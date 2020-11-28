praetorianphoto/E+/Getty Images

A winter workout gear guide for people who love to exercise outside

By Melissa Pandika

This winter will find a lot of us switching up our workout routines as gyms around the country shut down in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. Sure, exercising at home is always an option, but let’s be real: lifting weights — or worse, running on the treadmill — while streaming reality show reruns can drain your soul a little. If you have a fitness fiend in your life, do them a favor this holiday and gift them with some winter workout gear.

Spending time outside has a ton of benefits, including lifting your mood and reducing stress (which lord knows we’re feeling now more than ever). Your risk of COVID-19 infection is also lower outdoors.

Here are our picks for cold weather workout must-haves:

Fresh Foam 860v11
New Balance
$135.99
Performance jogger
Vuori
$84

These joggers are not only ridiculously soft, they’re also stretchy and moisture-wicking, making them versatile enough for anything from a low-key bike ride to yoga in the park.

Dash Arm Warmer
Brooks
$21

Still feeling chilly, but not enough to throw on another layer? Slip on these stretchy, lightweight arm warmers. Silicone grippers keep them from sliding and throwing off your workout.

Nike Revolution 5 FlyEase Running Shoe
DSW
$65

Lacing up your sneaks for the best fit — to prevent blisters, black toenails, and other running battle wounds — can be a process, to say the least. Luckily, the Revolution 5 FlyEase’s lace-free, hook-and-loop strap closure system make it a total breeze.

Greenlight Running Headband
Brooks
$15

Kiss frozen ears goodbye with this sweat-wicking headband, which keeps moisture out and heat in. It’s reflective, too — crucial as it gets harder to squeeze in a workout before dark.

Sweat Pull Over Hoodie
Asics
$40

The shorter front hem on this hoodie allows for a wider range of motion, perfect for vinyasa flows.

Peak Hybrid Fleece Tight
Athleta
$108

While these water-resistant fleece tights are tough enough to stand up to cold, damp weather, they’re also gentle on the planet, made with recycled nylon.

Wool Cashmere Beanie
Athleta
$0

This wool-cashmere beanie not only keeps your head warm, it also feels heavenly.

Down For It All Vest
Lululemon
$148

This windproof, water-repellent, goose down vest keeps you cozy and dry, without compromising mobility, thanks to its pliable panels.

Flex Pro Jersey Jetset Jogger
Good Man Brand
$128

Manufactured by Good Man Brand, a fashion line co-founded by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, these fitted joggers are comfy enough for yoga yet stylish enough for errands. They’re also a gift that gives back — 3% of the product goes toward the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Wilson focused on empowering youth.

Chromat x Reebok Zig Kinetica
Chromat
$120

This collab between inclusive swimwear and athleisure brand Chromat and Reebok may look like it belongs on a spaceship, but its cushiony midsole and breathable mesh will make you feel grounded and supported. Chromat will donate 20% of proceeds from every order to The Campaign Against Hunger in New York City and {F}empower's Miami Community Bail Fund.

Luminora Face Mask
Luminora
$15

While the risk of infection is lower outdoors, that doesn’t mean it’s nonexistent. This soft, breathable mask from Luminora shields you from potentially virus-laden respiratory droplets: the ideal balance between safety and comfort.

Forever Luxe Hooded Training Jacket
Puma
$140

This jacket is substantial yet light, with an adjustable hood, zip-up cuffs, and sleek, reversible design keep you feeling warm and looking fly.

Calibrate Runner Mono
Puma
$140

Highly optimized cushioning and compression have yielded a shoe engineered to achieve your goals, whether speed, mileage, or both.

Pitch Windbreaker
EleVen by Venus Williams
$115

This windbreaker from Venus Williams’ brand, EleVen, checks all your cold weather workout boxes: it’s quick-dry and breathable, and it offers UV protection.

Lightweight Running Glove
New Balance
$20

Deceptively light with silicone grip (for the outdoor cross trainers), this pair of gloves is a park workout staple.

Black Essential 1/2 Zip Pullover
Damihow
£30

Style meets function in this snug zip pullover, which features a high neck and side pockets for added warmth.

Sokoro Muscle Fit Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Zoezi Sport, Inc.
$0

Soft, stretchy, and breathable, this long sleeve muscle tee is perfect for layering.