47 clever things people use so much, they wish they'd gotten them sooner

As a frequent online shopper, I know how satisfying it is to find products that you'll actually get good use out of. And I also know what it's like to realize I've wasted a whole lot of time and energy struggling with routine tasks that a single product would have made faster or easier. To save you the same trouble, I've combed through Amazon and found some of the most clever products people use so much that they wish they'd gotten them sooner.

The products on this list encompass a staggeringly broad range of categories. Tech accessories are an easy way to liven up your routine: Adjustable phone mounts can be used practically anywhere, while webcam covers can help put your mind at ease as you use your devices. If you're looking for ways to change up your grooming or personal care regimen, try a scented natural deodorant, conditioning beard balm, and/or moisturizer with SPF.

Versatile bins, shelves, and hangers can help you keep your space better organized, while various kitchen essentials and accessories (like choppers, peelers, and food cookers) can make you a more efficient cook. Cleaning products also abound: There's a natural stain remover, electronic wipes, and an awesome sticky putty you can use to remove crumbs and dust from the nooks and crannies of your home or car, to name a few.

Keep reading for the full list of clever products you'll want to use all the time.

1. This versatile phone mount with a bendable arm B-Land Cell Phone Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon This smartphone holder has a bendable arm that can be adjusted to your liking. Stand it upright on your desk, secure it around your neck, or set it on your bed. The mount can be expanded up to 3.3 inches wide to hold a variety of iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel models, among other smartphones. "Great quality and very sturdy," described one Amazon reviewer.

2. These wildly popular no-tie shoelaces Lock Laces Elastic No Tie Shoelaces Amazon $9 See On Amazon Forget having to tie your laces — these adjustable no-tie shoelaces are a convenient one-size-fits-all solution that have racked up more than 42,000 perfect five-star ratings. One reviewer wrote, "They make it so easy to slip the shoes on and off." Select from 13 colors to perfectly match your kicks.

3. A set of remote control-operated electric candles ANGELLOONG Flickering Flameless Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These LED candles, which have an overall rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, flicker like real candles but are made of weather-resistant plastic and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Each flameless candle has a lifespan of more than 800 hours. And go ahead and put them in hard-to reach places — you can use the remote to turn them on and off or set automatic timers. Reviewers have raved about how realistic they look.

4. This cleaning kit for extra-dirty dishes Dawn Powerwash Spray Starter Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon Even the filthiest dishes are no match for this Dawn cleaning kit, which has racked up more than 18,000 ratings and counting. The two-piece set features a 16-ounce spray dish soap and refill bottle. One reviewer raved, "This stuff is amazing. The crusting, dirtiest pans clean up easily after a few sprays."

5. A convenient tool that grabs what you need Grabber Reacher Tool Amazon $8 See On Amazon More than 22,300 shoppers have given this handy grabber tool a try. Its 360-degree rotating design allows you to snatch hard-to-reach items — plus, it has a lightweight, foldable design. Reviewers have used the tool to reach things both high and low, and inside and outside. One fan described how precise the grip is: "This grabber tool is something I use everyday and it is easy to use. It does pick up the thinnest of items like a dime."

6. This bathtub drain protector that catches hair TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon With more than 87,000 Amazon reviews, this nifty hair catcher has become a fan favorite. It has a mushroom-like shape that securely fits inside your bathtub drain to collect hair, thus preventing clogs. "It catches all the hair perfectly!" raved one reviewer. It's available in six colors.

7. A user-friendly air fryer that comes in 6 colors Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Amazon $50 See On Amazon More than 17,000 Amazon reviewers have chimed in about the Dash air fryer, which can be used to quickly and crisp up mouthwatering eats like fries and chicken wings. It's easy to operate — just turn the dial to set the timer and temperature. And, while it may be small in size, the device can hold up to 2.6 quarts of food. Other highlights include the nonstick frying basket and automatic shut-off feature. With six colors to choose from, you should be able to find one that fits with your kitchen's decor.

8. This laptop table that folds up compactly SUPERJARE Foldable Laptop Table Amazon $22 See On Amazon If working from home sometimes means working from a bed or couch, check out this folding table, which has racked up more than 7,800 Amazon ratings. With a weight capacity of 66 pounds, it's sturdy enough to hold your computer, snacks, and whatever else you need to keep on hand. "Very useful and convenient," described one reviewer. Choose from four colors.

9. A pair of gloves for scrubbing dishes & household surfaces anzoee Reusable Silicone Dishwashing Gloves Amazon $7 See On Amazon Equipped with flexible silicone bristles, these dishwashing and cleaning gloves are great for scrubbing away grime and grease. Just take it from one reviewer, who wrote, "Makes washing dishes much easier!" Other shoppers have opted to use them to clean bathrooms, kitchens, and cars — some have even used the gloves to bathe their dogs.

10. The bidet that attaches to your toilet LUXE Bidet Neo 120 Amazon $36 See On Amazon Upgrade your bathroom with this bidet toilet attachment, which has amassed more than 27,500 perfect reviews. Switch between several low and high pressure settings by adjusting the dial. Reviewers have noted how simple it is to install. One remarked, "We've had our bidet for 6 months now and I have no idea what we ever did without one."

11. These wool dryer balls with 38,000 five-star reviews Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These reusable dryer balls are made with 100% wool and can help dry laundry faster, soften fabrics, and cut down on annoying static. What's more, the product has garnered upwards of 38,000 five-star reviews from shoppers. One fan described them as "perfect for folks with allergies- no scent , no chemicals just soft without [static]."

12. These cleaning tablets for reusable water bottles Bottle Bright Cleaning Tablets (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon It's no wonder these fast-dissolving cleaning tablets have racked up more than 24,000 rave reviews — they are really easy to use. Simply fill your favorite bottle (or travel mug) with water, drop one of the tablets inside, let the tablets fizz up and get to work for about 15 to 30 minutes, rinse it out, and you're done. One reviewer exclaimed, "These little things are the best. They clean all the gunk out of the travel coffee mug lids and all the coffee residue."

13. A hydrating daily moisturizer with SPF CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 Amazon $11 See On Amazon Add this SPF-infused facial moisturizer from CeraVe, which has earned more than 29,000 five-star ratings, to your skincare routine. It contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to hydrate and balance skin. Plus, the oil-free formula is designed for all skin types and made for daily use. One reviewer summarized: "I use this sunscreen everyday and never get burned. Very moisturizing but not ever greasy and does not cause breakouts."

14. The reusable toaster bags for heating up meals YOOCOOL Non Stick Toaster Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Heat sandwiches, slices of pizza, bread, pastries, and more in one of these innovative reusable toaster bags — which you can also put in the microwave and oven. The bags are safe to heat up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe. Plus, you can reuse them up to 100 times. "These little bags are unbelievable!" one fan exclaimed.

15. A squeegee tool for your kitchen or bathroom Umbra Flex Rubber Multipurpose Squeegee Amazon $8 See On Amazon This double-sided squeegee makes tidying up your kitchen or bathroom a breeze. The flat side can be used to scrape residue or spills from counters and sinks, while the bristle side is ideal for scrubbing. One reviewer remarked, "This is a excellent tool for cleaning up small messes."

16. The fan-favorite fruit & vegetable chopper OXO Good Grips Vegetable and Onion Chopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cut down on recipe prep time with this fan-favorite fruit and veggie chopper, which can hold up to 2.5 cups of food. Additional highlights include sharp stainless steel blades, a nonslip base, and an easy-to-open lid. One reviewer wrote, "Where has this been all my life? I love this gadget."

17. A handheld steamer to tackle wrinkly garments Hilife Steamer Amazon $28 See On Amazon No need to lug out the ironing board: This handheld steamer, which has amassed more than 46,300 Amazon ratings, can dewrinkle your clothes. It features a long 9-foot cord and offers 15 minutes of steaming on a single tank of water. The steamer's small size and lightweight construction (less than 2 pounds total) add an extra level of convenience.

18. This stretchy band to hold your bed sheets in place RUBBER HUGGER Bed Sheet Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you're prone to tossing and turning in your sleep, you might find that your fitted sheet regularly pops off your mattress overnight. Ensure that they stay in place with this adjustable rubber sheet holder, which fits securely around the edge of your mattress. One reviewer wrote, "This product was so easy to use and has really worked," adding: "My sheets stay in place and it has been wonderful." It's available in three sizes.

19. A bamboo-patterned privacy film for windows Lemon Cloud Bamboo Window Privacy Film Amazon $23 See On Amazon This window film offers an extra layer of privacy and security — without blocking out all of your home's natural light. It has also garnered more than 3,700 Amazon ratings, with many reviewers commenting on how easy it is to install. Plus, its pretty bamboo pattern adds a stylish touch to any space. It's available in six sizes.

20. These ultra-versatile rotating organizers Tiblue Lazy Susan (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use these rotating organizers — which have an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars — to hold anything from spices to skincare essentials. The plastic construction makes them easy to clean and durable, while the transparency allows you to quickly locate and identify your products at a glance. One reviewer raved that it "has made my life so much more organized."

21.This Bluetooth-enabled LED light bulb Govee LED Smart Light Bulb Amazon $14 See On Amazon With an overall rating of 4.7 out of five stars, these Bluetooth-enabled LED lights offer dimmable settings, more than 16 million colors, and eight lighting modes. You can use the corresponding smartphone app to control up to six bulbs from anywhere, and turn the lights on and off at specific times. One reviewer remarked, "This was perfect, so many settings to choose from and the app was very easy to use."

22. A wireless doorbell with customizable settings SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $19 See On Amazon This waterproof wireless door bell has amassed nearly 18,000 Amazon ratings and boasts 1,000 feet of coverage. The doorbell features 52 built-in sounds, four volume levels, and lifespan of up to three years. One reviewer wrote, "Great volume and large number of tones to select from." Select from 11 colors, including one with glow-in-the-dark buttons.

23. The cult-favorite pair of blackout curtains NICETOWN Insulated Blackout Curtains Amazon $29 See On Amazon Block out excess sunlight with a pair of these insulated blackout curtains, which have a whopping 71,000-plus Amazon ratings. According to one reviewer, "They do a great job of blocking out light, I can’t believe I didn’t think to buy these sooner." The manufacturer also claims that the shades can also block out sound and resist fading and wrinkling. Choose from 10 sizes across 28 colors.

24. An organizer to maximize space under the sink Avaspot Under Sink Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Take advantage of unused storage space with this under-the-sink organizer, which is great for both kitchens and bathrooms. It has a two-tiered design and strong construction (it's made with metal and plastic). It's also complete with two hanging hooks for additional storage. Use it to hold products like bathroom accessories, cleaning supplies, or toiletries. Reviewers have attested that it's easy to assemble, too.

26. This miniature dehumidifier to reduce excess moisture AUZKIN Dehumidifier Amazon $42 See On Amazon This dehumidifier may be compact in size, but it works quietly to reduce the humidity levels in a room and, according to reviewers, prevent mold from forming. Designed for smaller spaces, it offers 215 square feet of coverage — along with an automatic shut-off safety function and a built-in LED light. One fan of the dehumidifier remarked, "We don’t have vents in our bathrooms so it helps to remove moisture after showers. Saves my walls."

27. A set of space-saving hangers with 32,000-plus ratings Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can easily maximize your closet space by purchasing a set of these thin, nonslip velvet hangers, which have an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars and more than 32,000 reviews. According to the manufacturer, each hanger can hold up to 10 pounds of clothing. And, as an added bonus, the metal hooks can rotate up to 360 degrees for fuss-free hanging.

28. The plush yet sturdy cup holder for the couch Cup Cozy Pillow Cup Holder Amazon $28 See On Amazon This plush cup holder is designed to prevent accidental spills when you're on a couch or bed. It has earned more than 1,000 positive ratings from shoppers, including one who wrote: "I leave this on my bed since I don't have a side table and it is just perfect for keeping all my stuff together and keeping my drinks from spilling." Reviewers note that it's comfy to use as an armrest, too.

29. A dish drying rack you can roll up to store Freshmage Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $9 See On Amazon Short on kitchen counter space? Consider purchasing this foldable dish drying rack, which can conveniently be used over the sink. According to the manufacturer, the bamboo drying rack is strong enough to hold up to 20 pots and pans. One reviewer wrote, "Rolls up nicely, well made. Game changer for our single sink!!"

30. This slotted organizer for bathroom accessories Simple Houseware Toothbrush Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This bathroom accessories organizer is great for holding toothbrushes, soaps, shaving creams, and razors, as well as a slew of other toiletries and accessories. Its sturdy metal construction is complete with a total of six different slots. It has racked up more than 10,000 Amazon ratings. In fact, one reviewer exclaimed, "Why and how have I gone so long without this thing!?" adding that it "makes my bathroom vanity 1,000% cleaner."

31. An electric insect zapper that's also waterproof TOMPOL Bug Zapper Amazon $39 See On Amazon This insect-zapping device, which has a near-perfect overall rating of 4.8 stars, draws in bugs with light then zaps them. The waterproof device is effective in spaces as large as 1,500 square feet and can be used both indoors and outdoors. "It works great to eliminate pesky bugs & mosquitos," raved one reviewer. Place it on any flat surface or hang it onto a tree or bracket.

32. This 10-pack of storage bins for all your organizing needs Seseno Refrigerator Organizer Bins (10-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made with shatter-resistant plastic, these durable organizer bins can be used to hold kitchen, bathroom, office, and crafting essentials — to name a few. One reviewer wrote, "They transformed my refrigerator to be usable and look great," while another remarked, "Nice set, really makes organization easy and practical."

33. A multifunctional ottoman with hidden storage space YOUDENOVA Storage Ottoman Amazon $39 See On Amazon Boasting more than 7,000 ratings on Amazon, this stylish ottoman is especially great for small spaces. That's because it offers 80 liters (approximately 21 gallons) of storage space for things like bedding and toys. Meanwhile, its padded material makes for comfy and supportive extra seating.

33. The loofah-like bath mat for your shower or tub Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon This nonslip bath mat features a loofah-like design and can be used on both smooth and textured surfaces in the shower or tub. One fan summarized: "Have tried alot of different types of mats this one is by far the best." The mat dries quickly, too, according to reviewers. Choose from three sizes and five hues.

34. This S-shaped tool to massage your own back Body Back Buddy Classic Massager Amazon $30 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a soothing full-body massage with this handy tool, which has racked up more than 12,400 Amazon reviews. The curved, S-shaped massage stick is constructed with 11 nubs to help alleviate tension in muscles. One reviewer wrote, "The fact you can maneuver the device yourself and can control the pressure is such a relief."

35. A nourishing balm to soften beard hair Honest Amish Beard Balm Amazon $12 See On Amazon With more than 28,000 ratings and counting, this conditioning beard balm features nourishing avocado oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter to both strengthen strands and soften your beard hair. It also can help reduce skin irritation and "beardruff" — one reviewer attested, "This keeps my beard soft, with no itchy skin beneath."

36.This wallet-friendly microwaveable rice cooker Progressive International Set Microwave Rice Cooker Amazon $7 See On Amazon With more than 3,000 ratings and an under-$10 price tag, this microwavable rice cooker makes preparing meals even easier. It can steam up to 6 cups of rice in mere minutes and comes with a lockable lid, rice paddle, measuring cup, and user manual. "This is the best rice cooker ever," wrote one reviewer. "My rice comes out perfect every time. No more messy stove because my pot boiled over."

37. An all-natural deodorant with a pleasant scent Schmidt's Deodorant Stick Bergamot + Lime (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking to try out an aluminum-free deodorant? This one from Schmidt's offers up to 24 hours of odor protection with just a few swipes. One fan wrote, "I've tried multiple aluminum-free natural deodorants and they usually either don't work or irritate my skin (which is not sensitive). This smells amazing and eliminates odor, even on 95+ degree humid days." The citrusy scent seems to be a crowd-pleaser as well — reviewers have described it as "fantastically fresh" and "very pleasant."

38. This body pillow with a breathable bamboo-blend cover Decroom Full Body Pillow Amazon $34 See On Amazon This full body pillow is designed to keep you comfy and cozy throughout the night. The breathable cover features a blend of bamboo, polyester, and lycra to keep you cool, while fluffy microfiber filling adds soft support with medium firmness. One reviewer wrote, "Love this pillow," adding that it's "super comfortable and never goes flat."

39. A compact umbrella with a lifetime warranty Repel Umbrella Original Wind Resistant Compact Umbrella Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you've ever bought a random umbrella in a downpour, you know it can be a gamble on quality. Plan ahead for rain with this sturdy umbrella, which has amassed upwards of 28,000 ratings on Amazon. It has a durable construction yet weighs just under 1 pound, and it's a great size to tuck into a backpack, purse, or suitcase. Plus, it has a lifetime warranty — if you have any issues with the umbrella, the manufacturer will replace it.

40. This cooling towel that comes in 9 colors Frogg Toggs Chilly Pad Cooling Towel Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking for a quick way to cool down on hot days or after a workout? Dip this cooling towel in water and let it get to work. Just take it from one of the 6,000-plus positive Amazon ratings. One shopper exclaimed, "This thing is magic [...] It’s so cool how it works and gets cold so fast [and] actually lasts!" It's available in nine colors.

41. An all-natural stain remover spray Puracy Natural Laundry Stain Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tackle tough messes (think: food, makeup, mud, and wine) with this powerful, plant-based stain remover. The hypoallergenic cleaner can be sprayed onto clothes, carpets, bedding, and more. One reviewer wrote: "Love this stuff. [...] Have used on clothes, white carpet, bright blue rug, car seats. It works on everything!!"

42. This handy tool to safely slice bagels Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Amazon $17 See On Amazon With an overall rating of 4.8 stars, The Bagel Guillotine is a fun, safe, and hassle-free way to slice your bagel in half, according to shoppers. To use, simply insert the bagel and push down on the sharp blade to slice it in half. The device is also equipped with two built-in safety shields to protect your fingers.

43. A sleek cocktail shaker set with a stand COPLIB Bartender Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Flex your bartending skills at home with this cocktail shaker set. It's made with durable stainless steel and includes everything you need to make pro-level drinks from the comfort of your home. One reviewer reported, "This is absolutely perfect for an amateur trying to make cocktails, it makes me feel like a professional!" Plus, it comes with recipe cards and a sleek wooden shelf to display your tools.

44. These fruit and veggie peelers with ceramic blades Cooking Light Ceramic Peeler (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Is it time to replace your old, blunt vegetable peeler? This two-pack of fruit and vegetable peelers makes prepping ingredients like potatoes and carrots a breeze, thanks to the peelers' sharp ceramic blades and nonslip handles. "Can't imagine it working any better," wrote one reviewer.

45. A 2-pack of sliding webcam covers for your devices CloudValley Webcam Cover Slide (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Protect your privacy as you surf the web with these sliding webcam covers, which have received nearly 30,000 ratings. The compact covers have 3M adhesive tape on the back, which allows you to install them in a matter of seconds. Plus, their super-slim design is suitable for MacBooks, iPads, PCs, and iPhones. "I'm so happy that I got this camera cover," one reviewer described. "It's so small & discreet, but makes me feel confident when I don't want anyone seeing me through the camera."

46. This putty-like cleaning gel for collecting dust & debris ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner Amazon $6 See On Amazon Due to its putty-like texture, this reusable cleaning gel is just as fun to use as it is effective, according to reviewers. It has garnered more than 33,0000 ratings thus far, and can clean dust from keyboards, cameras, air conditioners, electronics, and car vents. One reviewer wrote, "Picks up every single dust or debris in crevices! I dont know how i lived without it!"