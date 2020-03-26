The novel coronavirus pandemic appears to be nudging the US toward a recession, while economic demand continues to plummet as more businesses close their doors, the New York Times reports. As Forbes points out, the downturn has hit contractors and part-time workers especially hard, due to their lack of paid sick leave, healthcare, or other full-time benefits. Many have lost their income and are struggling to pay even basic daily living expenses. If you’re a contractor or part-timer who’s struggling right now, Mic has rounded up a list of emergency funds that could help keep you afloat.

And if you’re a full-time worker with the means, donating to these funds can be an easy way to support those in need during this uncertain time.

USBG National Charity Foundation Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

The USBG National Charity Foundation is providing grants to bartenders, as well as spouses and children of bartenders, who’ve experienced an emergency hardship and lack basic life necessities as a result. You can learn more about the grant and apply here, and you can donate here.

Another Round, Another Rally Emergency Assistance

The nonprofit Another Round, Another Rally is providing $500 grants to cooks, bussers, dishwashers, bartenders, managers, and anyone else in the hospitality industry who’s experienced a reduction in hours or lost their job altogether as a result of COVID-19. You can apply for relief here, or donate to the fund here.

COVID-19 Mutual Aid Fund for LGBTQI+ BIPOC Folks

This fund prioritizes LGBTQI+, nonbinary, gender non-conforming, and gender fluid people of color, who already have fewer sources of support, and often work in the gig economy and service industry, rendering them especially vulnerable in crises such as this one. A GoFundMe page outlines the funding structure, which starts with a $100 grant. Although applications are no longer being accepted, you can still donate to the fund. The organizers hope to raise at least $250,000.

Ian Ross Pettigrew/Moment/Getty Images

The National Domestic Workers Alliance Coronavirus Care Fund

The National Domestic Workers Alliance is giving $400 in emergency assistance to nannies, house cleaners, and home care workers who’ve participated in NDWA or affiliate organizations’ activities, or who use Alia, NDWA’s online platform that allows house cleaners to receive benefits. You can learn more here and apply here.

The NDWA will assist other domestic workers as funding permits. Even if you don’t currently qualify, fill out the form anyway and the organization will let you know once funding becomes available. You won’t need to specify your immigration status. You can donate to the fund here. The NDWA’s goal is to raise $4 million for 10,000 workers.

Foundation for Contemporary Arts COVID-19 Relief Fund

Experimental artists whose exhibitions or performances have been cancelled or postponed in response to COVID-19 could receive a $1,000 grant from the Foundation for Contemporary Arts to compensate for lost ticket sales and other earnings. You can learn more about the fund, including eligibility criteria, here and apply here. If you’d like to donate to the fund, you can learn about how to do so here. FCA hopes to raise $1 million, enough to support 1,000 artists.

Musicians Foundation Grant

The Musicians Foundation offers $500 to $3,000 emergency grants to current US residents who’ve worked as professional musicians in the US for five or more years. Instead of issuing checks to grantees, the foundation pays their expenses on their behalf. You can learn more and apply here, and you can donate here.

Arts Leaders of Color Emergency Fund

The Arts Administrators of Color Network is providing $200 grants to Black, Indigenous, and people of color artists and administrators — including, but limited to, box office staff, consultants, and facilitators — who are experiencing COVID-19-related financial hardship. You can apply here; you can donate via the fund’s GoFundMe page. The goal is to raise at least $10,000.

New Music Solidarity Fund

Freelance artists who work in new, experimental, creative, or improvised music, whose livelihood is now at risk due to cancellations of performances or projects involving music from a living composer, can apply for this $500 emergency assistance grant. The application opens on March 31. You can learn more about the fund, as well as apply and donate, here.