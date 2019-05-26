$5 Reusable Straws & 47 Other Products On Amazon Going Viral With Millennials

More than avocado toast and pale pink, what millennials really love is productivity. Whether you call it hustle culture or just the (very reasonable) desire to waste less time in the checkout line, the things millennials are obsessed with make their lives less stressful, more fulfilled, and, yes, do some good in the process. If it's for a great price, all the better.

You don't have to be born between 1981 and 1999 or have played with Gak to appreciate the sense of achievement that comes with making things easier on yourself and the planet. Whether you're looking for reusable grocery bags that won't break the bank, a natural all-purpose cleaner that actually gets the job done (while smelling great), a planner that uses science to improve your habits and even mindfulness, or glasses that make your eyes less tired at the end of another long day in front of the computer — more likely than not, this is stuff anyone can love.

So if you're ready to limit your carbon footprint, save yourself some cash by packing your own lunch, or finally become a morning person, read on for little adds that will improve your daily life in big ways (without spending a whole lot to boot).

1. The Affordable, Eco-Friendly Reusable Straws With Rave Reviews Ehznzie Stainless Steel Metal Straws (8-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Plastic is bad for the planet, but reusable straws can be mind-bogglingly expensive — until now. This set of eight BPA-free, food-grade stainless steel straws come in four different shapes to fit water bottles, high balls, or go straight into the can. Plus, with two cleaners and a carrying pouch, you don't have to be sketched out by what's in that first sip. Customers love them, giving the set a 4.8-star rating after more than 200 reviews.

2. A Smart Plug That Lets You Turn The Lights Off With Your Voice Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Stop walking across the room to turn off the lights and appliances. Do it with your voice and these Smart Plugs that work with Alexa. You can even schedule outlets to go on and off to conserve electricity, make coffee in the morning, or just keep your pets company with some tunes when you're out. It even works through the Alexa app if you don't have an Echo or other device. With more than 6,000 five-star reviews, it's customer-approved.

3. A Great-Looking Tote Made Of Recycled Cotton Baggu Duck Canvas Tote Amazon $32 See On Amazon This versatile bag made from 65 percent recycled cotton takes you from brunch to errands. "Love love love," wrote one reviewer. "I bought this bag to use as a carry-on on a trip from the U.S. to Aus. I loved it... I used it as my purse/beach tote/camera bag, etc." A snap-closure inner pocket holds your wallet and keys, while the main compartment is big enough for a MacBook. With handles and an adjustable strap, and more than 10 prints and colors, you can choose how you want to wear it.

4. This Appliance Makes Cooking Faster — And Doesn't Need Extra Oil GoWise USA Air Fryer, 5.8 Qt. Amazon $80 See On Amazon Fry without oil with this handy air fryer that's big enough to feed four or more. Eight cooking presets makes cooking up a batch of fries, chicken, and even cake a breeze, and the nonstick pan and detachable basket can go into the dishwasher when you're done. "I use this on average once a day, maybe more. It cooks beautiful and you can pretty much put anything in there. Chicken, french fries, steak, roast, you name it; and all without the grease," wrote a reviewer.

5. The Eco-Friendly Bamboo Utensils You Can Travel With Numarda Bamboo Utensil Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you're headed to a picnic, out camping, or just packing lunch for work, this stylish and portable utensil set has everything you need (including a reusable straw) and a pouch to carry it all in. 100 percent bamboo that's BPA-free, they're light, long-lasting, and eco-friendly to boot. One reviewer writes: "It is very durable and uses well despite being wood. Also very pleased with how many different types of utensils come along with it! Many other options don't include chopsticks and a reusable straw."

6. A Supplement For Better Skin, Hair, Joints, Bones, And Nails Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, 41 Oz. Amazon $43 See On Amazon For stronger bones, joints, nails, and hair, more than 2,000 reviewers have given this flavorless protein supplement the five-star thumbs up. Gluten-free and dairy-free, it works in hot and cold liquids, sauces, and even dessert recipes. "Do your skin and hair a favor and take this twice today you will not believe the results!!!! I'm a believer," wrote one reviewer.

7. A Cult-Favorite Gourmet Coffee Maker That's Easy Enough For Breakfast Chemex Classic Series, Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker Amazon $36 See On Amazon Beloved by baristas but easy enough to use in the morning, just add in a filter, ground coffee, and hot water to the Chemex coffee maker for a delicious cup of coffee, or three. Best of all, the glass is easy to refrigerate and reheat. A reviewer raves: "Really love the full spectrum of flavour that this coffeemaker gives. Simple to use, and probably the only reason I am functional in the mornings."

8. A Calming Clay Mask For Acne Scars, Clear Pores, And Hydrated Skin I Dew Care Take It Easy Clay Mask, 2.5 Fl. Oz. Amazon $19 See On Amazon Calamine isn't just for sunburns or insect bites, it also does wonders to calm irritated and acne-prone skin. This brilliant jelly-like mask with Hawaiian clay clears your pores while diminishing scars and adding a dose of brightness. "This is the best mask I've ever used. It's very thick, so it doesn't drip off your face or slide around. It stays where you put it, and works wonders at calming inflamed acne," one reviewer wrote.

9. An Affordable Set Of Eco-Friendly, Reusable Produce Bags Baskiss Reusable Produce Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Take the next step against plastic waste by ditching those produce bags in the aisles and swap them for these reusable ones. This set of 12 in three different sizes fit a variety of fruits and veggies at a great price of less than $1 each. BPA-, lead-, and mercury-free, they're a safe swap for you that's great for the environment, too.

10. A Clinically Proven Alarm Clock That Just Might Make You A Morning Person Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock With Sunrise Simulation Amazon $38 See On Amazon Tired of hitting the snooze button over and over then waking up late? By mimicking natural light, this light therapy alarm clock makes mornings a lot easier. Best yet, this lamp is clinically proven to make you feel better and more functional when you get up. There is a 90-day warranty, so there's no risk if it doesn't work for you.

11. This Handy Tool Lets You Make Espresso Wherever You Go Wacaco Minipresso GR Portable Espresso Machine Amazon $41 See On Amazon Get your caffeine fix anywhere you are (even on the side of a mountain) with this ingenious portable espresso machine. Just add finely ground coffee and hot water, pump a few times and you've got delicious, smooth coffee — no compressed air or electricity needed. It's also a great idea to keep in your desk drawer if your office coffee is weak or bitter.

12. This Gadget Makes It Easier To Hold Your Phone And Not Drop It Popsockets Collapsible Grip & Stand For Phones Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ever wonder how to make holding your phone easier? Or how to sit your phone up to watch TV shows? Enter Popsockets. These stick to the back of your phone case and allow you to type with one hand, have a steadier grip when taking photos, and even make your phone harder to drop. With more than a dozen designs like black marble and agate, they're a cute accessory that's also collapsible for when you don't need it.

13. A Refreshing Facial Spray To Hydrate And Make Your Skin Glow Provence Beauty Aloe + Rosewater Balancing Face Mist, 4 Fl. Oz. Amazon $12 See On Amazon Spritz this mist packed with vitamin C, rosewater, and aloe for a pick-me-up in the mornings, at the beach, or before bed. Rosewater is an age-old natural choice to reduces irritation, balance skin tone, and even reduce acne. Moisturizing and pH-balanced, it's great for setting makeup or before moisturizer, too.

14. This Handy Tool Will Make Avocado Toast And Guac So Much Easier Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 3,200 reviewers, customers say that this is more than a gimmick. Oxo's 3-in-1 avocado slicer splits, pits, and slices your avocados into seven even segments on each side so you can have the perfect avocado toast, sandwiches, and more. File this under brilliant-things-you-didn't-know-you-needed.

15. A Stylish Pair Of Protective Sunglasses For A Killer Price Sojos Round Sunglasses For Women And Men Amazon $14 See On Amazon These great-looking sunglasses have UV 400 and anti-glare lenses that can block out 100 percent of UVA and UVB radiation. And at less than $15, they're a great price for the quality. "Favorite oversized sunglasses... I did a UV flashlight/money UV-strip test with these and they clearly passed so they offer some UV protection for sure," wrote a reviewer.

16. A Moisturizing Cream That Helps You Sleep Naturally Concept Laboratories Melatonin Sleep Cream, 4 Fl. Oz. Amazon $13 See On Amazon Say hello to better sleep with this soothing cream packed with calming lavender, chamomile, and melatonin. Massage the moisturizing, aloe-based cream into your hands, on sore necks, achy legs, and even tired feet. One reviewer writes: "So I then decided to put this cream on the bottom of my feet. Eureka! I sleep like a baby, now. Best sleep I've had in 2 years."

17. A Therapy Light More Than 1,000 Amazon Reviewers Swear By Verilux HappyLight Compact Personal Light Therapy Amazon $40 See On Amazon More than a thousand five-star reviews agree: This therapy light works. The portable unit projects a powerful 5,000 lux UV-filtered light that mimics natural light even if it's gray outside. "I love this light. It makes me feel way better when it's grim and dark," writes a customer. "It's very bright, and just what I was looking for. I guess my cat missed the sun too, because she makes a point of lying in front of it when it's on, and it makes her less grumpy."

18. A Classic Backpack Available In A Rainbow Of Colors Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack Amazon $80 See On Amazon A tried-and-true backpack that's stylish and sturdy, the Fjallraven Kanken backpack has been a winner since 1978. With side and front-zip pockets, it's big enough to fit your everyday essentials, laptop, and beyond. With 50 color combos to choose from including blues, red, and grays, there's likely a style that'll suit you.

19. These Eco-Friendly Reusable Wipes Will Take Off Your Makeup Over And Over Again Green Estate Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (14-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Built to last but soft on the skin, this set of reusable facial wipes are great for the environment but do all the work you need from it. The microfiber quickly and gently removes makeup without soaking in too much toner or other liquids, and when you're done, toss them into the included laundry bag so they return to good-as-new. With a 4.8-star overall rating, these have won plenty of fans.

20. A Next-Level Bedroom Lightbulb For Better Sleep Lighting Science GoodNight Sleep Bulb Amazon $16 See On Amazon Your average lightbulb sends out lots of blue light waves (like a cell or computer) that can disturb your sleep. This lightbulb ideal for bedrooms emits way less blue light so you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed. With an expected lifespan of 22.8 years, it's designed to last.

21. A Moisturizing Cleanser That Will Remove Even Waterproof Makeup Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm, 3.4 Fl. Oz. Amazon $18 See On Amazon Improve your skin while you take off the last traces of makeup, dirt, and grime with this K-beauty favorite with vitamins E and C. Free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, and alcohol, it has none of the bad stuff but can still remove waterproof makeup. Reviewers especially loved how hydrated their skin felt after.

22. A Brilliant Travel Pillow That Provides Tons Of Neck Support But Still Packs Small Trtl Pillow Travel Pillow With Neck Support Amazon $30 See On Amazon Stop stiff necks at the cabin door with the handy Trtl Pillow, which supports your neck with a well-engineered rib and then cradles your head in fleecy softness. Lightweight, easy-to-carry, and machine-washable, more than 3,000 people gave this a positive review for keeping them comfortable even on long-haul flights.

23. The Buzzy Body Tool That Exfoliates And Improves Circulation Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon See what all the hype is about when it comes to dry brushing with this brush made with 100 percent natural and vegan bristles. A best-seller with more than 2,000 five-star reviews, one customer was happy to report that it was "not too hard, not too soft" to use.

24. A Spray That Improves Sleep With Essential Oils Calm Sleep Mist Spray Amazon $19 See On Amazon With just a spritz or two onto your pillow, enjoy the relaxing scent of lavender, frankincense, chamomile, and clary sage all night long. Formulated with essential oils, and without parabens, synthetic fragrances, sulfates, and phthalates, it's been tested safe for kids over the age of 1. Best yet, with each bottle you buy, $1 goes to fight AIDS.

25. A Gadget That Will Help You De-Stress Silently Pilpoc The Fube Fidget Cube Amazon $13 See On Amazon When stress hits, it helps to have a fidget cube on hand — especially one that is silent. With multiple button styles, thoughtfully designed rounded corners, and even a carrying case, reviewers have found it a great choice for kids and adults alike. "As someone who personally experiences high levels of stress and anxiety, this fidget cube is an ingenious product that allows one to fidget away while providing a calming effect — this has helped me to focus and actively listen better in stressful situations," wrote one reviewer.

26. These Glasses Will Make Staring At Your Computer And Phone All Day More Comfortable LifeArt Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you experience headaches and eye fatigue after staring at your computer or phone all day, consider blue light-blocking glasses that stop many of those beams that can cause eye strain, headaches, and keep you awake. Made with a transparent lens (with magnification choices available, too), you can sit back in the office in these stylish glasses without anyone else having to know. With a 4.3-star overall rating, lots of customers are finding that it is "definitely worth the purchase."

27. This Gadget Kills Bacteria On Your Phone While It Charges PhoneSoap 3 Cell Phone Sanitizer And Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Amazon $50 See On Amazon Using UV light, this handy tool kills 99.9 percent of bacteria that can spread illness and cause acne on your phone. Cell models as large as the iPhone 8 Plus will fit inside and can be charged with a USB or USB-C port at the same time. With a 4.5 overall rating, a customers wrote, "This could not be easier to use" and "It actually works!"

28. A Dock That Will Get Your Electronics Charged Quickly And All At Once Simicore Smart Charging Station Dock & Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you're short on outlets or short on time, this charging station will juice up your Apple and Android electronics quickly. With a rubber bottom to avoid slipping and six ports for tablets, phones, computers, and more, it's an ingenious gadget that will make every day a little easier. If it doesn't, there's a 1-year limited warranty.

29. A Natural All-Purpose Cleaner Amazon Reviewers Rave About TriNova All-Purpose Cleaner, 32 Fl. Oz (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon "Smells great and more importantly it works!" wrote one reviewer of this white tea-scented natural all-purpose cleaner. "We used it on all sorts of things, walls, floors, kitchen, toilet, and more! Very satisfied with this product!" It even comes with a microfiber towel.

30. A Skin-Nourishing And Super Water-Resistant Sunscreen With SPF 50+ Bioré Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen SPF50+ PA+++ Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star overall rating, more than one customer called this a "holy grail" sunscreen for how hydrating and light it feels, how it can stand up to 80 minutes in water, and how gentle it is. Allergy tested, it's a good choice for sensitive skin. Best yet, it doesn't leave a chalky finish.

31. A Hand-Carved Himalayan Salt Lamp For A Luxurious Glow Levoit Kana Himalayan Sea, Pink Crystal Salt Rock Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon For a soft, soothing glow that'll instantly add atmosphere to your rooms, these hand-carved Himalayan salt lamps include a dimmer switch and long power cord but still cost far less than many other similar lamps. It has gotten rave reviewers on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating. Choose between a wooden or stainless steel base.

32. The Affordable Anti-Frizz Hair Towel With More Than 3,000 Positive Reviews DuraComfort Essentials Anti-Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $11 See On Amazon More than 3,000 reviewers rave about this handy microfiber towel that dries hair faster and leaves it less frizzy. "Love this towel. I have been looking for a microfiber towel for my curly hair so I have less frizz and can dry it faster. This meets all those needs," wrote one reviewer. Best of all, it's a fraction of the cost of other similar towels.

33. These Leak-Proof Wine Bags Will Make Traveling And Mailing A Lot Less Stressful Lolotick Wine Protector Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Travel with or mail bottles of wine and other liquids with peace of mind using these leak-proof wine bags. With three layers of shock-absorbing protection, it works with beer, oils, perfume, and more. Reusable, they're a great eco-friendly alternative to traditional bubble wrap.

34. This 100% Silk Pillowcase Will Keep Hair Smooth And Sensitive Skin Happy Yanibest Silk Pillowcase Amazon $23 See On Amazon These 100 percent mulberry silk pillowcases are luxurious to the touch but still manage to cost a fraction of some other brands. Silk is great for keeping skin and hair smooth and irritation-free. This one comes in more than 20 colors and prints including fun florals and has gotten more than 800 five-star reviews.

35. This Bento Box Will Make You Want To Bring Your Lunch And Save Some Dough Grub2Go Bento Box Amazon $24 See On Amazon Eating out frequently adds up. This attractive bento box with silverware included might just be the inspiration you need to start packing your lunch more often. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 1,100 reviews, customers have found that it's convenient and doesn't leak. It's even safe to go into the dishwasher and microwave.

36. A Pet Massager To Relax Your Cats And Dogs (Or A Mini Massager For You) Laihui Electric Automatic Pet Massager Amazon $21 See On Amazon With 76 nodes and a massage that imitates human fingers, this handy massager will help your pet decompress and de-stress. Made with waterproof silica gel, it's easy to wash. This also works for humans as a convenient travel massager.

37. This Fan-Favorite Milk Frother Lets You Make Café Drinks At Home PowerLix Milk Frother Handheld Battery-Operated Electric Foam Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon With more than 6,000 positive reviews, this gadget is a fan-favorite for quickly and easily frothing dairy milk, as well as nut, coconut, and other milks. It works for both hot and cold drinks, too. "When I took it out of the box, I thought that it was too delicate looking to work very well," wrote one customer, "Boy was I wrong! When I tried it out, I had foam everywhere! It's really powerful even if it doesn't look like it!"

38. A Cookbook That Will Make You Laugh — And Mix Up Something Tasty, Too Cravings: Hungry For More By Chrissy Teigen Amazon $19 See On Amazon You've probably seen Chrissy Teigen's jokes and sharp observations on Twitter. Now, get those — along with crowd-pleasing recipes — with the follow-up cookbook to her best-seller, Cravings. "Just received my copy and I’m loving it!! Easy recipes that are so so yummy!" wrote one happy customer. Win-win.

39. These Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Have More Than 2,000 Five-Star Reviews Letscom Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a IPX7 water-resistance rating, Bluetooth 4.1, solid bass, and a continuous play time of eight hours, these affordable wireless headphones have all the specs most people need at a price that's hard to beat. The more than 2,000 five-star reviews are also proof that they're tested and approved. "These headphones have been terrific so far," wrote one reviewer. "It's been pouring and I've been able to listen to my music, audiobooks, and podcasts just fine."

40. The USB Lights That Will Reduce Eye Strain And Improve TV Quality Power Practical Luminoodle USB Bias Lighting For TVs Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add this specially designed string of true white LEDs behind your TV to reduce eye strain, darken the blacks, and generally improve contrast. Available in three sizes to suit most televisions, it has a 4.4 overall rating and one customer wrote: "Worked perfect. The effect is supercool. Makes picture pop."

41. A Water Bottle That Makes It Easy To Stay Hydrated Hidrate Spark 2.0 Smart Water Bottle Amazon $62 See On Amazon If you find it hard to remember to drink water and keep track of how much cups you get when you do, this smart water bottle is for you. It glows to remind you when it's time to drink up and even includes a sensor that reports to a variety of fitness trackers and apps to keep count of how many ounces you consume. The app makes it easy to set your own hydration goals and more than 450 customers gave it a five-star review.

42. A Moisturizer That Exfoliates, Brightens, And Plumps While You Sleep Too Cool For School Pumpkin Sleeping Pack, 3.4 Fl. Oz. Amazon $16 See On Amazon Smooth this sleeping pack on as the last step of your nightly routine and wake up to brighter, smoother skin. Gentle enough to be safe for sensitive skin, it uses a variety of fruit and botanical extracts to moisturize and remove dead skin cells. "This is probably my favorite skincare product right now," one reviewer wrote. "My previously dehydrated skin (from winter on the East Coast) is hydrated and healthy. Moreover, it's completely clear."

43. An Affordable Set Of Essential Oils With Great Reviews ArtNaturals Aromatherapy Set (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether for extra pep or to wind down for the night, this set of six essential oils has got you covered. With frankincense, tea tree, lavender, and more, these potent, bottles have a 4.3 overall rating and fans have written: "Great high quality oils. Great prices."

44. A Natural Tension Reliever For Tired Fingers And Stress Aculief Wearable Acupressure Natural Headache and Tension Relief Amazon $30 See On Amazon Customers are happy to report that this pain-relieving widget works on their headaches, back aches, and other tension. A one-size-fits-most model that applies pressure to your hands, one customer wrote: "I was a bit skeptical of this product but was willing to try anything to ease the pain from my terrible migraines... I have used them almost daily and sometimes multiple times a day! I am pleased to say that they work."

45. An Appliance That Makes Breakfast Sandwiches in 5 Minutes Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Make a delicious breakfast in five minutes with this brilliant sandwich maker that lets you crack an egg straight over your muffin or bagel. With more than 1,700 five-star reviews, a lot of shoppers are finding it an amazing appliance that makes life just a little easier. "It's been great! My husband uses it to make his breakfast sandwiches (with all-natural ingredients) for a portion of the price. My 4 and 2 year olds love the sandwiches too," wrote one customer.

46. A Painless Dermaroller That Makes Your Skin-Care Products Work Better Pare Dermaroller Facial Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon You spend lots of money on quality skin-care products so you want to get the most out of them. A dermaroller painlessly stimulates the skin and makes it easier for active ingredients to soak all the way in. This one is a great price and has gotten rave reviews like this one: "This product is really nice because although there are lots of needles, they are really small and short enough that I feel comfortable doing at home."

47. These Strong Reusable Grocery Bags Are A Steal That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Reusable bags that fold down small aren't just great for your grocery store runs, they're also handy to stash in your bag in case of last-minute trips to the pharmacy or booze shop, or even to carry your lunch in. At less than $3 each, these lightweight ones are cheap enough to keep in each bag and sturdy enough to do almost any job according to the 4.8-star rating after more than 2,400 reviews.