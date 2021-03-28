44 home products that are surprisingly cheap for how good they are

Just like picking out a good wine, making your home feel nicer can be intimidating — probably because it's a common misconception that good taste has to cost a lot. Well, with a little research and an open mind, you can find great wine at a low price — and the same goes for home products. But don't worry about having to figure it all out on your own, because I've created a cheat sheet of top-quality home products that are real bargains.

As an example, you can totally transform your bed into an oasis of sleep-inducing luxury with items like this this quilted mattress pad that'll make you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud and these super soft sheets that are a consistent Amazon favorite. Top it all off with a fluffy duvet insert that's the perfect all-weather weight for year-round sleeping, and voilà — your bedroom is now practically a five-star hotel, all for less than $200.

You can also go forth and revitalize every room in your house. Pick up this two-stage knife sharpener to keep your blades in pristine condition or this filtering shower head that can make even the most listless water pressure feel like heaven. Spend your budget improving one room, or spread the wealth around your whole house — no matter the case, you'll be surprised by how far your money goes with these budget home buys.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This easy way to keep your produce from going bad Bluapple Produce Freshness Savers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get more life from your fresh fruits and veggies when you add these apple-shaped produce extenders to your fridge. Yes, the blue apples look a little strange, but these little inventions absorb the ethylene gas emitted by maturing produce, so you can actually get around to eating that spinach before it goes bad.

2. A brush set that cleans your water bottles & reusable straws Holikme Bottle Brush Cleaning Set (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon For water bottles of all shapes and sizes as well as your reusable stainless steel straws, this cleaning brush set has you covered. The BPA-free brushes equip you to clean any curvy or hard-to-reach corner (so they're also great for wine glasses), and the sturdy handles fit perfectly in your hand.

3. The door draft stopper that cuts down on your energy bill Suptikes Under-Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See on Amazon Add this draft stopper to the bottom of your front or back door and get ready to see an improvement in your energy costs. It's designed to keep cold air out in the winter and hot air out in the summer, which will lessen the load on your HVAC system. It features extra-strong adhesive, installs easily and stays put, and you can choose from black, gray, and white color options.

4. This steamer that removes wrinkles from your clothes fast OGHom Garment Steamer Amazon $19 See On Amazon While it's portable and light, this steamer is no featherweight when it comes to a performance standpoint. It heats up in less than two minutes and can deliver up to 15 minutes of continuous steam, so you can work out the wrinkles on multiple pieces of clothing. It's suitable for most materials and so much better than using an iron.

5. A bamboo bath mat that'll look great in your bathroom Mind Reader Luxury Roll-Up Bath Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Crafted from sustainably harvested bamboo, this bath mat is a great way to add texture and minimalist design to your bathroom. Suitable for use both inside the shower or on the bathroom floor, it's naturally mold- and mildew-resistant and features a nonslip backing, so it stays in place while in use. Plus, you can roll it up for storage.

6. These net dish scrubbers that outlast sponges Top Clean Dish Cloths (3-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Give those smelly kitchen sponges the heave-ho in favor of these net dish scrubbers that last up to seven times longer. The netted design dries faster to prevent mildew growth, so they'll keep smelling fresh, and they powerfully scrub without scratching delicate surfaces. You can even throw them in the dishwasher to sanitize.

7. The cooling pillow that lets you sleep in comfort Qutool Cooling Bed Pillow Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you're a hot sleeper, this cooling pillow is a life-changer. It's filled with shredded gel memory foam and covered in temperature-regulating bamboo fabric, so you can always feel like you have the cool side of the pillow. Plus, you can unzip it and remove as much memory foam as you like to get the most comfortable sleeping height. One reviewer wrote, "For someone that sleeps hot, I love it."

8. This fabric shaver that keeps clothes looking new Pritech Rechargeable Fabric Shaver Amazon $18 See On Amazon Suitable for use on all kinds of materials — even delicates like wool — this fabric shaver eliminate fabric pills and fuzz safely and without pulling, thanks to the stainless steel blades and honeycomb mesh shield. Plus, this device is great for your upholstered furniture, too, which means you can delay having to invest in a new sofa.

9. The silk pillowcase that adds instant luxury to your bed ALASKA BEAR Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon Available in more than two dozen colors and styles, this silk pillowcase doesn't just feel luxurious — it's also a great way to keep cool while sleeping. The fabric is woven from high-quality mulberry silk, which is naturally temperature-regulating. Plus, the smooth texture means you won't wake up with pillow creases on your face. Available sizes: toddler, standard, queen, king

Available colors and styles: 33

10. A knee pillow that aligns your hips and spine ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from high-density memory foam, this pillow is designed to fit between your knees, which can help align your hips and spine while sleeping on your side. The result? Fewer cricks when you wake up. It has a soft, breathable cover that's removable for machine-washing.

11. These stretchy lids that make food storage a breeze Longzon Silicone Stretch Lids (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from stretchy silicone, these lids turn kitchen storage into a no-brainer. The set includes six round lids that are ideal for everything from bowls to plates to cut melons, as well as six rectangular lids that are perfect stand-ins for the lids you just can't find for all the containers in your cabinet.

12. These stick-on lights that illuminate dark corners & closets CSHID-US LED Stick-On Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Get some light where you need it, without having to call an electrician, with these lights. Perfect for illuminating closets, bookshelves, and underneath cabinets, they attach easily with the built-in magnet or self-adhesive strip, and they have four modes, including a motion-sensor setting that turns the lights on when they detect activity.

13. The under-bed lights so you can find your way to the bathroom at midnight Vansky Motion-Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you're tired of stumbling over furniture when you're trying to get from your bed to the bathroom in the dark, you need these under-bed lights with motion-sensor capabilities. The LED bulbs give off a warm glow, and you can customize the motion-sensor settings so that the lights turn off anywhere between 30 seconds and 10 minutes.

14. A pair of silicone mats that will revolutionize your baking Amazon Basics Nonstick Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you do anything at all in the kitchen, you're going to want these silicone baking mats. Nothing sticks to them after baking (cookies will practically spring off the pan), and you never need to use oils or parchment. Plus, they wash easily in the sink or dishwasher without any difficult scrubbing.

15. The pet stain remover that also eliminates odors Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have a dog or cat, you know that even the most well-trained animal companions will occasionally have accidents on carpet or furniture. But thanks to the enzymatic bacteria in its formula, this pet stain remover spray is an absolute champ at cleaning accidents, and it also completely neutralizes the associated odors. It's safe to use on most surfaces.

16. This pet hair squeegee for carpets & hard surfaces FURemover Pet Hair Removal Tool with Squeegee Amazon $13 See On Amazon A permanent layer of fur on the floor is just a reality for most pet lovers. Get your floors back with this pet hair cleaner that attracts and traps fur from carpet and hard surfaces. One side of the head has rubber nubs to help remove hair from carpets, while the other side is a squeegee that's great for cleaning up wet messes.

17. This detailer that removes pet hair from the tightest corners Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you've ever taken a big fluffy dog to the vet in your car and then had the car cleaned, you will know that there will still be hairs stuck in the corners and on the roof. This pet hair detailer gadget is the cure for those strays since it gets into the tight corners where the vacuum just can't reach. Use it in on furniture and pet beds too.

18. A knife that spreads cold butter HAHAYOO Butter Spreader Knife Amazon $5 See On Amazon With one serrated edge for slicing bread and another with small slotted holes for curling cold, hard butter, this knife will streamline your morning toast routine. It's made from durable stainless steel, and it cleans up easily in the dishwasher.

19. This chiller that cools down hot drinks in 60 seconds HyperChiller by Maxi-Matic Amazon $25 See On Amazon Enjoy a cold coffee made from a just-brewed cup o' joe in under a minute with this drink chiller. Just keep it in the freezer, then pour your beverage in and swirl for 60 seconds. It's also great for chilling white wine, juices, sodas, and tea. It cleans up easily, too, since every part of it can go in the dishwasher.

20. The microwave popcorn popper with a tray for melting butter Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon $11 See On Amazon Make microwave popcorn — sans bag — with this popcorn popper that uses old-fashioned kernels. Available in three sizes (including one that's perfect for snacking), the BPA-free popper features a lid with a built-in butter melter. It's dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, too.

21. A 2-stage knife sharpener to fine-tune your blades KitchenIQ Edge Grip Knife Sharpener Amazon $6 See On Amazon One of the most impactful ways that you can maintain your kitchen equipment is by sharpening your knives — and it only takes a couple minutes. With this two-stage knife sharpener, you can restore dull, damaged knives, and then finish off the blades by polishing them to fine edges.

22. This device that relieves neck pain without a visit to the chiropractor Zabrina Cervical Neck Pillow Amazon $14 See On Amazon It's not unusual to have neck pain after being hunched over a laptop all day, but this cervical pillow is a great way to relieve tension. It suspends your neck and cradles your head to gently stretch muscles and improve alignment. All it takes is about 15 minutes of resting on the floor.

23. A cast iron griddle that makes more flavorful food Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle Amazon $18 See On Amazon A cast iron pan will make your food more flavorful while also distributing heat more evenly than other cookware — and it's a must-have for any kitchen. This one from cult-favorite brand Lodge is pre-seasoned, so it'll turn out fantastic results on the first fry or sauté. Use it for Sunday morning pancakes, weeknight dinners, or even cooking the day's catch over your campfire.

24. A wall charger with plenty of outlets for all your devices POWRUI USB Wall Charger Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get all of your electronics powered up in an orderly manner with this wall charger that has six standard outlets, plus two USB ports for all your devices and appliances. It features surge protection for your sensitive electronics and even has a built-in night light with a dusk-to-dawn sensor to light your path. Even better, the angled design means you can plug in from any direction.

25. This wallet-friendly duvet insert that reviewers adore Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $27 See On Amazon Most of the time, duvet inserts cost an arm and a leg, but this duvet insert is not only affordable, but well loved too — just ask the 46,000 Amazon reviewers who have given it a five-star rating. The all-season, machine-washable comforter is like "sleeping on a cloud," and its box-stitching keeps the fluffy filling in place. Use the corner loops to attach a duvet cover, or just sleep under the comforter on its own. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king

Available colors: 7

26. The convertible stick vacuum that weighs under 3 pounds Bissell Featherweight Bagless Stick Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon Another budget-conscious but highly rated find, this Bissell stick vacuum is "small and powerful," and since it weighs under 3 pounds, it's a breeze to pull out of the closet for quick cleanups, or to carry up and down stairs. In addition to performing as a stick vacuum, it also converts to a handheld vac with a crevice tool and a special attachment for stairs.

27. This trash can that hangs on your kitchen cupboard for food scraps Subekyu Small Hanging Kitchen Trash Can Amazon $16 See On Amazon This ingenious trash can hangs over the top of a kitchen cabinet or drawer where it collect scraps while you're prepping meals, so all you have to do is brush any crumbs or shavings right off the counter. Available in two sizes, it collapses down for compact storage.

28. A magnetic shelf that attaches to your refrigerator for extra storage Yigation Magnetic Shelf For Refrigerator Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add some instant storage to your kitchen with this magnetic shelf that conveniently attaches to the side of your refrigerator. Ideal for sauces and condiments, it also has six hooks for storing kitchen utensils, oven mitts, and dish towels. It's sturdy too — it can hold up to 10 pounds.

29. This bath tray that holds your soap, sponge & a drink Mind Reader Bathroom Shower Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Suspend this tray over your tub the next time you take a soak, and you'll have everything you need within reach. Made from bamboo, it fits bathtubs of most sizes and has space for body wash, a book, and even a glass of whiskey or wine.

30. This shower head that softens hard water Nosame Filtration Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon Soften hard water (which can be hard on skin and hair) with this shower head that has a built-in filter. Also genius: The micro-nozzles improve the feeling of water pressure without actually using more water, making this an eco-friendly buy. It installs easily and has three settings: rainfall, jet, and massage.

31. These pillow covers that can change the look of a room Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Covers with Pom Poms (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Transform your living room or bedroom with these throw pillow covers that come in a eight sizes and a range of 23 colors, like khaki, dark gray, and burgundy. Made from velvet, they have a hidden zipper closure and are even machine-washable for easy upkeep. Don't have throw pillows to put them on? Pick up a pair of inserts.

32. This electric kettle for boiling water without firing up the stove Dezin Electric Kettle Amazon $22 See On Amazon Crafted from stainless steel, this electric kettle features one-touch operation and boils water fast, and you won't even have to fire up the stove. It's perfect for boiling water for pour-over coffee or a cup of afternoon tea. Plus, it has an auto-off function, so there's no worrying about whether you've left the kettle on.

33. The vacuum pump that keeps your wine fresh Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump Amazon $12 See On Amazon Make the most of your leftover wine with this vacuum pump that removes air from the bottle to prevent oxidation. The pump also comes with two bottle stoppers that work to seal out air, so you can revisit the bottle on your own timeline. It's simple to use, too: Just insert and pump until you hear a 'click.'

34. A mattress pad that's fluffy as a cloud MATBEBY Quilted Mattress Pad Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add some cozy comfort to your bed with this highly rated mattress pad. The hypoallergenic pad is filled with fluffy microfiber and quilted to keep everything in place. The deep pockets will fit even tall mattresses, and it's machine-washable for easy care. One reviewer wrote, "I love it! No more back pain! A much more affordable fix than buying a whole new mattress!"

35. This rolling laptop table that lets you work from the couch Seville Classics Adjustable Laptop Table Amazon $34 See On Amazon Shake up your WFH setup with this this rolling laptop desk. The gliding wheels make it easy to place anywhere, and since it's height-adjustable from 20.5 to 33 inches, you can sit on the sofa, a chair, or even a high-top stool. For ultimate comfort, the base is C-shaped, so there's room for your feet.

36. These smart plugs that give you voice control over your appliances Kasa Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Control your lights and other appliance via an app on your phone or your Alexa or Google Assistant with these smart plugs. They allow you to set schedules, design scenes, and group appliances together. The app also gives you the opportunity to monitor energy usage in order to save money.

37. These magnetic key hooks that install on any light switch Savvy Home Magnetic Key Racks (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon They may look like normal screws, but these magnets are actually heavy-duty enough to serve as racks for your keys. The replace any standard screws on your light switch plate, which means you don't have to buy — or install — an extra key rack.

38. This clog buster that clears blocked drains without a plumber Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver Amazon $12 See On Amazon The next time you have a blocked toilet or drain, use this clog buster instead of calling a plumber. Within minutes, it liquifies problematic materials like hair, grease, and soap. Suitable for all types of plumbing, including septic systems, it's pipe-friendly and comes with pre-measured doses.

39. These cloths that remove marks on wooden furniture Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you have wooden furniture with water rings, marks, or surface scratches, these cloths can help remedy the appearance. Just wipe the area with the treated cloth and watch as it restores damaged furniture with a few swipes — so much cheaper than investing in a new coffee table.

40. These curtain lights that add twinkle to your window Twinkle Star Curtain String Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon These curtain string lights can make just about any room or outdoor space festive and fun. At 9 by 6.6 feet, these lights feature 300 energy-saving LEDs and have eight modes, including twinkle, chasing, fade, and steady-on. Choose from two options: warm white and multicolor.

41. The solar path lights that upgrade your yard Aogist Solar Ground Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get the look of a decked-out yard or garden on a shoestring budget with these solar path lights. The waterproof lights illuminate your sidewalk or the perimeter of your deck and flower beds, and they provide up to 10 hours of light on a full charge. They're a cinch to install (just stick them in the ground) and won't add a penny to your energy bill.

42. The peel-and-stick tiles that can transform your bathroom FloorPops Comet Peel & Stick Tiles Amazon $16 See On Amazon Crafted from durable vinyl these peel-and-stick tiles look just like expensive Moroccan tile. Backed with ultra-strong adhesive, you can retile the floor in your bathroom or mudroom in minutes. They're easy to trim, you don't need grout, and they give you a water-resistant floor that's easy to clean.

43. An over-the-sink strainer and meal prep board Dexas Over-the-Sink-Strainer Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon Frequent cooks will love this over-the-sink strainer and meal prep board. The built-in strainer lets you wash produce and drain pasta, while the board itself can be used for chopping and slicing. The nonslip rubber feet grip the edges of your sink, so it won't budge while you're working.