While CBD can be found in many fast food and specialty products across the country, no major national grocery brands have yet to make the leap into infusing the hemp-derived substance into their products — until now. CBD-infused Ben & Jerry's pints are on the way, according to a recent announcement from the liberal, Vermont-based ice cream makers.

"You probably already know that we’re fans of all things groovy — think: Half Baked and Dave Matthews Band Magic Brownies," the company stated in a blog post on Thursday, May 30. "We are committed to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to your freezer as soon as it’s legalized at the federal level."

True to its quirky brand, Ben and Jerry's doesn't want to do CBD just like any other big company would. The ice cream makers plan to use sustainably-sourced CBD from Vermont, to compliment their already sustainably-sourced dairy and mix-in products. There's no information available yet, however, on what flavors the to-be-produced CBD pints would come in, or what the dosage would be. CBD dosages vary by consumer and are not regulated, and so while a typical CBD gummy can contain as much as 25 milligrams of CBD, the infused cheeseburger at Carl's Jr., for instance, contains only 5 milligrams of CBD in its infused sauce.

Additionally, everyone feels the effects of CBD differently (if they feel them at all) — similar to how an entire pint of cookie dough ice cream, say, may soothe one eater, but another may be wholly satisfied with just a spoonful.

It's unclear when Ben & Jerry's CBD creations would be able to come to stores as currently, it's against the law for grocery producers to infuse CBD into their retail products. Although hemp in and of itself is legal to grow, in accordance with 2018's Farm Bill, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has forbidden CBD and hemp-derived products to be used in commercially sold food. That might change soon, though, as on May 31, there will be a public FDA hearing discussing the legalization of CBD use for commercial food and beverage. Ben & Jerry's is urging consumers passionate about CBD being legalized for this purpose to complete an FDA questionnaire by July 2, 2019, before the committee decides on any updated laws.

CBD is derived from a hemp plant bred to not contain THC, the hallucinogenic compound found in marijuana. CBD infusions are typically made by soaking the plant in oil or a substance to mix into a particular food, and while some products have a plant-like flavor, it can be easily masked — meaning Ben & Jerry's could likely infuse its entire flavor collection with CBD, if it chose to do so.

And if the company's CBD-infused pints do become a reality soon, other companies will likely follow suit. A 2019 survey by the National Restaurant Association reported that three out of four chefs voted CBD and cannabis-infused foods as the biggest trend in restaurants right now. Whatever sells in eateries trickles down to supermarkets, and so while Ben & Jerry's may be trying to stay ahead of the trend, you can expect the brand will have company before long. For now, however, the pint is just CBD TBD, with 51,000 Instagram likers and counting eagerly awaiting the official announcement.

