“A.I. is actually the fastest path to communism,” and other thoughts from Grimes that make no sense

Canadian singer Grimes is the sort of person who brings a very specific sort of energy to whatever it is she's doing. That energy is basically making grand, sweeping proclamations and plans without actually knowing what the hell she's talking about.

She did it when she screwed up naming her child. She did it when she screwed up sailing down the Mississippi river. She did it on Wednesday, when she posted a frenetic, enthusiastic screed-lette about Artificial Intelligence and Communism and, uh, look, you'd better just watch it for yourself, okay?

See what I mean? Let's, uh ... let's do this I guess:

"Typically, most of the communists I know are not big fans of AI."

What a sentence! What a mind! What ... is going on here?

"AI is actually the fastest path to communism."

Is that true? That doesn't seem true? That just seems like something someone whose sole exposure to leftist politics is browsing a few sparsely populated but extremely rancorous reddit threads would say. Hmm. HMM.

"So, if implemented correctly AI could actually, theoretically, solve for abundance."

Sorry human, but your Tesla™ will only allow you to carry five (5) Space-X brand universal nutrition tablets home from the Musk network dispensary. Anything more will be evaluated as a FLESH CRIME and will render you subject to fines of up to 1,000,000 crypto Elonbux.

"We could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work. Everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being. Comfortable living."

Ooooooookay. I see what's happening here. We're setting up a Skynet/Matrix/I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream-type situation here. Carry on.

"AI could automate all the farming, weed out systematic corruption"

There is no spoon.

"Bringing us as close as possible to genuine equality"

The computer digs up radishes now, so Nazis are extinct. Hooray!

"Let's be real. Enforced farming is really not a vibe-ah"

Glorious Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un, I love where your head's at, but I'm afraid you're really harshing everyone's buzz. Not cool, dude!

Anyway, if Grimes really wants to have a conversation about labor politics and workers' rights, maybe she should stop huffing so much of Elon's musk and program a computer to tell him to stop violating unionization laws, instead.