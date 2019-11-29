All the best deals from Amazon's Black Friday sale

Black Friday 2019 is finally underway, and impressive deals are happening all over the internet, courtesy of retailers big and small. Trying to find the most worthwhile offers can feel a bit like a digital scavenger hunt. But don't worry: The Mic editors have compiled the best of the best offers below, so you don’t have to waste time searching around. Whether you’re looking for a discount on the latest tech products, top-rated fitness gear, or acclaimed skin care staples, you’ll find the very best Black Friday deals on Amazon below. But you better hustle – products tend to sell out fast.

56% off the Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa (3rd Gen) Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa (3rd Gen) Amazon was $49.99 $22 See On Amazon The Alexa-enabled Echo Dot may be small, but packs big sound and allows you to use voice commands to play music, make calls, or ask questions. Sync it with your other smart devices, like plugs and doorbells, if you choose. It's just $35 today!

52% off the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 Ring Video Doorbell 2 With Echo Show 5 Amazon was $288.99 $139 See On Amazon This Ring Video Doorbell 2 With Echo Show 5 bundle is a clever upgrade for your home, making it easy to know when you have a visitor or there's motion detected outside your door. There's even a microphone with two-way talk so you can talk to visitors, and it's also compatible with your other Alexa-enabled devices.

50% off the Fire TV Stick with built-in Alexa Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon was $39.99 $19.99 See On Amazon The Fire TV Stick makes it easy to use your preferential streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Go. You can even browse the Internet and use the built-in Alexa to make voice commands and effortlessly queue up what you need.

38% off the Fire HD 8 Tablet Fire HD 8 Tablet Amazon was $79.99 $49.99 See On Amazon With an 8-inch, high-definition display and 16GB of storage, this Fire HD 8 Tablet lets you watch all your favorite videos while offering plenty of storage space. It features front and back cameras and boasts a 10 hour battery life, too. Get it for under $50 right now.

50% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon was $49.99 $24.99 See On Amazon With the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can access to thousands of shows and movies through streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. You can even use voice commands, thanks to the remote's high quality microphone. Get it for 50% off while you can.

29% off this 8-quart Instant Pot Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker Amazon was $140 $99 See On Amazon The Instant Pot is a cult-favorite, with over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and for Black Friday you can get it for 29% off. It's essentially seven appliances in one: a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, and even a yogurt maker, among other things. The digital display comes pre-programmed, so you can whip up everything from porridge to chili.

33% off this All-New Kindle with a built-in front light All-New Kindle With a Built-in Front Light Amazon was $90 $60 See On Amazon With the all-new Kindle eReader, you'll get everything you love with the classic versions with a brand new built-in front light. Even better: the brightness is adjustable. Get it for 33% off while this deal lasts.