If you’ve ever browsed around for barefoot or minimalist shoes, you know that some look more low-key than others. The best minimalist men's shoes for every day offer all the style of your regular shoes while still combining an ultra- lightweight upper with a wide toe-box, a flexible thin sole, and zero heel-to-toe drop.

If you want to get the kind of shoes that are best for your feet, these are the specs to look for in a minimalist pair:

Once you’ve got those details settled, the only hard part is deciding which shoe fits your style. You can find minimalist shoes with trail-worthy features like ultra-grippy soles, casual canvas styles for the weekend, or even dressy Oxfords and leather boots. But note that many of the shoes can be worn just about anywhere.

1. The basic shoes Xero Shoes Hana Canvas Shoe Amazon $85 See On Amazon Weight: 8 ounces (in a men's size 9) Drop: 0 millimeters What makes it great: Step it up from your standard-issue sneakers with these minimalist canvas shoes that are notably wearable for everyday occasions. They have an ergonomic design including a wide toe box and flexible, 5-millimeter thick rubber sole with light traction, and instep laces for a secure slip-on fit. "Exactly what I want in a pair of shoes," one reviewer noted. "Minimal bottom, very lightweight, and easy to get on and off. I appreciate the water resistance too." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 6.5 W – 14 W

2. The budget shoes WHITIN Minimalist Trail Runner Amazon $40 See On Amazon Weight: 11.47 ounces Drop: 0 millimeters What makes it great: This affordable minimalist shoe boasts a wide footbed, ergonomically inspired traction, and no drop, for a low-profile barefoot-style sneaker. There’s a thin removable liner so you can choose how much padding you want, and a lightly articulated toe bed. The natural rubber sole is water-resistant and absorbs impact while letting you feel the ground, though no heel height is listed. "Seem to be constructed well," one reviewer noted. "I was dubious at first because they are so cheap but don't be put off by that. They seem to be the real thing; easy to clean, too. I'm anxious to get on some woodland trails with them." Available colors: 36

Available sizes: 7 – 15

3. The trail shoes Merrell Trail Glove 4 Runner Amazon $100 See On Amazon Weight: 8 ounces Drop: 0 millimeters What makes it great: These minimalist hiking shoes feature ultra-grippy molded traction soles that measure 0.45 inch (or 11.43 millimeters) at the heel. They're tough terrain ready while maintaining that barefoot feel. The shoes were designed based on anatomical changes of the human foot in motion for a natural-feeling fit. The vegan-friendly shoe has a mesh upper that’s thin yet durable and highly breathable, and the rubber Vibram sole comes with zero drop. "Liked these so much that I got a second pair," one reviewer wrote. "They are great for running and are so comfortable that I tend to use them in everyday needs as well." Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 7 – 15

4. The workout shoes New Balance Minimus 20 V7 Cross Trainer Amazon $73 See On Amazon Weight: 6.8 ounces Drop: 4 millimeters What makes it great: Combining the lightweight padding and secure fit of a solid gym shoe with an ultra-low drop and thin Vibram sole, these minimalist workout shoes have a barely-there feel while still being supportive enough for tough training sessions. A knitted, nylon-infused mesh upper supports your instep with enough stretch to accommodate your natural range of motion, while a thin, cushioned insole absorbs impact without compromising your foot’s connection to the ground. A specially shaped collar provides additional heel support (though no heel height is listed), and the Vibram rubber sole provides traction that still maintains your natural barefoot stance. "A simple very flat sole, which is flexible yet firm," one fan noted. Another reviewer wrote, "They are my first minimalist shoes and they are awesome so far. I am in the gym 6 days per week and they are for cardio as well as heavy lifting. They fit as expected." Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 4 – 18, with wide sizes

5. The boots Vivobarefoot Gobi II Desert Boot Amazon $150 See On Amazon Weight: 1.3 pounds Drop: 0 millimeters What makes it great: The Vivobarefoot minimalist boot has a rugged leather upper in a sleek cut that makes them a versatile option you can dress up or down. They have a thin and flexible barefoot-style rubber sole (you can even roll them up and toss them in your bag or backpack) with a removable 3-millimeter thick foam and natural cork insole. You still get wiggle room in the toe box, and there's no drop (though there's no heel height listed). These boots are not only designed for ergonomic wear, but they’re made from ultra-durable, sustainable and recycled materials that merit the investment if you can swing it. "They have no arch support, big toe box and no heel lift," one reviewer wrote. "They are great barefoot shoes which look good and my previous pairs have all held up very well. Because they are leather, there is a bit of a break in period, but I can certainly wear them all day." Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 7.5 – 15.5