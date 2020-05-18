Mic is launching "Mind/Matter," a new series in partnership with Patrisse Cullors, artist, activist, founder and chair of Reform LA Jails and co-founder of Black Lives Matter. The series will feature Cullors and guests in a discussion about mental health, without judgment, and sharing stories of how they're coping in quarantine. A fresh cast of characters including artists, experts, and celebrities will join Cullors each Monday for a lively, open-minded conversations around topics ranging from meditation to anxiety, imparting viewers with equal parts insight and empathy.

Watch the first episode, featuring Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson on Mic's Instagram today at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PST, where new episodes will debut every Monday.