Culture
Amazon slashed prices by over 50% off on these wildly popular products
ByBDG Commerce
Updated:
Originally Published:
Black Friday may still be a month away, but Amazon already has plenty of epic deals that rival even the deepest discounts you’d expect from the infamous holiday shopping sales event. From a steal on a Philips Sonicare toothbrush to majorly discounted Roombas, here are the deals to look out for.
Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.
121