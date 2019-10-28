Since Apple originally released AirPods in 2016, the wireless ear-phones have become nearly as ubiquitous as the company's iPhone. However, nothing is ever perfect on its first release, and Apple is back with yet another highly desired AirPod update. Today, Apple announced its AirPods Pro with noise cancellation will arrive by the end of the month.

Although Apple just confirmed the AirPods Pro release, there were a number of rumors floating around earlier this year and even earlier this month. Previously, people speculated that the AirPods Pro would cost $260, and it seems they weren't far off.

According to an Apple press release, the AirPods Pro will launch on October 30. They'll cost $249 and, although that price tag may seem steep, Apple has made quite a few changes with this model.

To start, AirPods Pro will have flexible ear tips, so you'll get a better fit when you wear them. In addition, AirPods Pro will come with an external microphone on the outside. This microphone, coupled with an inward-facing microphone, are responsible for noise-cancellation. They detect external sound and cancel it out before you even hear it.

Of course, sometimes you need to hear what's going on around you. The AirPods Pro have a transparency mode, so all you need to do is hold a button on the stem in order to hear your surroundings again.

You may recognize the technology that Apple used in its AirPods Pro from the new Beats Solo Pro headphones. Essentially, everything has been made a little bit smaller.

Apple says that noise cancellation is adjusted at 200 times per second, "for truly immersive sound, so you’re fully tuned in to your music, podcasts, and calls."

Like the second-gen AirPods that Apple announced back in March, the AirPods Pro support wireless charging. Apple says its wireless charging case is able to deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.

With this release date, it's clear that Apple is trying to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush. If you're interested in purchasing a pair of AirPods Pro, you may want to add them to the list now.