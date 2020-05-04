Are drive-in raves the future of nightlife?

Even as states begin to reopen in the face of rising death totals, it’s going to be a long time before concerts and clubs resume to anything resembling normalcy. Instead, we might be treated to something like what’s happening in Europe. Denmark and Germany, two countries significantly further ahead in flattening the curve, have begun to host drive-in events, allowing 500 cars to pull up to an outdoor stage, spaced out accordingly. Danish singer Mads Langer sold out 500 tickets in minutes for a surreal outdoor concert on the outskirts of Aarhus, Denmark.

Meanwhile over in Germany, DJs are hosting some of the world’s first drive-in raves. German promoters World Club Dome in Düsseldorf have hosted outdoor raves. And on Friday night, Schüttorf’s Club Index hosted its latest outdoor party, capped at 250 cars and two people per car. A number of DJs, including Nitefield, MarvU, and Devin Wild, performed sets in front of a packed lot of cars, following proper distancing practices.

Nitefield, spoke to Mixmag about the bizarre experience of playing a rave without visible bodies. "[We didn't have any] personal interaction with the audience at all, [so] it was really challenging to call them in to action,” he said. "Some people from the 'crowd' started to push their horns which gave us great feedback and from that point we knew how to communicate with them and we could turn this event into something really personal."

Although it was spaced apart much further than an indoor rave, you can see the audience flashing their lights and honking along with the music. You aren’t able to dance in your car too easily, but one clip shows audience members following along from a stream and taking shots in their car. How does everyone get home in one piece? The world may never know.