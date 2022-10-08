Culture

Amazon slashed prices by over 50% off on these wildly popular products

Black Friday may still be a month away, but Amazon already has plenty of epic deals that rival even the deepest discounts you’d expect from the infamous holiday shopping sales event. From a steal on a Philips Sonicare toothbrush to majorly discounted Roombas, here are the deals to look out for.

61% off Sharpie permanent markers

Sharpie markers vibrantly and permanently write on all kinds of materials, including paper, plastic, and metal. This classic two-pack has a 4.8-star rating and according to reviewers, "everyone needs these" — especially "for the price."

Sharpie Permanent Markers (2-Pack)

$4.18$1.79

60% off this robotic vacuum

Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow the vacuum to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction power on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$299.99$99.99

69% off this cordless water flosser

Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser

$95.99$29.95

50% off this 6-pack of scrub sponges for the kitchen

These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack)

$25.98$12.89

65% off this popular bed sheet set

With more than 129,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it!

Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces)

$37.99$13.32

69% off this ultra-comfy Bali bra

Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra

$48$14.99

60% off a fan-favorite digital meat thermometer

This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe in to your food, and in just 3 seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 61,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer

$24.99$10.08

50% off a 5-pack of iPhone chargers

With a 4.6-star rating, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and I totally get why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables for your Apple products than on Prime Day, and this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet)

$21.99$10.99

46% off this no-contact thermometer

Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer

$29.99$15.38

50% off a bulk set of KN95 masks

With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack)

$29.99$14.98

55% off these facial roller & gua sha tools

Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality. Use it after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption, or as a nice stress relief aid. Stash them in the fridge for an even more cooling sensation. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after over 3,000 reviews.

HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools

$19.99$9.99

50% off a stackable lunch container for salads & more

Keep your toppings and dressing separate from the lettuce until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leak-proof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 38,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating.

Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container

$29.99$14.99

70% off these natural pumice stones for amazing exfoliation

Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack)

$9.99$3.49

60% off this icy facial roller

Help revitalize skin, promote blood flow, and relieve fatigue with this simple ice massager that's suitable for all skin types. Just pop the roller head into the freezer then massage where desired for an instant cooling effect. This version is Amazon's Choice for facial massagers, and with a 4.7-star overall rating it's easy to see why.

ROSELYN BOUTIQUE Ice Roller Facial Massager

$19.99$7.99

58% off a 14-piece makeup brush set

This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces)

$19.99$8.99

55% off this set of soft towels

This 100% Turkish cotton towel set is a best-seller on Amazon with nearly 45,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating — and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. Each soft, fluffy set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set

$72.95$39.99

50% off the Hot Tools hair dryer & volumizer

This multitasking hair dryer and volumizer features ionic technology to help reduce static and two heat and speed settings. It's safe on all hair types and makes getting ready in the morning that much faster and easier. It also boasts an impressive cult following, with more than 21,000 reviews.

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

$69.99$35.28

55% off The Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The Echo Dot connects with Alexa and other Echo devices in your home to stream music, turn appliances on and off, find out news updates and weather conditions, and even shop online. It has earned more than 960,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$39.99$17.99

62% off a 3-pack of Apple-certified Lightning cables

Compatible with iPhones and other Apple products, this three-pack of lightning cables work quickly and safely to charge up your devices. With a clean look, these charging cords are super durable and can withstand over 20,000 bends without fraying. Stock up while these are at a deep discount, because these cables have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

OCEEK 6FT MFi Certified Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords (3-Pack)

$20.99$7.19

71% off an ear & nose hair trimmer

With over 33,000 reviews and an average 4.5 stars, this hair trimmer is a great buy — especially today. It's battery-operated for portability and waterproof for easy cleaning. Most importantly, its dual-edge blade has a 360-degree open-slit cover that trims hair inside the nose or ears without any pain or accidental nicks.

ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

$39.99$12.99

72% off this 2-pack of plush bed pillows

With a skin-friendly and breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star average rating after 16,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack)

$79.99$23.45
