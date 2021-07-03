43 practical things that are so genius you'll wish you bought them sooner

I'll be the first one to admit it: I'm a sucker for a good gadget. As soon as I spot practical yet genius devices when I'm online shopping, I know I have to have them. It doesn't matter if it's a kitchen utensil or a closet organizer; if it makes my life easier, I'm sold.

One of my favorite things to do is check online to see which kitchen gadgets are trending on Amazon. There are so many things that I've never thought of, but I'm so glad I purchased. Take this wildly popular electric can opener, for example. It doesn't seem like it's that big of a deal, but over 35,000 reviewers insist it's life-changing. And you know what? It is. Now I can open a can with a touch of a button, there are no sharp edges, and I don't even have to get my hands dirty. Genius.

If kitchen gadgets aren't your thing, trust me, there are still plenty of brilliant things out there to choose from. I can't tell you how many times I could have used this anti-fog spray when I was driving in the rain or trying to see through blurry glasses. And before I combed through the internet, I never even knew it existed.

Ready to find your next brilliant device that'll change your life? Take a scroll through these curated products to find a few innovative things you won't want to live without.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These whitening strips that give you a mega-watt smile Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Amazon $47 See On Amazon Over 35,000 reviewers swear by these whitening strips for a professional-level glow at a fraction of the price. They come in a pack of 44 strips — 22 for your bottom teeth and 22 for your top teeth. Each strip is already pre-loaded with Crest's signature whitening formula. All you have to do is stretch to apply the strip directly to your teeth, then wait for 30 minutes. You get a mega-watt smile with only one treatment, and this kit comes with enough treatments to last you well over a year.

2. This mini air fryer that's perfect for one Elite Gourmet Personal Hot Air Fryer Amazon $48 See On Amazon Whether you're making a meal for you or a quick snack for your kids, this mini air fryer is a major space saver. It's extremely compact and easy to tuck into any cabinet, and it features a one-quart container that's the perfect size for a few chicken tenders or a handful of fries. This genius device also features a temperature gauge and timer to make cooking as easy as possible.

3. This sleek coffee maker that makes the perfect cup Elite Gourmet Matic Personal Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you only need one cup in the morning, this single-brew coffeemaker is a must-have. It has just enough space to hold a standard-sized or travel mug instead of a pot, and the rest of this mini machine works just like a traditional drip coffeemaker. Just pour in your water, grounds or a pod, and press the button to brew a rich, delicious cup of coffee just for you.

4. This UV sanitizer that cleans your phone HoMedics UV Clean Phone Sanitizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Our phones are full of germs, but this handy UV sanitizer can blast away just about all of them. All you have to do is place your phone into the container, zip it shut, and press the button. The powerful UV rays eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria, leaving your phone virtually germ-free. Plus, this sanitizer is so small and convenient that you can take it with you on the go.

5. This cordless flosser that removes tartar with water Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $36 See On Amazon Recommended by the American Dental Association, this Waterpik flosser is proven to be 50% more effective than traditional floss. Instead of string, this electric flosser uses high-powered water pressure to literally blast away plaque and tartar. You can also choose from multiple pressure settings, and it operates on AAA batteries so you don't have to worry about having an outlet close by to charge it.

6. This activity tracker that's ridiculously affordable MorePro 2021 Activity Fitness Tracker Amazon $29 See On Amazon For about 30 bucks, you can grab this super cheap activity tracker. This tracker features an HD color screen and built-in heart rate monitor to track your progress as you work out. It also features six different exercise modes to track your caloric output during your workouts, as well as a pedometer to monitor your steps. You can even sync it up to any smartphone to receive texts, notifications, calendar alerts, and more.

7. This portable charger that you can fit in your pocket Anker Portable Charger Amazon $25 See On Amazon One reviewer writes that this portable charger has "enough capacity to charge my phone multiple times over multiple days, and withstands plenty of me dropping." It provides multiple full charges to tablets, smartphones, and wireless earbuds before it needs to be recharged itself. Plus, at only 6-inches long and weighing less than a pound, you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

8. This electric can opener with 27,000 glowing reviews Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Can Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon This electric can opener has over 27,000 rave reviews, and it's super affordable, too. Here's how it works: just snap your can of choice to the magnet at the top to hold it firmly in place. Then, tap the lever to start the blade. It cuts effortlessly through the can and leaves behind smooth edges so you don't accidentally cut yourself. Plus, reviewers mention that it's easy to clean and handles any size can.

9. This handy tool that keeps your hands germ-free Sweetums Signatures Handy Non-Touch Door Opener (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can keep your hands and fingers completely germ-free with these handy no-touch tools. They come in a pack of four, and they feature a variety of latches, hooks, and edges that can help you open doors, press buttons, and even tap your phone screen without ever making contact. Your hands stay clean, helping to stave off colds and other illnesses.

10. This storage case that organizes all your batteries Ontel Battery Daddy Battery Organizer and Storage Case with Tester Amazon $20 See On Amazon You'll never go digging through your junk drawer again with this battery storage case. It has space for 180 batteries, including slots of batteries ranging from AAAs to cell batteries. There's even space to hold bulky D batteries and small watch batteries. On top of that, this case features durable, clear doors so you can easily see in, and it's slim enough to slip into a drawer to store it.

11. This socket tool that can replace just about everything in your toolbox SOOFUN Universal Socket Tool Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fixing things just got a whole lot easier with this genius socket tool. Attach it to any power drill or ratchet wrench that you already have, and instead of trying to find the best socket for your current project, this universal tool can fit around and grip most nuts. That's right, and even ones that are broken, stripped, or have an odd shape, so ditch the rest of your bulky socket set for good.

12. This unique pillow that helps your neck and shoulders relax RESTCLOUD Neck and Shoulder Relaxer Amazon $20 See On Amazon One reviewer insists that using this neck and shoulder relaxer "really does its part in relieving a stiff neck." It features an ergonomic shape that helps to gently cradle your neck while holding it straight, which gives your neck and shoulder muscles a chance to relax. The firm memory foam provides the perfect amount of support to help lengthen your cervical spine, all while you rest, so you can wake up refreshed instead of struggling with pain.

13. These cut-resistant gloves that save your fingers from nicks Dowellife Cut Resistant Gloves Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you tend to be prone to accidents in the kitchen, these cut-resistant gloves are a game-changer. They're made from ultra-durable material that you literally can't cut through, so you can wear them while you're chopping your meats and vegetables and keep your fingers nick-free. They're also machine-washable and easy to keep clean. The gloves come in a variety of sizes so you can find your perfect fit.

14. This wireless station that charges all your Apple devices QI-EU 4 in 1 Fast Wireless Charging Station Amazon $24 See On Amazon This wireless charging station is a must-have if you own a lot of Apple products. It features a slot to charge your iPhone as well as a small handle to hang your Apple Watch while it charges up. There's even a space for your AirPods to charge while they're in their case, as well as your Apple Pencil. And the best part is you just have to snap them into place without messing with a bunch of cords.

15. This inverted umbrella that's extra durable ABCCANOPY Inverted Umbrella Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only is this inverted umbrella ultra durable, but it's easy to hold, too. It features a C-shaped handle that you can hold onto like a traditional umbrella handle, or you can hook it around your forearm so you can walk in the rain hands-free. The brilliant inverted design also allows for this umbrella to be closed without getting you wet in the process, and it's much less likely to get swept up in high winds.

16. This WiFi extender that boosts your coverage TP-Link WiFi Extender Amazon $17 See On Amazon It couldn't be easier to maximize your internet coverage with this convenient WiFi extender. All you have to do is plug it into any outlet in your home, and then sync it up with your current router. This device extends your range by about 800 square feet, preventing any dead zones in your home while also boosting your signal so your devices don't lag.

17. This stick vacuum with tons of fans Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $30 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers insist that this stick vacuum is one of the best on the market. For one, it's extremely lightweight and easy to maneuver, so you can easily get into every nook and cranny in your home. And while the upright function is great for large areas, you can remove the hand-vac from the center to suck up dirt and debris on the go. You can even attach the powerful swivel head to the hand vac and tackle steps and small rugs.

18. These mini bag sealers that keep your snacks fresh mempedont Mini Bag Sealer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Once you grab a pack of these mini bag sealers, you'll never go back to chip clips. You get two in a pack, and each one features a tool on each end. On one side, there's a blade to cut the top off your chip and popcorn bags evenly, and on the other is a heated sealer. Just apply the heated end to your bags to create a new seal until you're ready to break open the bag again.

19. This spray that prevents glasses & windows from fogging Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray for Non - Anti Reflective Lenses Amazon $9 See On Amazon Just a few spritzes of this anti-fog spray can make your whole day clearer, literally. It's made with a specialized formula that applies a protective coating to your glasses, goggles, windows, and more. Once it dries, you can safely wear your glasses without any blur, and you can feel confident driving in the rain without your car windows fogging up.

20. This convenient steamer that you can use on anything OGHom Steamer for Clothes Amazon $22 See On Amazon Curtains, clothes, dish towels — this handheld steamer has them all covered. It holds enough water for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming before it needs a refill. It also heats up within two minutes, so you can easily steam an outfit when you're short on time. Plus, it's compact enough to tuck away in your luggage.

21. This soap dispenser that minimizes shower clutter Better Living 3-Chamber Soap and Shower Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Say goodbye to all those soap and conditioner bottles with this compact soap dispenser. It features three slots you can fill with your favorite body wash, shampoo, and conditioner. You can also get to your soaps with just the tap of a button, and the best part is this handy dispenser is easy to install and simple to remove whenever you want.

22. These food storage bags that you can reuse Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These food storage bags come in a pack of 10, and you can reuse them over and over again. You get two gallon-size bags, four sandwich bags, and four snack bags in one set. Each bag is made from BPA-free, food-grade plastic that won't deteriorate over time. You can even toss them into your dishwasher between uses for an easy clean-up.

23. This outlet cover that doubles as a night light SnapPower GuideLight 2 for Outlets Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only is this outlet cover easy to install, but it makes walking around your home at night a lot safer. The bottom of the cover features a soft, warm light that doubles as a night light. This light is activated by a motion sensor so it's only on when its needed. And on top of that, it's ridiculously easy to install; just snap it in and you're good to go.

24. This pedicure tool that removes calluses PRITECH Electric Feet Callus Removers Amazon $23 See On Amazon With this callus-remover, you can get a professional-quality pedicure at home for a fraction of the price. This tool comes with different filing attachments ranging from a light texture to a heavier, grittier texture for calluses that have built up over time. Just choose which head is best for you, turn on the tool, and let this filer go to work. When you're finished, you can wash the head and recharge the device before your next DIY pedicure.

25. This strainer that snaps to your pot AIFUSI Snap Strainer (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Reviewers love that this snap-on strainer works well and saves space in your cabinets. It fits onto most standard pots and pans, and features a "shield" that prevents your rice, veggies, and pasta from slipping out and falling into the sink. When you're finished draining, you can easily snap off the strainer and store it in a drawer. Plus, you get two in a pack so you can use them both when you're meal prepping.

26. This shampoo brush that massages your scalp HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Reviewers mention that this scalp massaging brush feels so good, they don't want to leave the shower. The bristles are made of soft, supple silicone that gently massages your scalp and allows your shampoo to sink in all the way to the roots. It also features an easy-grip handle that allows you to target your scalp at all angles for a truly relaxing experience.

27. This travel trash can that keeps your car tidy HOTOR Car Trash Can Amazon $13 See On Amazon This portable trash can is a great solution to all those receipts and wrappers that tend to pile up in your car. It attaches to your vehicle's headrest so it stays upright while you're driving, and it has a small opening so your trash can't slip out during a tight turn. It even has mesh pockets on the side to keep your snacks and smaller items organized.

28. This magnetic charger that clips to your car's vents iOttie iTap Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount Amazon $46 See On Amazon One reviewer writes that this magnetic charger "mounts easily to the vent, the magnets hold the phone well and the charging works great." All you have to do is clip it to your car's vents and plug in the micro USB adaptor. Your phone sticks to the magnet to keep it in place while it's charging at the same time.

29. These headrest hooks that keep your bags from spilling out Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon To use these headrest hooks, all you have to do is snap them onto the poles of your car's front headrests, hang up your bags, and you're good to go. They come in a set of four, so you can have a two hooks on each seat, and each one can hold up to 30 pounds. They're perfect for grocery bags, beach bags, backpacks, purses, and more.

30. This multi-device charger that you can use in your car FOVAL Car Power Inverter Amazon $26 See On Amazon This portable charger is invaluable for long road trips and slow commutes. It plugs into your vehicle's lighter socket to access a power source, which it then streams into this charger. There are two standard outlets and four USB slots so you can charge up to six devices at a time while you're driving, and it won't overheat or short-circuit.

31. This cleaning goo that picks up dust & debris TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $8 See On Amazon This cleaning goo is one of the most genius dusting devices on the market. It's made from a special material that feels like a blend of Silly Putty and slime, and it's sticky enough to pick up every last speck of dust and dirt in each nook and cranny. It's also soft and flexible enough to fit into your car's vents, cupholders, in between keyboard keys, and you can use it over and over again.

32. This white noise machine featuring 20 soothing sounds Magicteam Sound Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can choose a different soothing sound every night with this popular white noise machine. It comes preloaded with 20 non-looping sounds, including birdsong, ocean waves, brown noise, rain, and more. You can also set this machine to play sounds for a set amount of time before shutting off, and it features 32 volume levels to choose from. On top of that, it also functions as a timer and alarm clock, making it the perfect device to take with you while you travel.

33. These brush attachments that make cleaning a breeze Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Scrubbing your tub and tile just got a whole lot easier with these brush attachments. Here's how they work: you choose which attachment you need to get the job done, then snap it onto your power drill. All you have to do is let your drill do the work. This set comes with a flat brush for wider surfaces, a detail brush, and a curved brush that's great for showers and tubs.

34. This storage cabinet that's super slim AOJEZOR Small Bathroom Storage Corner Cabinet Amazon $22 See On Amazon At only 7 inches wide, this slim storage cabinet can fit in the tightest spaces. It features two shelves to store your soaps, shampoos, tissues, and towels, and a smaller shelf that holds your toilet paper. This cabinet also features a door so you can conceal the contents, and there's even a little spot on top for a picture frame or plant to liven up your bathroom decor.

35. This outlet cover that makes your cords look neater Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover Amazon $24 See On Amazon With just one small change, this sleek outlet cover can change the whole look of your room. It snaps into your standard outlets and completely covers the plugs to offer a smooth, minimalist look. At the bottom, a single cord attaches to a power strip that you can tuck behind a piece of furniture, keeping your cords virtually invisible. Plus, the power strip features an extra outlet so you can plug in one more appliance or device.

36. This laptop & phone stand that's completely adjustable LIFELONG Adjustable Laptop Stand Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reviewers love how adjustable this ergonomic laptop stand is. It features durable support that can support your computer at eight different angles, so you can find the best possible view. It also features a swivel base that allows you to spin your laptop a full 360 degrees to share your screen with others. And the phone stand on the side helps to keep all your most important devices close at hand.

37. This immersion blender that can whip up smoothies in a snap ALLKEYS 4-in-1 Stainless Steel Stick Blender Amazon $24 See On Amazon There's no reason to pull out your huge, heavy blender when you can reach for this compact immersion blender. It features an ergonomic handle and three stainless steel attachments, including a tool to make silky soups and smoothies, a whisk for beating eggs, and a milk frother for your morning lattes. You can also remove the attachments and toss them in the dishwasher when you're finished cooking.

38. These measuring spoons that make meal prep easy Pampered Chef Adjustable Measuring Spoons (Set of 2) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Instead of dirtying up a ton of different cups and spoons, these adjustable measuring spoons are the only tools you'll need to make a meal. One spoon measures out tablespoons and the other measures teaspoons, and each has a small slider that you can move up or down, depending on how much of an ingredient you want to add to your dish. On top of that, these spoons are made from durable, food-grade plastic that will hold up to wear and tear over time.

39. These LED lights that have their own motion sensor Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon These LED lights offer the perfect amount of warm white light when you're navigating a dark room or hallway. The 5-foot strip can fit beneath most beds, desks, or cabinets, and you can even stick them directly to your furniture to help keep them in place. These lights turn on when they sense motion, and automatically turn off when you leave the room, so you never have to worry about leaving a light on.

40. This flexible tripod that works on any surface UBeesize Phone Tripod Amazon $16 See On Amazon When there isn't a flat surface to be found, you need this flexible tripod to help you take the perfect photo. The legs feature a bendable wire in the center so you can literally wrap them around poles, hang them from tree branches, and adjust them to sit on top of precarious surfaces. This tripod also features an adjustable mount that can fit any smartphone, and it comes with a remote so you can take your selfies from a distance.

41. This RFID-blocking wallet that travelers swear by Travelambo Leather Slim RFID Blocking Wallet Amazon $10 See On Amazon One reviewer writes "this is the perfect travel wallet due to its slim size and easy use." Thousands of reviewers agree that this slim, minimalist wallet is a must-have for traveling. Not only is it easy to carry, but the fabric features RFID-blocking technology to prevent your credit card information from being scanned and stolen. And with room for multiple IDs and credit cards, it's the only wallet you'll need to take with you on vacation.

42. This electric shaver that has a pop-up trimmer ELEHOT Electric Razor Amazon $30 See On Amazon This electric shaver does it all, including trimming your hair and beard with a special "surprise" tool. All you have to do is press a button to reveal the pop-up trimmer on the side, which is the perfect size to trim your beard, mustache, and the hair around your ears and neckline. The shaver itself also features three flexible heads that glide over your skin with ease, and the LCD display lets you know when it's time for a charge.