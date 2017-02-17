Can people see your Memories on Snapchat? Here's what you need to know.

Ever since Snapchat launched Snapchat Memories in 2016, it's been a steadfast feature allowing users to save Snaps and Stories on the social media app. Users simply swipe up from the camera to open Memories and can search through their saved content by typing in keywords.

"Memories is a new way to save Snaps and Stories on Snapchat," Snapchat wrote when initially announcing the feature. "It’s a personal collection of your favorite moments that lives below the camera screen."

Memories saved to Snapchat can be used to create new Stories, combined to create larger Stories, sent to friends, or posted to your own Snapchat Story — Snaps taken more than 24 hours ago will appear with a frame around them. Plus, the feature is a great way to keep all of your favorite Snaps for reminiscing, without taking up space on your camera roll.

The Memories feature is backed up and saved by Snapchat. But can people see your memories on Snapchat? Good news: Only the user with access to a given account can see the account’s Memories. Translation: Not just anyone can see your camera roll on Snapchat, and your friends can't search your Snapchat account and find what you’ve saved to your Memories.

And, should you be showing your Snapchat Memories to someone in real life, the app has a way to keep extra embarrassing or personal Memories separate. The “My Eyes Only” option categorizes Stories separately so users can safely show someone their Memories when hanging out, without risking an awkward situation.

While other users can't see your Memories unless you physically show it to them, here’s what they can see: When you watch their Snapchat Story, open or replay a private Snap, save a message, and screenshot anything — be it a Snap, a Story, or a message.