieve muscle pain. Up your stretching game with the Vive Foot Rocker, an affordable tool meant specifically to relieve foot soreness, improve circulation, and reduce fatigue. Simply slide your heel into the guide and get to rocking. It also includes a spike ball for targeted deep-tissue relief, so you'll be back on your feet in no time.

40. This portable metal straw to help you reduce waste Eco-Pals Reusable Collapsible Straw Amazon $7 See On Amazon Ditch wasteful plastic straws once and for all with a reusable collapsible straw from Eco-Pals. This set comes with a stainless steel straw, a straw cleaner, and a convenient case so you can easily toss it in your purse, bag or backpack. Plus, it's so affordable you can easily buy one for each of your bags — and rest assured, it comes in 100% plastic-free packaging.

41. A skincare serum that'll help perk up even the most tired eyes The Ordinary Caffeine Solution Amazon $12 See On Amazon It doesn't seem to matter how much sleep I get, how much water I drink, or how well I take care of my skin: My under-eye area is always puffy when I wake up. I've used The Ordinary's Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG nearly every morning for years, and no skincare product has ever been more effective at reducing my unwanted puffiness and dark shadows. It's like a shot of espresso for your skin, and this serum has a much higher concentration of caffeine than other similar products. A small drop goes a long way, so this small bottle will last you months.

42. The light therapy lamp that shines like the sun Miroco Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $36 See On Amazon I live in the Pacific Northwest, where there's a lack of vitamin D. If you're experiencing a lack of sunlight, this light therapy lamp is here to help. It mimics the full spectrum of light found in daylight, and using it for 20 to 30 minutes every day can help improve your sleep and energy levels. (Of course, you should always consult your doctor before beginning any at-home medical treatments.)