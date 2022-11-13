Culture

Amazon just launched tons of deals over 50% off: here's what to get before they sell out

ByBDG Commerce
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Have you ever stumbled across a majorly discounted item and thought, “that’s just too good to be true”? Well good news: This curated list of early Black Friday deals from Amazon is the real deal, and everything on it is heavily discounted… up to 70% off! Get all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list before the turkey even touches your Thanksgiving table. And don’t worry — the Mic editors will update this list regularly, ensuring that you don’t miss out on any of the best steals.

Not a Prime Member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

51% off the YETI cup with a 4.8-star rating

YETI drinkware is a fan favorite for a reason, and this 10-ounce tumbler is no exception. With a lowball design that makes this equally great for cocktails and coffee, this durable stainless steel cup is double-wall insulated to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours and hours. It also comes with an easy-open magnetic lid that can prevent spills on the go.

YETI Rambler with MagSlider Lid (10 oz)

$30.87$15

63% off the best-selling Hula Home fine-mist spray bottle

Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle

$14.99$5.59

68% off the wildly popular ZORAMI ear & nose hair trimmer

With over 33,000 reviews and an overall 4.5 stars, this hair trimmer is a great buy — especially today. It's battery-operated for portability and water-resistant for easy cleaning. Most importantly, its dual-edge blade has a 360-degree open-slit cover that trims hair inside the nose or ears without any pain or accidental nicks.

ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

$39.99$12.99

49% off the DISEN non-contact thermometer

Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer

$29.99$15.38

50% off a 5-pack of iPhone charging cables from Vodrais

With a 4.6-star rating, this set of Lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and it’s easy to see why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on Lightning cables for your Apple products than on a sales day, and this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet)

$21.99$10.99

65% off the highly rated Danjor Linens bed sheet set

With more than 130,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it.

Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces)

$37.99$13.32

60% off the KIZEN meat thermometer with 53,000 five-star reviews

This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe in to your food, and in just three seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 64,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer

$24.99$10.08

50% off a 50-pack of HIWUP KN95 face masks

With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 28,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack)

$29.99$14.98

69% off the B. WEISS cordless water flosser

Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser

$95.99$29.95

69% off the ultra-comfortable Bali Comfort Revolution wireless bra

Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra

$48$14.99

50% off these machine washable Scrub-It sponges

These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack)

$25.98$12.89

71% off this set of comfy COZSINOOR bed pillows

With a breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star overall rating after 15,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack)

$79.99$23.45

46% off the Sealegend kit that quickly removes dryer lint

Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

$19.99$10.89

44% off these fan-favorite Signature by Levi pull-on jeans

These pull-on skinny jeans are going to become your new go-to. Free of pesky buttons and complete with elastane in the cotton blend fabric, these pants are super stretchy yet structured looking. Meanwhile, they have a classic look with two faux pockets in the front and real pockets in the back. These fan-favorite jeans have over 52,000 five-star reviews and come in 15 different colors.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans

$29.99$16.80

65% off a 2-pack of Borogo natural pumice stones

Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.5-star rating from over 5,000 reviews.

Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack)

$9.99$3.49

50% off the fan-favorite Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K boasts over 184,000 ratings (and an impressive 4.7 stars overall), and you can get it for a discount if you act fast. With support for popular HDR formats and a super-fast processor, this easy-to-use device can make your couch feel more like a cinema.

Fire TV Stick 4K

$49.99$24.99

57% off this 2-pack of classic Sharpie markers

Sharpie markers vibrantly and permanently write on all kinds of materials, including paper, plastic, and metal. This classic two-pack has a 4.8-star overall rating and according to reviewers, "everyone needs these" — especially "for the price."

Sharpie Permanent Markers (2-Pack)

$4.18$1.79

67% off the Lefant robot vacuum cleaner

Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow it to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$299.99$99.99

48% off the Mellanni sheet set with over 300,000 Amazon ratings

This four-piece sheet set is made of brushed microfiber and has earned an overall 4.5 stars after more than 325,000 Amazon ratings. It comes in 40 colors and is resistant to stains, shrinking, and wrinkles — so grab it for a discount while you can.

Mellanni Sheet Set

$47.97$25.17

66% off this 3-pack of OCEEK Lightning cables

Compatible with iPhones and other Apple products, this three-pack of Lightning cables works quickly and safely to charge up your devices. With a clean look, these charging cords are super durable and can withstand over 20,000 bends without fraying. Stock up while these are at a deep discount, because these cables have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

OCEEK 6FT MFi Certified Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords (3-Pack)

$20.99$7.19

50% off the mini Keurig coffee maker

This space-saving Keurig coffee maker has thousands of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and right now you can get it for an incredible price. It brews the same single-serve coffee pods you love, but it takes up much less room on your countertop.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$79.99$42.73

45% off this 100% cotton towel set from American Soft Linen

This 100% Turkish cotton towel set is a best-seller on Amazon with nearly 45,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating — and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. Each soft, fluffy set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set

$72.95$39.99

50% off the best-selling Bentgo stackable lunch container

With this container, you can keep your toppings and dressing separate until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leakproof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 4.7-star rating after more than 44,000 reviews.

Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container

$29.99$14.99

54% off an AquaOasis cool mist humidifier with over 70,000 ratings

This cool mist humidifier has a generous 2.2-liter tank that makes it perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, or nurseries. The spout can rotate 360 degrees to point in whichever direction you need, and the humidifier has a large enough tank to run through the night. It's no surprise that this is one of the most popular humidifiers on Amazon, with a 4.3-star overall rating after 74,000 reviews.

AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier

$49.97$22.97

52% off this highly rated BESTOPE PRO makeup tool set

Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges and brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and it even has lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned a 4.6-star overall rating after over 5,000 reviews.

BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece)

$19.99$9.59

50% off a 6-pack of Puma runner socks

These Puma runner socks have over 34,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

Puma Runner Socks (6-Pack)

$18$8.96

55% off the best-selling BS-MALL makeup brush set

This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 109,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces)

$19.99$8.99

50% off this HANABEE facial roller & gua sha set

Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality — plus, it’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after over 3,000 reviews. Use the tools after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption or as a nice stress relief aid. Hint: Stash them in the fridge for a cooling sensation.

HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools

$19.99$9.99

51% off a 100-pack of NNPCBT disposable face masks

These disposable face masks have a 4.7-star rating and over 129,000 reviews on Amazon, and feature three layers of filtering material. The folding design and elastic ear loops make them comfortable to wear, and since they come in a pack of 100, you’ll always be fully stocked.

NNPCBT 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack)

$19.99$9.88

50% off these incredibly comfortable Joomra pillow slippers

Wear these multi-tasking slippers inside the house, in public showers, or while running errands. They're highly absorbent and feature thick soles, a soft EVA insole with comfy heel cups, and a roomy toe. Choose from 16 colors.

Joomra Pillow Slippers

$39.99$19.99

55% off the Echo Dot with more than 900,000 ratings

The Echo Dot connects with Alexa and other Echo devices in your home to stream music, turn appliances on and off, find out news updates and weather conditions, and even shop online. It has earned more than 970,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$39.99$17.99
131