All the best deals from Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Whether you missed out on Black Friday or you still have a few items left on your wish list, Cyber Monday 2019 deals are now live, and they won't disappoint. Now is the best time to get ahead of your holiday shopping, or treat yourself to the clever tech gadget, handy kitchen tool, or basic wardrobe staple you've been eyeing. The Mic editors have assessed all the Cyber Monday offerings on Amazon and rounded up the best ones right here. The only thing is, you have to act fast if you see something you like — the best deals often run out the quickest.

44% off this 128GB USB Drive for iPhone USB Drive 128GB USB 3.0 Memory Stick for iPhone Amazon was $59.98 $35.68 See On Amazon This handy flash drive can connect to all your electronics, including your computer, phone, and tablet. That makes it a breeze to move files, music, and photos and video from one device to the next, or to store them safely on this data-encrypted memory stick.

52% off the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 Ring Video Doorbell 2 With Echo Show 5 Amazon was $288.99 $139 See On Amazon This Alexa-friendly set with both a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 lets you easily know when someone has pressed the doorbell or even if there's just motion detected outside your door whether you're at home or from your phone when you're out. There's two-way talk to you can chat with visitors, and it's compatible with other Alexa devices, too. See all smart home deals up to 50% off

44% off the Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 – Compact Smart Display With Alexa Amazon was $89.99 $49.99 See On Amazon Perhaps the most exciting Echo launch to date, this model takes things to the next level with its screen, so in addition to having all the same capabilities as other Echos, you can even watch TV, movies, and tutorials.

35% off this 13-inch Apple MacBook Air Apple MacBook Air (13-Inch) Amazon was $999 $649.99 See On Amazon This is the non-retina display Apple Macbook Air laptop with a 13-inch screen size. It has an LED, backlit widescreen display and weighs in at just under 3 pounds (2.96 pounds, to be exact). You'll get up to 12 hours wireless web battery life, 8GB of memory, and a 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Processor.

28% off this Natural 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara Natural 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara Amazon was $24.90 $18.99 See On Amazon This volumizing silk fiber lash mascara is waterproof and long-lasting, so you don't have to worry about reapplying throughout the day. Not only is it hypoallergenic, but it also won't flake, smudge, or dry out. Get it seriously on sale while Cyber Monday lasts.

59% off the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test Amazon was $119 $49 See On Amazon DNA Kits are some of the best kinds of gifts to give this holiday because they provide so much value to the recipient. For today only, this one by AncestryDNA is a whopping 59% off! Simply mail back your saliva via the included collection container, and you'll get back a report that not only includes historical data about your ancestors and an ethnicity estimate, but also offers details about 26 of your most unique and interesting traits.

50% off the Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon was $39.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Watch your favorite streaming services, store your favorite apps and games, and browse the Internet with the Fire TV Stick that also connects to Alexa to control your remote with your voice.

25% off the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon was $599.99 $448.99 See On Amazon This cordless vacuum from Dyson easily reaches hard to reach places like under furniture and with no cord and a 60-minute battery its mobility is endless. Its High Torque head works on any number of floor surfaces and its filtration system picks up 99.97% of dust particles. See all Dyson products on sale

56% off the Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa (3rd Gen) Amazon was $49.99 $22 See On Amazon Turn your home smart for less than $22 with the Echo Dot. This compact Alexa smart speaker lets you play music, make a call, or ask questions with just your voice. Connect it to other smart devices like plugs and doorbells to control the lights, see who's at the door, and more.

50% off this Bissell ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Bissell ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon was $299.99 $199.99 See On Amazon If you have a pet this Bissell Stick Vacuum is a game-changer. It's cordless, so you can take it wherever your pet (and their hair) likes to go. Suitable for multiple surfaces, it has a tangle-free brush roll and LED lights on the bottom for better visibility. Get it for 38% off right now.

34% off Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Amazon was $68 $44.99 See On Amazon Now is a great opportunity to stock up on Crest 3D Whitestrips, which are a fan favorite on Amazon with thousands of five-star reviews. This pack comes with 22 pairs of "Professional Effects" whitening treatments, plus two bonus "Express Whitestrips" for when you need instant whitening action.

29% off the Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment Razor with refills Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment Razor and 4 Razor Refills Amazon was $20.99 $14.96 See On Amazon This Schick Intuition razor and refill bundle is a great find for the price, with four extra razor heads. This razor is designed with a moisturizing strip, which means you'll get a comfortable shave without needing to use shaving cream.

15% off this 128GB USB flash drive Richwell USB Flash Drive 128GB Amazon was $21.45 $18.32 See On Amazon With this phone-compatible thumb drive, you can easily transfer photos between phones (both Mac and Android) and laptops. It boasts 128GB of storage and doesn't require any kind of special app to work on your phone.

15% off this seven-pack of compression socks ACTINPUT Compression Socks For Plantar Fasciitis Amazon was $16.59 $14.10 See On Amazon Available in a convenient seven-pair pack, these low-cut compression socks apply gentle pressure to your feet to help reduce swelling and discomfort. They're great for working out, traveling by plane, or even just everyday wear.

43% off the Acer Chromebook 11 Acer Chromebook 11, Celeron N3350, 11.6" HD Amazon was $219.99 $124.99 See On Amazon This Chromebook laptop was made to be extra-durable, thanks to its military-grade construction and spill-resistant keyboard. It's automatically pre-programmed with all your essential Google apps, and it even has a 180-degree hinge so you can lay it flat like a tablet.

33% off the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Lite TP-Link HS103 Kasa Smart Plug Lite Amazon was $17.99 $11.99 See On Amazon Turn on and off fans, lamps, TVs, and more from anywhere using your smartphone with this handy smart plug. The app also lets you schedule and control multiple devices at once. Plus, you can hook it up to an Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana device so you can use voice commands. See all smart home deals up to 50% off

37% off the Samsung Chromebook 3 Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.6" Amazon was $279.99 $176.99 See On Amazon A great laptop at an even better price, this Samsung Chromebook 3 has cool features like a spill-resistant keyboard, an anti-reflective display, and the ability to recline at a 180-degree angle. It's lightweight, has a long-lasting battery, and for a limited time only, costs just under $200.

33% off this five-piece Nautica luggage set Nautica 5-Piece Luggage Set Amazon was $165 $109.80 See On Amazon This five-piece luggage set from Nautica comes with three suitcases in varying sizes (ranging from 28 inches in height to carry-on size), all set on 360-degree spinner wheels that make it easy to take these with you anywhere. Also in the set: an overnight duffel bag and one hanging travel kit for all your essentials. Get it for a great price during Cyber Monday. See all Cyber Monday luggage deals

36% off this 14-inch HP Chromebook with 180-Degree Hinge HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop with 180-Degree Hinge Amazon was $279.99 $179 See On Amazon There are a lot of cool features about HP Chromebook, but perhaps the coolest is its adjustable hinge that allows it to be rotated at an 180-degree angle. Other highlights include a TrueVision HD Camera, an anti-glare display, an eight-hour battery, and dual speakers.

45% off the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker Amazon was $179.99 $98.99 See On Amazon Create coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and more with this updated Keurig K-Cafe. All it takes is the press of a button, and you can have a Starbucks-worthy creation at home in mere seconds.

33% off this Lenovo Tab M10 HD Android Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1” Android Tablet (32GB) Amazon was $179.99 $119.99 See On Amazon With a 10.1-inch HD screen this Lenovo tablet is a great family friendly tech buy for Cyber Monday with a ton of great features like face recognition to unlock the tablet, the quad-core, the 2.0GHz, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 429, and the dual Wi-Fi bands at both 2. 4 GHz and 5 GHz. This device is both powerful and user-friendly for the whole family.

36% off the Samsung Galaxy Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 64 GB Wifi Tablet Black (2019) Amazon was $279.99 $179.99 See On Amazon Get surround sound and amazing image quality in a small package with this 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy tablet featuring Dolby Atmos surround sound. Lightweight and with a battery that lasts up to 13 hours, it also has 64GB of memory and a pen for easy navigation.

59 off this Nespresso Vertuo bundle Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle by De'Longhi with Aeroccino Milk Frother Amazon was $282 $114.99 See On Amazon Not only does this incredible deal include a Nespresso coffee maker for over 50% off, but it also comes with 30 Nespresso coffee capsules and an Aeroccino milk frother so you can create lattes and cappuccinos in addition to coffee and espresso.

34% off this KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer With Food Grinder Attachment Amazon was $364 $239.99 See On Amazon This KitchenAid stand mixer is the classic appliance to have in your kitchen because of how many time-saving things it can help you do — like kneading, whipping, and mixing. If you hurry, you can grab this 10-speed version of the mixer and a bundled food grinder attachment for $124 off! The food grinder is perfect for grinding raw meats for burgers or meatloaf or making things like breadcrumbs and salsa. See all the best kitchen deals for Cyber Monday

40% off the Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000 Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000 With Storage Case Amazon was $49.99 $29.95 See On Amazon The Multigroom may look like a simple grooming tool, but it comes with 18 different pieces so you can use it on everything from your beard, to your ear hairs, to your nose hairs. This pack comes with six hair trimming guards, three beard trimming guards, two stubble trimming guards, and two body trimming guards. Even better? Because this tool comes with a convenient storage bag, a cleaning tool, and can run cordlessly for up to three hours on one charge, you can take it with you anywhere.

39% off the Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum With Zero-M Anti-Hair Wrap Technology Amazon was $229.99 $139.99 See On Amazon With this lightweight Shark vacuum, you'll never have to worry about clearing out hair and other debris from a brush roll again— it comes with the brand's Zero M technology, which means it has non-stop hair removal built right in. It has enough power to be used for deep carpet cleaning or on hardwood floors. Plus, you also be able to convert it to a lightweight hand vacuum.

52% off this Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Animal 2 Amazon was $499.99 $239.99 See On Amazon With a half gallon capacity, superior suction, and a tangle-free turbine brush system, this Dyson upright vacuum is powerful and even automatically adjusts to new floor surfaces so it works for everything from wood floors to carpet to tile. Plus its HEPA filtration system rids your home of bacteria and allergens. See all Dyson products on sale

55% off this Braun beard trimming kit Braun BT3040 Beard Trimmer for Men Amazon was $43.99 $19.94 See On Amazon This beard trimming kit comes with a cordless hair clipper that's fully washable, two combs, and a Gillette ProGlide razor. With sharp (and lifetime-lasting) stainless steel blades, you'll get a close shave unrivaled by drugstore razors. It can also run for up to 60 minutes on one eight-hour charge. Get it for less than $20 on Cyber Monday. See all health & personal care deals

35% off the Embark Dog DNA Test Embark | Dog DNA Test | Breed Identification & Genetic Health Screening Amazon was $199 $129 See On Amazon Backed by a "research-grade genotyping platform" that was developed with the help of Cornel University's College of Veterinary Medicine, this DNA testing kit not only identifies the breed of your dog but potential genetic health concerns. This test can detect over 250 dog breeds and over 171 genetic diseases to give you the knowledge of how to keep your pet healthy.

50% off the BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon was $399.99 $199.99 See On Amazon Perfect for sucking up pet hair, this Bissell cordless vacuum spins up to 420 miles per hour in order to quickly and powerfully suction up dirt and grime. You can even convert this vacuum to a handheld or a high reach vacuum so you can get cobwebs stuck to your crown molding or clean your stairs more easily. This vacuum would normally cost you $400, but it's on sale for just $200 during Cyber Monday.