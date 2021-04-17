44 ridiculously clever things you'll instantly get a ton of use out of

With the stress of everyday life, it's important to implement clever products that you'll use a lot — because they'll surely make your day-to-day easier. Thanks to Amazon, you have easy access to hundreds and thousands of things like that. In fact, I've created a list with clever, must-have products ranging from kitchen goods to bedtime necessities. (And, again, I'm sure you'll use them a lot.)

The products here run the gamut. For instance, the easy vegetable chopper and avocado slicer can assist in making food prep a breeze, while the electric wine opener can take the stress out of removing the cork from your favorite bottle of wine. And how about the comforting knee pillow that'll help align your hips and spine as you sleep, or the cooling bamboo blanket that'll allow you to rest comfortably at night? It's all right here.

Whatever your need may be, these clever Amazon products can supply easy solutions to living life better — and you'll use them over and over again.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The refrigerator deodorizers that can last for up to 6 months NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can stop unwanted odor in its tracks with these refrigerator deodorizers. Place them in your fridge or freezer to remove unpleasant smells within hours. They come in a pack of two, each of which can stay effective for up to six months.

2. The cordless jump rope you can use anywhere APLUGTEK Ropeless Jump Rope Amazon $15 See On Amazon Great for indoor and outdoor use, this cordless jump rope allows you to get amazing cardio exercise without the worry of space or the nuisance of tangling or tripping. It's made with high-quality ball bearings for weighted control and features soft memory foam handles for comfortable gripping. The size is compact enough to toss into your bag and take to the office or vacation as needed.

3. A fabric shaver that keeps sweaters & blankets in good shape Pritech Fabric Shaver Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can use this fabric shaver to get your clothes and fabric housewares a total revamp. It features strong cyclonic suction to remove and collect pilings, lint, and fuzzies from any surface using elastic blades to prevent damage. The product's dual safety switches also help protect you in the event of the covering coming loose.

4. This spray bottle that dispenses oils & other condiments Zophen Oil Sprayer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Spritz perfect amounts of olive oil, vinegar, juices, and other sauces with this glass spray bottle. It is BPA-free and safe to use with food items. Use it to spray pots and pans, dress salads, or mist other foods indoors or out on the grill as needed.

5. The nail repair pen that heals & shines Puriderma Fingernail and Toenail Repair Pen Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're hoping to treat discolored and brittle toenails and fingernails, you can try this easy-to-use nail repair pen. It heals while providing natural shine, and it's super easy to use. Simply twist the pen to dispense the formula and apply.

6. The bottle brush set that cleans all of your containers Holikme Bottle Brush Cleaning Set (5-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Use this set of cleaning brushes to scrub bottles, jars, sports bottles, flasks, and more — regardless of their sizes. Each piece comes in varying sizes to fit the openings of any basically container needed. There's even a brush to clean your reusable straw.

7. The cooling towel that'll keep you chilly in hot conditions Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel Amazon $9 See On Amazon Stay cool on hot days or while working with this cooling towel. Great for outdoor activities, this towel features evaporative technology that keeps it cold for extended periods of time. To use, simply soak it in cold water, wring it out, and place it on your head, neck, or any other area that needs instant cooling.

8. These comforter clips help secure your duvet cover Comforter Clips Blanket Fasteners (4-Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These duvet clips are sure to become your new best friend after just one night. The snap-on clips help prevent your comforter from moving around inside your duvet cover for a comfortable rest that doesn't take much tidying in the morning. They attach to the inside of your cover for simple and undetectable use.

9. A vegetable chopper that simplifies food prep Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Meal prep will be a total breeze with this easy-to-use vegetable chopper. It comes with different blades that julienne, chop, and slice vegetables as desired — and it features a lid as well as a collection tray that reduces mess and cleanup time. Made of BPA-free plastic and rust-resistant stainless steel, it's also durable.

10. The produce saver that keeps fruits & veggies fresh Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep fruits and vegetables fresher for a longer period with this produce saver. Designed in the shape of an apple, this set of two reusable savers features a packet that absorbs ethylene gas to preserve your produce. Simply place them into the drawer where you keep produce and watch them go to work.

11. The toe separators that help increase flexibility & ease soreness YOGABODY Naturals Toe Spreaders Amazon $17 See On Amazon These toe separators can help relieve achy feet from hammertoe, bunions, and more. They give toes an awesome stretch and are great for use after a long day in shoes or high heels. Offered in a set of two — small and large — they work by lengthening shortened connective tissues in the feet to extend the range of motion.

12. An electric wine opener that removes corks in seconds Tulib Electric Wine Opener Amazon $17 See On Amazon Pop the cork off your favorite wine with this electric opener. It effortlessly removes the cork in seconds and comes equipped with a foil cutter for easy access. The built-in rechargeable battery offers the capability of opening 80 bottles with a single charge.

13. The scrub brush kit that deep cleans any surface RevoClean Scrub Brush (4-Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Deep clean any surface with this four-in-one cleaning kit. It attaches to any power drill and comes with a nylon round brush, a ball brush, a two-sided scrubber, and a two-sided soft sponge. Great for sinks, bathtubs, carpets, stoves, grills, and more, it offers high-powered cleaning similar to a professional job.

14. A set of refrigerator liners that help protect your shelving seaped Refrigerator Liners (5-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Place these mats in your refrigerator to keep shelves clean while preserving the integrity of your food. Made of EVA-safe materials, the set comes in five-colored mats that can be cut to fit your desired space. Each piece is easy to clean and dry in between uses.

15. This watermark remover that keeps furniture looking brand new Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth Amazon $5 See On Amazon Get rid of pesky furniture rings with this watermark remover cloth. It quickly restores wood to its original finish and can also reduce the visibility of scratches and stains. The cloth is completely reusable, making it a must-have for any home.

16. A stainless steel infuser that brews loose leaf tea OXO BREW Tea Infuser Basket Amazon $13 See On Amazon Brew a cup of your favorite loose leaf tea using this infuser basket. It features fine stainless steel construction and a large basket size to offer full-flavored results. The lid retains heat while also serving as a drip tray and the silicone trim stays cool for safe handling.

17. These covers that dim bright lights on electronics & appliances LightDims Dimming Stickers Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you're going to bed or taking a nap, you can use these covers to dim annoying lights on electronics and appliances. Offered in a pack of over 100 adhesives, they work to reduce approximately 50% to 80% of brightness. Simply peel and stick them wherever you need to.

18. The door opener tool that fits onto your keyring None Branded Door Opener Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made with durable metal, this door opener tool helps you open public doors without having to touch the handles. The small tool fits onto your keychain for easy access and can be used to perform other functions, such as touching elevator buttons and pressing ATM keys.

19. This heat-resistant mixer that mashes & mixes food with ease Farberware Heat Resistant Meat Stirrer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made of heat-resistant materials that can withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this manual mixer features a five-blade design that mixes and mashes hot foods and more. The angled blades assist in scraping the sides of bowls while mixing, and it fits into the dishwasher for simple clean up when finished.

20. A set of self-adhesive hooks that won't damage walls Luckyiren Razor Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Make use of space without damaging your walls with the help of these self-adhesive hooks. Use them to hang coats, towels, purses, keys, and more. They're made of premium stainless steel that's waterproof and resistant to rust, and one pack comes with two of them.

21. An avocado slicer that slices & pits OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pit and slice avocados in an instant with this avocado slicer. It quickly and easily lifts the contents from its skin and removes the pit. The nonslip grip makes it simple to operate, and it's also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

22. These bag cinchers that keep food fresher longer OXO Good Grips Bag Cinch (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Keep food fresher longer with these bag cinchers. They work to seal off bread, snacks, frozen foods, and more. They're offered in a set of three bright colors, and each clip features plastic teeth to close the bag securely. They're also nonslip and can be stored easily in between uses.

23. An exfoliating scrubber that reaches your entire back Suntee Exfoliating Back Scrubber Amazon $12 See On Amazon Exfoliate and scrub hard-to-reach places with this long scrubber and sponge set. The double-sided scrubber features an exfoliating honeycomb textured material on one side and a softer fabric on the other. Use it while in the shower and hang it with the included loop to dry.

24. A coffee & espresso maker that makes up to 3 cups in 1 minute AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get the satisfaction of full-flavored coffee with this coffee press. The full-immersion process eliminates the bitterness while the micro-filter helps prevent grit. Use it to make up to three cups in just one minute. With over 9,000 five-star ratings, it's clear that coffee enthusiasts are enjoying it.

25. The tubs that help reduce unwanted odor & moisture in any room Arm & Hammer Moisture Absorber & Odor Eliminator (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Place these odor-eliminating tubs in any room to reduce unpleasant smells and moisture. They come in a set of two and can be set in a corner or on a shelf; just follow the instructions on the back of the container before setting it down.

26. These eco-friendly wheat bowls that are unbreakable DUOLUV Unbreakable Cereal Bowls (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These bowls are an eco-friendly and beautiful addition to any home. They're made of natural organic wheat straw fiber and are 100% BPA-free, nontoxic, and unbreakable. Each piece in the four-piece pastel set is lightweight as well as microwave- and dishwasher-safe for convenience.

27. An electric callus remover that leaves feet soft & smooth IWEEL Rechargeable Electric Callus Remover Amazon $16 See On Amazon Soften rough spots on your feet with the callus remover. It comes with five roller heads to meet your needs, giving you a spa-like finish after each use. It also offers two speeds and features an LCD battery display so you know when it's time to recharge.

28. The oven rack protectors that help prevent burns Laminas Oven Rack Protectors (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Help protect your skin from burns with these oven rack protectors. They're made of silicone and come long enough to fit the entire rack. Offered in a set of three, you'll be able to cover all of your racks with one pack.

29. A set of silicone scrubbers that clean & exfoliate your skin INNERNEED Soft Silicone Brushes (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These high-quality body scrubbers are great for nearly all skin types. There are two in a set: one for your body and one for your face. Made of silicone, they're easy to use and then clean and dry after. Choose from various color combinations.

30. A memory foam knee pillow that keeps you align as you sleep ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can help reduce pressure on your lower back as you rest with the help of this knee pillow. It's made of premium-quality memory foam and features a contoured design that aligns your hips and spine. The breathable cover is also removable for laundering in between uses.

31. This set of magnetic phone mounts for your car Coolpow Magnetic Phone Mount (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can drive without distractions while using these magnetic phone mounts; just stick them to your dashboard or another area for hands-free viewing. They come with an adjustable swivel ball joint that allows you to enjoy the best viewing angle for your GPS, and they're compatible with most phones.

32. A set of silicone chair caps that help prevent floor damage godehone Furniture Leg Protectors (32-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Protect your furniture and floors with these silicone chair leg caps. The translucent color allows for visibility for your chairs while the anti-slip bottom pad protects against scratching. Each piece in this pack of 32 is simple to wrap and designed to stay on throughout use.

33. The compact knife sharpener that's easily stored KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener Amazon $6 See On Amazon This knife sharpener ensures that all of your kitchen tools are ready for use. It's great for repair and polishing and comes with an edge grip that helps prevent damage to your countertops. The compact nonslip base provides stability and control while the compact design allows for easy storage.

34. An adjustable phone stand that rotates for convenience OMOTON Adjustable Phone Stand Amazon $13 See On Amazon How amazing is this adjustable phone stand? It offers 270-degree rotation for easy access while talking, watching your favorite videos, or playing games. The large silicone pads prevent slipping and damage to furniture — and it's made from aluminum, which means it's durable.

35. These cedar blocks that help keep pests away Cedar Home Cedar Blocks (40-Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Place these cedar balls and rings in any room to help protect clothing and other items from pests (including moths). Made of natural red cedarwood, they're free of chemicals and offer a lasting fragrance that's not too harsh on the nose.

36. This self-adhesive door draft stopper Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Eliminate unwanted light, air, and noise from entering your room or home with these door draft stoppers. They are self-adhesive and designed to fit more interior and exterior doors with ease. Simply measure, cut to your desired length and install.

37. A hose attachment that cleans dryer vents Holikme Dryer Vent Vacuum Attachment Amazon $9 See On Amazon Attach this hose to your vacuum cleaner to help remove lint buildup from your dryer vents. The flexible hose and long brush work together to remove years of debris. It's designed to fit most vacuum cleaners and is easy to use and assemble.

38. A hairbrush cleaner that removes loose strands from bristles Aroayppmy Hair Brush Cleaner Amazon $6 See On Amazon This hairbrush cleaner works wonders on removing hair and dirt from your brushes and combs. The plastic design comes with a nonslip handle and is compact enough to store or to take with you anywhere you go. Plus, you can use it on both flat brushes or round brushes.

39. The garlic mincer that chops fresh herbs NexTrend Garlic Twister Amazon $22 See On Amazon Quickly mince garlic, ginger, and other herbs with this handheld garlic twister. It gathers contents into triangles for easy removal and features beveled teeth for precise cutting. Small and compact, it easily stows into any kitchen drawer after use.

40. A set of 10-foot charging cables that work rapidly ANSEIP 10FT Right Angle iPhone Charger (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These 10-foot cables offer fast charging at a long distance. Compatible with most iPhones and iPads, they allow you to charge your devices while using them at long range. The nylon braided cover also helps prevent fraying and damage for long-term use.

41. The butter knife that offers a curled design ALLOMN Butter Spreader Knife Amazon $9 See On Amazon Serve and enjoy fancy butter with this serrated butter-curling knife. It features small slotted holes to give the butter a curled design and is made of rust-resistant stainless steel for long-lasting use. It can also be washed in the dishwasher.

42. A bamboo blanket that's perfect for hot sleepers Kpblis Cooling Bamboo Blanket Amazon $26 See On Amazon Perfect for hot sleepers, this bamboo blanket is made of natural breathable fibers that help keep you cool as you rest. (They feature a diamond-patterned design that enhances circulation and airflow.) The set is machine washable and should be hung for drying in between uses. Choose from various different colors and sizes.

43. An outlet extender with a shelf that holds electronics as they charge TESSAN Outlet Extender Amazon $15 See On Amazon Turn your existing outlet into a multi-use charging space with this wall outlet extender. Simply plug it into any power outlet to add two USB charging ports along with three AC outlets. There's also a shelf where you can rest your devices as they power up and a nightlight that automatically illuminates in the dark.