48 wildly popular things to get before they sell out

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The car phone mount that's also a charger yootech Wireless Car Charger Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep your phone charged and perfectly positioned while you drive with this must-have car mount. It attaches to your car's vents and has a 360-degree ball joint, so you can easily adjust the angle to get the best view. The back of the mount also has a wireless charger that will start charging your phone as soon as you put it in.

2. A neck fan to help you stay cool practically anywhere SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Stay comfortable on even the hottest days with this portable neck fan, which blows cool air directly into your face. The adjustable frame makes it easy to angle the air just how you need it, while the brushless motor makes it quiet enough to use when you are working and relaxing.

3. The personal blender you can use on the go La Reveuse Personal Size Blender Amazon $23 See On Amazon This personal-sized blender makes it easy to whip up delicious blended drinks and take them on the go. To use it, simply fill the 18-ounce blending jar with your favorite ingredients, then push down on the blender to mix. Once you've made your drink, swap the blade top for a drinking top, and your drink is ready to go with you anywhere.

4. This Dash mini griddle that's Amazon shoppers love Dash Mini Maker Electric Round Griddle Amazon $10 See On Amazon This mini electric griddle is wildly popular on Amazon, with over 20,000 five star ratings. It has a 4-inch nonstick design that can cook up a range of recipes, including pancakes, eggs, and mini crepes. It's also easy to use - it starts heating up as soon as you plug it in, and lets you know when it's hot with the indicator light.

5. The wireless headphones that are perfect for workouts TOZO True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $26 See On Amazon While you can use these wireless Bluetooth headphones for anything, they're particularly great for workouts. That's because they have ergonomic ear hooks to keep them stable in your ears, and touch controls, so you don't have to pull out your phone mid-workout. They also have 6 hours of battery life, and can be easily recharged on-the-go with the included case.

6. The water bottle holder you can take anywhere Wild Wolf Outfitters Water Bottle Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you're out hiking, running, or walking around town, you can easily keep water on you with this convenient bottle holder. It's made from polyester and neoprene to keep your bottle insulated, and it has an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap. The front also has two zippered pockets, so you can also safely store your phone, credit card, keys, and more.

7. The RFID lock you can install on most cabinets WOOCH RFID Locks for Cabinets Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add some extra security to any cabinet with this RFID lock, which you can install yourself. It's designed to work on any wood cabinets up to 1.5 inches in width, and it's easily installed with screws, which are included. It comes with two RFID cards and two RFID tags, as well as a user manual to help you set it all up.

8. The cold brew maker for barista-worthy drinks at home Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make up to six cups of delicious cold brew at home with this iced coffee maker, which is made from durable glass with a fine mesh brew filter that helps reduce acidity. To use, fill the filter with grounds, pour in hot water, then put it all in your fridge where it will stay fresh for up to 12 days.

9. This macaron baking kit that comes with everything you need Hotpop Macaron Baking Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make bakery-perfect macarons at home with this baking kit, which comes with everything you need besides the ingredients. The two silicone baking mats each have 30 pre-marked circles for baking perfectly sized macarons, and the three piping bags come with eight piping tips, three bag ties, and a coupler.

10. The stainless steel grease container with a strainer Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Save your drains and add more flavor to any meal with this 5-cup bacon grease container, which has a mesh strainer to ensure you get clean oil. When you're done frying up something delicious, simply pour the excess oil into this stainless steel container, then save it to add to your next meal or snack.

11. A shower door seal to keep your bathroom floor dry Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Amazon $16 See On Amazon With this shower door seal, you can step out onto a dry bathroom floor after every shower. It has a hard PVC top that slides on to 3/8-inch frameless glass doors, and it has a soft PVC flipper base that creates the seal. Just be sure to measure your door before buying to make sure it's the right size.

12. A budget-friendly VR headset that works with iPhones and Android phones BNEXT VR Headset Compatible with iPhone & Android Amazon $37 See On Amazon Turn your phone into a virtual reality device with this fun VR headset. Rather than buy an expensive new gaming system, with this device you can download a VR game on your smartphone, then slide it into the headset for immersive game play. It's compatible with a variety of iPhones, Samsung, and Google phones.

13. A vegan-friendly whitening pen Cali White Vegan Teeth WHITENING Pen Amazon $25 See On Amazon This whitening pen can make your teeth up to eight shades whiter, and it helps to remove stains made from foods like coffee, wine, and tea. It's made from vegan and organic materials and it doesn't have any sulfates or parabens, so you can feel good about the ingredients you're putting in your mouth.

14. This natural body wash made with tea tree oil Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon This natural body wash not only gets you fresh and clean, but also uses variety of essential oils to help soothe dry and itchy skin. It's made from organic ingredients like coconut oil, tea tree oil, and eucalyptus, and it has no parabens, sulfates, or synthetic fragrances, which can be skin irritants for some people.

15. A dry erase weekly planner to help you stay on schedule cinch! Magnetic Dry Erase Weekly Calendar Amazon $29 See On Amazon Stay on top of your weekly schedule with this dry erase planner, which has a magnetic back so you can stick it on your fridge. It has all seven days of the week marked out with hourly lines, and it comes with four colored markers so you can color code different events and schedules.

16. This set of reusable silicone straws Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws Amazon $15 See On Amazon Help to save the environment and save on your budget with this set of 20 reusable straws, which costs less than $15. They're made from food-grade, BPA-free silicone that is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, and they come in a variety of fun colors. These straws are a classic size, so they can fit in all sorts of glasses, tumblers, and jars.

17. A natural sunscreen spray that's super hydrating Health Priority Natural Vitamin E Moisturizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Stay on top of your skincare game with this SPF 30 natural sunscreen, which is made with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays. It also has vitamin E serum to keep your skin moisturized, as well as soothing essential oils, like lavender and palmarosa. Made in small batches, this sunscreen is cruelty-free, natural, and organic.

18. A dog nail grinder with a quiet motor HERTZKO Electric Dog Nail Grinder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Trim your dog's nails quickly and efficiently with this dog nail grinder. Rather than cutting your dog's nails, this device uses a diamond bit stone to grind them down, which reduces the risk of cutting nails too short. It has three opening sizes, so you can use it on dogs of all sizes, and it has a quiet motor to help keep your pooch calm.

19. A four-piece colander set the collapses for easy storage Syntrific Silicone Collapsible Colander Amazon $19 See On Amazon This colander set comes with one over-the-sink strainer, two medium-sized strainers, and one small strainer, so you can take on any recipe, big or small. Each of the colanders is made from silicone and they all have a convenient, collapsible design. When they are fully collapsed, they measure just 8 inches in height, which makes them very easy to store.

20. The handmade honey jar with a dipper top Hunnibi Handmade Honey Jar with Dipper Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you love to add honey to drinks, desserts, and meals, you need this honey jar, which has a built-in dipper on the lid for mess-free pouring. It can hold up to 14 ounces of honey and is handmade from clear glass, so you can see the honeycomb-style dipper as it sits on your table.

21. A power station that can charge 6 devices at once Poweroni USB Charging Station Dock Amazon $45 See On Amazon Keep your devices organized and fully charged with this convenient power station. It comes with three micro-USB cords, three lightning cords, and one USB-C cord, which all plug into the six built-in USB ports. This station also has seven movable dividers with indicator lights that shut off when your device is fully charged, so you know when you're ready to go.

22. An ergonomic knee pillow to help you sleep better Ebung Knee Pillow Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you sleep on your side, knee pillows like this one can help you get better sleep by keeping your body aligned throughout the night. This one is made from memory foam and has a contoured design with a strap, so even if you toss and turn, your knee pillow will stay securely in place.

23. The bed risers that can support thousands of pounds iPrimio Bed and Furniture Risers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add an extra 3 inches of height and under-storage space to your bed, arm chair, or couch with these bed risers. Made from durable ABS plastic, they can support up to 10,000 pounds and can even be stacked to give you up to 6 inches of additional space. They also have an anti-slip foam grip on the base to prevent them from sliding.

24. The mortar and pestle made from white marble Greenco Marble Mortar and Pestle Amazon $14 See On Amazon This mortar and pestle set is made from white and grey marble, so it not only looks great but is also strong enough to stand up to serious grinding. It measures 3.75 inches in diameter and the interior is unpolished and rough, which makes it easier to grind your spices and herbs.

25. This handheld scalp massager with soft bristles HEETA Scalp Massager Amazon $7 See On Amazon This scalp massager will not only help you relax at home, but it can also help promote blood circulation and ease itchy scalps. It has an ergonomic design that fits in the palm of your hand, so all you need to do is rub it around your head and let the soft silicone brushes work their magic.

26. A solar-powered fountain pump for your yard AISITIN Solar Fountain Pump Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add a touch of excitement to your lawn display with this fountain pump, which can be used in a variety of places, including a bird bath, fish pond, or garden. It has a solar powered design, so you never need to worry about charging it, and it comes with six nozzles that produce different spray patterns.

27. An exercise bike that fits under your desk AGM Digital Under Desk Bike Amazon $39 See On Amazon With this under desk bike, you can work out while you work. Measuring just over 12 inches in height, it can fit under most desks and tables, so you can pedal anywhere. The small screen on the top helps you track your progress in calories burned, while the plastic straps keep your feet in place while you push it.

28. This sponge tray that also dispenses dish soap Aeakey Soap Dispenser Amazon $12 See On Amazon With this soap dispenser, you can get dish soap onto your sponge with one hand and save space on your counter. That's because it has a two-in-one design with a sponge tray on top and a 13-ounce soap container on the bottom. To get soap out, simply push down on the top with your sponge, and you'll be ready to get washing.

29. A lemon-scented cleaning gel that gets rid of dust ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get dust out of hard to reach places without causing any damage with this universal dust cleaning gel, which has a fresh lemon scent. Perfect for keyboards and vents, this gel only sticks to dust, so you can knead it with your hand, then press it down to clean your space.

30. The vegan-friendly anti-chafe balm Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon Avoid uncomfortable chaffing on hot days or during workouts with this anti-chafe balm. It's made from vegan ingredients that don't clog pores and can be used pretty much anywhere that chaffing occurs, including your thighs, chest, and under arms. It also comes in a few different sizes, so you can buy a smaller one to test it out or a larger one to stock up.

31. This message board that sticks to your computer monitor KCHEX Monitor Message Board Amazon $6 See On Amazon Keep sticky notes with important reminders where you'll never miss them with this monitor memo board. It's has an unobtrusive design made from clear acrylic, and an adhesive back that you can stick directly on to your computer's monitor or other flat surface. If you decide to remove it, the adhesive is easy to get off and won't leave marks on your computer.

32. A set of bedsheets that fans on Amazon say are so soft Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon The fan-favorite of fan-favorites, this bed sheet set has almost 75,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. It's made from microfiber fabric with an 1800 thread count, making it super soft. It comes with everything you need to make your bed, including one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and four pillowcases.

33. A small fabric steamer that's perfect for travel Hilife Steamer Amazon $29 See On Amazon This fabric steamer is small but mighty, so you can use it to remove wrinkles from clothes while you're at home and while traveling. It has a 240-milliliter capacity, which holds enough water to create steam continuously for 15 minutes. This steamer also comes with a brush that you can use to help remove wrinkles even quicker.

34. The motion-activated night light for your toilet The Original Toilet Night Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon With this toilet night light, you can keep the bright bathroom lights off during mid-night trips to help you get back to sleep quicker. You can switch between eight different color options, and this light is motion-activated and battery-powered, which makes it easy to set up and use.

35. A heated massage pillow for your neck and back VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow Amazon $37 See On Amazon This neck massager uses four rotating nodes to give you a deep, shiatsu-style massage wherever you need it. You can use it on your neck, back, or even on your feet, and it has a gentle heating mode to help relax your muscles further. It comes with both an AC and car adapter, so you can use it wherever you are.

36. This strainer that snaps onto any pot or pan Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $16 See On Amazon This silicone strainer has a clip-on design that can attach directly to your pot or pan, so you can avoid struggling with a separate strainer when making pasta, potatoes, steamed vegetables, and more. Because it's made from silicone, it has a flexible shape that's fairly universal, so you don't have to worry about buying multiple sizes.

37. This color-changing light bulb that integrates with your smart home NITEBIRD Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This 2-pack of smart light bulbs lets you control the lights in your home with just your voice. They can connect to both Amazon's Alexa and the Google assistant, so you can use them with multiple smart home devices, and they also have a wide color spectrum and brightness scale to help you get your lighting exactly how you like it.

38. This hybrid trimmer and shaver with over 35,000 fans on Amazon Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver Amazon $35 See On Amazon This hybrid electric groomer can be used for both shaving and trimming, and it comes with three sizes of stubble combs to help you get your look just how you like. It costs under $35 and it's a fan-favorite on Amazon with over 35,000 five star ratings from shoppers who say it performs very well for the price.

39. The toilet spray that keeps your bathroom fresh Poo-Pourri Before-You- go Toilet Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your bathroom smelling fresh with this toilet spray, which has a whopping 100,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon. To use it, simply spray it in your toilet before you go, and the essential oils will help to eliminate unwelcome odors. It's available in a variety of scent options, including original citrus and peony blossom.

40. An acne patch that uses micropoints for targeted treatment Mighty Patch Micropoint for Blemishes Amazon $13 See On Amazon This stick-on acne patch has over 150 micropoints, which help to better administer treatment directly to your blemish. It uses salicylic acid as well as other fast-acting ingredients to help treat your acne. This pack comes with six patches and each one measures 18 millimeters, which is wide enough to give you good coverage.

41. A colorful air fryer with a compact design Dash Compact Air Fryer Amazon $50 See On Amazon Make healthier (but still delicious) fried food at home with this Dash air fryer, which reduces fat by up to 80% when compared to food that's been deep-fried in oil. To use it, all you need to do is fill the 2-quart basket with your favorite ingredient, then set the timer and temperature and you'll have tasty food ready in 30 minutes or less.

42. A ring light and phone holder with a wireless remote SENSYNE LED Circle Lights with Phone Holder Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get better lighting for videos and photos with this ring light and phone holder. The ring light has three color modes and 10 brightness levels, and it comes with an adjustable tripod, so you can get the best angle whether you're sitting or standing. It also comes with a wireless shutter remote that you can connect to your Apple or Android smart phone.

43. This versatile and moldable glue with so many uses Sugru Moldable Multi-Purpose Glue Amazon $8 See On Amazon This moldable glue can be used on a huge variety of surfaces, including wood, brick, glass, ceramic, and fabric. It has a non-toxic formula that is not only heat- and cold-resistant, but also waterproof, so you can apply it practically anywhere. You can use it to mount objects up to 4.4 pounds, seal leaky taps, and even repair cracked ceramics.

44. A mini steam iron that heats up in just 15 seconds Steamfast Mini Steam Iron Amazon $22 See On Amazon Perfect for traveling, this mini steam iron has a 1.4-ounce water tank that can heat up in just 15 seconds, so you'll have time to remove wrinkles even when you're in a rush. It has three temperature settings to accommodate different fabric types, and a one-touch steam control button for easy use.

45. This multi-angle laptop stand with a slot for your phone KENTEVIN Adjustable Laptop Multi-Angle Stand Amazon $13 See On Amazon Turn any table into an ergonomic work station with this adjustable laptop stand, which has eight height settings ranging from 5.5 inches to 7 inches. It has a simple design that can work with 10- to 17-inch laptops weighing up to 44 pounds, and it even has a convenient collapsible phone slot on the left side.

46. An essential oil diffuser that doubles as a night light ASAWASA Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $22 See On Amazon Give your home some spa-inspired ambiance with this essential oil diffuser, which also has a built-in cool mist humidifier. As stylish as it is functional, it has a metal frame with a lovely forest design that can be illuminated by the internal night light. To keep you safe, this diffuser also has an auto-shut off feature that activates when water is low.

47. Some blue light-blocking classes that may help reduce eye strain Yaroce Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you spend all day looking at screens, try out these blue light-blocking glasses, which are designed to help reduce the risk of headaches and blurry vision, and help you get a better night's sleep. They also cost under $15, making them budget-friendly, and they come in four classic frame colors so you can find one the suits your style.