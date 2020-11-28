This winter will find a lot of us switching up our workout routines as gyms around the country shut down in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. Sure, exercising at home is always an option, but let’s be real: lifting weights — or worse, running on the treadmill — while streaming reality show reruns can drain your soul a little. If you have a fitness fiend in your life, do them a favor this holiday and gift them with some winter workout gear.
Spending time outside has a ton of benefits, including lifting your mood and reducing stress (which lord knows we’re feeling now more than ever). Your risk of COVID-19 infection is also lower outdoors.
Here are our picks for cold weather workout must-haves:
Manufactured by Good Man Brand, a fashion line co-founded by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, these fitted joggers are comfy enough for yoga yet stylish enough for errands. They’re also a gift that gives back — 3% of the product goes toward the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Wilson focused on empowering youth.
This collab between inclusive swimwear and athleisure brand Chromat and Reebok may look like it belongs on a spaceship, but its cushiony midsole and breathable mesh will make you feel grounded and supported. Chromat will donate 20% of proceeds from every order to The Campaign Against Hunger in New York City and {F}empower's Miami Community Bail Fund.