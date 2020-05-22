44 ridiculously helpful things you'll be so glad you bought

Have you ever felt a sense of regret after making a purchase? A 2015 study found that the two most common causes for buyers remorse were (1.) the purchased item didn't live up to the buyer's expectations and (2.) the buyer didn't use the item as much as they expected to. These are feelings most of us can probably relate to. (I know I can.) The products on this list, however, will instill the exact opposite feeling. You'll use these ridiculously helpful products all time. And not only will you not feel that sinking feeling of remorse, you'll actually be glad you bought them.

These Amazon finds range from simple but genius inventions that solve life's little problems (hello bread-bag saver) to brilliant products that can help you view something in a whole new way (see: the home organization workbook). Each one is uniquely helpful, and highly reviewed.

So, if you're looking to spend your money wisely while making your life easier, scroll down to start shopping.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The thick cleaning pads you can use all over your home STK Extra Thick Cleaning Pads (20 Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Simply wet them with water, and you can use these cleaning pads all over your home on practically any surface. They're gentle enough for everything from leather to marble — without leaving behind any scratches. The added thickness means they'll last longer than competing scrubbers, and you don't even need to use any cleaner with them.

2. A pack of bag cinches you can use over and over again OXO Good Grips Bag Cinch (3 Pack) Amazon $6 See on Amazon Tired of losing the ties that come with your bread bags? Just grab this pack of reusable cinches. The bright colors make them easy to find in your drawers, and the teeth on the inside create a non-slip grip that won't shake loose. Plus, many reviewers raved about how they're easier to use than twist ties.

3. These headrest hooks for more storage in your car IPELY Headrest Hanger (Set of 2) Amazon $8 See on Amazon By installing these headrest hooks in your car, you'll be able to hang your purses and backpacks up and off of the floor. They also work great for grocery bags, since each hook is able to hold up to 18 pounds. You can even use them for wet umbrellas that you want to keep off your seats. Grab them in two colors: black or beige.

4. A ventilated container that helps keep your produce fresh Rubbermaid Produce Conainter Amazon $19 See on Amazon It's not always easy to eat your fresh ingredients before they go bad, so why not keep your produce in this container? The vent on the lid regulates the flow of oxygen to help maintain the proper environment for your ingredients to stay green, and the crisping tray wicks away moisture for added freshness.

5. This pan organizer you can use on counters and in cabinets Simple Houseware Cabinet Pan Organizer Amazon $17 See on Amazon Able to hold up to five pans, this organizer is your answer to your messy cabinets under control. You can use it upright or horizontally, mounted or unmounted. It even comes with all the necessary hardware you do choosing to mount it to your walls. Grab it in two colors: bronze or chrome.

6. A pair of tools that let you open doors without touching them DTgirl Contactless Key Tool Amazon $7 See on Amazon These tools are great when it comes to opening doors, pulling handles, or even using touchscreens when you're looking to keep your hands to yourself in public. You can also use them to press elevator buttons as well as pull levers, and the loop at the top of each tool means you can keep one with you on your lanyard at all times.

7. The workbook that helps you organize your life with checklists, labels, and more Cluttered Mess to Organized Success Workbook Amazon $15 See on Amazon Filled with more than 100 checklists, schedules, labels, worksheets, and more, this workbook helps you break down the steps it takes to get your home (and your life) organized. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "Finally a book with all the best tips in one!" They continued, "Not just help on cleaning your house but putting your life in order. I’m prepping my daughter for college now and will guide her with this book and a planner."

8. A soothing scalp massager that you can use in the shower Cbiumpro Scalp Massager (2 Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Add your favorite shampoo or conditioner to this scalp massager, and you can use it to scrub away dirt and grime from your head while you shower. There are no batteries required, so you won't have to worry about water damage — and the bristles are made from durable silicone.

9. The silicone coaster that drapes over your couch arm CouchCoaster - The Ultimate Drink Holder for Your Sofa Amazon $25 See on Amazon Instead of searching for a nearby table to put your drink on, add this silicone coaster to your couch. It drapes over your sofa arm and gives your a designated spot for your beverage. The coaster even comes with a handle cutout for mugs, as well as an insert to secure bottles, cans, glasses, and more.

10. A daily planner without any dates Clever Fox Daily Planner Amazon $30 See on Amazon When you have an undated planner, you can use it no matter what year or month it is — and this one has enough pages for up to three months. There's a sleek pocket on the inside of the cover where you can stash quick notes, and each notebook comes with 629 colorful bonus stickers.

11. The planner that's made to help you budget your cash Clever Fox Budget Planner Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you're specifically looking to organize your budget, this planner has space for tracking your savings and debt, as well as special holidays and occasions. There are enough pages for up to a full year of planning, and the cover is made from durable leatherette to help protect the pages.

12. A pillow spray that can help calm your mind at bedtime This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray Amazon $27 See on Amazon Just give your pillow a few spritzes of this calming spray, and it can help calm your mind so you can fall asleep at night. It's formulated with a relaxing blend of lavender, chamomile, and vetiver, and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how they were able to fall asleep faster. One person noted, "This works great for me! I spray it a few times on my pillow and fall asleep fast and sleep good all night!"

13. The putty that keeps your hands busy while your mind works Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty Mini Assortment Amazon $15 See on Amazon Studies show that fidget toys like these tins of Thinking Putty can help you focus when you're feeling distracted. These are multicolored and metallic — and according to reviewers, the colors change depending on how the light hits them. Many reviewers also wrote that the putty is soft in texture, and that it "stretches very well too!"

14. These sleep aid bulbs that don't produce any blue light LOHAS LED Sleep Aid Night Light Bulbs Amazon $15 See on Amazon Bulbs that produce blue light waves can interrupt your body's natural sleep cycle, which is why these amber bulbs are designed to produce zero blue light. They're great for nurseries and bedrooms, and the warm light tone can even have a mild repellent effect on some insects.

15. The steamer that gets your pores ready for masks Okachi Gliya Facial Steamer Amazon $75 See on Amazon It's always a good idea to open your pores up before applying serums and masks, making this facial steamer a great addition to any bathroom vanity. The high-quality plastic construction is completely BPA-free, and you can safely use it on all types of skin — even sensitive.

16. A wine glass holder that you can use in the tub Gotega Wine Glass Holder for Bath Amazon $9 See on Amazon Don't risk spilling your glass of wine as you relax in the tub — just keep it safely upright with this glass holder. The strong suction cup attaches to any non-porous surface (glass, mirrors, tile, and more). Plus, you can also use it to hold coffee mugs or even shampoo bottles.

17. The desk lamp made with 7 adjustable brightness levels TaoTronics Eye-Caring LED Desk Lamp Amazon $40 See on Amazon Not only is the brightness adjustable by up to seven levels, but this LED desk lamp also features five different color modes that are perfect for setting the mood in your home. There's even a built-in USB port where you can charge a device, and the angle of the lamp can be changed for more direct lighting where you need it.

18. A silk pillowcase that helps reduce tangles in the morning ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See on Amazon Silk creates less friction against your hair than cotton, which means this silk pillowcase can help reduce morning tangles. It's available in dozens of rich colors to match your bedroom, and the hidden zipper prevents your pillow from sliding out. The best part? It's available in over 20 colors.

19. This water flosser that's completely cordless iTeknic Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $31 See on Amazon Not only does this water flosser come with four flossing heads and one tongue scraper, but it's also completely cordless which makes it easier to use. The waterproof design means you can use it in the shower to save some time getting ready in the morning, and it's easily charged via the included USB cable.

20. A filter that removes chlorine from your shower water AquaBliss High Output Shower Filter Amaozn $35 See on Amazon This shower filter can help remove chlorine from your water, and it can be easily installed on various shower head types without any tools. Plus, reviewers couldn't be happier and claim that the filer works wonders for their hair. "I’ve been trying all kinds of things to make my hair stop looking so fried," one person wrote. "I could tell as soon as I brushed it after showering this morning that the hard water was the culprit all along! My skin even feels softer than usual from using this filter."

21. The tool that can help you remove unwanted facial hair Tweezerman Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover Amazon $16 See on Amazon If you're looking for an easy-to-use hair remover that doesn't rely on harsh chemicals, make sure to check this one out. Simply insert the tool against the facial hair you want to remove, and then turn the silver handles on each side. The hair will instantly be plucked away. It's also completely reusable since there are zero blades or batteries to replace.

22. A kit with all the tools you need to shape your brows FAMILIFE Eyebrow Kit Amazon $14 See on Amazon Not only does this kit come with all the tools you need to shape your brows, but it also includes a waterproof eyebrow pencil that you can use to fill them in. Each order comes with a convenient travel pouch so that your tools stay separate from the rest of your suitcase, and the razor blade is made from stainless steel.

23. The device that dices, slices, and spiralizes veggies Fullstar Mandoline Vegetable Chopper Amazon $39 See on Amazon Chopping vegetables can be tedious, whereas using this vegetable chopper is easy and quick. The interchangeable blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each order comes with 11 that you can use to spiralize, chop, dice, slice, and more. It's completely BPA-free, and there's even a collection bin underneath for added convenience.

24. A stainless steel finger guard for preparing snacks Daddy Chef Stainless Steel Knife Guard Amazon $7 See on Amazon If you have a habit of accidentally cutting yourself in the kitchen, try keeping your fingers safe with this stainless steel guard. The fit is adjustable, depending on how large or small your digits are — and the tip holds your ingredients in place as you chop them up.

25. Theses silicone trivets that double as hot pot grabbers Q's INN Silicone Potholders and Trivet Mats Amazon $13 See on Amazon Looking for a trivet that's easy to clean? These ones are made from durable silicone that's flexible enough to use them as hot pot grabbers. The non-slip exterior on each means they also work great as garlic peelers or jar openers, too. Grab them in six different rich shades.

26. A brush that gets into tight nooks and crannies Rienar Gap Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $6 see on amazon The grime on your shower and window tracks can be difficult to clean with regular scrubbers, so use this narrow brush instead. The bristles are extra-long so that they can reach deep into tight nooks and crannies, and they're made from tough nylon that's resistant to fraying.

27. These heel sleeves infused with moisturizing gel NatraCure Moisturizing Heel Sleeves Amazon $10 see on amazon When your feet are dry and cracking, just slip these heel sleeves on before you go to bed for one week. They're infused with moisturizing gel that's chock-full of nourishing vitamin E, shea butter, and aloe vera. Plus, they're designed to fit most feet.

28. A broom specifically designed for pet hair Evriholder Pet Broom Amazon $14 see on amazon Rugs, tiles, windows — you name it, and this pet broom can get rid of any pet hair tumbleweeds rolling throughout your home. The telescopic handle makes it easy to reach distant dust bunnies underneath your furniture, but you can also use it as a squeegee.

29. This whitening toothpaste made with activated charcoal Hello Oral Care Charcoal Toothpaste Amazon $5 see on amazon Vegan as well as cruelty-free, this toothpaste is made with activated charcoal that helps detoxify your mouth, leaving you feeling fresh. The formula is completely free from any sulfates, fluorides, or artificial sweeteners, and many reviewers saw whiter teeth after just a few uses.

30. A towel that keeps you chilly in hot weather Chill Pal Cooling Towel Amazon $9 see on amazon Keep yourself comfortable when temperatures rise high with this cooling towel, which measures at 12 by 32 inches. Simply soak it in water, wring out the excess, and then drape it across your shoulders. It's thicker than many other cooling towels, so it stays colder for longer. You can grab it in four colors: purple, ocean, charcoal, and aqua.

31. The onion chopper that contains tear-inducing vapors Mueller Austria Onion Chopper Amazon $21 see on amazon Chopping up onions quickly becomes a tedious, tear-induing chore, so give this chopper a try the next time you're making dinner. It's made from BPA-free, food-grade ABS plastic that's shatter-resistant, while the blades are made from German stainless steel. Each order comes with three blades, and the entire chopper dissembles for easy cleaning.

32. A pack of reusable wraps and bags that help keep food fresh Alpacasso Food Storage Set (15-Piece Set) Amazon $23 see on amazon With this convenient set, you've got options when it comes to how you want to store your food. The zippered baggies are great for packing snacks in your lunch, while the silicone lids stretch to fit a variety of bowls and cans. You can also use the beeswax wraps to cover bowls or package sandwiches — and since everything is reusable, it can even help save you money.

33. The travel pillow with a built-in neck support trtl Travel Pillow Amazon $30 see on amazon Whereas most travel pillows rely on padding or air to support your head, this one is designed with a built-in support system to help prevent your head from flopping over while you relax. The support is flexible so that it can sit comfortably against your shoulder, and the fleece fabric wrap is breathable so that it doesn't leave you feeling overheated.

34. A seat cushion that comes with added lumbar support Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Amazon $50 see on amazon With a U-shaped ergonomic design that helps keep your spine properly aligned, this seat cushion adds comfort (but not cost) to any chair in your home. Each order also comes with a lumbar back cushion for added support, and both are filled with heat-responsive memory foam that contours to the shape of your body.

35. This foot cream that helps prevent further moisture loss O'Keeffe's Foot Cream Amazon $10 see on amazon Regular lotion isn't specially formulated for your feet like this cream from O'Keeffe's. The added allantoin helps it penetrate deep into tough skin, and it even helps prevent further moisture loss throughout the day. The powerful moisturizer currently has over 8,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

36. A handheld vacuum that's completely cordless BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum Amazon $60 see on amazon It's not large enough to clean your entire home, but this handheld vacuum is great for spot messes, stairs, or even tight corners that your larger machine can't get into. The battery holds its charge for up to 18 months, so you don't have to worry about how long it's been since you plugged it in. Plus, the included filters are reusable.

37. The acupressure set that can help soothe away pain NAYOYA Acupressure Set Amazon $40 see on amazon You only need to relax on this acupressure mat and pillow for about 20 minutes every day, and it can help ease your mind while simultaneously soothing sore muscles. Using the set can even help improve your sleep and stimulate blood circulation. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how it helped with their lower back pain.

38. A facial scrub you can use all over your body Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub Amazon $24 see on amazon Most scrubs aren't versatile enough that you can use them on your face and body — except for this one. It's cruelty- and alcohol-free, and the combination of aloe vera, manuka honey, walnut, vitamin C, and more helps moisturize your skin. You can also use it to help reduce the appearance of your pores, or even just for removing blackheads.

39. An anti-skid jar opener with sturdy rubber edges Bloss Anti-skid Jar Opener Jar Lid Remover Amazon $10 see on amazon Sometimes, opening a jar can be hard. That's where this nifty jar opener comes into the picture. It's lined with eight rubberized grips to help you open jars of different sizes with ease. Whether you're trying to open a container of pickles or peanut butter, this gadget will have you covered. It's available in three colors, and you can clean it in the dishwasher.

40. These glasses that block blue light from your screens Gamma Ray Optics Blue Light Glasses Amazon $18 see on amazon The blue light emitted by electronic screens can cause eye strain over time, so use these glasses to keep your eyes safe. The frames are lightweight so that your ears don't grow sore, and the lenses also help reduce glare. They're rated for UV400 protection, but they aren't polarized.

41. This dish-drying rack that helps save space Ahyuan Dish Drying Rack Amazon $14 see on amazon If your counters aren't the largest, use this dish-drying rack; it rolls out over your sink to help save you space. The unit is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and you can even use it as a trivet for hot pots and pans. The ends are tipped with silicone to help stop it from sliding around, and the entire rack is completely BPA-free.

42. A balance disc that gets your core engaged Gaiam Balance Disc Amazon $22 see on amazon Just put this balance disc on any chair, and it'll force you to constantly engage your core in order to remain sitting upright. You can also use it as a quick floor cushion in a pinch, and it can even help improve your posture over time. Grab it in three colors: grey, black, or wasabi.

43. These knives that curl your butter for easy spreading Mudder Butter Knife (3-Pack) Amazon $12 see on amazon Unlike regular butter knives, these ones feature holes along the blades that let you curl your butter as you slice it, making it easier to spread on your toast and bagels. There's also a serrated edge on each one so that you can use them to cut items other than butter — and they're all made from rust-resistant stainless steel.